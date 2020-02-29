2020 Big 12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2020 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm

Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm Where: Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV (Eastern Time Zone)

Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: University of Texas Men (40x), University of Texas Women (8x) – results

University of Texas Men (40x), University of Texas Women (8x) – results Live Streaming Links: Thursday finals / Friday finals / Saturday finals

Thursday finals / Friday finals / Saturday finals Championship Central: Here

Here Detailed Timeline: Here

Here Psych Sheets: Here

Here Live Results: Here

Team Standings After Day 3

Women

University of Texas 712 University of Kansas 573 Texas Christian University 352 West Virginia University 303 Iowa State University 262

Men

University of Texas 764 West Virginia University 581 Texas Christian University 436

The Texas men and women look to have sealed another Big 12 team title sweep while the Kansas women and West Virginia men have Big 12 runner-up contention in their sights. This morning, the preliminaries of the 200 back, 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 fly will be contested.

Kicking off the session will be the women’s 200 back, headlined by Texas’ 400 IM champ Evie Pfeifer and 100 back runner-up Julia Cook. Then, Austin Katz will take a jab at the Big 12 title in his best event alongside fellow Longhorn and 100 back winner Alvin Jiang.

Into the fastest event of the session, Texas Longhorns Claire Adams will swim for another Big 12 title while Daniel Krueger and Maxime Rooney take the top spots for the men. Onto the 200 breast, Kansas’ Kate Steward will aim for a breaststroke sweep while the new Longhorn breast men’s squad will debut, headlined by 100 breast champ Caspar Corbeau.

Finally, Kelly Pash and Lauren Case will close out the women’s 200 fly while Sam Pomajevich and the rest of the men’s flyers will top off the final morning session.

Swimmers with an asterisk (*) appear to be exhibition entrants who can’t compete in the A final. We’ll include them below, but will also note who should make the A final in their place.

Women’s 200 Back – Prelims

2019 Invited: 1:54.01

NCAA “A”: 1:50.50

NCAA “B”: 1:57.11

Top 8 Qualifiers

Julia Cook (TEX)- 1:52.10 Evie Pfeifer (TEX)- 1:54.96 Dewi Blose (KANS)- 1:56.30 Elizabeth Amato-Hanner (KANS)- 1:58.53 Liz Richardson (ISU)/Lauryn Parrish (KANS)- 1:59.38 – Kaeleigh Rice (TCU)- 1:59.50 Emily Haan (ISU)- 1:59.52

Julia Cook takes the top of the 200 back with a 0.62-second drop from mid-season, clocking in a 1:52.10. That time bumps Cook up to 10th in the NCAA, currently. Longhorn teammate Evie Pfeifer came in for second with a 1:54.96, setting up another Texas 1-2 finish.

Kansas will swim a trio of women, led by #3 seed Dewi Blose (1:56.30). Iowa State will see 2 swimmers in tonight’s A-final while TCU occupies the #7 seed.

Men’s 200 Back – Prelims

2019 Invited: 1:41.31

NCAA “A”: 1:39.87

NCAA “B”: 1:45.04

Women’s 100 Free – Prelims

2019 Invited: 48.56

NCAA “A”: 47.18

NCAA “B”: 49.51

Men’s 100 Free – Prelims

2019 Invited: 42.53

NCAA “A”: 41.71

NCAA “B”: 43.80

Women’s 200 Breast – Prelims

2019 Invited: 2:09.77

NCAA “A”: 2:06.84

NCAA “B”: 2:13.97

Men’s 200 Breast – Prelims

2019 Invited: 1:54.04

NCAA “A”: 1:52.61

NCAA “B”: 1:58.43

Women’s 200 Fly – Prelims

2019 Invited: 1:56.18

NCAA “A”: 1:53.20

NCAA “B”: 1:59.23

Men’s 200 Fly – Prelims