Erin Voss Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year

by SwimSwam 1

February 28th, 2020 College, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO – Stanford’s Erin Voss has been named the Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the Conference office announced today. The award, which is presented in each of the 24 sports the Pac-12 sponsors, was established to honor collegiate student-athletes that are standouts both academically and in their sports discipline.

Voss, a senior backstroke and freestyle swimmer from Northampton, Mass., is majoring in computer science and holds a 4.0 GPA. Voss is a team Captain and was a member of three NCAA Championship teams, including in 2017, 2018, 2019. Voss was also a member of three Pac-12 championship teams, earning conference titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The senior is a three-time All-American in 100-yard backstroke. She earned All-American recognition in the 100 back for in 2019 (14th), and in the 200 back in 2018 (11th) and 2019 (4th). Voss is a two-time member of the Pac-12 All-Academic first team, earning honor in 2018 and 2019. She also earned CSCAA Scholar All-America honors in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

In program history, Voss currently ranks seventh all-time in the 200 back (1:50.78), ninth all-time in the 100 back (51.87) and 10th all-time in the 500 free (4:38.29).

Also nominated: Kirsten Jacobsen, ARIZ; Silja Kansakoski, ASU; Courtney Mykkanen, CAL; Kenisha Liu, UCLA; Louise Hansson, USC; Christina Pick, UTAH.

tnp101

Wow, 4.0 GPA in computer science! Congratulations! Thanks for coverage of the achievements like.this to recognize athletes who are doing great in the classroom.

1 hour ago

