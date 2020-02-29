2020 Men’s B1G Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3

Michigan – 1063 Ohio State – 865 Indiana – 857.5 Wisconsin – 569 Purdue – 422 Minnesota – 420 Northwestern – 407.5 Penn State – 379 Iowa – 360 Michigan State – 218

The final prelims session of the 2020 Big Ten Championships is underway this morning, featuring heats of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 200 fly. The early heats of the 1650 and preliminary/consolation rounds of platform diving will be held this afternoon.

Michigan has a 198 point lead heading into today, making it overwhelmingly likely the Wolverines will hold on to snap a 3-year win streak by Indiana. There is a tight battle for 2nd between Ohio State and Indiana, who are separated by just 7.5 points after last night. Wisconsin is sitting solidly in 4th, while Purdue, Minnesota, and Northwestern are locked in a battle for 5th.

Ohio State senior Andrew Loy has already won the 200 IM and 200 free this weekend, and will look to make it 3-for-3 with the 100 free today. Bruno Balskovic (IU), the 50 free champion, is the top seed in the 100 free. Minnesota’s Max McHugh is looking to complete a sweep of the breaststroke events after winning the 100 breast yesterday. McHugh is the top seed in the 200 breast this morning.

IU freshman Brendan Burns is the top seed in the 200 fly by over a second. 100 fly champion Miles Smachlo (Michigan) is the 2nd seed this morning. IU’s Jacob Steele is the top seed in the 200 back.

MEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS:

Meet Record: Eric Ress – 1:38.89

Pool Record: Andrew Teduits – 1:39.98

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.16

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:45.04

MEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS:

Meet Record: Blake Pieroni – 41.43

Pool Record: Zach Apple – 42.55

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.71

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 43.80

MEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS:

Meet Record: Ian Finnerty – 1:50.30

Pool Record: Cody Miller – 1:58.03

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.61

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:58.43

MEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS: