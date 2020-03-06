2020 Pac-12 Women’s Championships Scoring Breakdown

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29

Federal Way, WA

Championship Central

Live Results

First a few notes

The top scoring class at the meet was the Stanford sophomores with 398 points. The second best class actually belonged to UCLA whose sophomores put up 302.5 points.

Stanford graduate the most individual points of any team (249), but still return the most point (1067). By returning points the race for second looks close next year. USC return the second most points with 697. They are followed closely by Cal with 687.5 and UCLA with 630.5.

Points scored by freshmen and sophomores combined were led by UCLA. The Bruins’ freshmen and sophomores combined for 582.5 points. Ahead of Stanford’s 520, Cal’s 499.5, and USC’s 250. The future looks bright in Westwood

The most points scored by any team in any event was Stanford’s 134 in the 500 free. Oddly the 3rd best team total in an event was Arizona’s 114 also in the 500 free (Stanford’s 121 in the 200 back was 2nd best). Those team’s dominance of the 500 was aided by USC and UCLA’s combined 2 points in the 500.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. Stanford: 1598

2. California: 1224.5

3. USC: 1212

4. UCLA: 995.5

5. Arizona State: 943.5

6. Arizona: 725

7. Utah: 636.5

8. Washington St.: 396

Individual Scores by Year

Stanford California USC UCLA Arizona State Arizona Utah Washington St. FR 122 283 103 280 111 129 164 27 SO 398 216.5 147 302.5 56 98 106.5 63 JR 301 188 154 48 302 51 101 63 SR 249 241 230 166 221.5 171 37 13 Returning 1067 687.5 697 630.5 469 352 371.5 153

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Stanford California USC UCLA Arizona State Arizona Utah Washington St. 800 Free Relay 54 56 64 48 52 50 44 46 400 Medley Relay 108 120 120 98 104 98 90 90 500 Free 242 184 120 100 218 146 90 90 200 IM 262 267 210 170 266 173 103 101 50 Free 356 349 253 239 290 209 103 115 1 mtr Diving 448 373 343 314 290 239 148 115 200 Free Relay 504 437 397 364 338 291 192 161 400 IM 614 495 397 426 372 328 233 181 100 Fly 673 563.5 483 485.5 422 340 260 181 200 Free 733 632.5 541 523.5 517 371 262 190 100 Breast 808 688.5 594 585.5 545 428 271 212 100 Back 883 785.5 623 615.5 585.5 456 326.5 219 3 mtr Diving 963 810.5 714 701.5 585.5 478 374.5 219 200 Medley Relay 1027 866.5 768 701.5 635.5 530 422.5 265 1650 Free 1082 891.5 768 759.5 727.5 597 470.5 276 200 Back 1203 981.5 787 788.5 745.5 634 509.5 285 100 Free 1310 1037.5 888 834.5 768.5 649 509.5 299 200 Breast 1420 1077.5 970 849.5 803.5 676 528.5 333 200 Fly 1470 1128.5 1036 903.5 892.5 703 538.5 348 Platform Diving 1544 1168.5 1148 944.5 892.5 725 590.5 348 400 Free Relay 1598 1224.5 1212 995.5 943.5 725 636.5 396

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Stanford California USC UCLA Arizona State Arizona Utah Washington St. 800 Free Relay 54 56 64 48 52 50 44 46 400 Medley Relay 54 64 56 50 52 48 46 44 500 Free 134 64 0 2 114 48 0 0 200 IM 20 83 90 70 48 27 13 11 50 Free 94 82 43 69 24 36 0 14 1 mtr Diving 92 24 90 75 0 30 45 0 200 Free Relay 56 64 54 50 48 52 44 46 400 IM 110 58 0 62 34 37 41 20 100 Fly 59 68.5 86 59.5 50 12 27 0 200 Free 60 69 58 38 95 31 2 9 100 Breast 75 56 53 62 28 57 9 22 100 Back 75 97 29 30 40.5 28 55.5 7 3 mtr Diving 80 25 91 86 0 22 48 0 200 Medley Relay 64 56 54 0 50 52 48 46 1650 Free 55 25 0 58 92 67 48 11 200 Back 121 90 19 29 18 37 39 9 100 Free 107 56 101 46 23 15 0 14 200 Breast 110 40 82 15 35 27 19 34 200 Fly 50 51 66 54 89 27 10 15 Platform Diving 74 40 112 41 0 22 52 0 400 Free Relay 54 56 64 51 51 0 46 48

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

UCLA California USC Washington St. Utah Arizona Arizona State Stanford 1 1 2 5 0 0 0 1 7 2 0 4 3 0 0 0 3 6 3 1 3 2 0 0 1 2 7 4 0 3 5 0 1 1 1 5 5 4 3 4 0 0 0 1 4 6 3 2 2 0 0 2 3 4 7 4 2 2 0 1 0 4 4 8 1 2 1 0 1 3 3 4 9 3 2 3 1 1 3 1 2 10 1 5 2 0 3 2 1 2 11 2 3 1 0 3 3 2 2 12 2 1 4 1 2 2 3 1 13 4 3 2 3 0 2 2 1 14 1 3 2 1 5 1 1 1 15 5 2 0 1 1 4 2 1 16 4 2 1 1 3 3 1 1 17 4 2 2 2 2 0 2 2 18 5 1 2 3 2 1 2 1 19 5 0 0 1 1 5 0 3 20 3 3 2 0 4 1 1 1 21 3 4 1 0 3 1 0 2 22 3 1 0 1 1 3 3 0 23 1 3 1 2 2 2 0 1 24 1 1 0 1 2 3 4 0

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Stanford

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Forde, Brooke JR 90 500 Free 4 4:37.09 781 400 IM 1 4:01.53 831 200 Breast 1 2:07.35 782 Paulsen, Mia 82 1 mtr Diving 2 325.65 3 mtr Diving 8 251.35 Platform Diving 1 311.4 Tankersley, Morgan SO 82 500 Free 2 4:35.99 798 200 Free 8 1:45.92 698 1650 Free 1 15:50.81 739 Voss, Erin SR 80 500 Free 6 4:39.81 741 100 Back 6 52.49 712 200 Back 1 1:51.37 781 Lenz, Daria 79 1 mtr Diving 5 302.3 3 mtr Diving 4 319.5 Platform Diving 2 292.45 Bartel, Zoe SO 74 200 IM 9 1:58.21 692 100 Breast 3 59.77 739 200 Breast 3 2:08.01 764 Szekely, Allie SR 72 400 IM 3 4:06.09 755 200 Back 7 1:54.12 704 200 Fly 8 1:58.23 649 Fackenthal, Amalie SO 68 50 Free 10 22.38 717 100 Fly 6 52.57 714 100 Free 3 48.19 767 Drabot, Katie SR 67 500 Free 11 4:39.33 748 200 Free 7 1:45.06 732 200 Fly 2 1:52.11 861 Wheal, Emma FR 61 50 Free 8 22.42 710 100 Fly 4 52.16 742 100 Free 14 49.56 653 Crisera, Alex FR 61 50 Free 17 22.74 655 100 Back 5 52.28 725 200 Back 3 1:52.21 757 Raab, Allie SO 60 100 Breast 1 59.35 765 200 Breast 2 2:07.85 768 Goeders, Anya SO 60 50 Free 3 21.91 805 100 Fly 17 53.89 628 100 Free 6 48.49 741 Sculti, Carolina 59 1 mtr Diving 3 324.85 3 mtr Diving 1 378.55 Pitzer, Lauren JR 57 500 Free 5 4:37.19 779 200 Free 12 1:45.94 698 100 Free 10 49.02 697 Nordmann, Lucie SO 54 50 Free 30 23.11 589 100 Back 4 52.26 726 200 Back 2 1:51.63 773 Zhao, Grace JR 43 50 Free 21 23.03 604 100 Breast 11 1:00.8 680 200 Breast 7 2:10.29 706 Glavinovich, Katie JR 40 500 Free 21 4:47.09 641 400 IM 5 4:10.85 683 200 Back 16 1:57.26 618 Kukurugya, Hannah JR 32 500 Free 19 4:45.26 666 400 IM 4 4:08.79 713 Byrnes, Megan SR 28 500 Free 20 4:45.55 662 200 Free 28 1:49.89 538 1650 Free 7 16:14.93 642 Green, Lauren JR 26 50 Free 19 22.8 644 100 Free 9 48.78 717 Wortman, Julia 26 1 mtr Diving 15 235.65 Platform Diving 13 197.4 Volpenhein, Ashley JR 13 50 Free 18 22.79 646 100 Free 19 49.29 675 Stenstrom, Brooke SR 2 50 Free 23 23.22 569 100 Free 31 50.47 577 Crage, Kira FR 0 50 Free 32 23.19 575 200 Free 33 1:51.29 474 100 Free 29 50.17 603

