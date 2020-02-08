Tom Shields Swims 51.7 in 100 Fly at Cal-UCSD Long Course Session

28-year old American Olympian and Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields swam a 51.73 in the 100 fly in long course meters on Saturday. Racing another exhibition swim on the 2nd day of competition between the UCSD and Cal collegiate programs, collegians and pros moved from yards swimming on Friday to meters swimming on Saturday.

That’s his best in-season time since the 2015 FINA World Cup series, where he swam 51.3 and 51.2 in Moscow and Paris within a week. Shields, who is reportedly unrested for this meet, swam a 51.59 to win gold at last summer’s Pan American Games in the 100 fly that was his season-best in the event.

Shields split 24.30/27.43 in the swim, which is almost identical to the 24.32/27.27 that he split to win gold at Pan Ams.

World Rankings, Men’s 100 LCM Fly:

2019-2020 LCM MEN 100 FLY Shinnosuke JPN

Ishikawa 2 Grant

Irvine AUS 51.26 3 Kristof

Milak HUN 51.27 4 Szebasztian

Szabo HUN 51.28 5 Andrew

Seliskar USA 51.34 6 Mikhail

Vekovishchev RUS 51.56 7 Chad

le Clos RSA 51.70 8 Matthew

Temple AUS 51.71 9 Andrei

Minakov RUS 51.73 9 Tom

Shields USA 51.73 View Top 47»

In that 100 fly, the 2nd-place finisher was German National Teamer Marius Kusch in 51.83. Kusch, who trains with Team Elite in San Diego, was a dominant swimmer at NCAA Division II Queens and last summer swam the 6 best 100 long course meter fly times of his career. His 51.83 on Saturday would have matched his lifetime best coming into 2019.

On Friday, Shields swam a 1:38.80 in the 200 yard fly that was his lifetime best and makes him the 4th-best performer in history.

Other Highlights of the Long Course session: