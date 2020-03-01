2020 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 women’s Pac-12 Championships concludes tonight with finals of the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform diving, and 400 free relay. Stanford has pretty much locked up the title at this point, but Cal and USC could wind up in a close battle for 2nd.

USC’s Louise Hansson, after winning her 4th-straight 100 fly title last night, is the defending 200 fly champion. Teammates Marta Ciesla and Laticia Transom, the 200 free champion, headline the 100 free as Cal’s 2019 champion Abbey Weitzeil was a declared false start in prelims due to an arm injury. Stanford’s Lucie Nordmann will chase her first-ever Pac-12 title in the 200 back. Teammate Allie Raab is battling for a sweep of the breaststroke races.

After winning the race with the current Pac-12 Meet Record as a freshman with Cal, now-senior Cierra Runge of ASU looks to return to the top of the podium in the mile. However, teammate Emma Nordin is the top seed and has been on fire at this meet, breaking Runge’s school record to win the 500 free title.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE

Pac-12 Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2017, 15:03.31

Meet Record: Cierra Runge (Cal), 2015, 15:40.17

2019 NCAA Invited: 16:14.21

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2019 Champion: Leah Stevens (Stanford), 15:51.26

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

Pac-12 Record: Kathleen Baker (Cal), 2018, 1:47.30

Meet Record: Kathleen Baker (Cal), 2018, 1:48.27

NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019, 1:47.24

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:54.01

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2019 Champion: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:48.53

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

Pac-12 Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 2017, 45.56

Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 2019, 46.35

2019 NCAA Invited: 48.56

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2019 Champion: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 46.35

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

Pac-12 Record: Rebecca Soni (USC), 2009, 2:04.75

Meet Record: Rebecca Soni (USC), 2009, 2:04.75

NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2018, 2:02.60

2019 NCAA Invited: 2:09.77

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.84

2019 Champion: Grace Zhao (Stanford), 2:07.07

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

Pac-12 Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51

Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51

NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:56.18

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.20

2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC), 1:50.68

WOMEN’S PLATFORM DIVING

Meet Record: Haley Ishimatsu (USC), 2015, 368.75

2019 Champion: Mia Paulsen (Stanford), 256.30

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

Pac-12 Record: Cal (2019) – 3:06.96

Meet Record: Cal (2019) – 3:07.41

NCAA Record: Cal (2019) – 3:06.96

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.61

2019 Champion: Cal – 3:07.41