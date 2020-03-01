2020 B1G Men’s Championship Scoring Breakdown

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
First a few notes
This meet was all about the Michigan seniors. That group put up an astonishing 559 individual points, 179.5 points more than the next most prolific class, the Indiana juniors.
Looking ahead to next year, the loss of that huge senior class means Michigan return only the 3rd most individual points with 705 returning. Indiana return the most with 912.5, followed by Ohio State with 820. The drop off is severe after the big 3, Northwestern are next with 432; they graduate only 17 individual points.
The top freshman class belonged to Ohio State whose freshmen picked up 216 points. Next best were the Northwestern freshmen with 185.5.
The story of how Ohio State beat Indiana was simple: diving. Ohio State out scored the Hoosiers by 225 points on the boards with 322 points to Indiana’s 97.
In 2019, Indiana and Ohio State each scored 210 points on the boards. By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was
of Minnesota’s 50.67 100 breast. Max McHugh
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. Michigan: 1548
2. Ohio State: 1329
3. Indiana: 1321.5
4. Wisconsin: 834.5
5. Northwestern: 665
6. Iowa: 571
7. Purdue: 561
8. Minnesota: 551
9. Penn State: 531
10. Michigan State: 309 Individual Scores by Year
Michigan
Ohio State
Indiana
Wisconsin
Northwestern
Iowa
Purdue
Minnesota
Penn State
Michigan State
FR
140
216
190
99.5
185.5
116
36
59
34
0
SO
188
252
343
172.5
180.5
128
148
82
128
15
JR
377
352
379.5
99
66
63
133
73
113
63
SR
559
235
99
215.5
17
42
3
122
16
41
Returning
705
820
912.5
371
432
307
317
214
275
78
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
Michigan
Ohio State
Indiana
Wisconsin
Northwestern
Iowa
Purdue
Minnesota
Penn State
Michigan State
200 Medley Relay
56
52
64
48
40
44
54
46
50
34
800 Free Relay
120
108
118
100
88
94
94
90
96
68
500 Free
240
120
178
161
106
114
94
118
124
83
200 IM
354
194
253
195
106
122
124
129
140
83
50 Free
434
246
309
200.5
111.5
149
190
129
193
100
1 mtr Diving
501
345
333
223.5
158.5
165
217
176
193
112
400 Medley Relay
555
401
397
274.5
206.5
205
263
227
237
146
100 Fly
614
455
506
332.5
223.5
218
267
263
244
151
400 IM
753
469
558
387.5
226.5
241
280
263
296
151
200 Free
847
542
617
407.5
264.5
271
280
289
296
173
100 Breast
929
617
660.5
434
287.5
299
311
328
310
173
100 Back
959
704
749.5
502
329.5
299
325
343
327
173
3 mtr Diving
1007
811
793.5
523
373.5
312
372
380
327
174
200 Free Relay
1063
865
857.5
569
407.5
360
422
420
379
218
1650 Free
1172
885
925.5
628.5
458
366
425
432
398
233
200 Back
1210
958
982.5
667.5
516
409
446
437
426
233
100 Free
1268
1034
1090.5
697.5
521
431
474
437
446
248
200 Breast
1389
1101
1131.5
722.5
540
467
481
470
459
248
200 Fly
1442
1157
1228.5
750.5
581
492
482
494
479
265
Platform Diving
1494
1273
1257.5
783.5
619
531
510
517
483
265
400 Free Relay
1548
1329
1321.5
834.5
665
571
561
551
531
309
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
Michigan
Ohio State
Indiana
Wisconsin
Northwestern
Iowa
Purdue
Minnesota
Penn State
Michigan State
200 Medley Relay
56
52
64
48
40
44
54
46
50
34
800 Free Relay
64
56
54
52
48
50
40
44
46
34
500 Free
120
12
60
61
18
20
0
28
28
15
200 IM
114
74
75
34
0
8
30
11
16
0
50 Free
80
52
56
5.5
5.5
27
66
0
53
17
1 mtr Diving
67
99
24
23
47
16
27
47
0
12
400 Medley Relay
54
56
64
51
48
40
46
51
44
34
100 Fly
59
54
109
58
17
13
4
36
7
5
400 IM
139
14
52
55
3
23
13
0
52
0
200 Free
94
73
59
20
38
30
0
26
0
22
100 Breast
82
75
43.5
26.5
23
28
31
39
14
0
100 Back
30
87
89
68
42
0
14
15
17
0
3 mtr Diving
48
107
44
21
44
13
47
37
0
1
200 Free Relay
56
54
64
46
34
48
50
40
52
44
1650 Free
109
20
68
59.5
50.5
6
3
12
19
15
200 Back
38
73
57
39
58
43
21
5
28
0
100 Free
58
76
108
30
5
22
28
0
20
15
200 Breast
121
67
41
25
19
36
7
33
13
0
200 Fly
53
56
97
28
41
25
1
24
20
17
Platform Diving
52
116
29
33
38
39
28
23
4
0
400 Free Relay
54
56
64
51
46
40
51
34
48
44
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Iowa
Indiana
Wisconsin
Michigan
Ohio State
Northwestern
Penn State
Minnesota
Michigan State
Purdue
1
0
5
0
6
3
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
3
0
5
5
0
2
0
0
1
3
0
4
2
5
3
0
0
1
0
1
4
0
2
1
5
5
1
1
1
0
0
5
1
1
2
3
5
1
2
0
0
1
6
1
6
1
1
5
0
0
2
0
0
7
1
1
3
5
2
3
0
1
0
0
8
1
1
3
5
1
2
0
1
1
1
9
1
4
2
2
2
2
2
0
0
1
10
2
1
2
5
1
5
0
1
0
0
11
1
3
1
4
4
0
2
0
0
0
12
2
4
0
0
0
4
0
1
3
2
13
2
2
3
2
4
0
0
1
0
2
14
3
1
3
1
3
1
2
0
0
2
15
1
5
1
2
1
2
0
1
1
2
16
1
0
2
4
1
1
0
3
2
1
17
1
5
0
1
3
2
3
1
0
0
18
3
1
3
2
1
0
0
3
0
3
19
3
0
3
1
0
2
2
3
1
2
20
0
3
5
0
1
2
1
1
1
1
21
2
3
3
1
2
1
2
1
1
1
22
1
2
3
2
2
1
2
1
0
1
23
3
0
4
3
1
2
0
2
1
0
24
0
3
1
0
1
2
3
3
1
2
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Auboeck, Felix
SR
90
500 Free
1
4:10.14
845
200 Free
4
1:33.03
783
1650 Free
1
14:30.1
782
Todd, Ross
JR
87
1 mtr Diving
1
385.2
3 mtr Diving
2
414.25
Platform Diving
3
419.5
Cope, Thomas E
SR
86
200 IM
3
1:42.77
759
400 IM
3
3:42.8
717
200 Breast
1
1:51.44
810
Vargas Jacobo,
JR
83
500 Free
3
4:11.8
812
400 IM
2
3:42.68
719
1650 Free
2
14:39.48
734
Swanson, Charle
SR
80
200 IM
5
1:43.21
743
400 IM
1
3:40.26
762
200 Breast
7
1:53.62
739
Smachlo, Miles
SR
77
50 Free
10
19.72
679
100 Fly
1
45.05
833
200 Fly
2
1:41.47
768
Babinet, Jeremy
SR
76
200 IM
7
1:44.09
712
100 Breast
3
51.44
813
200 Breast
4
1:52.77
766
Borges, Luiz Gu
JR
74
50 Free
4
19.29
763
200 Free
7
1:35.01
693
100 Free
5
42.61
752
Callan, Kevin P
SO
70
500 Free
2
4:11.79
813
200 Free
5
1:33.04
783
100 Free
10
43.24
692
Roberts, Willia
JR
67
500 Free
8
4:24.23
602
400 IM
8
3:48.62
619
1650 Free
7
15:00.58
634
Zofchak, Robert
SR
63
200 IM
10
1:44.24
707
200 Free
9
1:35.4
676
200 Back
4
1:41.34
708
Canning, Chris
JR
55
1 mtr Diving
8
326.75
3 mtr Diving
10
336.6
Platform Diving
11
325.8
Montague, Jacob
SR
54
200 IM
8
1:44.80
688
100 Breast
11
52.9
701
200 Breast
11
1:55.09
696
Wright, River S
FR
52
50 Free
7
19.77
670
100 Fly
9
46.13
734
200 Fly
17
1:45.33
630
Berlitz, Daniel
FR
50
400 IM
6
3:47.49
638
1650 Free
4
14:58.54
644
200 Breast
28
1:58.54
595
Peel, Cameron R
FR
30
50 Free
13
19.82
660
200 Free
33
1:37.72
572
100 Free
11
43.47
671
Hunter, Mason H
SO
28
200 IM
37
1:48.19
570
100 Breast
10
52.69
716
200 Breast
16
1:56.96
642
Carl, Spencer A
SO
25
500 Free
16
4:26.12
570
200 Free
30
1:37.44
585
200 Fly
13
1:45.63
620
Chan, William E
SO
22
200 IM
39
1:48.49
559
100 Breast
8
53.48
660
200 Breast
31
1:59.09
578
Herremans, Jake
SR
17
1 mtr Diving
16
256.95
3 mtr Diving
22
264.6
Platform Diving
22
245.8
Martin, Alexand
SR
16
100 Fly
18
47.36
634
100 Back
18
47.62
605
200 Fly
23
1:47.17
563
Daigle, Jared B
SO
16
200 IM
33
1:47.79
585
400 IM
21
3:52.4
550
200 Back
15
1:45.37
577
Bornstein, Andr
SO
15
400 IM
23
3:53.49
528
100 Breast
25
54.59
580
200 Breast
14
1:55.68
679
Storms, Eric M
SO
12
50 Free
32
20.26
574
100 Fly
25
47.62
613
100 Back
15
47.92
583
King, Alex M
JR
11
100 Fly
37
48.21
563
100 Back
16
48.73
520
200 Back
37
1:49.93
401
Leavell, Nick M
FR
8
1 mtr Diving
23
255.55
3 mtr Diving
25
255.6
Platform Diving
19
261.5
Ohio State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Loy, Andrew D
SR
92
200 IM
1
1:42.03
786
200 Free
1
1:31.88
843
100 Free
2
42.21
793
Yost, Lyle
FR
87
1 mtr Diving
2
377.75
3 mtr Diving
3
400.4
Platform Diving
1
451.0
Delakis, Paul J
JR
84
200 IM
2
1:42.25
778
200 Free
2
1:32.04
834
200 Breast
2
1:51.65
803
Fielding, Jacob
SO
74
1 mtr Diving
5
342.95
3 mtr Diving
5
357.7
Platform Diving
6
375.8
Canova, Joseph
JR
68
1 mtr Diving
10
326.8
3 mtr Diving
4
387.2
Platform Diving
5
387.05
Siler, Jacob
JR
66
1 mtr Diving
6
334.35
3 mtr Diving
11
333.35
Platform Diving
4
416.95
Andreis, Semued
SO
65
50 Free
3
19.18
786
100 Fly
13
46.97
666
100 Free
6
43.12
704
McDermott, Coli
JR
63
50 Free
11
19.79
666
100 Back
5
46.25
702
200 Back
8
1:43.26
647
Cooper, Jonah L
FR
58
100 Fly
17
47.2
647
100 Back
4
46.16
709
200 Back
7
1:42.35
676
Mathews, Jason
SO
54
200 IM
22
1:46.67
624
100 Breast
4
52.04
764
200 Breast
5
1:53.04
757
Lense, Noah J
SR
53
50 Free
46
20.56
508
100 Fly
4
45.74
768
200 Fly
3
1:41.57
764
Watkins, Thomas
FR
44
200 IM
26
1:47.17
607
100 Back
9
46.88
658
200 Back
6
1:41.75
695
Abeysinghe, Mat
SR
40
200 IM
21
1:46.64
625
200 Free
14
1:36.50
628
100 Free
7
43.17
699
Gloude, Daniel
SR
37
200 IM
18
1:45.63
660
400 IM
13
3:49.24
608
200 Fly
11
1:45.47
626
Burt, Carson J
JR
32
500 Free
15
4:23.18
620
200 Free
37
1:38.22
548
1650 Free
9
15:13.3
572
Isings, Connor
JR
28
50 Free
69
25.17
1
100 Breast
13
52.97
696
200 Breast
13
1:55.57
682
Grannum, Hunter
FR
27
1 mtr Diving
20
262.8
3 mtr Diving
14
309.9
Platform Diving
17
263.45
McDaniel, Hudso
SO
24
50 Free
67
24.24
9
100 Breast
6
52.4
737
200 Breast
35
1:59.9
552
Kondalski, Robe
SO
20
50 Free
36
20.32
561
100 Back
11
47.23
633
200 Back
21
1:45.77
563
Dillmann, Alex
SR
13
500 Free
40
4:28.55
525
100 Fly
41
48.38
548
200 Fly
14
1:46.00
607
McFadden, Evan
JR
11
50 Free
68
24.96
2
100 Breast
16
53.64
649
200 Breast
29
1:58.65
591
Pohlmann, Josef
SO
10
50 Free
17
19.93
639
100 Fly
36
48.15
568
100 Free
24
44.33
591
Gribble, Traher
SO
3
200 IM
40
1:48.65
553
100 Fly
22
47.76
601
200 Fly
37
1:49.11
484
Weaver, Lain M
SO
2
100 Fly
23
47.85
594
200 Free
46
1:39.48
482
200 Fly
25
1:46.9
573
Gustafson, Chac
FR
0
100 Fly
35
48.08
574
100 Back
43
51.02
329
200 Fly
30
1:47.6
546
Stapp, Evan S
JR
0
100 Fly
44
48.4
546
100 Back
27
48.72
521
200 Back
25
1:46.11
551
Indiana
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Blaskovic, Brun
JR
92
50 Free
1
18.97
832
100 Fly
2
45.44
795
100 Free
1
41.88
828
Burns, Brendan
FR
87
100 Fly
3
45.47
792
100 Back
2
45.75
739
200 Fly
1
1:40.98
786
Hassan, Mohamed
SR
80
200 IM
4
1:42.85
756
200 Free
3
1:32.91
789
100 Free
3
42.38
775
Fantoni, Gabrie
JR
80
100 Fly
11
46.55
700
100 Back
1
44.92
804
200 Back
1
1:40.31
742
Mathias, Van L
SO
71
200 IM
6
1:43.50
733
100 Fly
7
46.47
706
200 Fly
6
1:44.56
657
Calvillo, Micha
SO
66
500 Free
6
4:19.75
675
400 IM
12
3:48.15
627
1650 Free
3
14:54.02
665
VanDevender, Co
SO
57
1 mtr Diving
9
328.8
3 mtr Diving
9
389.75
Platform Diving
10
326.7
Steele, Jacob A
JR
55
200 IM
12
1:45.22
674
100 Back
6
46.41
691
200 Back
11
1:42.98
656
Franzman, Jack
SO
50
50 Free
6
19.46
729
200 Free
29
1:37.38
588
100 Free
4
42.45
768
Backes, Zane V
SO
48
200 IM
46
1:49.28
528
100 Breast
2
51.37
819
200 Breast
9
1:54.22
721
Bathurst, Chris
FR
47
500 Free
14
4:23.05
622
200 Free
15
1:36.55
626
200 Fly
8
1:45.55
623
Gould, Mory E
JR
40
1 mtr Diving
21
260.1
3 mtr Diving
6
356.55
Platform Diving
15
288.45
Gallant, John W
FR
39
500 Free
13
4:21.35
650
400 IM
28
3:55.96
477
1650 Free
5
15:00.07
637
Lehman, Spencer
JR
30
200 IM
24
1:47.07
610
400 IM
9
3:44.3
692
1650 Free
17
15:20.55
533
Kostbade, Gary
JR
27
200 IM
30
1:47.47
596
100 Breast
15
53.1
687
200 Breast
12
1:55.47
685
Karl, Jakub
SO
25
500 Free
17
4:21.51
647
200 Free
11
1:35.75
661
200 Fly
33
1:48.37
515
Moussalem Amar
SR
19
100 Fly
12
46.59
696
200 Free
38
1:38.37
540
200 Fly
21
1:46.66
582
Vanderbrook, Th
JR
17
200 IM
17
1:45.29
671
200 Free
22
1:36.25
639
200 Breast
20
1:56.66
650
Jerden, Matthew
JR
16.5
400 IM
15
3:50.77
580
100 Breast
21
54.24
606
200 Breast
24
1:57.48
626
Hamblin, Brando
SO
14
50 Free
30
20.21
584
100 Fly
39
48.31
554
100 Free
13
43.76
645
Marcum, James L
FR
14
500 Free
34
4:27.67
542
100 Back
20
48.01
576
200 Back
17
1:43.61
636
Gambardella, Co
JR
12
200 IM
53
1:50.45
480
100 Fly
28
47.85
594
200 Fly
15
1:46.16
601
McDade, Bennett
SO
12
500 Free
31
4:27.22
550
400 IM
20
3:50.53
585
1650 Free
18
15:22.92
520
Eiber, Griffin
JR
10
200 IM
74
1:56.22
240
200 Free
24
1:37.42
586
100 Free
17
43.87
635
Flanders, Henry
FR
3
200 IM
53
1:50.45
480
100 Fly
27
47.84
595
200 Fly
22
1:46.70
581
Wisconsin
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Tysoe, Cameron
SR
80
500 Free
4
4:17.36
714
100 Back
3
46.03
718
200 Back
3
1:41.02
719
Mao, Jian
JR
70
100 Fly
5
46.09
738
100 Breast
7
52.43
735
200 Breast
8
1:54.73
706
Jekel, Wesley B
FR
64
200 IM
9
1:43.20
743
100 Fly
8
47.05
659
100 Back
8
48.0
577
Milinovich, Jos
SR
64
500 Free
11
4:21.13
653
400 IM
5
3:45.09
679
200 Fly
7
1:44.69
653
Abramowicz, Taz
SO
47
1 mtr Diving
14
286.4
3 mtr Diving
13
325.15
Platform Diving
9
376.75
Aman, Caleb R
SO
40
200 IM
13
1:45.33
670
400 IM
7
3:47.83
633
200 Breast
22
1:57.25
633
Hillmer, Matthe
SO
31
500 Free
18
4:22.11
637
200 Free
49
1:39.77
467
1650 Free
6
15:00.25
636
Novinski, Matth
JR
29
100 Back
10
46.89
657
100 Free
15
43.93
629
Miotke, Graham
SO
25
500 Free
21
4:25.92
573
400 IM
18
3:49.61
601
1650 Free
13
15:16.83
553
Back, Griffin W
SR
24
50 Free
25
20.08
612
200 Free
16
1:36.6
623
100 Free
14
43.77
644
Pomeroy, Kevin
SR
22
1 mtr Diving
18
264.95
3 mtr Diving
23
264.3
Platform Diving
14
290.6
Leuthold, Jack
FR
16.5
500 Free
42
4:29.62
505
200 Free
55
1:42.1
338
1650 Free
10
15:14.66
565
Gessner, Erik T
SO
13
50 Free
33
20.29
567
100 Fly
16
47.8
598
100 Back
23
48.36
550
Braun, Kevin J
SR
12.5
50 Free
19
20.03
620
200 Free
21
1:36.17
642
100 Free
22
44.18
605
Mitchell, Matt
FR
8
1 mtr Diving
22
256.9
3 mtr Diving
20
268.55
Platform Diving
26
230.75
Niziolek, Frank
SO
7
500 Free
23
4:27.03
554
100 Fly
40
48.36
549
200 Fly
20
1:46.62
584
Stines, Niko S
SR
7
50 Free
48
20.6
499
200 Free
20
1:36.07
647
100 Free
23
44.25
599
Nixdorf, Andrew
FR
6
100 Fly
46
48.47
539
100 Back
36
49.1
490
200 Back
19
1:45.07
587
Niemann, Robert
SO
6
500 Free
19
4:24.44
599
200 Free
38
1:38.37
540
1650 Free
26
15:40.95
416
Kurka, Tadzio
FR
5
50 Free
64
21.31
327
100 Back
29
48.73
520
200 Back
20
1:45.18
583
Geunes, Eric P
SR
5
500 Free
27
4:26.47
563
200 Free
42
1:38.75
521
1650 Free
20
15:24.99
509
Fouts, Eli A
SO
3.5
100 Breast
21
54.24
606
200 Breast
37
2:00.21
542
Temprano, Justi
SR
1
200 IM
73
1:55.4
271
100 Back
26
48.43
544
200 Back
24
1:50.92
361
Bensch, Constan
FR
0
500 Free
32
4:27.62
543
100 Fly
32
47.94
586
200 Fly
31
1:47.61
546
Attenberger, Be
JR
0
200 IM
58
1:50.70
470
100 Breast
30
55.2
533
200 Breast
26
1:57.95