California

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ivey, Izzy SO 88 200 IM 2 1:54.67 804 100 Fly 2 51.14 816 100 Back 1 51.06 801 Blovad, Keaton SR 79 200 IM 4 1:55.88 764 100 Back 2 51.6 766 200 Back 5 1:52.93 736 Neumann, Robin JR 74 500 Free 8 4:41.36 719 200 Free 3 1:44.02 776 100 Free 5 48.43 746 Wilson, Alicia SO 71 200 IM 3 1:55.85 764 400 IM 2 4:04.99 773 200 Back 11 1:54.33 698 Thai, Briana JR 58 1 mtr Diving 9 263.55 3 mtr Diving 13 244.5 Platform Diving 6 258.85 Klinker, Rachel FR 56 500 Free 14 4:42.73 700 200 Free 11 1:45.47 716 200 Fly 3 1:53.81 795 Spitz, Ayla FR 54 500 Free 10 4:39.24 749 200 Free 10 1:45.20 727 200 Back 9 1:53.89 710 Murphy, Maddie SR 54 50 Free 4 22.14 761 100 Fly 7 52.78 700 100 Free 20 49.34 671 Dimeco, Sarah FR 50 500 Free 15 4:43.22 693 400 IM 14 4:16.48 597 1650 Free 5 16:12.89 650 Riley, Eloise FR 49 50 Free 7 22.33 726 200 Free 21 1:48.14 612 100 Free 8 48.76 718 Rajic, Ema SO 43 200 IM 34 2:03.24 534 100 Breast 4 59.92 731 200 Breast 10 2:11.37 680 Mykkanen, Courtney SR 40 200 IM 23 2:01.64 588 100 Back 13 54.0 625 200 Back 6 1:53.89 710 Weitzeil, Abbey SR 32 50 Free 1 21.03 1017 Fiorilli, Ashlyn FR 32 500 Free 29 4:52.22 567 400 IM 12 4:14.33 630 200 Fly 10 1:58.17 651 Graham, Cassie FR 31 1 mtr Diving 21 190.85 3 mtr Diving 16 224.05 Platform Diving 11 206.35 Harrison, Ali JR 28 200 IM 27 2:02.07 574 100 Breast 10 1:00.75 683 200 Breast 16 2:22.28 363 Buckley, Alexa SR 22 200 IM 38 2:04.87 475 100 Breast 14 1:01.71 629 200 Breast 17 2:15.4 578 Krivokapic-Zhou, Soph JR 16 100 Fly 21 54.72 570 100 Back 15 54.19 613 200 Back 27 2:00.37 524 Garcia, Elise SO 14.5 50 Free 24 23.29 556 100 Fly 13 53.83 632 100 Free 26 50.02 615 Light, Aislinn SR 14 50 Free 36 23.39 536 100 Back 17 53.73 640 200 Back 20 1:56.97 626 Davidson, Emma FR 9 50 Free 25 23.01 607 200 Free 20 1:47.96 619 100 Free 21 49.53 656 Bailey, Elizabeth JR 7 500 Free 37 4:59.66 443 100 Fly 25 55.46 515 200 Fly 18 2:00.3 581 Tuck, Natalie JR 5 200 IM 37 2:04.17 501 400 IM 23 4:24.19 459 200 Breast 22 2:18.48 488 Clark, Chloe FR 2 200 IM 41 2:06.19 425 100 Back 23 55.35 540 200 Back 32 2:03.46 414 Skorus-Neely, Alexa JR 0 200 IM 30 2:02.74 552 100 Breast 28 1:05.53 379 200 Breast 26 2:21.77 380

USC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hansson, Louise SR 96 200 IM 1 1:54.09 824 100 Fly 1 49.94 917 200 Fly 1 1:51.26 896 Wade, Tatum SR 77 200 IM 5 1:56.19 754 200 Free 4 1:44.37 761 100 Free 4 48.35 753 Agunbiade, Morenike 77 1 mtr Diving 4 302.8 3 mtr Diving 2 343.7 Platform Diving 7 236.8 Gowlett, Naomi 69 1 mtr Diving 7 298.65 3 mtr Diving 9 276.15 Platform Diving 4 288.55 Souza, Carly 67 1 mtr Diving 10 262.25 3 mtr Diving 5 318.05 Platform Diving 5 271.85 Transom, Laticia SO 64 200 Free 1 1:42.47 846 100 Free 1 47.85 798 Odgers, Isa SO 64 200 IM 13 1:58.97 669 100 Breast 6 1:00.59 692 200 Breast 4 2:09.00 739 Pavlopoulou, Nicole FR 59 200 IM 12 1:58.86 673 100 Breast 9 1:00.67 687 200 Breast 6 2:10.14 710 Schlicht, Jemma JR 57 50 Free 12 22.45 705 100 Fly 3 51.99 754 100 Free 12 49.3 674 Ciesla, Marta JR 56 50 Free 2 21.86 816 200 Free 26 1:49.45 558 100 Free 2 48.02 782 Stocker, Savannah 55 1 mtr Diving 12 243.2 3 mtr Diving 14 237.95 Platform Diving 3 290.2 Sanchez, Catherine SR 42 50 Free 34 23.28 558 100 Fly 8 53.09 680 200 Fly 9 1:57.26 680 Aroesty, Maggie JR 41 200 IM 18 2:00.24 632 100 Breast 17 1:01.33 650 200 Breast 5 2:10.1 711 Janvier, Aela FR 37 200 IM 21 2:00.55 622 100 Back 11 53.76 639 200 Back 10 1:54.05 705 Tam, Alyson 25 1 mtr Diving 17 230.05 3 mtr Diving 20 193.4 Platform Diving 16 186.3 Turner, Makenna SO 19 50 Free 58 25.29 174 100 Fly 20 54.65 575 200 Fly 13 1:58.74 633 Leach, Hannah SR 15 50 Free 45 23.68 478 100 Back 14 54.15 616 200 Back 23 1:59.00 567 Lawson, Maile FR 7 200 IM 42 2:08.13 349 100 Breast 26 1:03.61 512 200 Breast 18 2:15.61 572 Jean, Mathilde FR 0 50 Free 41 23.47 521 100 Back 27 55.97 497 100 Free 36 50.88 540 Miller, Abigail SR 0 50 Free 57 24.97 222 100 Back 30 57.45 387 200 Back 34 2:04.31 382 Brockley, Piper SR 0 50 Free 60 30.38 0 100 Breast 27 1:04.54 448 200 Breast 25 2:21.26 397

UCLA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Liu, Kenisha SR 67 200 IM 6 1:57.37 717 200 Free 9 1:45.09 731 100 Free 7 48.57 734 Grover, Claire SO 59 50 Free 5 22.18 753 100 Breast 5 1:00.21 714 100 Free 17 49.18 684 Neave, Ruby SO 59 1 mtr Diving 1 329.3 3 mtr Diving 3 334.85 Butler, Hannah FR 57 1 mtr Diving 8 284.4 3 mtr Diving 7 306.6 Platform Diving 15 186.75 Okada, Amy SR 56 200 IM 19 1:59.55 652 100 Fly 5 52.37 727 200 Fly 5 1:55.93 722 Shaheen, Kaytelyn FR 51 1 mtr Diving 18 220.85 3 mtr Diving 6 307.25 Platform Diving 9 215.3 Kirschke, Ella SO 45 200 IM 10 1:58.65 679 400 IM 6 4:11.53 672 200 Back 21 1:57.38 615 Kosturos, Sophia FR 45 50 Free 14 22.66 668 100 Back 9 52.75 697 200 Back 15 1:56.85 630 Smith, Delaney SO 45 200 IM 7 1:58.44 685 400 IM 11 4:12.64 656 200 Back 19 1:56.96 626 Lo, Emily SO 42.5 100 Fly 13 53.83 632 100 Breast 13 1:01.50 641 200 Breast 12 2:12.77 645 Rhee, Rachel FR 37 50 Free 16 22.89 629 100 Breast 7 1:00.7 686 100 Free 22 49.58 652 Yanovsky, Alice JR 35 1 mtr Diving 13 241.85 3 mtr Diving 15 236.75 Platform Diving 17 179.15 Dang, Gabby FR 24 50 Free 22 23.18 577 100 Fly 12 53.6 647 100 Back 19 54.95 566 Jameson, Maisie SR 23 50 Free 15 22.71 660 100 Free 16 49.87 628 Su, Stephanie FR 21 500 Free 26 4:49.82 602 400 IM 18 4:19.12 553 1650 Free 13 16:30.74 576 Kaunitz, Lisa SR 20 500 Free 23 4:51.50 577 400 IM 17 4:18.19 569 1650 Free 17 16:57.37 447 Johnson, Lauryn FR 18 500 Free 31 4:52.59 561 1650 Free 18 17:21.76 316 200 Fly 16 2:06.37 346 Hawkins, Daniella FR 16 500 Free 25 4:49.3 610 200 Free 31 1:50.81 496 1650 Free 11 16:25.92 597 Anderson, Gabrielle SO 15 50 Free 20 23.01 607 100 Fly 19 54.4 593 200 Fly 21 2:02.61 497 Sulkevich, Kathleen SO 13 500 Free 34 4:53.43 548 400 IM 24 4:28.59 369 1650 Free 15 16:50.06 485 Schaffer, Brooke FR 11 50 Free 26 23.03 604 200 Free 16 1:48.33 604 100 Free 25 49.9 625 Howard, Abriana SO 11 200 IM 29 2:02.11 573 100 Back 21 55.06 559 200 Back 18 1:56.83 630 Epps, Jessica SO 8 200 IM 33 2:03.22 535 400 IM 20 4:21.07 518 200 Fly 22 2:03.08 478 Andrew, Olivia JR 7 50 Free 35 23.33 548 200 Free 18 1:47.50 637 100 Free 28 50.09 610 Foster, Lia JR 6 200 IM 31 2:02.84 548 100 Fly 29 56.26 451 200 Fly 19 2:01.28 546 Clarkowski, Sophie SO 5 50 Free 52 24.3 348 100 Fly 28 55.78 490 200 Fly 20 2:02.57 498

