2020 Big 12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2020 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm

Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm Where: Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV (Eastern Time Zone)

Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: University of Texas Men (40x), University of Texas Women (8x) – results

University of Texas Men (40x), University of Texas Women (8x) – results Live Streaming Links: Thursday finals / Friday finals / Saturday finals

Thursday finals / Friday finals / Saturday finals Championship Central: Here

Here Detailed Timeline: Here

Here Psych Sheets: Here

Here Live Results: Here

Both Texas Longhorn teams head into day 3 with near-100 point leads over West Virginia in the team scores. This morning, the preliminaries of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back will be contested. Texas comes in with 9 of the 10 top seeds this session, Kansas’ Kate Steward is the lone non-Longhorn top seed in the 100 breast (1:00.80).

Emily Reese and Maxime Rooney headline the 100 fly events for Texas. Then into the 400 IM, Texas junior Evie Pfeifer and rookie Kelly Pash take the women’s headline positions while newcomer Jake Foster has clear sights on the Big 12 title on the men’s side.

Into the 200 free, another Texas freshman, Miranda Heckman, headlines the women’s race while Pan Ams medalist Drew Kibler leads the men’s race with his sub-1:31 seed.

Swimmers with an asterisk (*) appear to be exhibition entrants who can’t compete in the A final. We’ll include them below, but will also note who should make the A final in their place.

Women’s 100 Fly – Prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers

Elizabeth Amato-Hanner (KAN)- 53.89 Emilly Reese (TEX)- 53.94 Greta Olsen (KANS)- 54.04 Autumn Looney (KANS)- 54.05 Morgan Bullock (WVU)- 54.41 Lauren Case (TEX)- 54.70 Kaitlyn Witt (KANS)- 55.25 Anna Munster (TCU)- 55.42

Men’s 100 Fly – Prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers

Maxime Rooney (TEX)- 45.43 Sam Pomajevich (TEX)- 46.22 Alvin Jiang (TEX)- 46.41 *Jacob Huerta (TEX)- 46.58 Chris Staka (TEX)- 46.80 David Dixon (WVU)- 47.43 *Cole Crane (TEX)- 47.63 Piotr Sadlowski (TCU)- 47.65 Trayton Saladin (WVU)- 47.76 Angelo Russo (WVU)- 47.90

Women’s 400 IM – Prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers

Kelly Pash (TEX)- 4:10.95 Evie Pfeifer (TEX)- 4:11.02 Ashley Pollok (TEX)- 4:19.39 Dannie Dilsaver (KANS)- 4:21.16 Alex Pampalone (WVU)- 4:22.92 Kaeleigh Rice (TCU)- 4:24.15 Hannah Morris (TCU)- 4:24.35 Paige Riekhof (KANS)- 4:25.29

Men’s 400 IM – Prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers

Jake Foster (TEX)- 3:44.57 Andrew Koustik (TEX)- 3:52.21 Braden Vines (TEX)- 3:52.84 Philip Kay (WVU)- 3:55.70 Josh Harlan (WVU)- 3:56.99 Dusan Babic (TCU)- 3:57.57 Kevin Chao (TCU)- 3:58.11 Charles Millette (TCU)- 3:59.14

Women’s 200 Free – Prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers

Bridget Semenuk (TEX)- 1:46.82 Kyla Leibel (TEX)- 1:46.93 Miranda Heckman (TEX)- 1:47.18 Jenny Nusbam (KANS)- 1:47.67 Logan Shiller (TEX)- 1:49.03 Mary Smutny (TEX)- 1:49.54 Claire Campbell (KANS)- 1:49.67 Lauren Parrish (KANS)- 1:49.85

Men’s 200 Free – Prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers

Drew Kibler (TEX)- 1:34.88 JohnThomas Larson (TEX)- 1:34.91 Daniel Krueger (TEX)- 1:35.03 *Peter Larson (TEX)- 1:35.04 *Sam Kline (TEX)- 1:35.72 Parker Neri (TEX)- 1:36.76 Rasmus Pedersen (TCU)- 1:36.96 Matthew Willenbring (TEX)- 1:37.31 *Luke Bowman (TEX)- 1:37.36 Joao Andrade (TCU)- 1:38.57 Max Gustafson (WVU)- 1:39.57

Women’s 100 Breast – Prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers

Kate Steward (KANS)- 1:00.82 Kennedy Lohman (TEX)- 1:01.10 Lehr Thorson (ISU)- 1:01.18 Haley Downey (KANS)- 1:01.43 Holly Jansen (TEX)- 1:01.62 Sheridan Schreiber (TCU)- 1:02.03 Martha Haas (ISU)- 1:02.11 Kaitlyn Witt (KANS)- 1:03.12

Men’s 100 Breast – Prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers

Caspar Corbeau (TEX)- 52.64 Vitauts Silins (TCU)- 53.28 Charlie Scheinfeld (TEX)- 54.02 Hugh McPherson (TCU)- 54.18 Fausto Huerta (WVU)- 54.53 *Matthew Marsh (WVU)- 55.16 Jack Portmann (WVU)- 55.97 Ben Brooks (WVU)- 56.44 *Conrad Molinaro (WVU)- 56.98 *Dominic Cyr (TCU)- 59.45

Women’s 100 Back – Prelims

Men’s 100 Back – Prelims