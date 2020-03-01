2020 B1G Men’s Championship Scoring Breakdown

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

First a few notes

This meet was all about the Michigan seniors. That group put up an astonishing 559 individual points, 179.5 points more than the next most prolific class, the Indiana juniors.

Looking ahead to next year, the loss of that huge senior class means Michigan return only the 3rd most individual points with 705 returning. Indiana return the most with 912.5, followed by Ohio State with 820. The drop off is severe after the big 3, Northwestern are next with 432; they graduate only 17 individual points.

The top freshman class belonged to Ohio State whose freshmen picked up 216 points. Next best were the Northwestern freshmen with 185.5.

The story of how Ohio State beat Indiana was simple: diving. Ohio State out scored the Hoosiers by 225 points on the boards with 322 points to Indiana’s 97. In 2019, Indiana and Ohio State each scored 210 points on the boards.

By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was Max McHugh of Minnesota’s 50.67 100 breast.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. Michigan: 1548

2. Ohio State: 1329

3. Indiana: 1321.5

4. Wisconsin: 834.5

5. Northwestern: 665

6. Iowa: 571

7. Purdue: 561

8. Minnesota: 551

9. Penn State: 531

10. Michigan State: 309

Individual Scores by Year

Michigan Ohio State Indiana Wisconsin Northwestern Iowa Purdue Minnesota Penn State Michigan State FR 140 216 190 99.5 185.5 116 36 59 34 0 SO 188 252 343 172.5 180.5 128 148 82 128 15 JR 377 352 379.5 99 66 63 133 73 113 63 SR 559 235 99 215.5 17 42 3 122 16 41 Returning 705 820 912.5 371 432 307 317 214 275 78

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Michigan Ohio State Indiana Wisconsin Northwestern Iowa Purdue Minnesota Penn State Michigan State 200 Medley Relay 56 52 64 48 40 44 54 46 50 34 800 Free Relay 120 108 118 100 88 94 94 90 96 68 500 Free 240 120 178 161 106 114 94 118 124 83 200 IM 354 194 253 195 106 122 124 129 140 83 50 Free 434 246 309 200.5 111.5 149 190 129 193 100 1 mtr Diving 501 345 333 223.5 158.5 165 217 176 193 112 400 Medley Relay 555 401 397 274.5 206.5 205 263 227 237 146 100 Fly 614 455 506 332.5 223.5 218 267 263 244 151 400 IM 753 469 558 387.5 226.5 241 280 263 296 151 200 Free 847 542 617 407.5 264.5 271 280 289 296 173 100 Breast 929 617 660.5 434 287.5 299 311 328 310 173 100 Back 959 704 749.5 502 329.5 299 325 343 327 173 3 mtr Diving 1007 811 793.5 523 373.5 312 372 380 327 174 200 Free Relay 1063 865 857.5 569 407.5 360 422 420 379 218 1650 Free 1172 885 925.5 628.5 458 366 425 432 398 233 200 Back 1210 958 982.5 667.5 516 409 446 437 426 233 100 Free 1268 1034 1090.5 697.5 521 431 474 437 446 248 200 Breast 1389 1101 1131.5 722.5 540 467 481 470 459 248 200 Fly 1442 1157 1228.5 750.5 581 492 482 494 479 265 Platform Diving 1494 1273 1257.5 783.5 619 531 510 517 483 265 400 Free Relay 1548 1329 1321.5 834.5 665 571 561 551 531 309

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Michigan Ohio State Indiana Wisconsin Northwestern Iowa Purdue Minnesota Penn State Michigan State 200 Medley Relay 56 52 64 48 40 44 54 46 50 34 800 Free Relay 64 56 54 52 48 50 40 44 46 34 500 Free 120 12 60 61 18 20 0 28 28 15 200 IM 114 74 75 34 0 8 30 11 16 0 50 Free 80 52 56 5.5 5.5 27 66 0 53 17 1 mtr Diving 67 99 24 23 47 16 27 47 0 12 400 Medley Relay 54 56 64 51 48 40 46 51 44 34 100 Fly 59 54 109 58 17 13 4 36 7 5 400 IM 139 14 52 55 3 23 13 0 52 0 200 Free 94 73 59 20 38 30 0 26 0 22 100 Breast 82 75 43.5 26.5 23 28 31 39 14 0 100 Back 30 87 89 68 42 0 14 15 17 0 3 mtr Diving 48 107 44 21 44 13 47 37 0 1 200 Free Relay 56 54 64 46 34 48 50 40 52 44 1650 Free 109 20 68 59.5 50.5 6 3 12 19 15 200 Back 38 73 57 39 58 43 21 5 28 0 100 Free 58 76 108 30 5 22 28 0 20 15 200 Breast 121 67 41 25 19 36 7 33 13 0 200 Fly 53 56 97 28 41 25 1 24 20 17 Platform Diving 52 116 29 33 38 39 28 23 4 0 400 Free Relay 54 56 64 51 46 40 51 34 48 44

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Iowa Indiana Wisconsin Michigan Ohio State Northwestern Penn State Minnesota Michigan State Purdue 1 0 5 0 6 3 0 0 1 0 1 2 0 3 0 5 5 0 2 0 0 1 3 0 4 2 5 3 0 0 1 0 1 4 0 2 1 5 5 1 1 1 0 0 5 1 1 2 3 5 1 2 0 0 1 6 1 6 1 1 5 0 0 2 0 0 7 1 1 3 5 2 3 0 1 0 0 8 1 1 3 5 1 2 0 1 1 1 9 1 4 2 2 2 2 2 0 0 1 10 2 1 2 5 1 5 0 1 0 0 11 1 3 1 4 4 0 2 0 0 0 12 2 4 0 0 0 4 0 1 3 2 13 2 2 3 2 4 0 0 1 0 2 14 3 1 3 1 3 1 2 0 0 2 15 1 5 1 2 1 2 0 1 1 2 16 1 0 2 4 1 1 0 3 2 1 17 1 5 0 1 3 2 3 1 0 0 18 3 1 3 2 1 0 0 3 0 3 19 3 0 3 1 0 2 2 3 1 2 20 0 3 5 0 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 2 3 3 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 22 1 2 3 2 2 1 2 1 0 1 23 3 0 4 3 1 2 0 2 1 0 24 0 3 1 0 1 2 3 3 1 2

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Auboeck, Felix SR 90 500 Free 1 4:10.14 845 200 Free 4 1:33.03 783 1650 Free 1 14:30.1 782 Todd, Ross JR 87 1 mtr Diving 1 385.2 3 mtr Diving 2 414.25 Platform Diving 3 419.5 Cope, Thomas E SR 86 200 IM 3 1:42.77 759 400 IM 3 3:42.8 717 200 Breast 1 1:51.44 810 Vargas Jacobo, JR 83 500 Free 3 4:11.8 812 400 IM 2 3:42.68 719 1650 Free 2 14:39.48 734 Swanson, Charle SR 80 200 IM 5 1:43.21 743 400 IM 1 3:40.26 762 200 Breast 7 1:53.62 739 Smachlo, Miles SR 77 50 Free 10 19.72 679 100 Fly 1 45.05 833 200 Fly 2 1:41.47 768 Babinet, Jeremy SR 76 200 IM 7 1:44.09 712 100 Breast 3 51.44 813 200 Breast 4 1:52.77 766 Borges, Luiz Gu JR 74 50 Free 4 19.29 763 200 Free 7 1:35.01 693 100 Free 5 42.61 752 Callan, Kevin P SO 70 500 Free 2 4:11.79 813 200 Free 5 1:33.04 783 100 Free 10 43.24 692 Roberts, Willia JR 67 500 Free 8 4:24.23 602 400 IM 8 3:48.62 619 1650 Free 7 15:00.58 634 Zofchak, Robert SR 63 200 IM 10 1:44.24 707 200 Free 9 1:35.4 676 200 Back 4 1:41.34 708 Canning, Chris JR 55 1 mtr Diving 8 326.75 3 mtr Diving 10 336.6 Platform Diving 11 325.8 Montague, Jacob SR 54 200 IM 8 1:44.80 688 100 Breast 11 52.9 701 200 Breast 11 1:55.09 696 Wright, River S FR 52 50 Free 7 19.77 670 100 Fly 9 46.13 734 200 Fly 17 1:45.33 630 Berlitz, Daniel FR 50 400 IM 6 3:47.49 638 1650 Free 4 14:58.54 644 200 Breast 28 1:58.54 595 Peel, Cameron R FR 30 50 Free 13 19.82 660 200 Free 33 1:37.72 572 100 Free 11 43.47 671 Hunter, Mason H SO 28 200 IM 37 1:48.19 570 100 Breast 10 52.69 716 200 Breast 16 1:56.96 642 Carl, Spencer A SO 25 500 Free 16 4:26.12 570 200 Free 30 1:37.44 585 200 Fly 13 1:45.63 620 Chan, William E SO 22 200 IM 39 1:48.49 559 100 Breast 8 53.48 660 200 Breast 31 1:59.09 578 Herremans, Jake SR 17 1 mtr Diving 16 256.95 3 mtr Diving 22 264.6 Platform Diving 22 245.8 Martin, Alexand SR 16 100 Fly 18 47.36 634 100 Back 18 47.62 605 200 Fly 23 1:47.17 563 Daigle, Jared B SO 16 200 IM 33 1:47.79 585 400 IM 21 3:52.4 550 200 Back 15 1:45.37 577 Bornstein, Andr SO 15 400 IM 23 3:53.49 528 100 Breast 25 54.59 580 200 Breast 14 1:55.68 679 Storms, Eric M SO 12 50 Free 32 20.26 574 100 Fly 25 47.62 613 100 Back 15 47.92 583 King, Alex M JR 11 100 Fly 37 48.21 563 100 Back 16 48.73 520 200 Back 37 1:49.93 401 Leavell, Nick M FR 8 1 mtr Diving 23 255.55 3 mtr Diving 25 255.6 Platform Diving 19 261.5

