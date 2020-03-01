Louisville’s Nick Albiero Moves to #4 All-Time with 1:38.65 200 Fly

2020 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Louisville junior Nick Albiero made history in the A-final of the 200 fly at the 2020 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships earlier this evening. Not only did he break his own meet record (set that morning) and win for the 3rd-straight year, but his time of 1:38.65 moves him up to #4 all-time in the event.

Albiero came out of high school with a best time of 1:43.81, and has steadily improved each year. As a freshman, he went 1:41.08 at ACCs, then took 9th at NCAAs with a 1:40.85. Last year, he won ACCs with a time of 1:40.70, then took 4th at NCAAs with a 1:40.08.

All Time Top Performers, 200 Yard Butterfly

1:37.35 – Jack Conger, 2017 NCAA Championships 1:37.97 – Joe Schooling, 2016 NCAA Championships 1:38.57 – Andreas Vazaois, 2019 NCAA Championships 1:38.65 – Nicolas Albiero, 2020 ACC Championships 1:38.80 – Tom Shields , 2020 UCSD v. Cal Dual Meet 1:38.83 – Zheng Quah, 2017 ACC Championships 1:39.23 – Vini Lanza, 2019 Big Ten Championships 1:39.33 – Dylan Bosch, 2014 NCAA Championships 1:39.35 – Sam Pomajevich, 2019 Minnesota Invite 1:39.55 – Jan Switkowski, 2018 NCAA Championships

Under head coach Arthur Albiero, Nick’s father, the Cardinals have consistently managed to swim great at ACCs and then do as well or better a month later at NCAAs. If that trend holds this year, the younger Albiero could be in line for his first individual NCAA title. He’ll contend against a field that should contain two other men on the all-time top ten list, Cal’s Zheng Quah and Texas’ Sam Pomajevich. Quah has been putting up some impressive dual meet times, including a 1:42.54 at Cal vs. ASU meet in January, and should be racing at the Pac-12 Championships next week. Pomajevich had the fastest time in the country until today, a 1:39.35 from the Minnesota Invite.