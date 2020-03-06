2020 Pac-12 Women’s Championships Scoring Breakdown

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
First a few notes
The top scoring class at the meet was the Stanford sophomores with 398 points. The second best class actually belonged to UCLA whose sophomores put up 302.5 points.
Stanford graduate the most individual points of any team (249), but still return the most point (1067). By returning points the race for second looks close next year. USC return the second most points with 697. They are followed closely by Cal with 687.5 and UCLA with 630.5.
Points scored by freshmen and sophomores combined were led by UCLA. The Bruins’ freshmen and sophomores combined for 582.5 points. Ahead of Stanford’s 520, Cal’s 499.5, and USC’s 250. The future looks bright in Westwood
The most points scored by any team in any event was Stanford’s 134 in the 500 free. Oddly the 3rd best team total in an event was Arizona’s 114 also in the 500 free (Stanford’s 121 in the 200 back was 2nd best). Those team’s dominance of the 500 was aided by USC and UCLA’s combined 2 points in the 500.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. Stanford: 1598
2. California: 1224.5
3. USC: 1212
4. UCLA: 995.5
5. Arizona State: 943.5
6. Arizona: 725
7. Utah: 636.5
8. Washington St.: 396 Individual Scores by Year
Stanford
California
USC
UCLA
Arizona State
Arizona
Utah
Washington St.
FR
122
283
103
280
111
129
164
27
SO
398
216.5
147
302.5
56
98
106.5
63
JR
301
188
154
48
302
51
101
63
SR
249
241
230
166
221.5
171
37
13
Returning
1067
687.5
697
630.5
469
352
371.5
153
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
Stanford
California
USC
UCLA
Arizona State
Arizona
Utah
Washington St.
800 Free Relay
54
56
64
48
52
50
44
46
400 Medley Relay
108
120
120
98
104
98
90
90
500 Free
242
184
120
100
218
146
90
90
200 IM
262
267
210
170
266
173
103
101
50 Free
356
349
253
239
290
209
103
115
1 mtr Diving
448
373
343
314
290
239
148
115
200 Free Relay
504
437
397
364
338
291
192
161
400 IM
614
495
397
426
372
328
233
181
100 Fly
673
563.5
483
485.5
422
340
260
181
200 Free
733
632.5
541
523.5
517
371
262
190
100 Breast
808
688.5
594
585.5
545
428
271
212
100 Back
883
785.5
623
615.5
585.5
456
326.5
219
3 mtr Diving
963
810.5
714
701.5
585.5
478
374.5
219
200 Medley Relay
1027
866.5
768
701.5
635.5
530
422.5
265
1650 Free
1082
891.5
768
759.5
727.5
597
470.5
276
200 Back
1203
981.5
787
788.5
745.5
634
509.5
285
100 Free
1310
1037.5
888
834.5
768.5
649
509.5
299
200 Breast
1420
1077.5
970
849.5
803.5
676
528.5
333
200 Fly
1470
1128.5
1036
903.5
892.5
703
538.5
348
Platform Diving
1544
1168.5
1148
944.5
892.5
725
590.5
348
400 Free Relay
1598
1224.5
1212
995.5
943.5
725
636.5
396
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
Stanford
California
USC
UCLA
Arizona State
Arizona
Utah
Washington St.
800 Free Relay
54
56
64
48
52
50
44
46
400 Medley Relay
54
64
56
50
52
48
46
44
500 Free
134
64
0
2
114
48
0
0
200 IM
20
83
90
70
48
27
13
11
50 Free
94
82
43
69
24
36
0
14
1 mtr Diving
92
24
90
75
0
30
45
0
200 Free Relay
56
64
54
50
48
52
44
46
400 IM
110
58
0
62
34
37
41
20
100 Fly
59
68.5
86
59.5
50
12
27
0
200 Free
60
69
58
38
95
31
2
9
100 Breast
75
56
53
62
28
57
9
22
100 Back
75
97
29
30
40.5
28
55.5
7
3 mtr Diving
80
25
91
86
0
22
48
0
200 Medley Relay
64
56
54
0
50
52
48
46
1650 Free
55
25
0
58
92
67
48
11
200 Back
121
90
19
29
18
37
39
9
100 Free
107
56
101
46
23
15
0
14
200 Breast
110
40
82
15
35
27
19
34
200 Fly
50
51
66
54
89
27
10
15
Platform Diving
74
40
112
41
0
22
52
0
400 Free Relay
54
56
64
51
51
0
46
48
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
UCLA
California
USC
Washington St.
Utah
Arizona
Arizona State
Stanford
1
1
2
5
0
0
0
1
7
2
0
4
3
0
0
0
3
6
3
1
3
2
0
0
1
2
7
4
0
3
5
0
1
1
1
5
5
4
3
4
0
0
0
1
4
6
3
2
2
0
0
2
3
4
7
4
2
2
0
1
0
4
4
8
1
2
1
0
1
3
3
4
9
3
2
3
1
1
3
1
2
10
1
5
2
0
3
2
1
2
11
2
3
1
0
3
3
2
2
12
2
1
4
1
2
2
3
1
13
4
3
2
3
0
2
2
1
14
1
3
2
1
5
1
1
1
15
5
2
0
1
1
4
2
1
16
4
2
1
1
3
3
1
1
17
4
2
2
2
2
0
2
2
18
5
1
2
3
2
1
2
1
19
5
0
0
1
1
5
0
3
20
3
3
2
0
4
1
1
1
21
3
4
1
0
3
1
0
2
22
3
1
0
1
1
3
3
0
23
1
3
1
2
2
2
0
1
24
1
1
0
1
2
3
4
0
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Stanford
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Forde, Brooke
JR
90
500 Free
4
4:37.09
781
400 IM
1
4:01.53
831
200 Breast
1
2:07.35
782
Paulsen, Mia
82
1 mtr Diving
2
325.65
3 mtr Diving
8
251.35
Platform Diving
1
311.4
Tankersley, Morgan
SO
82
500 Free
2
4:35.99
798
200 Free
8
1:45.92
698
1650 Free
1
15:50.81
739
Voss, Erin
SR
80
500 Free
6
4:39.81
741
100 Back
6
52.49
712
200 Back
1
1:51.37
781
Lenz, Daria
79
1 mtr Diving
5
302.3
3 mtr Diving
4
319.5
Platform Diving
2
292.45
Bartel, Zoe
SO
74
200 IM
9
1:58.21
692
100 Breast
3
59.77
739
200 Breast
3
2:08.01
764
Szekely, Allie
SR
72
400 IM
3
4:06.09
755
200 Back
7
1:54.12
704
200 Fly
8
1:58.23
649
Fackenthal, Amalie
SO
68
50 Free
10
22.38
717
100 Fly
6
52.57
714
100 Free
3
48.19
767
Drabot, Katie
SR
67
500 Free
11
4:39.33
748
200 Free
7
1:45.06
732
200 Fly
2
1:52.11
861
Wheal, Emma
FR
61
50 Free
8
22.42
710
100 Fly
4
52.16
742
100 Free
14
49.56
653
Crisera, Alex
FR
61
50 Free
17
22.74
655
100 Back
5
52.28
725
200 Back
3
1:52.21
757
Raab, Allie
SO
60
100 Breast
1
59.35
765
200 Breast
2
2:07.85
768
Goeders, Anya
SO
60
50 Free
3
21.91
805
100 Fly
17
53.89
628
100 Free
6
48.49
741
Sculti, Carolina
59
1 mtr Diving
3
324.85
3 mtr Diving
1
378.55
Pitzer, Lauren
JR
57
500 Free
5
4:37.19
779
200 Free
12
1:45.94
698
100 Free
10
49.02
697
Nordmann, Lucie
SO
54
50 Free
30
23.11
589
100 Back
4
52.26
726
200 Back
2
1:51.63
773
Zhao, Grace
JR
43
50 Free
21
23.03
604
100 Breast
11
1:00.8
680
200 Breast
7
2:10.29
706
Glavinovich, Katie
JR
40
500 Free
21
4:47.09
641
400 IM
5
4:10.85
683
200 Back
16
1:57.26
618
Kukurugya, Hannah
JR
32
500 Free
19
4:45.26
666
400 IM
4
4:08.79
713
Byrnes, Megan
SR
28
500 Free
20
4:45.55
662
200 Free
28
1:49.89
538
1650 Free
7
16:14.93
642
Green, Lauren
JR
26
50 Free
19
22.8
644
100 Free
9
48.78
717
Wortman, Julia
26
1 mtr Diving
15
235.65
Platform Diving
13
197.4
Volpenhein, Ashley
JR
13
50 Free
18
22.79
646
100 Free
19
49.29
675
Stenstrom, Brooke
SR
2
50 Free
23
23.22
569
100 Free
31
50.47
577
Crage, Kira
FR
0
50 Free
32
23.19
575
200 Free
33
1:51.29
474
100 Free
29
50.17
603
California
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ivey, Izzy
SO
88
200 IM
2
1:54.67
804
100 Fly
2
51.14
816
100 Back
1
51.06
801
Blovad, Keaton
SR
79
200 IM
4
1:55.88
764
100 Back
2
51.6
766
200 Back
5
1:52.93
736
Neumann, Robin
JR
74
500 Free
8
4:41.36
719
200 Free
3
1:44.02
776
100 Free
5
48.43
746
Wilson, Alicia
SO
71
200 IM
3
1:55.85
764
400 IM
2
4:04.99
773
200 Back
11
1:54.33
698
Thai, Briana
JR
58
1 mtr Diving
9
263.55
3 mtr Diving
13
244.5
Platform Diving
6
258.85
Klinker, Rachel
FR
56
500 Free
14
4:42.73
700
200 Free
11
1:45.47
716
200 Fly
3
1:53.81
795
Spitz, Ayla
FR
54
500 Free
10
4:39.24
749
200 Free
10
1:45.20
727
200 Back
9
1:53.89
710
Murphy, Maddie
SR
54
50 Free
4
22.14
761
100 Fly
7
52.78
700
100 Free
20
49.34
671
Dimeco, Sarah
FR
50
500 Free
15
4:43.22
693
400 IM
14
4:16.48
597
1650 Free
5
16:12.89
650
Riley, Eloise
FR
49
50 Free
7
22.33
726
200 Free
21
1:48.14
612
100 Free
8
48.76
718
Rajic, Ema
SO
43
200 IM
34
2:03.24
534
100 Breast
4
59.92
731
200 Breast
10
2:11.37
680
Mykkanen, Courtney
SR
40
200 IM
23
2:01.64
588
100 Back
13
54.0
625
200 Back
6
1:53.89
710
Weitzeil, Abbey
SR
32
50 Free
1
21.03
1017
Fiorilli, Ashlyn
FR
32
500 Free
29
4:52.22
567
400 IM
12
4:14.33
630
200 Fly
10
1:58.17
651
Graham, Cassie
FR
31
1 mtr Diving
21
190.85
3 mtr Diving
16
224.05
Platform Diving
11
206.35
Harrison, Ali
JR
28
200 IM
27
2:02.07
574
100 Breast
10
1:00.75
683
200 Breast
16
2:22.28
363
Buckley, Alexa
SR
22
200 IM
38
2:04.87
475
100 Breast
14
1:01.71
629
200 Breast
17
2:15.4
578
Krivokapic-Zhou, Soph
JR
16
100 Fly
21
54.72
570
100 Back
15
54.19
613
200 Back
27
2:00.37
524
Garcia, Elise
SO
14.5
50 Free
24
23.29
556
100 Fly
13
53.83
632
100 Free
26
50.02
615
Light, Aislinn
SR
14
50 Free
36
23.39
536
100 Back
17
53.73
640
200 Back
20
1:56.97
626
Davidson, Emma
FR
9
50 Free
25
23.01
607
200 Free
20
1:47.96
619
100 Free
21
49.53
656
Bailey, Elizabeth
JR
7
500 Free
37
4:59.66
443
100 Fly
25
55.46
515
200 Fly
18
2:00.3
581
Tuck, Natalie
JR
5
200 IM
37
2:04.17
501
400 IM
23
4:24.19
459
200 Breast
22
2:18.48
488
Clark, Chloe
FR
2
200 IM
41
2:06.19
425
100 Back
23
55.35
540
200 Back
32
2:03.46
414
Skorus-Neely, Alexa
JR
0
200 IM
30
2:02.74
552
100 Breast
28
1:05.53
379
200 Breast
26
2:21.77
380
USC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hansson, Louise
SR
96
200 IM
1
1:54.09
824
100 Fly
1
49.94
917
200 Fly
1
1:51.26
896
Wade, Tatum
SR
77
200 IM
5
1:56.19
754
200 Free
4
1:44.37
761
100 Free
4
48.35
753
Agunbiade, Morenike
77
1 mtr Diving
4
302.8
3 mtr Diving
2
343.7
Platform Diving
7
236.8
Gowlett, Naomi
69
1 mtr Diving
7
298.65
3 mtr Diving
9
276.15
Platform Diving
4
288.55
Souza, Carly
67
1 mtr Diving
10
262.25
3 mtr Diving
5
318.05
Platform Diving
5
271.85
Transom, Laticia
SO
64
200 Free
1
1:42.47
846
100 Free
1
47.85
798
Odgers, Isa
SO
64
200 IM
13
1:58.97
669
100 Breast
6
1:00.59
692
200 Breast
4
2:09.00
739
Pavlopoulou, Nicole
FR
59
200 IM
12
1:58.86
673
100 Breast
9
1:00.67
687
200 Breast
6
2:10.14
710
Schlicht, Jemma
JR
57
50 Free
12
22.45
705
100 Fly
3
51.99
754
100 Free
12
49.3
674
Ciesla, Marta
JR
56
50 Free
2
21.86
816
200 Free
26
1:49.45
558
100 Free
2
48.02
782
Stocker, Savannah
55
1 mtr Diving
12
243.2
3 mtr Diving
14
237.95
Platform Diving
3
290.2
Sanchez, Catherine
SR
42
50 Free
34
23.28
558
100 Fly
8
53.09
680
200 Fly
9
1:57.26
680
Aroesty, Maggie
JR
41
200 IM
18
2:00.24
632
100 Breast
17
1:01.33
650
200 Breast
5
2:10.1
711
Janvier, Aela
FR
37
200 IM
21
2:00.55
622
100 Back
11
53.76
639
200 Back
10
1:54.05
705
Tam, Alyson
25
1 mtr Diving
17
230.05
3 mtr Diving
20
193.4
Platform Diving
16
186.3
Turner, Makenna
SO
19
50 Free
58
25.29
174
100 Fly
20
54.65
575
200 Fly
13
1:58.74
633
Leach, Hannah
SR
15
50 Free
45
23.68
478
100 Back
14
54.15
616
200 Back
23
1:59.00
567
Lawson, Maile
FR
7
200 IM
42
2:08.13
349
100 Breast
26
1:03.61
512
200 Breast
18
2:15.61
572
Jean, Mathilde
FR
0
50 Free
41
23.47
521
100 Back
27
55.97
497
100 Free
36
50.88
540
Miller, Abigail
SR
0
50 Free
57
24.97
222
100 Back
30
57.45
387
200 Back
34
2:04.31
382
Brockley, Piper
SR
0
50 Free
60
30.38
0
100 Breast
27
1:04.54
448
200 Breast
25
2:21.26
397
UCLA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Liu, Kenisha
SR
67
200 IM
6
1:57.37
717
200 Free
9
1:45.09
731
100 Free
7
48.57
734
Grover, Claire
SO
59
50 Free
5
22.18
753
100 Breast
5
1:00.21
714
100 Free
17
49.18
684
Neave, Ruby
SO
59
1 mtr Diving
1
329.3
3 mtr Diving
3
334.85
Butler, Hannah
FR
57
1 mtr Diving
8
284.4
3 mtr Diving
7
306.6
Platform Diving
15
186.75
Okada, Amy
SR
56
200 IM
19
1:59.55
652
100 Fly
5
52.37
727
200 Fly
5
1:55.93
722
Shaheen, Kaytelyn
FR
51
1 mtr Diving
18
220.85
3 mtr Diving
6
307.25
Platform Diving
9
215.3
Kirschke, Ella
SO
45
200 IM
10
1:58.65
679
400 IM
6
4:11.53
672
200 Back
21
1:57.38
615
Kosturos, Sophia
FR
45
50 Free
14
22.66
668
100 Back
9
52.75
697
200 Back
15
1:56.85
630
Smith, Delaney
SO
45
200 IM
7
1:58.44
685
400 IM
11
4:12.64
656
200 Back
19
1:56.96
626
Lo, Emily
SO
42.5
100 Fly
13
53.83
632
100 Breast
13
1:01.50
641
200 Breast
12
2:12.77
645
Rhee, Rachel
FR
37
50 Free
16
22.89
629
100 Breast
7
1:00.7
686
100 Free
22
49.58
652
Yanovsky, Alice
JR
35
1 mtr Diving
13
241.85
3 mtr Diving
15
236.75
Platform Diving
17
179.15
Dang, Gabby
FR
24
50 Free
22
23.18
577
100 Fly
12
53.6
647
100 Back
19
54.95
566
Jameson, Maisie
SR
23
50 Free
15
22.71
660
100 Free
16
49.87
628
Su, Stephanie
FR
21
500 Free
26
4:49.82
602
400 IM
18
4:19.12
553
1650 Free
13
16:30.74
576
Kaunitz, Lisa
SR
20
500 Free
23
4:51.50
577
400 IM
17
4:18.19
569
1650 Free
17
16:57.37
447
Johnson, Lauryn
FR
18
500 Free
31
4:52.59
561
1650 Free
18
17:21.76
316
200 Fly
16
2:06.37
346
Hawkins, Daniella
FR
16
500 Free
25
4:49.3
610
200 Free
31
1:50.81
496
1650 Free
11
16:25.92
597
Anderson, Gabrielle
SO
15
50 Free
20
23.01
607
100 Fly
19
54.4
593
200 Fly
21
2:02.61
497
Sulkevich, Kathleen
SO
13
500 Free
34
4:53.43
548
400 IM
24
4:28.59
369
1650 Free
15
16:50.06
485
Schaffer, Brooke
FR
11
50 Free
26
23.03
604
200 Free
16
1:48.33
604
100 Free
25
49.9
625
Howard, Abriana
SO
11
200 IM
29
2:02.11
573
100 Back
21
55.06
559
200 Back
18
1:56.83
630
Epps, Jessica
SO
8
200 IM
33
2:03.22
535
400 IM
20
4:21.07
518
200 Fly
22
2:03.08
478
Andrew, Olivia
JR
7
50 Free
35
23.33
548
200 Free
18
1:47.50
637
100 Free
28
50.09
610
Foster, Lia
JR
6
200 IM
31
2:02.84
548
100 Fly
29
56.26
451
200 Fly
19
2:01.28
546
Clarkowski, Sophie
SO
5
50 Free
52
24.3
348
100 Fly
28
55.78
490
200 Fly
20
2:02.57
498
Arizona State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Nordin, Emma
JR
88
500 Free
1
4:33.74
834
200 Free
2
1:43.45
801
1650 Free
2
15:52.27
733
Runge, Cierra
SR
79
500 Free
3
4:36.06
797
200 Free
5
1:44.51
755
1650 Free
3
15:53.51
728
Deleske, Nora
JR
58
200 IM
8
1:59.13
665
400 IM
7
4:14.45
629
200 Breast
14
2:12.97
640
Curry, Camryn
JR
55
50 Free
6
22.25
740
100 Back
12
53.87
632
100 Free
11
49.13
688
Laning, Erica
JR
54
500 Free
7
4:40.44
732
200 Free
6
1:44.78
744
100 Free
18
49.28
676
Foelske, Jade
FR
53
200 IM
17
1:59.25
661
100 Fly
9
52.98
687
200 Fly
6
1:56.53
703
Kansakoski, Silja
SR
50
100 Breast
2
59.64
747
200 Breast
8
2:11.27
682
Looney, Lindsay
FR
50
500 Free
18
4:43.88
684
100 Fly
10
53.23
671
200 Fly
4
1:55.49
737
Isleta, Chloe Kennedy
SR
48.5
200 IM
15
2:00.57
621
100 Back
7
53.25
668
200 Back
13
1:55.48
667
Wilson, Caitlyn
JR
47
500 Free
17
4:43.79
686
1650 Free
8
16:23.19
609
200 Fly
11
1:58.59
637
Dawson, Kendall
SR
44
500 Free
12
4:40.76
727
200 Free
13
1:46.50
676
1650 Free
12
16:29.89
580
Martin, Ruby
SO
35
500 Free
35
4:56.55
497
100 Fly
15
54.19
607
200 Fly
7
1:58.18
650
Spears, Lizzy
SO
19
200 IM
20
1:59.97
640
400 IM
16
4:17.44
581
200 Back
22
1:57.86
601
Marty, Katrina
FR
4
100 Fly
24
55.28
529
100 Back
22
55.27
545
200 Back
29
2:01.36
490
Mitchell, Savannah
FR
4
500 Free
33
4:52.89
556
200 Free
22
1:48.78
586
200 Back
24
1:59.95
537
Smith, Lilia
SO
2
500 Free
24
4:54.23
535
200 Free
24
1:49.37
561
100 Free
39
50.97
532
Fryckowska, Natalia
FR
0
50 Free
37
23.41
533
100 Fly
31
56.55
426
100 Free
43
51.73
459
All, Isa
SO
0
200 IM
43
2:08.23
345
100 Breast
30
1:08.13
216
200 Breast
30
2:26.15
241
Smith, Cameron
JR
0
500 Free
30
4:52.43
563
200 Free
29
1:50.32
519
100 Free
38
50.95
534
Brown, Jane
FR
0
50 Free
55
24.82
248
100 Fly
32
56.66
417
100 Back
25
55.77
511
Arizona
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Jacobsen, Kirsten
SR
59
500 Free
9
4:37.91
768
200 Free
14
1:46.52
675
1650 Free
4
15:59.31
704
Merckx, Axana
FR
58
200 IM
11
1:58.84
673
400 IM
9
4:12.33
661
200 Back
8
1:54.86
684
Bernal, Aria
SO
53
200 IM
16
2:01.06
606
100 Back
3
52.0
742
200 Back
12
1:55.18
675
Macias, Ayumi
SR
50
500 Free
13
4:42.15
708
200 Free
15
1:47.48
638
1650 Free
6
16:14.05
646
Cox, Hannah
SR
45
500 Free
16
4:43.95
683
400 IM
10
4:12.63
656
1650 Free
10
16:24.08
605
Sleeman, Gracie
40
1 mtr Diving
6
299.25
3 mtr Diving
11
268.35
Filipek, Kayla
JR
37
50 Free
11
22.44
706
100 Fly
18
54.11
613
100 Free
13
49.43
664
Jew, Ellie
FR
34
200 IM
35
2:03.29
533
100 Breast
8
1:00.72
685
200 Breast
15
2:20.98
407
Purwins, Jacqueline
34
1 mtr Diving
19
219.3
3 mtr Diving
19
196.5
Platform Diving
8
217.8
Connor, Alayna
SO
21
50 Free
9
22.36
720
100 Fly
26
55.46
515
100 Free
24
49.9
625
Farrow, Hannah
FR
17
200 IM
28
2:02.09
573
100 Breast
23
1:03.51
518
200 Fly
12
1:58.66
635
Korenwinder, Mallory
SR
16
200 IM
40
2:05.85
438
100 Breast
15
1:01.76
626
200 Breast
21
2:17.04
531
Navarro, Vicky
SO
14
100 Fly
23
54.94
554
200 Fly
15
2:01.44
540
Hage, Kati
JR
11
200 IM
45
2:08.28
343
100 Breast
19
1:02.49
583
200 Breast
20
2:16.23
555
Neser, Jade
FR
11
50 Free
44
23.67
480
100 Breast
16
1:02.27
596
100 Free
45
52.12
420
Neubauer, Francesca
SO
9
100 Breast
22
1:03.1
545
100 Back
28
56.5
458
200 Breast
19
2:16.11
558
Treydte, Casslyn
FR
9
500 Free
22
4:47.26
638
200 Free
19
1:47.55
635
100 Free
26
50.02
615
Stone, Jamie
JR
3
50 Free
27
23.07
597
100 Fly
22
54.74
569
100 Free
32
50.51
574
Blakesley, Madison
SO
1
50 Free
48
23.87
438
100 Breast
24
1:03.95
489
200 Breast
29
2:25.65
255
Nations, Taylor
SR
1
50 Free
28
23.08
595
100 Back
24
56.02
493
100 Free
40
51.1
520
Utah
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pittard, Charity
FR
51
200 IM
14
2:00.43
626
400 IM
8
4:17.99
572
200 Breast
11
2:11.54
676
Reimer, Audrey
SO
48.5
50 Free
29
23.09
593
100 Back
7
53.25
668
200 Back
4
1:52.51
748
Lawless, Emma
SO
46
100 Fly
11
53.28
668
100 Back
10
53.71
642
200 Back
14
1:56.48
640
DeCecco, Lizzie
FR
46
1 mtr Diving
11
250.25
3 mtr Diving
10
270.0
Platform Diving
14
191.75
Ruchala, Emma
JR
43
1 mtr Diving
14
237.7
3 mtr Diving
12
256.7
Platform Diving
12
202.35
Caufield, Regan
FR
31
1 mtr Diving
20
213.15
3 mtr Diving
17
219.5
Platform Diving
10
210.2
Mills, Lexi
FR
25
1 mtr Diving
16
231.85
3 mtr Diving
18
211.85
Platform Diving
18
163.75
Pick, Christina
SR
21
200 IM
26
2:02.06
574
400 IM
15
4:16.57
595
200 Fly
17
2:00.1
588
McClendon, Sara
JR
20
500 Free
28
4:51.04
584
200 Free
35
1:51.65
456
1650 Free
9
16:23.22
608
Gebhart, Mandy
JR
17
500 Free
32
4:52.84
557
400 IM
21
4:21.7
507
1650 Free
14
16:41.47
527
Broome, Emma
JR
16
100 Fly
16
54.28
601
100 Back
20
55.03
561
200 Back
28
2:00.74
511
Lott, Sarah
SR
11
50 Free
42
23.55
505
100 Back
16
54.43
599
200 Back
26
2:00.21
529
Morici, Sophia
SO
7
500 Free
39
5:03.3
378
1650 Free
19
17:40.42
224
200 Fly
24
2:08.16
278
Beller, Elise
FR
5
400 IM
26
4:34.02
260
1650 Free
20
17:42.67
214
200 Breast
31
2:27.31
208
Gassaway, Mckenna
SO
5
50 Free
54
24.72
266
100 Breast
20
1:02.97
553
200 Breast
28
2:23.41
326
Horvath, Grace
JR
5
400 IM
22
4:24.08
461
100 Breast
29
1:06.06
343
200 Breast
23
2:19.79
446
Hurst, Abbie
FR
4
50 Free
59
25.44
154
100 Breast
21
1:03.01
551
200 Breast
27
2:22.11
369
Lash, Madison
SR
4
500 Free
40
5:16.64
166
1650 Free
21
18:01.86
138
Yetter, Kyla
FR
2
500 Free
36
4:57.95