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Loy, Andrew D SR 92 200 IM 1 1:42.03 786 200 Free 1 1:31.88 843 100 Free 2 42.21 793 Yost, Lyle FR 87 1 mtr Diving 2 377.75 3 mtr Diving 3 400.4 Platform Diving 1 451.0 Delakis, Paul J JR 84 200 IM 2 1:42.25 778 200 Free 2 1:32.04 834 200 Breast 2 1:51.65 803 Fielding, Jacob SO 74 1 mtr Diving 5 342.95 3 mtr Diving 5 357.7 Platform Diving 6 375.8 Canova, Joseph JR 68 1 mtr Diving 10 326.8 3 mtr Diving 4 387.2 Platform Diving 5 387.05 Siler, Jacob JR 66 1 mtr Diving 6 334.35 3 mtr Diving 11 333.35 Platform Diving 4 416.95 Andreis, Semued SO 65 50 Free 3 19.18 786 100 Fly 13 46.97 666 100 Free 6 43.12 704 McDermott, Coli JR 63 50 Free 11 19.79 666 100 Back 5 46.25 702 200 Back 8 1:43.26 647 Cooper, Jonah L FR 58 100 Fly 17 47.2 647 100 Back 4 46.16 709 200 Back 7 1:42.35 676 Mathews, Jason SO 54 200 IM 22 1:46.67 624 100 Breast 4 52.04 764 200 Breast 5 1:53.04 757 Lense, Noah J SR 53 50 Free 46 20.56 508 100 Fly 4 45.74 768 200 Fly 3 1:41.57 764 Watkins, Thomas FR 44 200 IM 26 1:47.17 607 100 Back 9 46.88 658 200 Back 6 1:41.75 695 Abeysinghe, Mat SR 40 200 IM 21 1:46.64 625 200 Free 14 1:36.50 628 100 Free 7 43.17 699 Gloude, Daniel SR 37 200 IM 18 1:45.63 660 400 IM 13 3:49.24 608 200 Fly 11 1:45.47 626 Burt, Carson J JR 32 500 Free 15 4:23.18 620 200 Free 37 1:38.22 548 1650 Free 9 15:13.3 572 Isings, Connor JR 28 50 Free 69 25.17 1 100 Breast 13 52.97 696 200 Breast 13 1:55.57 682 Grannum, Hunter FR 27 1 mtr Diving 20 262.8 3 mtr Diving 14 309.9 Platform Diving 17 263.45 McDaniel, Hudso SO 24 50 Free 67 24.24 9 100 Breast 6 52.4 737 200 Breast 35 1:59.9 552 Kondalski, Robe SO 20 50 Free 36 20.32 561 100 Back 11 47.23 633 200 Back 21 1:45.77 563 Dillmann, Alex SR 13 500 Free 40 4:28.55 525 100 Fly 41 48.38 548 200 Fly 14 1:46.00 607 McFadden, Evan JR 11 50 Free 68 24.96 2 100 Breast 16 53.64 649 200 Breast 29 1:58.65 591 Pohlmann, Josef SO 10 50 Free 17 19.93 639 100 Fly 36 48.15 568 100 Free 24 44.33 591 Gribble, Traher SO 3 200 IM 40 1:48.65 553 100 Fly 22 47.76 601 200 Fly 37 1:49.11 484 Weaver, Lain M SO 2 100 Fly 23 47.85 594 200 Free 46 1:39.48 482 200 Fly 25 1:46.9 573 Gustafson, Chac FR 0 100 Fly 35 48.08 574 100 Back 43 51.02 329 200 Fly 30 1:47.6 546 Stapp, Evan S JR 0 100 Fly 44 48.4 546 100 Back 27 48.72 521 200 Back 25 1:46.11 551