Arizona State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nordin, Emma JR 88 500 Free 1 4:33.74 834 200 Free 2 1:43.45 801 1650 Free 2 15:52.27 733 Runge, Cierra SR 79 500 Free 3 4:36.06 797 200 Free 5 1:44.51 755 1650 Free 3 15:53.51 728 Deleske, Nora JR 58 200 IM 8 1:59.13 665 400 IM 7 4:14.45 629 200 Breast 14 2:12.97 640 Curry, Camryn JR 55 50 Free 6 22.25 740 100 Back 12 53.87 632 100 Free 11 49.13 688 Laning, Erica JR 54 500 Free 7 4:40.44 732 200 Free 6 1:44.78 744 100 Free 18 49.28 676 Foelske, Jade FR 53 200 IM 17 1:59.25 661 100 Fly 9 52.98 687 200 Fly 6 1:56.53 703 Kansakoski, Silja SR 50 100 Breast 2 59.64 747 200 Breast 8 2:11.27 682 Looney, Lindsay FR 50 500 Free 18 4:43.88 684 100 Fly 10 53.23 671 200 Fly 4 1:55.49 737 Isleta, Chloe Kennedy SR 48.5 200 IM 15 2:00.57 621 100 Back 7 53.25 668 200 Back 13 1:55.48 667 Wilson, Caitlyn JR 47 500 Free 17 4:43.79 686 1650 Free 8 16:23.19 609 200 Fly 11 1:58.59 637 Dawson, Kendall SR 44 500 Free 12 4:40.76 727 200 Free 13 1:46.50 676 1650 Free 12 16:29.89 580 Martin, Ruby SO 35 500 Free 35 4:56.55 497 100 Fly 15 54.19 607 200 Fly 7 1:58.18 650 Spears, Lizzy SO 19 200 IM 20 1:59.97 640 400 IM 16 4:17.44 581 200 Back 22 1:57.86 601 Marty, Katrina FR 4 100 Fly 24 55.28 529 100 Back 22 55.27 545 200 Back 29 2:01.36 490 Mitchell, Savannah FR 4 500 Free 33 4:52.89 556 200 Free 22 1:48.78 586 200 Back 24 1:59.95 537 Smith, Lilia SO 2 500 Free 24 4:54.23 535 200 Free 24 1:49.37 561 100 Free 39 50.97 532 Fryckowska, Natalia FR 0 50 Free 37 23.41 533 100 Fly 31 56.55 426 100 Free 43 51.73 459 All, Isa SO 0 200 IM 43 2:08.23 345 100 Breast 30 1:08.13 216 200 Breast 30 2:26.15 241 Smith, Cameron JR 0 500 Free 30 4:52.43 563 200 Free 29 1:50.32 519 100 Free 38 50.95 534 Brown, Jane FR 0 50 Free 55 24.82 248 100 Fly 32 56.66 417 100 Back 25 55.77 511

Arizona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Jacobsen, Kirsten SR 59 500 Free 9 4:37.91 768 200 Free 14 1:46.52 675 1650 Free 4 15:59.31 704 Merckx, Axana FR 58 200 IM 11 1:58.84 673 400 IM 9 4:12.33 661 200 Back 8 1:54.86 684 Bernal, Aria SO 53 200 IM 16 2:01.06 606 100 Back 3 52.0 742 200 Back 12 1:55.18 675 Macias, Ayumi SR 50 500 Free 13 4:42.15 708 200 Free 15 1:47.48 638 1650 Free 6 16:14.05 646 Cox, Hannah SR 45 500 Free 16 4:43.95 683 400 IM 10 4:12.63 656 1650 Free 10 16:24.08 605 Sleeman, Gracie 40 1 mtr Diving 6 299.25 3 mtr Diving 11 268.35 Filipek, Kayla JR 37 50 Free 11 22.44 706 100 Fly 18 54.11 613 100 Free 13 49.43 664 Jew, Ellie FR 34 200 IM 35 2:03.29 533 100 Breast 8 1:00.72 685 200 Breast 15 2:20.98 407 Purwins, Jacqueline 34 1 mtr Diving 19 219.3 3 mtr Diving 19 196.5 Platform Diving 8 217.8 Connor, Alayna SO 21 50 Free 9 22.36 720 100 Fly 26 55.46 515 100 Free 24 49.9 625 Farrow, Hannah FR 17 200 IM 28 2:02.09 573 100 Breast 23 1:03.51 518 200 Fly 12 1:58.66 635 Korenwinder, Mallory SR 16 200 IM 40 2:05.85 438 100 Breast 15 1:01.76 626 200 Breast 21 2:17.04 531 Navarro, Vicky SO 14 100 Fly 23 54.94 554 200 Fly 15 2:01.44 540 Hage, Kati JR 11 200 IM 45 2:08.28 343 100 Breast 19 1:02.49 583 200 Breast 20 2:16.23 555 Neser, Jade FR 11 50 Free 44 23.67 480 100 Breast 16 1:02.27 596 100 Free 45 52.12 420 Neubauer, Francesca SO 9 100 Breast 22 1:03.1 545 100 Back 28 56.5 458 200 Breast 19 2:16.11 558 Treydte, Casslyn FR 9 500 Free 22 4:47.26 638 200 Free 19 1:47.55 635 100 Free 26 50.02 615 Stone, Jamie JR 3 50 Free 27 23.07 597 100 Fly 22 54.74 569 100 Free 32 50.51 574 Blakesley, Madison SO 1 50 Free 48 23.87 438 100 Breast 24 1:03.95 489 200 Breast 29 2:25.65 255 Nations, Taylor SR 1 50 Free 28 23.08 595 100 Back 24 56.02 493 100 Free 40 51.1 520

