USC’s Louise Hansson Earns 4th-Straight Pac-12 Title in 100 Fly with 49.94

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On night 4 of the 2020 women’s Pac-12 Championships, USC’s Louise Hansson cemented her place in history as she swept the 100 fly titles throughout her career. Hansson earned her 4th-straight title on Friday night, racing to a 49.94 victory. She lowered the Pac-12 Meet Record in both her sophomore and junior seasons. She was a hundredth shy of the mark in her freshman season.

Hansson is the first swimmer to accomplish that feat. In fact, no other swimmer has won more than 2 consecutive Pac-12 titles in the event. Stanford’s Janel Jorgensen won 3 titles in 1990, 1992, and 1993. However, she never won more than 2 in a row as Arizona’s Crissy Ahmann-Leighton won the race in 1991. The same goes for Stanford butterfly legend Misty Hyman, who won the race in 1998, 1999, and 2001. Cal’s Joscelin Yeo broke up her streak as she won the 2000 title.

Hansson earned her 4th-straight title on Friday night, racing to a ___ victory. She lowered the Pac-12 Meet Record in both her sophomore and junior seasons. She was a hundredth shy of the mark in her freshman season.

Hansson’s Pac-12 100 Fly Titles

2017 (freshman)- 50.39

2018 (sophomore)- 50.17

2019 (junior)- 49.34

2020 (senior)- 49.94

Hansson’s Comparative Pac-12 Splits

Year 1st 50 2nd 50 Final Time 2020 23.69 26.25 49.94 2019 23.01 26.33 49.34 2018 22.99 27.18 50.17 2017 23.67 26.72 50.39

Hansson is also the 2-time defending champion in this event. Last season, she set the NCAA Record with a 49.34 at the conference meet. She then lowered it to a 49.26, which still stands, at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Hansson’s NCAA Record was tied earlier this season by Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil. They’ll have an NCAA rematch this season in Athens next month.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMANCES – WOMEN’S 100 FLY