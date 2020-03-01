Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 B1G Men’s Championship Scoring Breakdown

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

First a few notes

  • This meet was all about the Michigan seniors. That group put up an astonishing 559 individual points, 179.5 points more than the next most prolific class, the Indiana juniors.
  • Looking ahead to next year, the loss of that huge senior class means Michigan return only the 3rd most individual points with 705 returning. Indiana return the most with 912.5, followed by Ohio State with 820. The drop off is severe after the big 3, Northwestern are next with 432; they graduate only 17 individual points.
  • The top freshman class belonged to Ohio State whose freshmen picked up 216 points. Next best were the Northwestern freshmen with 185.5.
  • The story of how Ohio State beat Indiana was simple: diving. Ohio State out scored the Hoosiers by 225 points on the boards with 322 points to Indiana’s 97. In 2019, Indiana and Ohio State each scored 210 points on the boards.
  • By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was Max McHugh of Minnesota’s 50.67 100 breast.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. Michigan: 1548
2. Ohio State: 1329
3. Indiana: 1321.5
4. Wisconsin: 834.5
5. Northwestern: 665
6. Iowa: 571
7. Purdue: 561
8. Minnesota: 551
9. Penn State: 531
10. Michigan State: 309

Individual Scores by Year

Michigan Ohio State Indiana Wisconsin Northwestern Iowa Purdue Minnesota Penn State Michigan State
FR 140 216 190 99.5 185.5 116 36 59 34 0
SO 188 252 343 172.5 180.5 128 148 82 128 15
JR 377 352 379.5 99 66 63 133 73 113 63
SR 559 235 99 215.5 17 42 3 122 16 41
Returning 705 820 912.5 371 432 307 317 214 275 78

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Michigan Ohio State Indiana Wisconsin Northwestern Iowa Purdue Minnesota Penn State Michigan State
200 Medley Relay 56 52 64 48 40 44 54 46 50 34
800 Free Relay 120 108 118 100 88 94 94 90 96 68
500 Free 240 120 178 161 106 114 94 118 124 83
200 IM 354 194 253 195 106 122 124 129 140 83
50 Free 434 246 309 200.5 111.5 149 190 129 193 100
1 mtr Diving 501 345 333 223.5 158.5 165 217 176 193 112
400 Medley Relay 555 401 397 274.5 206.5 205 263 227 237 146
100 Fly 614 455 506 332.5 223.5 218 267 263 244 151
400 IM 753 469 558 387.5 226.5 241 280 263 296 151
200 Free 847 542 617 407.5 264.5 271 280 289 296 173
100 Breast 929 617 660.5 434 287.5 299 311 328 310 173
100 Back 959 704 749.5 502 329.5 299 325 343 327 173
3 mtr Diving 1007 811 793.5 523 373.5 312 372 380 327 174
200 Free Relay 1063 865 857.5 569 407.5 360 422 420 379 218
1650 Free 1172 885 925.5 628.5 458 366 425 432 398 233
200 Back 1210 958 982.5 667.5 516 409 446 437 426 233
100 Free 1268 1034 1090.5 697.5 521 431 474 437 446 248
200 Breast 1389 1101 1131.5 722.5 540 467 481 470 459 248
200 Fly 1442 1157 1228.5 750.5 581 492 482 494 479 265
Platform Diving 1494 1273 1257.5 783.5 619 531 510 517 483 265
400 Free Relay 1548 1329 1321.5 834.5 665 571 561 551 531 309

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Michigan Ohio State Indiana Wisconsin Northwestern Iowa Purdue Minnesota Penn State Michigan State
200 Medley Relay 56 52 64 48 40 44 54 46 50 34
800 Free Relay 64 56 54 52 48 50 40 44 46 34
500 Free 120 12 60 61 18 20 0 28 28 15
200 IM 114 74 75 34 0 8 30 11 16 0
50 Free 80 52 56 5.5 5.5 27 66 0 53 17
1 mtr Diving 67 99 24 23 47 16 27 47 0 12
400 Medley Relay 54 56 64 51 48 40 46 51 44 34
100 Fly 59 54 109 58 17 13 4 36 7 5
400 IM 139 14 52 55 3 23 13 0 52 0
200 Free 94 73 59 20 38 30 0 26 0 22
100 Breast 82 75 43.5 26.5 23 28 31 39 14 0
100 Back 30 87 89 68 42 0 14 15 17 0
3 mtr Diving 48 107 44 21 44 13 47 37 0 1
200 Free Relay 56 54 64 46 34 48 50 40 52 44
1650 Free 109 20 68 59.5 50.5 6 3 12 19 15
200 Back 38 73 57 39 58 43 21 5 28 0
100 Free 58 76 108 30 5 22 28 0 20 15
200 Breast 121 67 41 25 19 36 7 33 13 0
200 Fly 53 56 97 28 41 25 1 24 20 17
Platform Diving 52 116 29 33 38 39 28 23 4 0
400 Free Relay 54 56 64 51 46 40 51 34 48 44

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Iowa Indiana Wisconsin Michigan Ohio State Northwestern Penn State Minnesota Michigan State Purdue
1 0 5 0 6 3 0 0 1 0 1
2 0 3 0 5 5 0 2 0 0 1
3 0 4 2 5 3 0 0 1 0 1
4 0 2 1 5 5 1 1 1 0 0
5 1 1 2 3 5 1 2 0 0 1
6 1 6 1 1 5 0 0 2 0 0
7 1 1 3 5 2 3 0 1 0 0
8 1 1 3 5 1 2 0 1 1 1
9 1 4 2 2 2 2 2 0 0 1
10 2 1 2 5 1 5 0 1 0 0
11 1 3 1 4 4 0 2 0 0 0
12 2 4 0 0 0 4 0 1 3 2
13 2 2 3 2 4 0 0 1 0 2
14 3 1 3 1 3 1 2 0 0 2
15 1 5 1 2 1 2 0 1 1 2
16 1 0 2 4 1 1 0 3 2 1
17 1 5 0 1 3 2 3 1 0 0
18 3 1 3 2 1 0 0 3 0 3
19 3 0 3 1 0 2 2 3 1 2
20 0 3 5 0 1 2 1 1 1 1
21 2 3 3 1 2 1 2 1 1 1
22 1 2 3 2 2 1 2 1 0 1
23 3 0 4 3 1 2 0 2 1 0
24 0 3 1 0 1 2 3 3 1 2

 

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Auboeck, Felix SR 90 500 Free 1 4:10.14 845 200 Free 4 1:33.03 783 1650 Free 1 14:30.1 782
Todd, Ross JR 87 1 mtr Diving 1 385.2 3 mtr Diving 2 414.25 Platform Diving 3 419.5
Cope, Thomas E SR 86 200 IM 3 1:42.77 759 400 IM 3 3:42.8 717 200 Breast 1 1:51.44 810
Vargas Jacobo, JR 83 500 Free 3 4:11.8 812 400 IM 2 3:42.68 719 1650 Free 2 14:39.48 734
Swanson, Charle SR 80 200 IM 5 1:43.21 743 400 IM 1 3:40.26 762 200 Breast 7 1:53.62 739
Smachlo, Miles SR 77 50 Free 10 19.72 679 100 Fly 1 45.05 833 200 Fly 2 1:41.47 768
Babinet, Jeremy SR 76 200 IM 7 1:44.09 712 100 Breast 3 51.44 813 200 Breast 4 1:52.77 766
Borges, Luiz Gu JR 74 50 Free 4 19.29 763 200 Free 7 1:35.01 693 100 Free 5 42.61 752
Callan, Kevin P SO 70 500 Free 2 4:11.79 813 200 Free 5 1:33.04 783 100 Free 10 43.24 692
Roberts, Willia JR 67 500 Free 8 4:24.23 602 400 IM 8 3:48.62 619 1650 Free 7 15:00.58 634
Zofchak, Robert SR 63 200 IM 10 1:44.24 707 200 Free 9 1:35.4 676 200 Back 4 1:41.34 708
Canning, Chris JR 55 1 mtr Diving 8 326.75 3 mtr Diving 10 336.6 Platform Diving 11 325.8
Montague, Jacob SR 54 200 IM 8 1:44.80 688 100 Breast 11 52.9 701 200 Breast 11 1:55.09 696
Wright, River S FR 52 50 Free 7 19.77 670 100 Fly 9 46.13 734 200 Fly 17 1:45.33 630
Berlitz, Daniel FR 50 400 IM 6 3:47.49 638 1650 Free 4 14:58.54 644 200 Breast 28 1:58.54 595
Peel, Cameron R FR 30 50 Free 13 19.82 660 200 Free 33 1:37.72 572 100 Free 11 43.47 671
Hunter, Mason H SO 28 200 IM 37 1:48.19 570 100 Breast 10 52.69 716 200 Breast 16 1:56.96 642
Carl, Spencer A SO 25 500 Free 16 4:26.12 570 200 Free 30 1:37.44 585 200 Fly 13 1:45.63 620
Chan, William E SO 22 200 IM 39 1:48.49 559 100 Breast 8 53.48 660 200 Breast 31 1:59.09 578
Herremans, Jake SR 17 1 mtr Diving 16 256.95 3 mtr Diving 22 264.6 Platform Diving 22 245.8
Martin, Alexand SR 16 100 Fly 18 47.36 634 100 Back 18 47.62 605 200 Fly 23 1:47.17 563
Daigle, Jared B SO 16 200 IM 33 1:47.79 585 400 IM 21 3:52.4 550 200 Back 15 1:45.37 577
Bornstein, Andr SO 15 400 IM 23 3:53.49 528 100 Breast 25 54.59 580 200 Breast 14 1:55.68 679
Storms, Eric M SO 12 50 Free 32 20.26 574 100 Fly 25 47.62 613 100 Back 15 47.92 583
King, Alex M JR 11 100 Fly 37 48.21 563 100 Back 16 48.73 520 200 Back 37 1:49.93 401
Leavell, Nick M FR 8 1 mtr Diving 23 255.55 3 mtr Diving 25 255.6 Platform Diving 19 261.5