612
Rumpit, Braden
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
28
228.4
3 mtr Diving
29
230.1
Northwestern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Eskrick-Parkins
SO
51
1 mtr Diving
7
334.2
3 mtr Diving
7
341.8
Platform Diving
20
258.05
Burdisso, Feder
FR
43
100 Fly
10
46.4
712
200 Fly
4
1:41.92
751
Gridley, Ryan T
SO
43
200 IM
25
1:47.13
608
100 Back
7
46.9
657
200 Back
9
1:41.39
707
Martos Bacarizo
SO
40
100 Back
12
47.38
623
200 Back
5
1:41.44
705
Schirmer, Henry
FR
40
1 mtr Diving
17
267.25
3 mtr Diving
17
274.5
Platform Diving
8
315.5
Labuda, Evan
SO
38
1 mtr Diving
12
293.6
3 mtr Diving
15
309.3
Platform Diving
16
276.1
Gately, Liam J
JR
32
500 Free
10
4:20.42
665
200 Free
12
1:35.8
658
100 Free
34
44.66
558
Bobar, Aleksa
FR
22
50 Free
37
20.34
557
200 Free
10
1:35.63
666
100 Free
20
44.02
621
Hwang, Dongjin
JR
22
500 Free
36
4:28.07
534
200 Free
53
1:41.83
353
1650 Free
8
15:11.21
582
King, Ryan M
FR
20.5
500 Free
24
4:27.04
553
400 IM
22
3:53.01
538
1650 Free
10
15:14.66
565
Houseman, Kevin
FR
20
100 Breast
9
52.46
733
200 Breast
41
2:01.56
496
Mok, Kai Tik M
FR
19
200 IM
43
1:49.04
538
100 Breast
23
54.3
602
200 Breast
10
1:54.89
702
Thorne, John L
SR
17
100 Back
21
48.11
569
200 Back
14
1:44.86
594
Miller, Benjami
FR
15
400 IM
32
3:58.37
424
200 Fly
12
1:45.6
621
Durmer, Jeffrey
JR
12
500 Free
38
4:28.27
531
1650 Free
15
15:19.97
537
Forbes, Benjami
FR
6
500 Free
29
4:27.01
554
200 Free
19
1:35.88
655
100 Free
36
44.71
553
Mizgala, Ezra J
SO
5.5
50 Free
19
20.03
620
100 Fly
32
47.94
586
200 Fly
38
1:49.20
481
Blaul, Henry N
SO
3
200 IM
29
1:47.37
600
100 Breast
24
54.35
598
200 Breast
23
1:57.4
629
Gridley, Patric
SO
0
200 IM
45
1:49.13
534
100 Back
30
48.8
515
200 Back
31
1:46.74
527
Lewczyk, Peter
JR
0
50 Free
54
20.77
459
200 Free
50
1:39.84
463
100 Free
39
45.04
518
Dailley, Sam
FR
0
50 Free
53
20.76
461
100 Fly
50
48.72
516
200 Fly
28
1:47.03
568
Burdisso, Aless
FR
0
50 Free
52
20.74
466
100 Fly
29
47.88
591
100 Free
51
46.02
406
Zhang, Andrew X
SO
0
50 Free
34
20.3
565
100 Back
25
48.34
551
100 Free
29
44.36
588
Cecil, Robert S
JR
0
50 Free
56
20.82
447
200 Free
38
1:38.37
540
100 Free
39
45.04
518
Bundy, Keegan A
JR
0
50 Free
42
20.46
531
100 Fly
55
49.17
474
100 Free
31
44.5
574
Iowa
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Neuman, Mohamed
FR
46
1 mtr Diving
11
300.6
3 mtr Diving
18
273.6
Platform Diving
7
355.15
Tarasenko, Alek
SO
44
50 Free
14
19.83
660
200 Free
17
1:35.7
663
100 Free
8
43.46
672
Swanepoel, Dani
JR
41
200 IM
23
1:46.69
624
100 Breast
12
52.92
699
200 Breast
6
1:53.53
742
Fers Erzen, Anz
SO
40
200 IM
19
1:46.14
643
400 IM
10
3:45.76
668
200 Back
10
1:42.79
662
Arndt, Mateusz
SO
34
500 Free
9
4:20.02
671
200 Free
13
1:35.89
655
200 Fly
29
1:47.36
556
Tenney, Michael
SR
32
200 IM
34
1:48.08
574
200 Free
18
1:35.83
657
200 Fly
5
1:44.37
664
Myhre, William
FR
25
50 Free
41
20.42
539
100 Breast
14
53.08
688
200 Breast
15
1:55.88
673
Kuznetsov, Serg
FR
17
50 Free
21
20.05
616
100 Fly
14
47.01
662
100 Free
28
44.32
592
Purdy, Ryan A
FR
15
200 IM
27
1:47.20
606
100 Back
27
48.72
521
200 Back
12
1:43.83
628
Hoherz, Anton
JR
14
1 mtr Diving
31
211.35
3 mtr Diving
27
248.4
Platform Diving
13
308.5
Planells, Prest
FR
11
200 IM
56
1:50.53
477
100 Back
32
48.92
505
200 Back
16
1:45.66
567
Posligua, Jonat
JR
8
1 mtr Diving
29
228.2
3 mtr Diving
19
273.4
Platform Diving
23
245.0
Myhre, Joseph A
SR
7
50 Free
18
19.97
632
100 Fly
63
51.51
253
100 Free
37
44.77
547
Craine, Dolan L
SO
6
200 IM
42
1:49.01
539
400 IM
19
3:50.43
587
200 Fly
35
1:48.58
507
Fierke, Andrew
SO
4
500 Free
33
4:27.64
542
200 Free
28
1:37.36
589
1650 Free
21
15:27.04
497
Scott, William
SR
3
50 Free
22
20.12
602
100 Free
32
44.58
566
Holt, Evan H
FR
2
500 Free
26
4:25.85
574
200 Free
27
1:37.23
595
1650 Free
23
15:36.09
445
White, Forrest
SR
0
50 Free
60
20.99
405
100 Back
42
50.59
364
200 Back
40
1:51.47
338
Dumford, Samuel
SR
0
50 Free
50
20.66
485
100 Fly
61
50.24
369
100 Free
49
45.7
444
Credit, Weston
SR
0
50 Free
62
21.1
378
100 Breast
27
54.88
558
200 Breast
25
1:57.91
614
Fiolic, Stjepan
SR
0
50 Free
27
20.17
592
100 Free
41
45.15
506
Huebner, Michae
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
32
211.25
3 mtr Diving
32
167.25
Schab, Tom F
JR
0
500 Free
46
4:33.25
433
200 Free
56
1:43.47
267
1650 Free
27
15:41.25
414
Allmon, Jackson
SO
0
50 Free
57
20.9
427
200 Free
35
1:37.86
565
200 Fly
40
1:49.96
448
Babb, Caleb N
SO
0
200 IM
69
1:52.80
379
100 Breast
37
56.96
387
200 Breast
47
2:04.04
409
Colin, John L
JR
0
50 Free
27
20.17
592
100 Back
34
49.03
496
200 Back
33
1:47.13
513
Purdue
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Duncan, Greg B
JR
59
1 mtr Diving
3
360.2
3 mtr Diving
1
448.2
Bramley, Ben G
SO
43
1 mtr Diving
25
238.85
3 mtr Diving
12
332.2
Platform Diving
2
447.9
Pellini, Trent
JR
38
200 IM
14
1:45.36
669
100 Breast
5
52.2
752
200 Breast
30
1:59.06
579
Acin, Nikola
SO
37
50 Free
8
19.78
668
200 Free
26
1:37.09
601
100 Free
12
43.48
670
Juengel, Michae
FR
28
200 IM
44
1:49.1
535
100 Back
13
47.65
603
200 Back
13
1:44.07
621
Sherman, Nichol
SO
25
200 IM
15
1:45.38
668
100 Breast
19
53.73
642
200 Breast
18
1:55.77
676
Riley, Brett A
SO
25
200 IM
20
1:46.6
627
400 IM
14
3:49.67
600
200 Back
18
1:44.62
602
Lawrence, Ryan
JR
20
50 Free
9
19.69
685
100 Back
40
49.92
421
100 Free
37
44.77
547
Hrosik, Ryan M
SO
18
50 Free
15
19.84
656
100 Fly
31
47.92
588
100 Free
19
43.92
630
Bjelajac, Nikol
JR
11
50 Free
16
20.05
616
200 Free
32
1:37.62
577
100 Free
25
44.24
600
Hart, Keelan R
FR
7
50 Free
43
20.48
526
200 Free
41
1:38.56
530
100 Free
18
43.9
632
Barsanti, Natha
JR
4
200 IM
55
1:50.52
477
100 Fly
21
47.68
608
200 Fly
39
1:49.86
452
McDowell, Nicho
SR
3
500 Free
25
4:25.47
581
1650 Free
22
15:34.09
457
Cooper, Elliot
FR
1
200 IM
75
1:57.47
197
100 Fly
53
48.82
507
200 Fly
24
1:49.56
465
Gomez Treig, Ga
JR
1
50 Free
24
20.22
582
100 Fly
52
48.79
510
100 Free
43
45.28
491
Ratliff, Blake
FR
0
200 IM
57
1:50.61
474
400 IM
33
3:59.33
402
200 Back
38
1:49.99
398
Smith, Michael
JR
0
500 Free
48
4:36.94
359
100 Fly
59
49.43
448
200 Fly
36
1:48.74
500
Schrensky, Will
SR
0
100 Breast
32
55.54
506
200 Breast
36
2:00.18
543
Williams, Dale
JR
0
200 IM
60
1:51.1
453
400 IM
31
3:57.19
450
200 Fly
42
1:50.33
432
Forsyth, David
SO
0
500 Free
49
4:38.96
319
400 IM
36
4:06.73
242
1650 Free
25
15:40.12
421
Soto, Khadin D
FR
0
200 IM
71
1:54.04
326
100 Breast
29
55.19
534
200 Breast
48
2:05.76
347
Robinson, Brady
SO
0
200 IM
49
1:50.28
487
400 IM
34
4:02.26
336
200 Breast
46
2:04.02
409
Walker, Liam A
FR
0
200 IM
62
1:51.24
447
100 Fly
34
48.07
575
200 Fly
34
1:48.52
509
Smith, Jack T
FR
0
100 Fly
38
48.28
557
200 Back
29
1:46.51
536
200 Fly
41
1:50.28
434
Younkin, Skyler
FR
0
500 Free
45
4:31.89
461
100 Fly
30
47.89
590
200 Fly
27
1:47.00
570
Minnesota
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
McHugh, Maxwell
SO
59
50 Free
40
20.39
546
100 Breast
1
50.67
882
200 Breast
3
1:51.80
798
Butler, Jake A
FR
48
1 mtr Diving
4
359.85
3 mtr Diving
8
335.95
Thomas, Matthew
SR