473
200 Free
23
1:48.80
585
100 Free
37
50.89
539
Gassaway, Mariah
SR
1
50 Free
56
24.88
238
100 Breast
25
1:03.29
533
200 Breast
24
2:20.2
433
Miller, Kayla
FR
0
50 Free
43
23.58
498
200 Free
36
1:53.67
357
100 Free
35
50.85
543
Casarin, Leyre
JR
0
50 Free
31
23.17
578
200 Free
30
1:50.74
500
100 Free
34
50.58
567
Allen, Mallori
SR
0
200 IM
44
2:08.25
344
100 Back
29
57.33
396
200 Back
31
2:03.27
421
Ford, Kenzie
SR
0
50 Free
46
23.79
455
100 Back
31
57.56
379
100 Free
44
51.82
450
Woznick, Madeline
FR
0
50 Free
39
23.42
531
100 Fly
33
56.91
396
100 Free
30
50.35
588
Zeiger, Rebecca
JR
0
200 IM
39
2:05.81
439
200 Free
34
1:51.59
459
100 Free
46
52.31
400
Washington St.
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Burckel, Lauren
SO
42
200 IM
18
1:59.41
656
100 Breast
12
1:00.89
675
200 Breast
9
2:11.28
682
McCoy, Taylor
JR
26
200 IM
22
2:00.92
611
400 IM
13
4:15.27
616
200 Back
17
1:56.53
638
Fountaine, Keiana
SO
21
50 Free
33
23.21
571
200 Free
17
1:46.14
690
100 Free
15
49.79
634
Duarte, Mackenzie
JR
21
200 IM
32
2:02.91
546
100 Breast
18
1:02.1
606
200 Breast
13
2:12.94
641
Zahab, Mia
FR
20
200 IM
24
2:02.81
549
400 IM
19
4:20.63
526
200 Fly
14
1:59.28
615
Larson, Chloe
JR
16
50 Free
13
22.64
672
100 Fly
27
55.73
494
100 Free
23
49.86
629
Falk, Ryan
SR
11
500 Free
27
4:50.61
591
200 Free
25
1:49.07
574
1650 Free
16
16:55.33
458
Laderoute, Kate
FR
7
200 IM
36
2:03.99
508
100 Back
18
54.51
594
200 Back
25
2:00.11
532
Brock, Luci
SR
2
200 IM
46
2:08.33
341
100 Fly
37
59.01
232
200 Fly
23
2:05.66
375
Fidler, Riley
FR
0
50 Free
49
24.2
368
100 Fly
34
57.52
346
200 Fly
26
2:07.73
294
Barrier, Emily
SO
0
50 Free
40
23.45
525
200 Free
32
1:50.83
495
100 Free
41
51.31
500
Patterson, Ku’ulei
FR
0
50 Free
53
24.61
286
200 Free
37
2:00.06
115
100 Free
50
53.58
278
Gardner, Paige
SO
0
50 Free
46
23.79
455
100 Back
33
59.12
266
100 Free
47
52.79
352
Bokowy, Payton
SO
0
50 Free
37
23.41
533
200 Free
27
1:49.78
543
100 Free
33
50.54
571
Pelzer, Corinne
FR
0
50 Free
50
24.24
360
100 Fly
35
58.52
267
100 Free
49
53.41
293
Springer, Jewel
FR
0
400 IM
25
4:30.74
325
200 Back
33
2:04.14
389
200 Fly
25
2:07.57
300
Kirton, Mikaela
FR
0
50 Free
51
24.28
352
100 Fly
36
58.54
265
100 Free
48
53.13
319
Balmaceda, Sophia
SO
0
100 Fly
30
56.33
445
100 Back
32
57.58
377
100 Free
42
51.48
483
Ortiz, Sierra
FR
0
500 Free
38
5:02.96
384
100 Back
26
55.86
505
200 Back
30
2:02.26
458
