2020 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

by Robert Gibbs 7

February 29th, 2020 ACC, College, News, Previews & Recaps

2020 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

  • When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 5th-straight) (results)
  • Streaming: ACC Network
  • Championship Central: Here
  • Detailed Timeline: Here
  • Psych Sheets: Here
  • Live Results

Day 4 prelims proved to be dominant showing by four teams, as the top four teams in the standings accounted for 23 out of 32 possible A-final spots tonight. Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville each put six men up, including at least one man in every A-final, and NC State nabbed five spots.

Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

Team 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Total
NC State 2/1/1 1/2/1 0/0/1 2/2/0 5/5/3
Virginia 1/2/0 1/2/1 3/1/0 1/1/0 6/6/1
Louisville 1/1/0 2/1/3 2/0/0 1/0/1 6/2/4
Virginia Tech 2/1/1 1/0/0 1/1/1 2/1/0 6/3/2
Florida State 0/1/2 1/2/1 0/2/1 1/1/0 2/6/4
Notre Dame 1/2/2 0/0/0 1/0/1 0/2/2 2/4/5
North Carolina 1/0/2 1/0/1 1/1/0 0/0/0 3/1/3
Pitt 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/2/1 0/1/3 0/4/4
Georgia Tech 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/1 1/0/2 1/1/4
Duke 0/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/2 0/0/0 1/0/2
Miami (diving only)
Boston College 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

This morning, NC State should have done enough to hold off UVA for the lead, especially with a strong distance crew, and Virginia should be able to hold off Louisville. However, Louisville is seeded to score about 30 more points than Virginia in the 1650s, so it’s not completely out of the question.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech’s morning should blow open the race for 4th, with the Hokies now projected to score nearly 70 points more than Florida State. Notre Dame is dangerous in the distance events, so they could make a run at FSU.

Further down, watch for Georgia Tech’s milers to rack up some points and pass Pitt in the team standings.

Projected Scores

Score After Day 3 Projected Day 4 Score (Not Including 1650s)
Projected Total (Not Including 1650s or Relays)
NC State 853 220 1073
Virginia 762 254 1016
Louisville 746 212 958
Virginia Tech 596 209 805
Florida State 589.5 149 738.5
Notre Dame 558.5 129 687.5
North Carolina 486 93 579
Pitt 385 77 462
Georgia Tech 379 67 446
Duke 344 38 382
Miami 197 197
Boston College 102 0 102

ACC fan

Hi Robert, Did you score John Walker in the 1650 for UVA? He’s seeded last but should be top 3. Looks like coach sandbagged his entry time for strategy. That’ll make a big difference in the mile scores. Thank you for your continued great articles.

36 minutes ago
Swimfan

I’d be shocked if Walker finished in the top 3.

32 minutes ago
Robert Gibbs

None of the scores here include the 1650, just because there’s really no way of telling what will happen with those. You’re definitely right that Walker jumping up to score will help blunt Louisville’s advantage in the event.

32 minutes ago
Joel Lin

What did he go?

32 minutes ago
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON

he’s entered with a 1000 time. it’s not a strategy.

27 minutes ago
DravenOP

Walker is recovering from mono apparently. Top 10-16 might be a realistic goal for him but probably not top 3.

1 minute ago
SwimNerd47

Hey guys! Before we start getting mean >:( let’s just remember what’s most important… Having fun and enjoying our sport!!

21 minutes ago

