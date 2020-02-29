2020 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final prelims session of the 2020 women’s Pac-12 Championships take place on Saturday morning, with swimmers set to compete in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The mile will be swum as timed finals in the afternoon, with the fastest 8 seeds swimming at the beginning of finals.

Though she was a declared false start in the 200 free yesterday after injuring her arm on the finish of the 50 free, Cal’s reigning champion Abbey Weitzeil is still entered to defend her 100 free title today. USC’s Laticia Transom, the 200 free champion, is also one of the swimmers to watch in that event.

Stanford’s Allie Raab will look to sweep the breaststroke events after taking the 100 breast title last night. Teammate Zoe Bartel, however, is the top seed there. The Cardinal should score big in the 200 back with 4 of the top 8 seeds. Erin Voss leads the way into prelims as the top seed.

USC’s Louise Hansson, who became the first woman in history to win 4-straight Pac-12 titles in the 100 fly, will battle for her 3rd title of the meet as she defends her 200 fly gold from last season.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

Pac-12 Record: Kathleen Baker (Cal), 2018, 1:47.30

Meet Record: Kathleen Baker (Cal), 2018, 1:48.27

NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019, 1:47.24

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:54.01

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2019 Champion: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:48.53

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

Stanford was dominant with the top 3 seeds and 4 in the top 8. Lucie Nordmann led the way in 1:51.77. She and teammates Erin Voss (1:52.34) and Allie Szekely (1:53.69) were the only swimmers under 1:54. This is Szekely’s first swim of the morning. She’ll also be swimming the 200 fly. Stanford freshman Alex Crisera was 6th in 1:54.30.

Cal’s Keaton Blovad, the 100 back silver medalist, qualified 4th in 1:54.13. Teammate Courtney Mykkanen clipped her best with a 1:54.35 to qualify 6th. Izzy Ivey swam this event in exhibition for the Bears, posting a lifetime best 1:54.10. Freshman teammate Ayla Spitz just missed the final, dropping a second in 1:55.38 for 9th. Alicia Wilson (1:55.75) will join Spitz her in the B final.

Utah’s Audrey Reimer qualified for both backstroke finals at this meet. She took over half a second off her best to qualify 5th in 1:54.14. Arizona freshman Axana Merckx made her first championship final with a 1:55.01 for 8th. Teammate Aria Bernal, the 100 back bronze medalist, put up a 1:55.97 for 12th.

UCLA freshman Sophia Kosturos was tenths away from making the final in 1:55.45. That was a best time by nearly 2 seconds.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

Pac-12 Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 2017, 45.56

Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 2019, 46.35

(Cal), 2019, 46.35 NCAA Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 2017, 45.56

2019 NCAA Invited: 48.56

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2019 Champion: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 46.35

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

Defending champion Abbey Weitzeil of Cal was again a declared false start. Weitzeil declared a false start in the 200 free yesterday. She was seen wearing a sling on deck last night after hyperextending her arm on the finish of Thursday’s 50 free. The Bears will have Robin Neumann (48.51) in the final, as well as freshman Eloise Riley, who dropped nearly a second in 48.93 to tie for 7th. Cal sprinter Maddie Murphy will swim in the C final, as she swam a 49.47 to place 20th.

USC performed well here to get 3 in the final. Marta Ciesla (48.23) and Laticia Transom (48.30), the 200 free champion, took the top 2 seeds. Tatum Wade was just a couple of tenths shy of her best to take 6th in 48.84. Jemma Schlicht narrowly missed the top 8 with a 49.06 for 9th.

Stanford’s Amalie Fackenthal (48.37) was 3rd. Teammate Anya Goeders (48.93) tied Riley for 7th. Cardinal freshman Emma Wheal dropped a lifetime best 49.11 to qualify 11th. Teammates Lauren Pitzer (49.12) and Lauren Green (49.23) were closely behind, with Green posting a lifetime best. That was a breakthrough for Green, as she hadn’t hit a best time in the event since 2017.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

Pac-12 Record: Rebecca Soni (USC), 2009, 2:04.75

Meet Record: Rebecca Soni (USC), 2009, 2:04.75

NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2018, 2:02.60

2019 NCAA Invited: 2:09.77

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.84

2019 Champion: Grace Zhao (Stanford), 2:07.07

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

Stanford’s Allie Raab, the 100 breast champion, led the heats in 2:08.05. The Cardinal will have 4 in the final. Brooke Forde, the 400 IM champion, was 2nd in 2:08.86. Zoe Bartel, the 100 breast bronze medalist, was 3rd in 2:09.40. Grace Zhao, Stanford’s defending champion, qualified 5th in 2:10.85.

The only non-Stanford swimmer under 2:10 this morning was USC’s Isa Odgers. Teammate Maggie Aroesty, who had to take a medical scratch out of the 200 IM on day 2, made her first final of the meet in 2:11.41 for 6th. Trojan freshman Nicole Pavlopoulou also made her first final in 7th with a 2:11.58.

ASU’s Silja Kansakoski (2:12.01), a 2-time 100 breast champion who took silver last night, edged out Cal’s Ema Rajic (2:12.03) for the last spot in the final. Teammate Nora Deleske will swim in the B final for the Sun Devils after putting up a 2:12.59 for 12th. She was narrowly behind Washington State’s Mackenzie Duarte, who finished 10th in 2:12.34.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

Pac-12 Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51

Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51

NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:56.18

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.20

2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC), 1:50.68

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

Stanford’s Katie Drabot, the 2019 runner-up, led the heats in 1:53.87. In her 2nd race of the day, the Cardinal’s Allie Szekely qualified 6th in 1:56.94. Stanford’s Hannah Kukurugya, the 8th seed, declared a false start.