2020 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 Men’s Big Ten Championships continue tonight with finals of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 3-meter diving, and 200 free relay. Michigan looks to extend their lead tonight, as Ohio State and Indiana battle for 2nd.

After setting the Pool Record in prelims, Indiana’s Bruno Blaskovic headlines the 100 fly. Pool Record holder Andrew Loy of Ohio State will race in the 200 free, but Michigan’s Patrick Callan leads the way. Minnesota All-American Max McHugh, the reigning NCAA runner-up, is one to watch in the 100 breast after breaking the Pool Record in prelims.

Michigan’s Charlie Swanson looks to defend his title in the 400 IM. Indiana’s Gabriel Fantoni is also a defending champion in the 100 back.

MEN’S 100 FLY

B1G Record: Vini Lanza (IU) – 44.37

Meet Record: Vini Lanza (IU) – 44.79

Pool Record: Bruno Blaskovic (IU) – 45.29

2019 Champion: Miles Smachlo (MICH) – 44.82

(MICH) – 44.82 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.05

Michigan’s Miles Smachlo defended his title in 45.05, taking down the Pool Record Indiana’s Bruno Blaskovic set in prelims and matching the NCAA ‘A’ cut. Blaskovic was just off that record tonight in 45.44. Freshman teammate Brendan Burns dropped half a second to take bronze in 45.47.

Ohio State’s Noah Lense was just off the podium in 45.74, followed by Wisconsin’s Jian Mao (46.09), who touched a hundredth shy of his lifetime best from prelims. Minnesota’s Matt Thomas, who was 2nd at the 50, tied his best from prelims in 46.26 for 6th.

Michigan freshman River Wright lowered his best to win the B final in 46.13.

MEN’S 400 IM

B1G Record: Tyler Clary (MICH) – 3:35.98

Meet Record: Tyler Clary (MICH) – 3:38.03

Pool Record: Michael Weiss – 3:39.17

2019 Champion: Charlie Swanson (MICH) – 3:39.87

(MICH) – 3:39.87 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

GOLD: Charlie Swanson, Michigan, 3:40.26 SILVER: Ricardo Vargas, Michigan, 3:42.68 BRONZE: Tommy Cope, Michigan, 3:42.80

MEN’S 200 FREE

B1G Record: Blake Pieroni (IU) – 1:29.63

Meet Record: Blake Pieroni (IU) – 1:31.14

Pool Record: Andrew Loy (OSU) – 1:32.37

2019 Champion: Zach Apple (IU) – 1:32.68

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 100 BREAST

B1G Record: Ian Finnerty (IU) – 49.69

Meet Record: Ian Finnerty (IU) – 50.60

Pool Record: Max McHugh (Minnesota) – 50.77

(Minnesota) – 50.77 2019 Champion: Ian Finnerty (IU) – 50.77

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.67

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 100 BACK

B1G Record: Shane Ryan (PSU) – 44.65

Meet Record: Shane Ryan (PSU) – 44.65

Pool Record: James Wells – 45.52

2019 Champion: Gabriel Fantoni (IU) – 44.91

(IU) – 44.91 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.95

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 3-METER DIVING

Meet Record: Steele Johnson (Purdue), 2015, 540.55

2019 Champion: James Connor (Indiana), 494.10

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

B1G Record: Indiana, 2019, 1:15.41

Meet Record: Indiana, 2019, 1:16.01

Pool Record: NC State, 2018, 1:16.41

2019 Champion: Indiana, 1:16.01

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:17.17