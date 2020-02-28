2020 Men’s Ivy League Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 MEN’S IVY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Ivy League Championships continue tonight with finals of the 1000 free, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 400 medley relay. Harvard’s Michael Zarian set a Pool Record with his performance in the 400 IM this morning, but will battle Princeton’s 200 IM champ Raunak Khosla tonight. Umit Gures of Harvard is chasing the Meet Record in the 100 fly after missing it by just a hundredth this morning.

MEN’S 1000 FREE

Meet Record: Brennan Novak (Harvard), 2018, 8:46.99

2019 Champion: Brennan Novak (Harvard), 8:47.78

Harvard freshman Cole Kuster is 2-for-2 in the distance events. Kuster made another massive drop of nearly 16 seconds. He took over the lead at the 300 from Princeton freshman Dylan Porges and held off Porges’ charge on the final 50 to win it in 8:57.24. Porges dropped 14 seconds for silver in 8:57.68.

Dartmouth’s Connor LaMastra, the 500 free runner-up, took 17 seconds off his best to land bronze in 9:02.23. He held off Brown freshman Lukas Scheidl, who dropped 18 seconds to finish narrowly shy of the podium in 9:02.75.

Another Harvard freshman, Noah Brune, made a 4-second drop to win a tight battle for 5th in 9:03.42. Columbia’s Jack Scanlon put up a lifetime best 9:03.63 for 6th, just ahead of 500 free bronze medalist Levy Nathan (9:03.94) of Princeton.

MEN’S 400 IM

Meet Record: Mark Andrew (Penn), 2019, 3:41.00

2019 NCAA Invited: 3:43.42

2019 Champion: Mark Andrew (Penn), 3:41.00

Princeton’s Raunak Khosla completed a sweep of the IMs, breaking 3:42 for the first time to break Michael Zarian‘s Pool Record from prelims. Khosla, the 2019 runner-up, dominated the race in 3:41.75. Harvard’s Zarian was well off his best from prelims, but still improved on his 4th place finish from 2019 as he took silver in 3:46.77.

Brown’s Ben Hayes came from behind on the breast leg to outpace Penn’s Will Kamps for the bronze, 3:50.11 to 3:51.51. Penn’s Billy Fallon was closely behind in 3:51.92. Brown freshman Lukas Scheidl swam a double today, placing 6th here in 3:53.18 after the 1000 free.

Penn freshman Jason Schreiber put up 3:52.54 to win the B final, the 6th fastest time of the night. He was within tenths of his lifetime best 3:51.97 from 2018.

MEN’S 100 FLY

Meet Record: Doug Lennox (Princeton), 2009, 45.12

2019 NCAA Invited: 45.90

2019 Champion: Umit Gures (Harvard), 45.58

MEN’S 200 FREE

Meet Record: Dean Farris (Harvard), 2019, 1:30.83

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:34.21

2019 Champion: Dean Farris (Harvard), 1:30.83

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 100 BREAST

Meet Record: Alex Evdokimov (Cornell), 2018, 51.85

2019 NCAA Invited: 52.52

2019 Champion: Derek Cox (Princeton), 53.30

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 100 BACK

Meet Record: Dean Farris (Harvard), 2018, 44.81

2019 NCAA Invited: 46.06

2019 Champion: Dean Farris (Harvard), 45.48