Utah

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Pittard, Charity FR 51 200 IM 14 2:00.43 626 400 IM 8 4:17.99 572 200 Breast 11 2:11.54 676 Reimer, Audrey SO 48.5 50 Free 29 23.09 593 100 Back 7 53.25 668 200 Back 4 1:52.51 748 Lawless, Emma SO 46 100 Fly 11 53.28 668 100 Back 10 53.71 642 200 Back 14 1:56.48 640 DeCecco, Lizzie FR 46 1 mtr Diving 11 250.25 3 mtr Diving 10 270.0 Platform Diving 14 191.75 Ruchala, Emma JR 43 1 mtr Diving 14 237.7 3 mtr Diving 12 256.7 Platform Diving 12 202.35 Caufield, Regan FR 31 1 mtr Diving 20 213.15 3 mtr Diving 17 219.5 Platform Diving 10 210.2 Mills, Lexi FR 25 1 mtr Diving 16 231.85 3 mtr Diving 18 211.85 Platform Diving 18 163.75 Pick, Christina SR 21 200 IM 26 2:02.06 574 400 IM 15 4:16.57 595 200 Fly 17 2:00.1 588 McClendon, Sara JR 20 500 Free 28 4:51.04 584 200 Free 35 1:51.65 456 1650 Free 9 16:23.22 608 Gebhart, Mandy JR 17 500 Free 32 4:52.84 557 400 IM 21 4:21.7 507 1650 Free 14 16:41.47 527 Broome, Emma JR 16 100 Fly 16 54.28 601 100 Back 20 55.03 561 200 Back 28 2:00.74 511 Lott, Sarah SR 11 50 Free 42 23.55 505 100 Back 16 54.43 599 200 Back 26 2:00.21 529 Morici, Sophia SO 7 500 Free 39 5:03.3 378 1650 Free 19 17:40.42 224 200 Fly 24 2:08.16 278 Beller, Elise FR 5 400 IM 26 4:34.02 260 1650 Free 20 17:42.67 214 200 Breast 31 2:27.31 208 Gassaway, Mckenna SO 5 50 Free 54 24.72 266 100 Breast 20 1:02.97 553 200 Breast 28 2:23.41 326 Horvath, Grace JR 5 400 IM 22 4:24.08 461 100 Breast 29 1:06.06 343 200 Breast 23 2:19.79 446 Hurst, Abbie FR 4 50 Free 59 25.44 154 100 Breast 21 1:03.01 551 200 Breast 27 2:22.11 369 Lash, Madison SR 4 500 Free 40 5:16.64 166 1650 Free 21 18:01.86 138 Yetter, Kyla FR 2 500 Free 36 4:57.95 473 200 Free 23 1:48.80 585 100 Free 37 50.89 539 Gassaway, Mariah SR 1 50 Free 56 24.88 238 100 Breast 25 1:03.29 533 200 Breast 24 2:20.2 433 Miller, Kayla FR 0 50 Free 43 23.58 498 200 Free 36 1:53.67 357 100 Free 35 50.85 543 Casarin, Leyre JR 0 50 Free 31 23.17 578 200 Free 30 1:50.74 500 100 Free 34 50.58 567 Allen, Mallori SR 0 200 IM 44 2:08.25 344 100 Back 29 57.33 396 200 Back 31 2:03.27 421 Ford, Kenzie SR 0 50 Free 46 23.79 455 100 Back 31 57.56 379 100 Free 44 51.82 450 Woznick, Madeline FR 0 50 Free 39 23.42 531 100 Fly 33 56.91 396 100 Free 30 50.35 588 Zeiger, Rebecca JR 0 200 IM 39 2:05.81 439 200 Free 34 1:51.59 459 100 Free 46 52.31 400

Washington St.