Stanford Women Win 4th-Straight Pac-12 Title With Only First-Time Champions

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Stanford Cardinal was dominant again as they won the 2020 women’s Pac-12 Championships, extending their streak to 4-straight titles. It was the program’s 22nd title in history. Their longest streak stands at 13 in a row, as they won from 1987 to 1999. They own more Pac-12 titles than any other program. Cal and Arizona are tied for the 2nd most with just 4 championship titles each.

Stanford will next turn their attention to the NCAA Championships in Athens. They’re the 3-time defending champions there as well. They have 11 total NCAA Championships titles, more than any other NCAA division 1 program. Georgia and Auburn are tied with the 2nd most with 7 titles each.

Stanford had several first-time individual champions at this meet. In fact, every single swimming champion for the Cardinal had never won an individual event before 2020. Erin Voss, a senior, won her first title in her last Pac-12 race with her performance in the 200 back. She was named the 2020 Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Brooke Forde, the reigning NCAA 500 free champion, didn’t medal in that event but then went on to win her first titles in the 400 IM and 200 breast. Allie Raab (100 breast) and Morgan Tankersley (1650 free) also won their first golds. Aside from the those titles, their only relay win came in the 200 medley relay.

The only repeat champion for the Cardinal was a diver. Mia Paulsen repeated as the platform champion on the final night. Teammate Carolina Sculti was the 3-meter champion. That was Sculti’s first-ever title.

This was a different look than the Stanford team of recent years, which included the likes of stars Simone Manuel, Katie Ledecky, and Ella Eastin. Their depth really stood out this season. Below is a quote Stanford Head Coach Greg Meehan‘s interview on the team’s win when asked how it felt to get the job done without a big star.

“It definitely had a little different feel than it’s had the last 3, 4, 5 years. At the same time, our job is still the same and that’s to come to this meet and be the best version of ourselves to compete for a Pac-12 title and ultimately kind of take that next step in the season and get ourselves ready for the NCAA Championships.”

FINAL TEAM SCORES