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Loy, Andrew D SR 92 200 IM 1 1:42.03 786 200 Free 1 1:31.88 843 100 Free 2 42.21 793
Yost, Lyle FR 87 1 mtr Diving 2 377.75 3 mtr Diving 3 400.4 Platform Diving 1 451.0
Delakis, Paul J JR 84 200 IM 2 1:42.25 778 200 Free 2 1:32.04 834 200 Breast 2 1:51.65 803
Fielding, Jacob SO 74 1 mtr Diving 5 342.95 3 mtr Diving 5 357.7 Platform Diving 6 375.8
Canova, Joseph JR 68 1 mtr Diving 10 326.8 3 mtr Diving 4 387.2 Platform Diving 5 387.05
Siler, Jacob JR 66 1 mtr Diving 6 334.35 3 mtr Diving 11 333.35 Platform Diving 4 416.95
Andreis, Semued SO 65 50 Free 3 19.18 786 100 Fly 13 46.97 666 100 Free 6 43.12 704
McDermott, Coli JR 63 50 Free 11 19.79 666 100 Back 5 46.25 702 200 Back 8 1:43.26 647
Cooper, Jonah L FR 58 100 Fly 17 47.2 647 100 Back 4 46.16 709 200 Back 7 1:42.35 676
Mathews, Jason SO 54 200 IM 22 1:46.67 624 100 Breast 4 52.04 764 200 Breast 5 1:53.04 757
Lense, Noah J SR 53 50 Free 46 20.56 508 100 Fly 4 45.74 768 200 Fly 3 1:41.57 764
Watkins, Thomas FR 44 200 IM 26 1:47.17 607 100 Back 9 46.88 658 200 Back 6 1:41.75 695
Abeysinghe, Mat SR 40 200 IM 21 1:46.64 625 200 Free 14 1:36.50 628 100 Free 7 43.17 699
Gloude, Daniel SR 37 200 IM 18 1:45.63 660 400 IM 13 3:49.24 608 200 Fly 11 1:45.47 626
Burt, Carson J JR 32 500 Free 15 4:23.18 620 200 Free 37 1:38.22 548 1650 Free 9 15:13.3 572
Isings, Connor JR 28 50 Free 69 25.17 1 100 Breast 13 52.97 696 200 Breast 13 1:55.57 682
Grannum, Hunter FR 27 1 mtr Diving 20 262.8 3 mtr Diving 14 309.9 Platform Diving 17 263.45
McDaniel, Hudso SO 24 50 Free 67 24.24 9 100 Breast 6 52.4 737 200 Breast 35 1:59.9 552
Kondalski, Robe SO 20 50 Free 36 20.32 561 100 Back 11 47.23 633 200 Back 21 1:45.77 563
Dillmann, Alex SR 13 500 Free 40 4:28.55 525 100 Fly 41 48.38 548 200 Fly 14 1:46.00 607
McFadden, Evan JR 11 50 Free 68 24.96 2 100 Breast 16 53.64 649 200 Breast 29 1:58.65 591
Pohlmann, Josef SO 10 50 Free 17 19.93 639 100 Fly 36 48.15 568 100 Free 24 44.33 591
Gribble, Traher SO 3 200 IM 40 1:48.65 553 100 Fly 22 47.76 601 200 Fly 37 1:49.11 484
Weaver, Lain M SO 2 100 Fly 23 47.85 594 200 Free 46 1:39.48 482 200 Fly 25 1:46.9 573
Gustafson, Chac FR 0 100 Fly 35 48.08 574 100 Back 43 51.02 329 200 Fly 30 1:47.6 546
Stapp, Evan S JR 0 100 Fly 44 48.4 546 100 Back 27 48.72 521 200 Back 25 1:46.11 551

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Blaskovic, Brun JR 92 50 Free 1 18.97 832 100 Fly 2 45.44 795 100 Free 1 41.88 828
Burns, Brendan FR 87 100 Fly 3 45.47 792 100 Back 2 45.75 739 200 Fly 1 1:40.98 786
Hassan, Mohamed SR 80 200 IM 4 1:42.85 756 200 Free 3 1:32.91 789 100 Free 3 42.38 775
Fantoni, Gabrie JR 80 100 Fly 11 46.55 700 100 Back 1 44.92 804 200 Back 1 1:40.31 742
Mathias, Van L SO 71 200 IM 6 1:43.50 733 100 Fly 7 46.47 706 200 Fly 6 1:44.56 657
Calvillo, Micha SO 66 500 Free 6 4:19.75 675 400 IM 12 3:48.15 627 1650 Free 3 14:54.02 665
VanDevender, Co SO 57 1 mtr Diving 9 328.8 3 mtr Diving 9 389.75 Platform Diving 10 326.7
Steele, Jacob A JR 55 200 IM 12 1:45.22 674 100 Back 6 46.41 691 200 Back 11 1:42.98 656
Franzman, Jack SO 50 50 Free 6 19.46 729 200 Free 29 1:37.38 588 100 Free 4 42.45 768
Backes, Zane V SO 48 200 IM 46 1:49.28 528 100 Breast 2 51.37 819 200 Breast 9 1:54.22 721
Bathurst, Chris FR 47 500 Free 14 4:23.05 622 200 Free 15 1:36.55 626 200 Fly 8 1:45.55 623
Gould, Mory E JR 40 1 mtr Diving 21 260.1 3 mtr Diving 6 356.55 Platform Diving 15 288.45
Gallant, John W FR 39 500 Free 13 4:21.35 650 400 IM 28 3:55.96 477 1650 Free 5 15:00.07 637
Lehman, Spencer JR 30 200 IM 24 1:47.07 610 400 IM 9 3:44.3 692 1650 Free 17 15:20.55 533
Kostbade, Gary JR 27 200 IM 30 1:47.47 596 100 Breast 15 53.1 687 200 Breast 12 1:55.47 685
Karl, Jakub SO 25 500 Free 17 4:21.51 647 200 Free 11 1:35.75 661 200 Fly 33 1:48.37 515
Moussalem Amar SR 19 100 Fly 12 46.59 696 200 Free 38 1:38.37 540 200 Fly 21 1:46.66 582
Vanderbrook, Th JR 17 200 IM 17 1:45.29 671 200 Free 22 1:36.25 639 200 Breast 20 1:56.66 650
Jerden, Matthew JR 16.5 400 IM 15 3:50.77 580 100 Breast 21 54.24 606 200 Breast 24 1:57.48 626
Hamblin, Brando SO 14 50 Free 30 20.21 584 100 Fly 39 48.31 554 100 Free 13 43.76 645
Marcum, James L FR 14 500 Free 34 4:27.67 542 100 Back 20 48.01 576 200 Back 17 1:43.61 636
Gambardella, Co JR 12 200 IM 53 1:50.45 480 100 Fly 28 47.85 594 200 Fly 15 1:46.16 601
McDade, Bennett SO 12 500 Free 31 4:27.22 550 400 IM 20 3:50.53 585 1650 Free 18 15:22.92 520
Eiber, Griffin JR 10 200 IM 74 1:56.22 240 200 Free 24 1:37.42 586 100 Free 17 43.87 635
Flanders, Henry FR 3 200 IM 53 1:50.45 480 100 Fly 27 47.84 595 200 Fly 22 1:46.70 581

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Tysoe, Cameron SR 80 500 Free 4 4:17.36 714 100 Back 3 46.03 718 200 Back 3 1:41.02 719
Mao, Jian JR 70 100 Fly 5 46.09 738 100 Breast 7 52.43 735 200 Breast 8 1:54.73 706
Jekel, Wesley B FR 64 200 IM 9 1:43.20 743 100 Fly 8 47.05 659 100 Back 8 48.0 577
Milinovich, Jos SR 64 500 Free 11 4:21.13 653 400 IM 5 3:45.09 679 200 Fly 7 1:44.69 653
Abramowicz, Taz SO 47 1 mtr Diving 14 286.4 3 mtr Diving 13 325.15 Platform Diving 9 376.75
Aman, Caleb R SO 40 200 IM 13 1:45.33 670 400 IM 7 3:47.83 633 200 Breast 22 1:57.25 633
Hillmer, Matthe SO 31 500 Free 18 4:22.11 637 200 Free 49 1:39.77 467 1650 Free 6 15:00.25 636
Novinski, Matth JR 29 100 Back 10 46.89 657 100 Free 15 43.93 629
Miotke, Graham SO 25 500 Free 21 4:25.92 573 400 IM 18 3:49.61 601 1650 Free 13 15:16.83 553
Back, Griffin W SR 24 50 Free 25 20.08 612 200 Free 16 1:36.6 623 100 Free 14 43.77 644
Pomeroy, Kevin SR 22 1 mtr Diving 18 264.95 3 mtr Diving 23 264.3 Platform Diving 14 290.6
Leuthold, Jack FR 16.5 500 Free 42 4:29.62 505 200 Free 55 1:42.1 338 1650 Free 10 15:14.66 565
Gessner, Erik T SO 13 50 Free 33 20.29 567 100 Fly 16 47.8 598 100 Back 23 48.36 550
Braun, Kevin J SR 12.5 50 Free 19 20.03 620 200 Free 21 1:36.17 642 100 Free 22 44.18 605
Mitchell, Matt FR 8 1 mtr Diving 22 256.9 3 mtr Diving 20 268.55 Platform Diving 26 230.75
Niziolek, Frank SO 7 500 Free 23 4:27.03 554 100 Fly 40 48.36 549 200 Fly 20 1:46.62 584
Stines, Niko S SR 7 50 Free 48 20.6 499 200 Free 20 1:36.07 647 100 Free 23 44.25 599
Nixdorf, Andrew FR 6 100 Fly 46 48.47 539 100 Back 36 49.1 490 200 Back 19 1:45.07 587
Niemann, Robert SO 6 500 Free 19 4:24.44 599 200 Free 38 1:38.37 540 1650 Free 26 15:40.95 416
Kurka, Tadzio FR 5 50 Free 64 21.31 327 100 Back 29 48.73 520 200 Back 20 1:45.18 583
Geunes, Eric P SR 5 500 Free 27 4:26.47 563 200 Free 42 1:38.75 521 1650 Free 20 15:24.99 509
Fouts, Eli A SO 3.5 100 Breast 21 54.24 606 200 Breast 37 2:00.21 542
Temprano, Justi SR 1 200 IM 73 1:55.4 271 100 Back 26 48.43 544 200 Back 24 1:50.92 361
Bensch, Constan FR 0 500 Free 32 4:27.62 543 100 Fly 32 47.94 586 200 Fly 31 1:47.61 546
Attenberger, Be JR 0 200 IM 58 1:50.70 470 100 Breast 30 55.2 533 200 Breast 26 1:57.95 612
Rumpit, Braden FR 0 1 mtr Diving 28 228.4 3 mtr Diving 29 230.1

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Eskrick-Parkins SO 51 1 mtr Diving 7 334.2 3 mtr Diving 7 341.8 Platform Diving 20 258.05
Burdisso, Feder FR 43 100 Fly 10 46.4 712 200 Fly 4 1:41.92 751
Gridley, Ryan T SO 43 200 IM 25 1:47.13 608 100 Back 7 46.9 657 200 Back 9 1:41.39 707
Martos Bacarizo SO 40 100 Back 12 47.38 623 200 Back 5 1:41.44 705
Schirmer, Henry FR 40 1 mtr Diving 17 267.25 3 mtr Diving 17 274.5 Platform Diving 8 315.5
Labuda, Evan SO 38 1 mtr Diving 12 293.6 3 mtr Diving 15 309.3 Platform Diving 16 276.1
Gately, Liam J JR 32 500 Free 10 4:20.42 665 200 Free 12 1:35.8 658 100 Free 34 44.66 558
Bobar, Aleksa FR 22 50 Free 37 20.34 557 200 Free 10 1:35.63 666 100 Free 20 44.02 621
Hwang, Dongjin JR 22 500 Free 36 4:28.07 534 200 Free 53 1:41.83 353 1650 Free 8 15:11.21 582
King, Ryan M FR 20.5 500 Free 24 4:27.04 553 400 IM 22 3:53.01 538 1650 Free 10 15:14.66 565
Houseman, Kevin FR 20 100 Breast 9 52.46 733 200 Breast 41 2:01.56 496
Mok, Kai Tik M FR 19 200 IM 43 1:49.04 538 100 Breast 23 54.3 602 200 Breast 10 1:54.89 702
Thorne, John L SR 17 100 Back 21 48.11 569 200 Back 14 1:44.86 594
Miller, Benjami FR 15 400 IM 32 3:58.37 424 200 Fly 12 1:45.6 621
Durmer, Jeffrey JR 12 500 Free 38 4:28.27 531 1650 Free 15 15:19.97 537
Forbes, Benjami FR 6 500 Free 29 4:27.01 554 200 Free 19 1:35.88 655 100 Free 36 44.71 553
Mizgala, Ezra J SO 5.5 50 Free 19 20.03 620 100 Fly 32 47.94 586 200 Fly 38 1:49.20 481
Blaul, Henry N SO 3 200 IM 29 1:47.37 600 100 Breast 24 54.35 598 200 Breast 23 1:57.4 629
Gridley, Patric SO 0 200 IM 45 1:49.13 534 100 Back 30 48.8 515 200 Back 31 1:46.74 527
Lewczyk, Peter JR 0 50 Free 54 20.77 459 200 Free 50 1:39.84 463 100 Free 39 45.04 518
Dailley, Sam FR 0 50 Free 53 20.76 461 100 Fly 50 48.72 516 200 Fly 28 1:47.03 568
Burdisso, Aless FR 0 50 Free 52 20.74 466 100 Fly 29 47.88 591 100 Free 51 46.02 406
Zhang, Andrew X SO 0 50 Free 34 20.3 565 100 Back 25 48.34 551 100 Free 29 44.36 588
Cecil, Robert S JR 0 50 Free 56 20.82 447 200 Free 38 1:38.37 540 100 Free 39 45.04 518
Bundy, Keegan A JR 0 50 Free 42 20.46 531 100 Fly 55 49.17 474 100 Free 31 44.5 574

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Neuman, Mohamed FR 46 1 mtr Diving 11 300.6 3 mtr Diving 18 273.6 Platform Diving 7 355.15
Tarasenko, Alek SO 44 50 Free 14 19.83 660 200 Free 17 1:35.7 663 100 Free 8 43.46 672
Swanepoel, Dani JR 41 200 IM 23 1:46.69 624 100 Breast 12 52.92 699 200 Breast 6 1:53.53 742
Fers Erzen, Anz SO 40 200 IM 19 1:46.14 643 400 IM 10 3:45.76 668 200 Back 10 1:42.79 662
Arndt, Mateusz SO 34 500 Free 9 4:20.02 671 200 Free 13 1:35.89 655 200 Fly 29 1:47.36 556
Tenney, Michael SR 32 200 IM 34 1:48.08 574 200 Free 18 1:35.83 657 200 Fly 5 1:44.37 664
Myhre, William FR 25 50 Free 41 20.42 539 100 Breast 14 53.08 688 200 Breast 15 1:55.88 673
Kuznetsov, Serg FR 17 50 Free 21 20.05 616 100 Fly 14 47.01 662 100 Free 28 44.32 592
Purdy, Ryan A FR 15 200 IM 27 1:47.20 606 100 Back 27 48.72 521 200 Back 12 1:43.83 628
Hoherz, Anton JR 14 1 mtr Diving 31 211.35 3 mtr Diving 27 248.4 Platform Diving 13 308.5
Planells, Prest FR 11 200 IM 56 1:50.53 477 100 Back 32 48.92 505 200 Back 16 1:45.66 567
Posligua, Jonat JR 8 1 mtr Diving 29 228.2 3 mtr Diving 19 273.4 Platform Diving 23 245.0
Myhre, Joseph A SR 7 50 Free 18 19.97 632 100 Fly 63 51.51 253 100 Free 37 44.77 547
Craine, Dolan L SO 6 200 IM 42 1:49.01 539 400 IM 19 3:50.43 587 200 Fly 35 1:48.58 507
Fierke, Andrew SO 4 500 Free 33 4:27.64 542 200 Free 28 1:37.36 589 1650 Free 21 15:27.04 497
Scott, William SR 3 50 Free 22 20.12 602 100 Free 32 44.58 566
Holt, Evan H FR 2 500 Free 26 4:25.85 574 200 Free 27 1:37.23 595 1650 Free 23 15:36.09 445
White, Forrest SR 0 50 Free 60 20.99 405 100 Back 42 50.59 364 200 Back 40 1:51.47 338
Dumford, Samuel SR 0 50 Free 50 20.66 485 100 Fly 61 50.24 369 100 Free 49 45.7 444
Credit, Weston SR 0 50 Free 62 21.1 378 100 Breast 27 54.88 558 200 Breast 25 1:57.91 614
Fiolic, Stjepan SR 0 50 Free 27 20.17 592 100 Free 41 45.15 506
Huebner, Michae FR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 211.25 3 mtr Diving 32 167.25
Schab, Tom F JR 0 500 Free 46 4:33.25 433 200 Free 56 1:43.47 267 1650 Free 27 15:41.25 414
Allmon, Jackson SO 0 50 Free 57 20.9 427 200 Free 35 1:37.86 565 200 Fly 40 1:49.96 448
Babb, Caleb N SO 0 200 IM 69 1:52.80 379 100 Breast 37 56.96 387 200 Breast 47 2:04.04 409
Colin, John L JR 0 50 Free 27 20.17 592 100 Back 34 49.03 496 200 Back 33 1:47.13 513

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Duncan, Greg B JR 59 1 mtr Diving 3 360.2 3 mtr Diving 1 448.2
Bramley, Ben G SO 43 1 mtr Diving 25 238.85 3 mtr Diving 12 332.2 Platform Diving 2 447.9
Pellini, Trent JR 38 200 IM 14 1:45.36 669 100 Breast 5 52.2 752 200 Breast 30 1:59.06 579
Acin, Nikola SO 37 50 Free 8 19.78 668 200 Free 26 1:37.09 601 100 Free 12 43.48 670
Juengel, Michae FR 28 200 IM 44 1:49.1 535 100 Back 13 47.65 603 200 Back 13 1:44.07 621
Sherman, Nichol SO 25 200 IM 15 1:45.38 668 100 Breast 19 53.73 642 200 Breast 18 1:55.77 676
Riley, Brett A SO 25 200 IM 20 1:46.6 627 400 IM 14 3:49.67 600 200 Back 18 1:44.62 602
Lawrence, Ryan JR 20 50 Free 9 19.69 685 100 Back 40 49.92 421 100 Free 37 44.77 547
Hrosik, Ryan M SO 18 50 Free 15 19.84 656 100 Fly 31 47.92 588 100 Free 19 43.92 630
Bjelajac, Nikol JR 11 50 Free 16 20.05 616 200 Free 32 1:37.62 577 100 Free 25 44.24 600
Hart, Keelan R FR 7 50 Free 43 20.48 526 200 Free 41 1:38.56 530 100 Free 18 43.9 632
Barsanti, Natha JR 4 200 IM 55 1:50.52 477 100 Fly 21 47.68 608 200 Fly 39 1:49.86 452
McDowell, Nicho SR 3 500 Free 25 4:25.47 581 1650 Free 22 15:34.09 457
Cooper, Elliot FR 1 200 IM 75 1:57.47 197 100 Fly 53 48.82 507 200 Fly 24 1:49.56 465
Gomez Treig, Ga JR 1 50 Free 24 20.22 582 100 Fly 52 48.79 510 100 Free 43 45.28 491
Ratliff, Blake FR 0 200 IM 57 1:50.61 474 400 IM 33 3:59.33 402 200 Back 38 1:49.99 398
Smith, Michael JR 0 500 Free 48 4:36.94 359 100 Fly 59 49.43 448 200 Fly 36 1:48.74 500
Schrensky, Will SR 0 100 Breast 32 55.54 506 200 Breast 36 2:00.18 543
Williams, Dale JR 0 200 IM 60 1:51.1 453 400 IM 31 3:57.19 450 200 Fly 42 1:50.33 432
Forsyth, David SO 0 500 Free 49 4:38.96 319 400 IM 36 4:06.73 242 1650 Free 25 15:40.12 421
Soto, Khadin D FR 0 200 IM 71 1:54.04 326 100 Breast 29 55.19 534 200 Breast 48 2:05.76 347
Robinson, Brady SO 0 200 IM 49 1:50.28 487 400 IM 34 4:02.26 336 200 Breast 46 2:04.02 409
Walker, Liam A FR 0 200 IM 62 1:51.24 447 100 Fly 34 48.07 575 200 Fly 34 1:48.52 509
Smith, Jack T FR 0 100 Fly 38 48.28 557 200 Back 29 1:46.51 536 200 Fly 41 1:50.28 434
Younkin, Skyler FR 0 500 Free 45 4:31.89 461 100 Fly 30 47.89 590 200 Fly 27 1:47.00 570

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
McHugh, Maxwell SO 59 50 Free 40 20.39 546 100 Breast 1 50.67 882 200 Breast 3 1:51.80 798
Butler, Jake A FR 48 1 mtr Diving 4 359.85 3 mtr Diving 8 335.95
Thomas, Matthew SR 42 200 IM 16 1:45.73 656 100 Fly 6 46.26 723 200 Fly 18 1:45.64 620
Kelley, Cameron JR 34 500 Free 7 4:21.1 654 200 Free 34 1:37.75 570 1650 Free 16 15:20.38 534
Pokkinen, Tuoma SR 29 200 IM 31 1:47.56 593 100 Fly 15 47.04 660 200 Fly 10 1:45.21 635
Moser, Jeremy M SR 27 1 mtr Diving 24 246.85 3 mtr Diving 16 263.55 Platform Diving 12 313.95
Saulnier, Nicho SR 24 200 IM 32 1:47.77 585 200 Free 6 1:34.88 698 200 Back 34 1:47.18 511
Phillip, Ryan J SO 17 1 mtr Diving 19 263.1 3 mtr Diving 21 267.4 Platform Diving 18 262.15
Lester, Duncan JR 15 1 mtr Diving 13 288.35 3 mtr Diving 27 248.4 Platform Diving 24 238.35
Yudashkin, Eita JR 13 200 IM 36 1:48.15 571 100 Breast 18 53.33 670 200 Breast 19 1:56.52 654
Olson, Gavin FR 11 200 IM 35 1:48.09 574 100 Back 17 47.14 640 200 Back 23 1:46.39 540
Berkoff, Cale O JR 9 50 Free 34 20.3 565 100 Back 19 47.74 597 200 Back 22 1:45.89 558
Dillon, Aidan J SO 5 500 Free 20 4:25.15 587 200 Free 43 1:39.17 499 1650 Free 28 15:42.43 407
Sates, Tim L JR 2 50 Free 31 20.25 576 200 Free 23 1:36.38 633 100 Free 27 44.27 597
Dulaney, Aidan SO 1 500 Free 28 4:26.85 557 200 Free 52 1:41.31 382 1650 Free 24 15:39.12 427
Torres, Justin SR 0 200 IM 50 1:50.32 486 400 IM 30 3:56.79 459 200 Breast 27 1:58.43 598
Barrera, Isaac FR 0 200 IM 67 1:52.05 412 400 IM 35 4:02.82 324 200 Fly 43 1:50.78 412
Yoder, Evan D JR 0 200 IM 68 1:52.30 401 100 Breast 35 56.08 461 200 Breast 32 1:59.26 572
Lewis, Aedan M JR 0 50 Free 59 20.96 413 100 Breast 28 54.94 554 200 Breast 33 1:59.35 570
Chromey, Nichol SO 0 200 Breast 49 2:06.93 308
Sachtjen, Desmo FR 0 100 Fly 49 48.62 526 100 Back 37 49.18 483 200 Back 26 1:46.23 546
Kennedy, Samuel FR 0 50 Free 63 21.27 337 100 Fly 62 50.36 357 100 Back 33 49.0 498
Rozeboom, Shane FR 0 50 Free 49 20.61 497 100 Fly 60 49.71 421 100 Free 52 46.04 404
Lezer, Maxwell JR 0 500 Free 30 4:27.12 552 200 Free 48 1:39.76 467 200 Fly 44 1:51.04 400
Van Niekerk, Ky JR 0 50 Free 46 20.56 508 200 Free 30 1:37.44 585 100 Free 45 45.47 470
Brenton, Willia JR 0 50 Free 65 21.5 283 100 Back 41 50.51 371 200 Back 39 1:50.48 378

