2020 Big 12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2020 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm

Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm Where: Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV (Eastern Time Zone)

Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: University of Texas Men (40x), University of Texas Women (8x) – results

University of Texas Men (40x), University of Texas Women (8x) – results Live Streaming Links: Thursday finals / Friday finals / Saturday finals

Thursday finals / Friday finals / Saturday finals Championship Central: Here

Here Detailed Timeline: Here

Here Psych Sheets: Here

Here Live Results: Here

SCORES AFTER DAY 1

WOMEN

Texas – 80 Kansas – 68 TCU – 64 Iowa State / West Virginia – 58 (tie)

MEN

Texas – 148 West Virginia – 132 Texas Christian – 72

Tonight we’ll see Texas, West Virginia, TCU, Kansas, and Iowa State face off for the first individual titles of the 2020 championships. Evie Pfeifer, runner-up from last year’s 500 free, comes into tonight with the top prelims time in the race. Pfeifer was 4:40.13 this morning, swimming slightly faster than the 4:40.60 in finals for 2nd last year.

JohnThomas Larson led the way in the men’s 500 this morning. Larson was 3rd in the event last year. Drew Kibler, who was 3rd this morning, has the top season best in the field, having been 4:11.19 this season. Matthew Willenbring (Texas) and Daniel Krueger (Texas) are both top seeds tonight as well, in the men’s 200 Im and 50 free respectively.

Texas freshman Kelly Pash was out well ahead of the field in the 200 IM this morning, swimming a 1:57.79. Pash has been 1:57.10 this season. Kansas had the next 2 top times this morning, with Kate Steward swimming a 1:59.99 for the only other sub-2:00 performance of the morning. Dannie Dilsaver was 2:00.02 this morning. Fellow Texas freshman Bridget Semenuk swam the fastest women’s 50 free this morning by half a second.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS

Big 12 Record: Joanna Evans (TEX) – 4:36.87

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2019 NCAA Invite Time: 4:40.92

Podium:

Evie Pfeifer domianted the race from start to finish, coming into the wall a little over 2 seconds faster than she swam at this meet last year (4:40.60). She got out to a really quick start, flipping at the 200 mark in 1:49.20. Pfeifer has a personal best of 4:36.04, which she swam at last year’s NCAAs.

Kansas senior Jenny Nusbaum picked up the best finish of her career in the event at a Big 12 Champs, taking 2nd with a 4:47.57. Nusbaum was 5th last year with a 4:45.56, which also stands as her personal best.

Texas freshman Mary Smutny took 3rd to round out the podium, swimming a 4:49.01. Miranda Heckman, another Texas freshman, won the B final with a time of 4:47.59.

MEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS

Big 12 Record: Townley Haas (TEX) – 4:08.19

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82

2019 NCAA Invite Time: 4:16.04

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

Big 12 Record: Madisyn Cox (TEX) – 1:52.58

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2019 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.79

Podium:

MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

Big 12 Record: John Shebat (TEX) – 1:39.63

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34

2019 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.82

Podium:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

Grace Ariola /Rebecca Millard (TEX) – 21.73

/Rebecca Millard (TEX) – 21.73 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

2019 NCAA Invite Time: 22.24

Podium:

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

Big 12 Record: Joe Schooling (TEX) – 18.76

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96

2019 NCAA Invite Time: 19.38

Podium:

WOMEN’S 1 METER DIVING – FINALS

Podium:

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.66

NCAA ‘Provisional’ Cut: 3:33.78

Podium:

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:05.95

NCAA ‘Provisional’ Cut: 3:07.74

Podium: