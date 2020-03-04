February Racing In Review: Men’s World Rankings Shake-Ups

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The month of February has concluded, which means we’re that much closer to the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Although many nations’ Olympic Trials meets have yet to take place, swimmers around the world are knocking down the meets to get solid racing under their belts in order to fine-tune what they need to do to be at their best when the times really count.

With nerves and adrenaline in full supply, we’re seeing some stellar swims pop up even at low-key competitions. Let’s check-in on how the world rankings have been shaken up on the men’s side from February’s action and we’ll also review the women’s in a subsequent post.

We’re looking specifically at the top 10 performers in each event.

In the men’s sprint freestyles, the 200m free represents the only event in which a man moved into the top 10 among the season’s world rankings. It’s not a complete surprise that the man is Japan’s Daiya Seto, the 25-year-old who claimed two gold medals in Gwangju last year and hasn’t slowed down yet.

While competing at the Konami Open, Seto powered his way to a time of 1:46.65 to become the world’s 9th best performer since last August. Splitting 51.58/55.07, Seto earned the fastest time of his ever-evolving career, becoming Japan’s 7th fastest 200m freestyler ever in the process.

2019-2020 LCM MEN 200 FREE

DanasLTU
Rapsys
08/16
1:44.38
2Sun
Yang		CHN1:45.5501/18
3Dominik
Kozma		HUN1:45.7708/04
4Katsuhiro
Matsumoto		JPN1:45.8201/24
5Townley
Haas		USA1:45.9212/06
6Xinje
Ji		CHN1:46.5410/19
7Mikhail
Vekovishchev		RUS1:46.6111/03
8Blake
Pieroni		USA1:46.6208/04
9Daiya
Seto		JPN1:46.6502/15
10Zach
Apple		USA1:46.7612/06
View Top 26»

Another two-time gold medalist at the 2019 World Championships, Florian Wellbrock of Germany, also entered the world rankings with a February performance. The distance ace first entered the men’s 800m free event list in slot #5 after reaping a time of 7:49.44 at a Madgeburg meet on the 8th.

The 22-year-old Bremen native surged to become the world’s #2 swimmer in the world in his signature 1500m free as well in February, registering a time of 14:46.61 a day earlier at the same meet.

2019-2020 LCM MEN 1500 FREE

GregorioITA
Paltrinieri
12/14
14:42.66
2Florian
Wellbrock		GER14:46.6102/07
3Mykhaylo
Romanchuk		UKR14:51.6111/08
4Guilherme
Costa		BRA14:55.4912/07
5Daniel
Jerivs		GBR14:57.9001/24
View Top 26»

Wellbrock won both the 1500m free and the 10k open water title in Gwangju, becoming the first man ever to do so at a World Championships.

Two other swimmers also entered the men’s 800m free world rankings for the season to the tune of Tunisia’s Ayoub Hafnaoui and Greece’s Konstantinos Englezakis. Both men competed at the Nice stop of the FFN Golden Tour, with the former hitting a time of 7:50.31 and the latter earning a time of 7:51.27 to sit as the 7th and 8th performers, respectively.

2019-2020 LCM MEN 800 FREE

GuilhermeBRA
Costa
12/04
7:47.37
2Gregorio
Paltrinieri		ITA7:48.5612/14
3Mykhaylo
Romanchuk		UKR7:48.9001/25
4Daniel
Jervis		GBR7:49.0501/25
5Florian
Wellbrock		GER7:49.4402/08
6Jordan
Wilimovsky		USA7:49.7612/04
7Ayoub
HAFNAOUI		TUN7:50.3102/09
8Konstantinos
Englezakis		GRE7:51.2702/09
9Zane
Grothe		USA7:51.5312/04
10Gabriele
Detti		ITA7:51.9312/14
View Top 26»

One of three American men to insert himself into the season’s world rankings is represented by Olympian Tom Shields. The former Cal Bear raced his way to a time of 51.73 in the men’s 100m fly at the UCSD vs Cal meet in early February. He cracked the top 10 performers’ list for the season as the 10th fastest.

For 28-year-old Shields, that sub-52 outing signified his best in-season time since the 2015 FINA World Cup series, where he swam 51.3 and 51.2 in Moscow and Paris within a week.

However, there were 2 men faster than Shields in the month of February, both of whom raced on the other side of the world. Japan’s Takeshi Kawamoto ripped a time of 51.62 to take over slot #7, while Aussie Matthew Temple also showed his form with a 51.70 outing at the Vic Open.

