New Hampshire Sophomore Anna Metzler Swims 4:07.20 400 IM at ECACs Day 2

2020 ECAC Championships

Swimming and Diving

February 28-March 1st, 2020

Annapolis, MD

Short Course Yards

Day 1 Results

Day 2 Results

TEAM STANDINGS (THROUGH DAY 2)

WOMEN

1. U.S. Naval Academy 420.5

2. Bucknell University 302

3. University of Pennsylvania 296

4. Marist College Swimming/Diving 262

5. Yale University 170

6. Columbia University 148

7. Connecticut, University of 107

8. St. Francis College 106

9. New Hampshire, University of 103

10. Vermont, University of 102

11. Catawba College 96

12. Umbc Swimming & Diving 91

13. Rider University 82

14. University of Richmond 79.5

15. Maine, University of, Orono 70

16. Le Moyne College 45

17. Loyola University 44

18. Adelphi University 42

19. Virginia Military Institute 21

20. Marymount University 18

21. Baruch College 8

MEN

1. U.S. Naval Academy 454

2. Columbia University 286

3. Marist College Swimming/Diving 283

4. Yale University 210

5. Bucknell University 178

6. Rider University 165

7. Loyola University 134

8. Catawba College 119

9. U.S. Military Academy 109.5

10. Umbc Swimming & Diving 102.5

11. University of Pennsylvania 88

12. Connecticut, University of 87

13. Roger Williams University 81

14. Virginia Military Institute 73

15. St. Francis College 62

16. Le Moyne College 35

17. Frostburg State University 24

18. Adelphi University 18

19. Maine, University of, Orono 11

20. Baruch College 6

Navy continues to lead in the men’s and women’s meet through the 2nd day of competition, picking up a few more wins today. It was New Hampshire sophomore Anna Metzler that stole the show, however. Metzler roared to victory in the women’s 400 IM, blowing away her previous best time to swim a 4:07.20. The time breaks the New Hampshire school record, and ECAC record, both of which were held by UNH alum Katie Mann at 4:09.40 from 2014. Metzler broke the New Hampshire freshman record last year with a 4:13.43. Her time tonight ranks 19th in the NCAA this season, guaranteeing Metzler an invite to NCAAs this season. The Wildcats haven’t been represented at NCAAs since 2015 when Katie Mann swam at the meet. New Hampshire remained strong in the IMs, with 200 IM champion Corinne Carbone coming in 2nd with a 4:16.01.

Navy posted a great finish in the men’s 100 breast, going 1-2-3. Daniel Cashell led the way, swimming a 54.76, with teammates Patrick Lacore (54.95) and James Lee (55.09) taking the next 2 spots. It was Cashell that got out to the early lead, splitting 25.55 on the first 50, compared to 26.11 for Lacore and 26.20 for Lee. Helen Wojdylo (Columbia) won the women’s 100 breast with a 1:00.20, setting a new ECAC record. Wojdylo blew away the previous record with her swim, which stood at 1:00.82 from Rachel Stoddard in 2016. She led the field throughout the race, posting the fastest split in the field on both 50s.

Navy’s Jackson Schultz broke the ECAC record in the men’s 400 IM, swimming a 3:52.19. Schultz was excellent at the beginning and end of the race, splitting 52.04 on the fly leg, and 54.32 on the freestyle leg. His time came in under the previous ECAC record of 3:53.30 by James Delgado from 2014.

Another meet record fell at the hands of Richmond’s Hannah Gouger in the 100 back. Gouger won the race by nearly 2 full seconds, edging the previous ECAC record of 53.43, which was held by Lisa Boyce from 2014. Joe Skimmons (Columbia) won the men’s 100 back with a 48.53, using a quick back half of 24.89 to beat out Rider’s Lucas Racevicius (49.03).

Marist continues to dominate the diving events. Raislan Aikan won men’s 3 meter tonight, after winning 1 meter yesterday. Aikan had a final score of 325.80, leading by over 90 points. Esabelle Gervasio broke the ECAC record in women’s 1 meter. She scored 323.10 points, bettering the record of 321.30, which was held by Amanda Burke from 2010. Gervasio led a 1-2-3 charge by Marist in the event.

Other day 2 event winners: