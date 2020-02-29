2020 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

2020 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 4 prelims proved to be dominant showing by four teams, as the top four teams in the standings accounted for 23 out of 32 possible A-final spots tonight. Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville each put six men up, including at least one man in every A-final, and NC State nabbed five spots.

Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

Team 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Total NC State 2/1/1 1/2/1 0/0/1 2/2/0 5/5/3 Virginia 1/2/0 1/2/1 3/1/0 1/1/0 6/6/1 Louisville 1/1/0 2/1/3 2/0/0 1/0/1 6/2/4 Virginia Tech 2/1/1 1/0/0 1/1/1 2/1/0 6/3/2 Florida State 0/1/2 1/2/1 0/2/1 1/1/0 2/6/4 Notre Dame 1/2/2 0/0/0 1/0/1 0/2/2 2/4/5 North Carolina 1/0/2 1/0/1 1/1/0 0/0/0 3/1/3 Pitt 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/2/1 0/1/3 0/4/4 Georgia Tech 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/1 1/0/2 1/1/4 Duke 0/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/2 0/0/0 1/0/2 Miami (diving only) — — — — Boston College 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

This morning, NC State should have done enough to hold off UVA for the lead, especially with a strong distance crew, and Virginia should be able to hold off Louisville. However, Louisville is seeded to score about 30 more points than Virginia in the 1650s, so it’s not completely out of the question.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech’s morning should blow open the race for 4th, with the Hokies now projected to score nearly 70 points more than Florida State. Notre Dame is dangerous in the distance events, so they could make a run at FSU.

Further down, watch for Georgia Tech’s milers to rack up some points and pass Pitt in the team standings.

Projected Scores