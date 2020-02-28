2020 Big 12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm

Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm Where: Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV (Eastern Time Zone)

Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: University of Texas Men (40x), University of Texas Women (8x) – results

University of Texas Men (40x), University of Texas Women (8x) – results Live Streaming Links: Thursday finals / Friday finals / Saturday finals

Thursday finals / Friday finals / Saturday finals Championship Central: Here

Here Detailed Timeline: Here

Here Psych Sheets: Here

Here Live Results: Here

SCORES AFTER DAY 2 (**WILL BE UPDATED AT CONCLUSION OF SESSION**)

WOMEN

Texas – 370 Kansas – 276 West Virginia – 178 TCU – 174 Iowa State – 104

MEN

Texas – 382 West Virginia – 291 Texas Christian – 228

The 3rd night of the 2020 Big 12 Championships is underway tonight, featuring finals of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back, as well as men’s and women’s 3 meter diving. The Texas Longhorns have built up big leads through the first 2 days of competition.

Texas senior Claire Adams was electric in the 100 back this morning, breaking the meet record. Teammate Julia Cook comes into tonight as the 2nd seed after swimming a lifetime best time this morning. Texas freshman Kelly Pash is looking for her 2nd title of the meet, coming in as the top seed for the 400 IM tonight. Defending champion Evie Pfeifer will give Pash a battle, however. Another Texas freshman, Bridget Semenuk, is also chasing her 2nd title of the meet. Semenuk was the fastest in the field in the 200 free this morning, after winning the 50 free last night.

Kansas had a strong showing in the 100 breast, with sophomore Kate Steward leading the way. Steward is the top seed heading into tonight, and was the runner-up in the 200 IM last night. Kansas’ Elziabeth Amato-Hanner is the top seed in the 100 fly tonight.

The Longhorn men’s fly power will be on display tonight, with Maxime Rooney, Sam Pomajevich, and Alvin Jiang vying for the 100 fly title. Freshman Jake Foster is looking for his first Big 12 tonight, coming into the session as the top seed in the 400 IM. Drew Kibler, one of the top 200 freestylers in NCAA history, is looking for gold in the 200 free.

WOMEN’S 3 METER DIVING – FINALS

Podium:

The finals session opened up with the final of women’s 3 meter diving. Kansas picked up its first win of the meet with freshman Jiayu Chen narrowly edging Texas star Alison Gibson by 3 points. Texas still came out on top in the event from a team score standpoint, taking 2nd, 3rd, 6th, and 7th.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

2019 Invite Time: 52.34

NCAA “A”: 50.92

NCAA “B”: 53.76

Podium:

The women’s 100 fly gave us our first women’s podium with 3 different teams represented. Texas pulled the win out, with junior Emily Reese taking half a second off her prelims time. Reese has a personal best of 52.79. Kansas picked up another 2nd place finish, with Greta Olsen swimming a personal best of 53.90. Morgan Bullock came in 3rd tonight, coming in off her personal best of 53.09.

Kansas had a strong showing in the event, accumulating 59 points, compared to 32 for Texas.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

2019 Invite Time: 45.90

NCAA “A”: 45.05

NCAA “B”: 47.43

Podium:

We had another texas sweep in the 100 fly, with Alvin Jiang claiming his first Big 12 title. Jiang, who transferred to texas from UNC this season, swam a 45.11 to touch out teammate Maxime Rooney. Jiang has been as fast as 44.93 this season. Rooney, who also transferred to Texas from Florida this season, was also just off his personal best of 44.83.

Sam Pomajevich bounced back from an off swim in the 500 last night, nearly swimming a personal best in the 100 fly tonight. Pomajevich’s 46.23 tonight comes in narrowly off his best mark of 46.20.

TCU came in 4th with Piotr Sadlowksi, a freshman, swimming a personal best of 46.58.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

2019 Invite Time: 4:10.00

NCAA “A”: 4:03.62

NCAA “B”: 4:17.30

Podium:

Evie Pfeifer defended her title in the 400 IM, swimming a 4:06.47. Pfeifer wasn’t far off her personal best of 4:05.32. She pulled ahead of teammate Kelly Pash on the breast leg, where she split 1:10.83 to Pash’s 1:12.53. Pash made up a little ground on freestyle, but was unable to overcome the deficit. The time marked a huge best time for Pash, whose previous best was 4:10.79.

Dannie Dilsaver, a recent transfer from Cal, picked up 3rd with a 4:18.12. She was well of her personal best of 4;12.46, but led the way for the Jayhawks.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

2019 Invite Time: 3:43.42

NCAA “A”: 3:39.16

NCAA “B”: 3:51.46

Podium:

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

2019 Invite Time: 1:45.12

NCAA “A”: 1:42.98

NCAA “B”: 1:47.12

Podium:

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

2019 Invite Time: 1:34.21

NCAA “A”: 1:32.05

NCAA “B”: 1:36.32

Podium:

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

2019 Invite Time: 59.93

NCAA “A”: 58.60

NCAA “B”: 1:01.84

Podium:

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

2019 Invite Time: 52.52

NCAA “A”: 51.67

NCAA “B”: 54.27

Podium:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

2019 Invite Time: 52.46

NCAA “A”: 50.93

NCAA “B”: 53.94

Podium:

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

2019 Invite Time: 46.06

NCAA “A”: 44.95

NCAA “B”: 47.77

Podium:

MEN’S 3 METER DIVING – FINALS

Podium:

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – FINALS

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – FINALS