42
200 IM
16
1:45.73
656
100 Fly
6
46.26
723
200 Fly
18
1:45.64
620
Kelley, Cameron
JR
34
500 Free
7
4:21.1
654
200 Free
34
1:37.75
570
1650 Free
16
15:20.38
534
Pokkinen, Tuoma
SR
29
200 IM
31
1:47.56
593
100 Fly
15
47.04
660
200 Fly
10
1:45.21
635
Moser, Jeremy M
SR
27
1 mtr Diving
24
246.85
3 mtr Diving
16
263.55
Platform Diving
12
313.95
Saulnier, Nicho
SR
24
200 IM
32
1:47.77
585
200 Free
6
1:34.88
698
200 Back
34
1:47.18
511
Phillip, Ryan J
SO
17
1 mtr Diving
19
263.1
3 mtr Diving
21
267.4
Platform Diving
18
262.15
Lester, Duncan
JR
15
1 mtr Diving
13
288.35
3 mtr Diving
27
248.4
Platform Diving
24
238.35
Yudashkin, Eita
JR
13
200 IM
36
1:48.15
571
100 Breast
18
53.33
670
200 Breast
19
1:56.52
654
Olson, Gavin
FR
11
200 IM
35
1:48.09
574
100 Back
17
47.14
640
200 Back
23
1:46.39
540
Berkoff, Cale O
JR
9
50 Free
34
20.3
565
100 Back
19
47.74
597
200 Back
22
1:45.89
558
Dillon, Aidan J
SO
5
500 Free
20
4:25.15
587
200 Free
43
1:39.17
499
1650 Free
28
15:42.43
407
Sates, Tim L
JR
2
50 Free
31
20.25
576
200 Free
23
1:36.38
633
100 Free
27
44.27
597
Dulaney, Aidan
SO
1
500 Free
28
4:26.85
557
200 Free
52
1:41.31
382
1650 Free
24
15:39.12
427
Torres, Justin
SR
0
200 IM
50
1:50.32
486
400 IM
30
3:56.79
459
200 Breast
27
1:58.43
598
Barrera, Isaac
FR
0
200 IM
67
1:52.05
412
400 IM
35
4:02.82
324
200 Fly
43
1:50.78
412
Yoder, Evan D
JR
0
200 IM
68
1:52.30
401
100 Breast
35
56.08
461
200 Breast
32
1:59.26
572
Lewis, Aedan M
JR
0
50 Free
59
20.96
413
100 Breast
28
54.94
554
200 Breast
33
1:59.35
570
Chromey, Nichol
SO
0
200 Breast
49
2:06.93
308
Sachtjen, Desmo
FR
0
100 Fly
49
48.62
526
100 Back
37
49.18
483
200 Back
26
1:46.23
546
Kennedy, Samuel
FR
0
50 Free
63
21.27
337
100 Fly
62
50.36
357
100 Back
33
49.0
498
Rozeboom, Shane
FR
0
50 Free
49
20.61
497
100 Fly
60
49.71
421
100 Free
52
46.04
404
Lezer, Maxwell
JR
0
500 Free
30
4:27.12
552
200 Free
48
1:39.76
467
200 Fly
44
1:51.04
400
Van Niekerk, Ky
JR
0
50 Free
46
20.56
508
200 Free
30
1:37.44
585
100 Free
45
45.47
470
Brenton, Willia
JR
0
50 Free
65
21.5
283
100 Back
41
50.51
371
200 Back
39
1:50.48
378
Penn State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Daly, Michael C
SO
79
500 Free
5
4:17.72
708
400 IM
4
3:43.00
714
200 Back
2
1:40.63
731
Castano, Gabrie
JR
48
50 Free
2
19.06
814
100 Free
9
43.13
703
Harlow, Hayden
JR
29
200 IM
11
1:44.64
693
400 IM
17
3:47.55
637
200 Breast
21
1:56.85
645
Roberson, Willi
JR
26
50 Free
5
19.4
743
100 Back
24
48.69
523
Zwijacz, Zachar
SO
26
200 IM
41
1:48.88
544
100 Fly
19
47.56
618
200 Fly
9
1:44.34
665
Rennard, Samuel
FR
16
500 Free
22
4:26.82
557
400 IM
29
3:56.15
473
1650 Free
14
15:19.71
538
Lulek, William
SO
16
200 IM
28
1:47.28
603
400 IM
11
3:46.73
651
200 Breast
34
1:59.44
567
Raisanen, Danie
FR
14
100 Fly
45
48.42
544
100 Breast
20
53.95
627
200 Breast
17
1:55.73
677
Veregin, Liam J
SR
13
50 Free
39
20.37
550
100 Back
14
47.7
599
200 Back
27
1:46.35
542
Johnson, Brad R
JR
9
50 Free
38
20.35
555
100 Breast
17
53.19
680
200 Breast
38
2:00.31
539
Vasquez, Carlos
SO
6
100 Fly
41
48.38
548
1650 Free
19
15:23.14
519
200 Fly
26
1:46.96
571
Sullivan, Kevin
FR
4
1 mtr Diving
26
237.85
3 mtr Diving
30
222.1
Platform Diving
21
247.15
Wilson, Austin
SR
3
50 Free
26
20.13
600
100 Back
22
48.26
557
200 Back
30
1:46.71
529
Perelli, Theo A
SO
1
200 IM
61
1:51.14
451
400 IM
24
3:53.8
522
200 Back
35
1:47.59
495
Gosieniecki, Ju
JR
1
50 Free
29
20.18
590
100 Fly
24
47.95
585
100 Free
26
44.26
598
Dinunzio, Matth
SR
0
50 Free
45
20.51
519
200 Free
44
1:39.23
496
100 Free
30
44.42
582
Johnson, Dale E
JR
0
200 IM
63
1:51.29
445
100 Fly
48
48.6
528
100 Breast
34
55.77
487
Hoch, Bryce
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
30
225.5
3 mtr Diving
26
252.25
Platform Diving
25
230.8
Deckman, Jacob
JR
0
500 Free
41
4:29.00
517
100 Fly
47
48.52
535
200 Fly
32
1:48.23
521
Krigger, Eben R
JR
0
500 Free
37
4:28.26
531
200 Free
25
1:37.09
601
100 Free
42
45.19
501
Sutton, Zane A
FR
0
200 IM
48
1:49.80
507
100 Back
38
49.38
467
100 Free
33
44.6
564
Byrne, Lachlan
FR
0
200 IM
50
1:50.32
486
200 Free
36
1:37.99
559
200 Back
28
1:46.38
541
Huuki, Erik D
FR
0
500 Free
44
4:31.62
466
1650 Free
29
15:52.28
349
200 Back
36
1:48.02
478
Chenot, Devon C
SO
0
50 Free
55
20.8
452
100 Fly
51
48.74
515
100 Free
48
45.56
460
Michigan State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Farley, Aidan J
JR
48
500 Free
12
4:21.26
651
200 Free
8
1:35.88
655
100 Free
16
44.21
603
Woods, Payton R
SR
19
50 Free
12
19.8
664
100 Free
21
44.17
606
Moskovich, Guy
JR
15
500 Free
35
4:27.85
538
200 Free
54
1:41.88
350
1650 Free
12
15:14.75
564
Heberling, Jako
SO
12
1 mtr Diving
15
270.2
3 mtr Diving
31
203.15
Schwers, Michae
SR
11
50 Free
51
20.72
471
100 Fly
20
47.58
616
200 Fly
19
1:46.12
602
Piper, Scott J
SR
11
200 IM
38
1:48.20
570
400 IM
27
3:55.74
482
200 Fly
16
1:46.35
594
Mills, Kevin A
SO
2
50 Free
23
20.13
600
100 Back
44
51.41
299
100 Free
44
45.33
486
Wolfson, Ari
SO
1
1 mtr Diving
27
233.15
3 mtr Diving
24
257.1
Lantow, Joshua
JR
0
50 Free
58
20.91
425
100 Fly
54
49.13
477
100 Free
47
45.53
463
Sauter, Jacob S
SO
0
500 Free
39
4:28.33
529
200 Free
47
1:39.57
478
100 Free
50
45.94
416
Youngblood, Wes
JR
0
500 Free
46
4:33.25
433
200 Free
45
1:39.39
487
1650 Free
30
15:56.83
323
Sanford, Bradle
FR
0
50 Free
61
21.06
388
100 Fly
26
47.75
602
100 Free
45
45.47
470
Koueiter, Matth
SO
0
50 Free
70
26.4
0
100 Breast
36
56.74
406
200 Breast
50
2:07.69
283
Pascua, Joshua
JR
0
200 IM
72
1:54.65
301
100 Fly
57
49.34
457
200 Fly
45
1:52.53
335
Schoof, Timothy
SR
0
100 Fly
56
49.24
467
100 Back
39
49.88
424
200 Fly
46
1:52.88
321
Spires, Brett W
SO
0
200 IM
66
1:51.99
414
100 Back
31
48.89
507
Lee, Jonathan R
SO
0
200 IM
70
1:53.80
336
100 Breast
33
55.75
489
200 Breast
39
2:00.69
526
Mork, Nehemiah
SR
0
50 Free
44
20.49
524
100 Fly
43
48.39
547
100 Free
35
44.7
554
Ryan, John C
JR
0
200 IM
65
1:51.49
436
100 Back
35
49.07
492
200 Back
31
1:46.74
527
Prue, Cooper J
SO
0
50 Free
66
21.56
270
100 Breast
31
55.22
532
200 Breast
44
2:03.66
422
Nitkiewicz, Tra
FR
0
200 IM
52
1:50.44
481
100 Breast
26
54.88
558
200 Breast
42
2:01.84
487
Tullemans, Nich
SO
0
200 IM
64
1:51.30
444
100 Fly
58
49.38
453
200 Breast
45
2:03.73
420
Corsetti, Peter
FR
0
500 Free
43
4:30.41
490
200 Free
51
1:40.44
430
1650 Free
31
16:00.66
301
Smiarowski, Luc
JR
0
200 IM
59
1:50.81
465
400 IM
25
3:55.05
496
200 Breast
43
2:02.07
479
Meffert, Philli
JR
0
200 IM
47
1:49.65
513
400 IM
26
3:55.29
491
200 Breast
40
2:01.50
499
Truly a poor performance by Minnesota with the exception of McHugh. Chose to focus on distance/stroke events (hired a new distance coach etc) yet didn’t score many points there. Simultaneously scored 0 points in the sprints after Becker and coach Gideon left. I think this tells us where coach Kremer is putting his priorities – and that it is not working.
With IU’s returning points and redshirt returns, we could be seeing a 3rd straight year of a not very close B1G championship.
Michigan is bringing in a very fast recruiting class that could make a big impact