2019-2020 LCM MEN 100 FLY

ShinnosukeJPN
Ishikawa
09/06
51.11
2Grant
Irvine		AUS51.2608/15
3Kristof
Milak		HUN51.2710/04
4Szebasztian
Szabo		HUN51.2808/15
5Andrew
Seliskar		USA51.3408/02
6Mikhail
Vekovishchev		RUS51.5611/01
7Takeshi
Kawamoto		JPN51.6202/15
8Matthew
Temple		AUS51.7002/15
8Chad
le Clos		RSA51.7011/07
10Andrei
Minakov		RUS51.7301/15
10Tom
Shields		USA51.7302/08
View Top 40»

Daniel Carr of the United States joined Shields in making a world rankings move last month. Two-time gold medalist from the 2019 Pan American Games Carr punched a time of 53.64 at that aforementioned UCSD vs Cal long course meet.

Carr’s result was positioned just .14 seconds away from his lifetime best that was set in Lima last summer. He is the 3rd-best American in the event so far this season, behind Shaine Casas (53.14) and Matt Grevers (53.54).

2019-2020 LCM MEN 100 BACK

RyosukeJPN
Irie
01/24
52.59
2Xiayu
Xu		CHN52.9701/18
3Shaine
Casas		USA53.1411/22
4Matt
Grevers		USA53.5401/14
5Daniel
Carr		USA53.6402/08
View Top 27»

The men’s 200m backstroke also saw one man shake up the rankings, as Luke Greenbank took over spot #7 in the season’s best performers list. Earning a time of 1:57.51 at the McCullagh International Meet in Ireland on February 20th, Greenbank is keeping his name in the mix of possible medal contenders for Tokyo, assuming he makes it through the stiff British swimming OLY qualification process.

2019-2020 LCM MEN 200 BACK

RyosukeJPN
Irie
01/24
1:55.35
2Mitchell
Larkin		AUS1:55.9708/02
3Jacob
Pebley		USA1:56.3708/02
4Keita
Sunama		JPN1:56.3911/21
5Matteo
Restivo		ITA1:56.4712/14
6Adam
Telegdy		HUN1:56.4812/19
7Luke
Greenbank		GBR1:57.5102/20
8Luca
Mencarini		ITA1:56.5812/14
9Guangyuan
Li		CHN1:56.8810/19
10Chris
Reid		RSA1:57.0412/07
View Top 26»

Greenbank’s countryman Adam Peaty glided into a season-best time of 58.78 in the men’s 100m breast at that same Irish meet. With his sub-59 ‘just getting started swim’, Peaty sits as the 4th fastest swimmer since August of last year.

2019-2020 LCM MEN 100 BREAST

ArnoNED
Kamminga
01/14
58.61
2Ilya
Shymanovich		BLR58.7308/02
3Nicolo
Martinenghi		ITA58.7512/12
4Adam
Peaty		GBR58.7802/20
5Zibei
Yan		CHN58.8301/18
View Top 26»

The final American to put his name on the world rankings map did so on March 1st, but we’re still including him here. Sam Stewart blew up big-time in the men’s 200m IM, throwing down a lifetime best of 1:57.76 at the Champions Series in College Station, Texas.

That knocked more than a second-and-a-half off his previous lifetime best of 1:59.45 from last summer and moved him into the top 10 worldwide.

2019-2020 LCM MEN 200 IM

DaiyaJPN
Seto
01/18
1:55.55
2Shun
Wang		CHN1:56.2510/19
3Haiyang
Qin		CHN1:56.7910/19
4Mitchell
Larkin		AUS1:57.0608/03
5Chase
Kalisz		USA1:57.2812/05
6Jeremy
Desplanches		SUI1:57.5912/15
6Carson
Foster		USA1:57.5912/05
8Sam
Stewart		USA1:57.7603/01
9Shaine
Casas		USA1:58.5411/23
10Hugo
Gonzalez		ESP1:58.7312/15
View Top 26»

Finally, in the men’s 400m IM, Swiss national record holder Jeremy Desplanches got a good swim in at the FFN Golden Tour in Nice, hitting a time of 4:14.76. That made him the 8th fastest swimmer of the season and gave him the confidence knowing he dipped under the FINA ‘A’ qualifying cut of 4:15.84 needed for Tokyo.

2019-2020 LCM MEN 400 IM

DaiyaJPN
Seto
01/24
4:06.09
2Shun
Wang		CHN4:10.1310/19
3Haiyang
Qin		CHN4:10.4110/19
4Chase
Kalisz		USA4:13.0712/06
5Lewis
Clareburt		NZL4:13.4112/14
6Yuuki
Ikari		JPN4:13.8309/06
7Ippei
Miyamoto		JPN4:13.9409/06
8Jeremy
Desplanches		SUI4:14.7602/07
8Carson
Foster		USA4:14.7612/06
10Arjan
Knipping		NED4:15.1212/14
View Top 26»