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Blaskovic, Brun JR 92 50 Free 1 18.97 832 100 Fly 2 45.44 795 100 Free 1 41.88 828 Burns, Brendan FR 87 100 Fly 3 45.47 792 100 Back 2 45.75 739 200 Fly 1 1:40.98 786 Hassan, Mohamed SR 80 200 IM 4 1:42.85 756 200 Free 3 1:32.91 789 100 Free 3 42.38 775 Fantoni, Gabrie JR 80 100 Fly 11 46.55 700 100 Back 1 44.92 804 200 Back 1 1:40.31 742 Mathias, Van L SO 71 200 IM 6 1:43.50 733 100 Fly 7 46.47 706 200 Fly 6 1:44.56 657 Calvillo, Micha SO 66 500 Free 6 4:19.75 675 400 IM 12 3:48.15 627 1650 Free 3 14:54.02 665 VanDevender, Co SO 57 1 mtr Diving 9 328.8 3 mtr Diving 9 389.75 Platform Diving 10 326.7 Steele, Jacob A JR 55 200 IM 12 1:45.22 674 100 Back 6 46.41 691 200 Back 11 1:42.98 656 Franzman, Jack SO 50 50 Free 6 19.46 729 200 Free 29 1:37.38 588 100 Free 4 42.45 768 Backes, Zane V SO 48 200 IM 46 1:49.28 528 100 Breast 2 51.37 819 200 Breast 9 1:54.22 721 Bathurst, Chris FR 47 500 Free 14 4:23.05 622 200 Free 15 1:36.55 626 200 Fly 8 1:45.55 623 Gould, Mory E JR 40 1 mtr Diving 21 260.1 3 mtr Diving 6 356.55 Platform Diving 15 288.45 Gallant, John W FR 39 500 Free 13 4:21.35 650 400 IM 28 3:55.96 477 1650 Free 5 15:00.07 637 Lehman, Spencer JR 30 200 IM 24 1:47.07 610 400 IM 9 3:44.3 692 1650 Free 17 15:20.55 533 Kostbade, Gary JR 27 200 IM 30 1:47.47 596 100 Breast 15 53.1 687 200 Breast 12 1:55.47 685 Karl, Jakub SO 25 500 Free 17 4:21.51 647 200 Free 11 1:35.75 661 200 Fly 33 1:48.37 515 Moussalem Amar SR 19 100 Fly 12 46.59 696 200 Free 38 1:38.37 540 200 Fly 21 1:46.66 582 Vanderbrook, Th JR 17 200 IM 17 1:45.29 671 200 Free 22 1:36.25 639 200 Breast 20 1:56.66 650 Jerden, Matthew JR 16.5 400 IM 15 3:50.77 580 100 Breast 21 54.24 606 200 Breast 24 1:57.48 626 Hamblin, Brando SO 14 50 Free 30 20.21 584 100 Fly 39 48.31 554 100 Free 13 43.76 645 Marcum, James L FR 14 500 Free 34 4:27.67 542 100 Back 20 48.01 576 200 Back 17 1:43.61 636 Gambardella, Co JR 12 200 IM 53 1:50.45 480 100 Fly 28 47.85 594 200 Fly 15 1:46.16 601 McDade, Bennett SO 12 500 Free 31 4:27.22 550 400 IM 20 3:50.53 585 1650 Free 18 15:22.92 520 Eiber, Griffin JR 10 200 IM 74 1:56.22 240 200 Free 24 1:37.42 586 100 Free 17 43.87 635 Flanders, Henry FR 3 200 IM 53 1:50.45 480 100 Fly 27 47.84 595 200 Fly 22 1:46.70 581

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Tysoe, Cameron SR 80 500 Free 4 4:17.36 714 100 Back 3 46.03 718 200 Back 3 1:41.02 719 Mao, Jian JR 70 100 Fly 5 46.09 738 100 Breast 7 52.43 735 200 Breast 8 1:54.73 706 Jekel, Wesley B FR 64 200 IM 9 1:43.20 743 100 Fly 8 47.05 659 100 Back 8 48.0 577 Milinovich, Jos SR 64 500 Free 11 4:21.13 653 400 IM 5 3:45.09 679 200 Fly 7 1:44.69 653 Abramowicz, Taz SO 47 1 mtr Diving 14 286.4 3 mtr Diving 13 325.15 Platform Diving 9 376.75 Aman, Caleb R SO 40 200 IM 13 1:45.33 670 400 IM 7 3:47.83 633 200 Breast 22 1:57.25 633 Hillmer, Matthe SO 31 500 Free 18 4:22.11 637 200 Free 49 1:39.77 467 1650 Free 6 15:00.25 636 Novinski, Matth JR 29 100 Back 10 46.89 657 100 Free 15 43.93 629 Miotke, Graham SO 25 500 Free 21 4:25.92 573 400 IM 18 3:49.61 601 1650 Free 13 15:16.83 553 Back, Griffin W SR 24 50 Free 25 20.08 612 200 Free 16 1:36.6 623 100 Free 14 43.77 644 Pomeroy, Kevin SR 22 1 mtr Diving 18 264.95 3 mtr Diving 23 264.3 Platform Diving 14 290.6 Leuthold, Jack FR 16.5 500 Free 42 4:29.62 505 200 Free 55 1:42.1 338 1650 Free 10 15:14.66 565 Gessner, Erik T SO 13 50 Free 33 20.29 567 100 Fly 16 47.8 598 100 Back 23 48.36 550 Braun, Kevin J SR 12.5 50 Free 19 20.03 620 200 Free 21 1:36.17 642 100 Free 22 44.18 605 Mitchell, Matt FR 8 1 mtr Diving 22 256.9 3 mtr Diving 20 268.55 Platform Diving 26 230.75 Niziolek, Frank SO 7 500 Free 23 4:27.03 554 100 Fly 40 48.36 549 200 Fly 20 1:46.62 584 Stines, Niko S SR 7 50 Free 48 20.6 499 200 Free 20 1:36.07 647 100 Free 23 44.25 599 Nixdorf, Andrew FR 6 100 Fly 46 48.47 539 100 Back 36 49.1 490 200 Back 19 1:45.07 587 Niemann, Robert SO 6 500 Free 19 4:24.44 599 200 Free 38 1:38.37 540 1650 Free 26 15:40.95 416 Kurka, Tadzio FR 5 50 Free 64 21.31 327 100 Back 29 48.73 520 200 Back 20 1:45.18 583 Geunes, Eric P SR 5 500 Free 27 4:26.47 563 200 Free 42 1:38.75 521 1650 Free 20 15:24.99 509 Fouts, Eli A SO 3.5 100 Breast 21 54.24 606 200 Breast 37 2:00.21 542 Temprano, Justi SR 1 200 IM 73 1:55.4 271 100 Back 26 48.43 544 200 Back 24 1:50.92 361 Bensch, Constan FR 0 500 Free 32 4:27.62 543 100 Fly 32 47.94 586 200 Fly 31 1:47.61 546 Attenberger, Be JR 0 200 IM 58 1:50.70 470 100 Breast 30 55.2 533 200 Breast 26 1:57.95 612 Rumpit, Braden FR 0 1 mtr Diving 28 228.4 3 mtr Diving 29 230.1

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Eskrick-Parkins SO 51 1 mtr Diving 7 334.2 3 mtr Diving 7 341.8 Platform Diving 20 258.05 Burdisso, Feder FR 43 100 Fly 10 46.4 712 200 Fly 4 1:41.92 751 Gridley, Ryan T SO 43 200 IM 25 1:47.13 608 100 Back 7 46.9 657 200 Back 9 1:41.39 707 Martos Bacarizo SO 40 100 Back 12 47.38 623 200 Back 5 1:41.44 705 Schirmer, Henry FR 40 1 mtr Diving 17 267.25 3 mtr Diving 17 274.5 Platform Diving 8 315.5 Labuda, Evan SO 38 1 mtr Diving 12 293.6 3 mtr Diving 15 309.3 Platform Diving 16 276.1 Gately, Liam J JR 32 500 Free 10 4:20.42 665 200 Free 12 1:35.8 658 100 Free 34 44.66 558 Bobar, Aleksa FR 22 50 Free 37 20.34 557 200 Free 10 1:35.63 666 100 Free 20 44.02 621 Hwang, Dongjin JR 22 500 Free 36 4:28.07 534 200 Free 53 1:41.83 353 1650 Free 8 15:11.21 582 King, Ryan M FR 20.5 500 Free 24 4:27.04 553 400 IM 22 3:53.01 538 1650 Free 10 15:14.66 565 Houseman, Kevin FR 20 100 Breast 9 52.46 733 200 Breast 41 2:01.56 496 Mok, Kai Tik M FR 19 200 IM 43 1:49.04 538 100 Breast 23 54.3 602 200 Breast 10 1:54.89 702 Thorne, John L SR 17 100 Back 21 48.11 569 200 Back 14 1:44.86 594 Miller, Benjami FR 15 400 IM 32 3:58.37 424 200 Fly 12 1:45.6 621 Durmer, Jeffrey JR 12 500 Free 38 4:28.27 531 1650 Free 15 15:19.97 537 Forbes, Benjami FR 6 500 Free 29 4:27.01 554 200 Free 19 1:35.88 655 100 Free 36 44.71 553 Mizgala, Ezra J SO 5.5 50 Free 19 20.03 620 100 Fly 32 47.94 586 200 Fly 38 1:49.20 481 Blaul, Henry N SO 3 200 IM 29 1:47.37 600 100 Breast 24 54.35 598 200 Breast 23 1:57.4 629 Gridley, Patric SO 0 200 IM 45 1:49.13 534 100 Back 30 48.8 515 200 Back 31 1:46.74 527 Lewczyk, Peter JR 0 50 Free 54 20.77 459 200 Free 50 1:39.84 463 100 Free 39 45.04 518 Dailley, Sam FR 0 50 Free 53 20.76 461 100 Fly 50 48.72 516 200 Fly 28 1:47.03 568 Burdisso, Aless FR 0 50 Free 52 20.74 466 100 Fly 29 47.88 591 100 Free 51 46.02 406 Zhang, Andrew X SO 0 50 Free 34 20.3 565 100 Back 25 48.34 551 100 Free 29 44.36 588 Cecil, Robert S JR 0 50 Free 56 20.82 447 200 Free 38 1:38.37 540 100 Free 39 45.04 518 Bundy, Keegan A JR 0 50 Free 42 20.46 531 100 Fly 55 49.17 474 100 Free 31 44.5 574

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Neuman, Mohamed FR 46 1 mtr Diving 11 300.6 3 mtr Diving 18 273.6 Platform Diving 7 355.15 Tarasenko, Alek SO 44 50 Free 14 19.83 660 200 Free 17 1:35.7 663 100 Free 8 43.46 672 Swanepoel, Dani JR 41 200 IM 23 1:46.69 624 100 Breast 12 52.92 699 200 Breast 6 1:53.53 742 Fers Erzen, Anz SO 40 200 IM 19 1:46.14 643 400 IM 10 3:45.76 668 200 Back 10 1:42.79 662 Arndt, Mateusz SO 34 500 Free 9 4:20.02 671 200 Free 13 1:35.89 655 200 Fly 29 1:47.36 556 Tenney, Michael SR 32 200 IM 34 1:48.08 574 200 Free 18 1:35.83 657 200 Fly 5 1:44.37 664 Myhre, William FR 25 50 Free 41 20.42 539 100 Breast 14 53.08 688 200 Breast 15 1:55.88 673 Kuznetsov, Serg FR 17 50 Free 21 20.05 616 100 Fly 14 47.01 662 100 Free 28 44.32 592 Purdy, Ryan A FR 15 200 IM 27 1:47.20 606 100 Back 27 48.72 521 200 Back 12 1:43.83 628 Hoherz, Anton JR 14 1 mtr Diving 31 211.35 3 mtr Diving 27 248.4 Platform Diving 13 308.5 Planells, Prest FR 11 200 IM 56 1:50.53 477 100 Back 32 48.92 505 200 Back 16 1:45.66 567 Posligua, Jonat JR 8 1 mtr Diving 29 228.2 3 mtr Diving 19 273.4 Platform Diving 23 245.0 Myhre, Joseph A SR 7 50 Free 18 19.97 632 100 Fly 63 51.51 253 100 Free 37 44.77 547 Craine, Dolan L SO 6 200 IM 42 1:49.01 539 400 IM 19 3:50.43 587 200 Fly 35 1:48.58 507 Fierke, Andrew SO 4 500 Free 33 4:27.64 542 200 Free 28 1:37.36 589 1650 Free 21 15:27.04 497 Scott, William SR 3 50 Free 22 20.12 602 100 Free 32 44.58 566 Holt, Evan H FR 2 500 Free 26 4:25.85 574 200 Free 27 1:37.23 595 1650 Free 23 15:36.09 445 White, Forrest SR 0 50 Free 60 20.99 405 100 Back 42 50.59 364 200 Back 40 1:51.47 338 Dumford, Samuel SR 0 50 Free 50 20.66 485 100 Fly 61 50.24 369 100 Free 49 45.7 444 Credit, Weston SR 0 50 Free 62 21.1 378 100 Breast 27 54.88 558 200 Breast 25 1:57.91 614 Fiolic, Stjepan SR 0 50 Free 27 20.17 592 100 Free 41 45.15 506 Huebner, Michae FR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 211.25 3 mtr Diving 32 167.25 Schab, Tom F JR 0 500 Free 46 4:33.25 433 200 Free 56 1:43.47 267 1650 Free 27 15:41.25 414 Allmon, Jackson SO 0 50 Free 57 20.9 427 200 Free 35 1:37.86 565 200 Fly 40 1:49.96 448 Babb, Caleb N SO 0 200 IM 69 1:52.80 379 100 Breast 37 56.96 387 200 Breast 47 2:04.04 409 Colin, John L JR 0 50 Free 27 20.17 592 100 Back 34 49.03 496 200 Back 33 1:47.13 513

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Duncan, Greg B JR 59 1 mtr Diving 3 360.2 3 mtr Diving 1 448.2 Bramley, Ben G SO 43 1 mtr Diving 25 238.85 3 mtr Diving 12 332.2 Platform Diving 2 447.9 Pellini, Trent JR 38 200 IM 14 1:45.36 669 100 Breast 5 52.2 752 200 Breast 30 1:59.06 579 Acin, Nikola SO 37 50 Free 8 19.78 668 200 Free 26 1:37.09 601 100 Free 12 43.48 670 Juengel, Michae FR 28 200 IM 44 1:49.1 535 100 Back 13 47.65 603 200 Back 13 1:44.07 621 Sherman, Nichol SO 25 200 IM 15 1:45.38 668 100 Breast 19 53.73 642 200 Breast 18 1:55.77 676 Riley, Brett A SO 25 200 IM 20 1:46.6 627 400 IM 14 3:49.67 600 200 Back 18 1:44.62 602 Lawrence, Ryan JR 20 50 Free 9 19.69 685 100 Back 40 49.92 421 100 Free 37 44.77 547 Hrosik, Ryan M SO 18 50 Free 15 19.84 656 100 Fly 31 47.92 588 100 Free 19 43.92 630 Bjelajac, Nikol JR 11 50 Free 16 20.05 616 200 Free 32 1:37.62 577 100 Free 25 44.24 600 Hart, Keelan R FR 7 50 Free 43 20.48 526 200 Free 41 1:38.56 530 100 Free 18 43.9 632 Barsanti, Natha JR 4 200 IM 55 1:50.52 477 100 Fly 21 47.68 608 200 Fly 39 1:49.86 452 McDowell, Nicho SR 3 500 Free 25 4:25.47 581 1650 Free 22 15:34.09 457 Cooper, Elliot FR 1 200 IM 75 1:57.47 197 100 Fly 53 48.82 507 200 Fly 24 1:49.56 465 Gomez Treig, Ga JR 1 50 Free 24 20.22 582 100 Fly 52 48.79 510 100 Free 43 45.28 491 Ratliff, Blake FR 0 200 IM 57 1:50.61 474 400 IM 33 3:59.33 402 200 Back 38 1:49.99 398 Smith, Michael JR 0 500 Free 48 4:36.94 359 100 Fly 59 49.43 448 200 Fly 36 1:48.74 500 Schrensky, Will SR 0 100 Breast 32 55.54 506 200 Breast 36 2:00.18 543 Williams, Dale JR 0 200 IM 60 1:51.1 453 400 IM 31 3:57.19 450 200 Fly 42 1:50.33 432 Forsyth, David SO 0 500 Free 49 4:38.96 319 400 IM 36 4:06.73 242 1650 Free 25 15:40.12 421 Soto, Khadin D FR 0 200 IM 71 1:54.04 326 100 Breast 29 55.19 534 200 Breast 48 2:05.76 347 Robinson, Brady SO 0 200 IM 49 1:50.28 487 400 IM 34 4:02.26 336 200 Breast 46 2:04.02 409 Walker, Liam A FR 0 200 IM 62 1:51.24 447 100 Fly 34 48.07 575 200 Fly 34 1:48.52 509 Smith, Jack T FR 0 100 Fly 38 48.28 557 200 Back 29 1:46.51 536 200 Fly 41 1:50.28 434 Younkin, Skyler FR 0 500 Free 45 4:31.89 461 100 Fly 30 47.89 590 200 Fly 27 1:47.00 570

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McHugh, Maxwell SO 59 50 Free 40 20.39 546 100 Breast 1 50.67 882 200 Breast 3 1:51.80 798 Butler, Jake A FR 48 1 mtr Diving 4 359.85 3 mtr Diving 8 335.95 Thomas, Matthew SR 42 200 IM 16 1:45.73 656 100 Fly 6 46.26 723 200 Fly 18 1:45.64 620 Kelley, Cameron JR 34 500 Free 7 4:21.1 654 200 Free 34 1:37.75 570 1650 Free 16 15:20.38 534 Pokkinen, Tuoma SR 29 200 IM 31 1:47.56 593 100 Fly 15 47.04 660 200 Fly 10 1:45.21 635 Moser, Jeremy M SR 27 1 mtr Diving 24 246.85 3 mtr Diving 16 263.55 Platform Diving 12 313.95 Saulnier, Nicho SR 24 200 IM 32 1:47.77 585 200 Free 6 1:34.88 698 200 Back 34 1:47.18 511 Phillip, Ryan J SO 17 1 mtr Diving 19 263.1 3 mtr Diving 21 267.4 Platform Diving 18 262.15 Lester, Duncan JR 15 1 mtr Diving 13 288.35 3 mtr Diving 27 248.4 Platform Diving 24 238.35 Yudashkin, Eita JR 13 200 IM 36 1:48.15 571 100 Breast 18 53.33 670 200 Breast 19 1:56.52 654 Olson, Gavin FR 11 200 IM 35 1:48.09 574 100 Back 17 47.14 640 200 Back 23 1:46.39 540 Berkoff, Cale O JR 9 50 Free 34 20.3 565 100 Back 19 47.74 597 200 Back 22 1:45.89 558 Dillon, Aidan J SO 5 500 Free 20 4:25.15 587 200 Free 43 1:39.17 499 1650 Free 28 15:42.43 407 Sates, Tim L JR 2 50 Free 31 20.25 576 200 Free 23 1:36.38 633 100 Free 27 44.27 597 Dulaney, Aidan SO 1 500 Free 28 4:26.85 557 200 Free 52 1:41.31 382 1650 Free 24 15:39.12 427 Torres, Justin SR 0 200 IM 50 1:50.32 486 400 IM 30 3:56.79 459 200 Breast 27 1:58.43 598 Barrera, Isaac FR 0 200 IM 67 1:52.05 412 400 IM 35 4:02.82 324 200 Fly 43 1:50.78 412 Yoder, Evan D JR 0 200 IM 68 1:52.30 401 100 Breast 35 56.08 461 200 Breast 32 1:59.26 572 Lewis, Aedan M JR 0 50 Free 59 20.96 413 100 Breast 28 54.94 554 200 Breast 33 1:59.35 570 Chromey, Nichol SO 0 200 Breast 49 2:06.93 308 Sachtjen, Desmo FR 0 100 Fly 49 48.62 526 100 Back 37 49.18 483 200 Back 26 1:46.23 546 Kennedy, Samuel FR 0 50 Free 63 21.27 337 100 Fly 62 50.36 357 100 Back 33 49.0 498 Rozeboom, Shane FR 0 50 Free 49 20.61 497 100 Fly 60 49.71 421 100 Free 52 46.04 404 Lezer, Maxwell JR 0 500 Free 30 4:27.12 552 200 Free 48 1:39.76 467 200 Fly 44 1:51.04 400 Van Niekerk, Ky JR 0 50 Free 46 20.56 508 200 Free 30 1:37.44 585 100 Free 45 45.47 470 Brenton, Willia JR 0 50 Free 65 21.5 283 100 Back 41 50.51 371 200 Back 39 1:50.48 378

Penn State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Daly, Michael C SO 79 500 Free 5 4:17.72 708 400 IM 4 3:43.00 714 200 Back 2 1:40.63 731 Castano, Gabrie JR 48 50 Free 2 19.06 814 100 Free 9 43.13 703 Harlow, Hayden JR 29 200 IM 11 1:44.64 693 400 IM 17 3:47.55 637 200 Breast 21 1:56.85 645 Roberson, Willi JR 26 50 Free 5 19.4 743 100 Back 24 48.69 523 Zwijacz, Zachar SO 26 200 IM 41 1:48.88 544 100 Fly 19 47.56 618 200 Fly 9 1:44.34 665 Rennard, Samuel FR 16 500 Free 22 4:26.82 557 400 IM 29 3:56.15 473 1650 Free 14 15:19.71 538 Lulek, William SO 16 200 IM 28 1:47.28 603 400 IM 11 3:46.73 651 200 Breast 34 1:59.44 567 Raisanen, Danie FR 14 100 Fly 45 48.42 544 100 Breast 20 53.95 627 200 Breast 17 1:55.73 677 Veregin, Liam J SR 13 50 Free 39 20.37 550 100 Back 14 47.7 599 200 Back 27 1:46.35 542 Johnson, Brad R JR 9 50 Free 38 20.35 555 100 Breast 17 53.19 680 200 Breast 38 2:00.31 539 Vasquez, Carlos SO 6 100 Fly 41 48.38 548 1650 Free 19 15:23.14 519 200 Fly 26 1:46.96 571 Sullivan, Kevin FR 4 1 mtr Diving 26 237.85 3 mtr Diving 30 222.1 Platform Diving 21 247.15 Wilson, Austin SR 3 50 Free 26 20.13 600 100 Back 22 48.26 557 200 Back 30 1:46.71 529 Perelli, Theo A SO 1 200 IM 61 1:51.14 451 400 IM 24 3:53.8 522 200 Back 35 1:47.59 495 Gosieniecki, Ju JR 1 50 Free 29 20.18 590 100 Fly 24 47.95 585 100 Free 26 44.26 598 Dinunzio, Matth SR 0 50 Free 45 20.51 519 200 Free 44 1:39.23 496 100 Free 30 44.42 582 Johnson, Dale E JR 0 200 IM 63 1:51.29 445 100 Fly 48 48.6 528 100 Breast 34 55.77 487 Hoch, Bryce JR 0 1 mtr Diving 30 225.5 3 mtr Diving 26 252.25 Platform Diving 25 230.8 Deckman, Jacob JR 0 500 Free 41 4:29.00 517 100 Fly 47 48.52 535 200 Fly 32 1:48.23 521 Krigger, Eben R JR 0 500 Free 37 4:28.26 531 200 Free 25 1:37.09 601 100 Free 42 45.19 501 Sutton, Zane A FR 0 200 IM 48 1:49.80 507 100 Back 38 49.38 467 100 Free 33 44.6 564 Byrne, Lachlan FR 0 200 IM 50 1:50.32 486 200 Free 36 1:37.99 559 200 Back 28 1:46.38 541 Huuki, Erik D FR 0 500 Free 44 4:31.62 466 1650 Free 29 15:52.28 349 200 Back 36 1:48.02 478 Chenot, Devon C SO 0 50 Free 55 20.8 452 100 Fly 51 48.74 515 100 Free 48 45.56 460

Michigan State