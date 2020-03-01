2020 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 Big Ten Championships conclude tonight with finals of the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform diving, and 400 free relay. Michigan has a big lead as they race for the title. Indiana and Ohio State, however, are battling closely for 2nd.

Minnesota’s Max McHugh (200 breast), Michigan’s Miles Smachlo (200 fly), and Indiana’s Gabriel Fantoni (200 back) will compete for a sweep of their respective stroke titles. Indiana’s Bruno Blaskovic seeks a sprint sweep, while Michigan’s NCAA Champion Felix Auboeck goes for the distance sweep.

Wisconsin’s Cameron Tysoe is the top seed in the 200 back. He’ll be going after the Pool Record tonight set by Wisconsin NCAA Champion Drew TeDuits back in 2013. Blaskovic already set the 100 free Pool Record this morning, but is just hundredths away from the Meet Record set by Indiana’s Blake Pieroni in 2018. After earning a pair of silvers, Ohio State’s Paul DeLakis will battle for a title with McHugh in the 200 breast. Northwestern’s Federico Burdisso, a freshman, had a big swim to land the top seed there.

MEN’S 1650 FREE

Meet Record: Felix Auboeck (Michigan), 2017, 14:29.25

(Michigan), 2017, 14:29.25 Pool Record: Connor Jaeger (Michigan), 2013, 14:34.87

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.41

2019 NCAA Qualifying Time: 14:54.05

2019 Champion: Felix Auboeck (Michigan), 14:29.58

Michigan’s Felix Auboeck secured the distance sweep, posting a 14:30.10 to take down the Pool Record set by Connor Jaeger in 2013. Jaeger was an NCAA Champion and Olympic medalist during his career. Auboeck has now earned 4-straight titles in both the 500 free and 1650 free. He’s the reigning NCAA Champion in this event.

Teammate Ricardo Vargas took the silver in 14:39.48 to earn his 3rd medal of the meet. Michigan freshman Danny Berlitz was just one place shy of the podium in 14:58.54. The Wolverines got 4 in the top 8. Will Roberts (15:00.58) was 7th.

Indiana’s Mikey Calvillo raced to the bronze in 14:54.02. Freshman teammate John Gallant followed for 5th in 15:00.07. Just behind was Wisconsin’s Matthew Hillmer, who made a big drop in the early heats, as he landed 6th overall with his 15:00.25.

Rounding out the top 8 was Northwestern’s Dongjin Hwang. He dropped 4 seconds in 15:11.21. Ohio State’s only swimmer in this event, Carson Burt, was 9th with his 15:13.30 from the afternoon heats.

MEN’S 200 BACK

Meet Record: Eric Ress (Indiana), 2014, 1:38.89

Pool Record: Drew Teduits (Wisconsin), 2013, 1:39.98

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.16

2019 NCAA Qualifying Time: 1:41.31

2019 Champion: Gabriel Fantoni (Indiana), 1:39.53

Indiana’s Gabriel Fantoni repeated his backstroke sweep. Wisconsin’s Cameron Tysoe and Penn State’s Michael Daly were ahead going into the final 50, with Tysoe leading slightly, but Fantoni had the fastest split coming home to win it in 1:40.31. Daly dropped nearly a second to take silver in 1:40.63, while Tysoe (1:41.02) held on for 3rd.

Michigan’s Robert Zofchak (1:41.34) ran down Northwestern’s Manuel Martos Bacarizo (1:41.44) for 4th. Ohio State rounded out the top 8. Freshmen Thomas Watkins (1:41.75) and Jonah Cooper (1:42.35) were 6th and 7th. Colin McDermott (1:43.26) was 8th.

Northwestern’s Ryan Gridley had the 5th fastest time of the night with a 1:41.39 to win the B final.

MEN’S 100 FREE

Meet Record: Blake Pieroni (Indiana), 2018, 41.43

Pool Record: Bruno Blaskovic (Indiana), 2020, 41.49

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.71

2019 NCAA Qualifying Time: 42.53

2019 Champion: Bowe Becker (Minnesota), 41.71

Indiana’s Bruno Blaskovic was off his time from prelims, but still the only man under 42 to sweep the sprints in 41.88. Ohio State’s Andrew Loy earned his 3rd medal of the meet, hundredths shy of a best in 42.21. Teammate Sem Andreis (43.12) and Matthew Abeysinghe (43.17) were 6th and 7th there.

Indiana got 2 on the podium with Mohamed Hassan touching 3rd in 42.38, outpacing teammate Jack Franzman (42.45) on the back half. Michigan’s Luiz Gustavo Borges was 5th in 42.61. Iowa’s Aleksey Tarasenko (43.46) touched 8th.

Penn State’s Gabriel Castano out-touched Michigan’s Patrick Callan, 43.13 to 43.24, in the B final. The Wolverines’ freshman Cameron Peel was 3rd in that heat with a 43.47.

MEN’S 200 BREAST

Meet Record: Ian Finnerty (Indiana), 2019, 1:50.30

Pool Record: Cody Miller (Indiana), 2013, 1:51.03

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.61

2019 NCAA Qualifying Time: 1:54.04

2019 Champion: Ian Finnerty (Indiana), 1:50.30

MEN’S 200 FLY

Meet Record: Vini Lanza (Indiana), 2019, 1:39.28

Pool Record: Dylan Bosch (Michigan), 2013, 1:41.18

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.76

2019 NCAA Qualifying Time: 1:42.35

2019 Champion: Vini Lanza (Indiana), 1:39.28

MEN’S PLATFORM DIVING

Meet Record: David Boudia (Purdue), 2011, 557.90

2019 Champion: Brandon Loschiavo (Purdue), 502.30

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

Meet Record: Indiana, 2017, 2:48.29

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:51.11

2019 Champion: Indiana, 2:48.67