Penn State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Daly, Michael C SO 79 500 Free 5 4:17.72 708 400 IM 4 3:43.00 714 200 Back 2 1:40.63 731
Castano, Gabrie JR 48 50 Free 2 19.06 814 100 Free 9 43.13 703
Harlow, Hayden JR 29 200 IM 11 1:44.64 693 400 IM 17 3:47.55 637 200 Breast 21 1:56.85 645
Roberson, Willi JR 26 50 Free 5 19.4 743 100 Back 24 48.69 523
Zwijacz, Zachar SO 26 200 IM 41 1:48.88 544 100 Fly 19 47.56 618 200 Fly 9 1:44.34 665
Rennard, Samuel FR 16 500 Free 22 4:26.82 557 400 IM 29 3:56.15 473 1650 Free 14 15:19.71 538
Lulek, William SO 16 200 IM 28 1:47.28 603 400 IM 11 3:46.73 651 200 Breast 34 1:59.44 567
Raisanen, Danie FR 14 100 Fly 45 48.42 544 100 Breast 20 53.95 627 200 Breast 17 1:55.73 677
Veregin, Liam J SR 13 50 Free 39 20.37 550 100 Back 14 47.7 599 200 Back 27 1:46.35 542
Johnson, Brad R JR 9 50 Free 38 20.35 555 100 Breast 17 53.19 680 200 Breast 38 2:00.31 539
Vasquez, Carlos SO 6 100 Fly 41 48.38 548 1650 Free 19 15:23.14 519 200 Fly 26 1:46.96 571
Sullivan, Kevin FR 4 1 mtr Diving 26 237.85 3 mtr Diving 30 222.1 Platform Diving 21 247.15
Wilson, Austin SR 3 50 Free 26 20.13 600 100 Back 22 48.26 557 200 Back 30 1:46.71 529
Perelli, Theo A SO 1 200 IM 61 1:51.14 451 400 IM 24 3:53.8 522 200 Back 35 1:47.59 495
Gosieniecki, Ju JR 1 50 Free 29 20.18 590 100 Fly 24 47.95 585 100 Free 26 44.26 598
Dinunzio, Matth SR 0 50 Free 45 20.51 519 200 Free 44 1:39.23 496 100 Free 30 44.42 582
Johnson, Dale E JR 0 200 IM 63 1:51.29 445 100 Fly 48 48.6 528 100 Breast 34 55.77 487
Hoch, Bryce JR 0 1 mtr Diving 30 225.5 3 mtr Diving 26 252.25 Platform Diving 25 230.8
Deckman, Jacob JR 0 500 Free 41 4:29.00 517 100 Fly 47 48.52 535 200 Fly 32 1:48.23 521
Krigger, Eben R JR 0 500 Free 37 4:28.26 531 200 Free 25 1:37.09 601 100 Free 42 45.19 501
Sutton, Zane A FR 0 200 IM 48 1:49.80 507 100 Back 38 49.38 467 100 Free 33 44.6 564
Byrne, Lachlan FR 0 200 IM 50 1:50.32 486 200 Free 36 1:37.99 559 200 Back 28 1:46.38 541
Huuki, Erik D FR 0 500 Free 44 4:31.62 466 1650 Free 29 15:52.28 349 200 Back 36 1:48.02 478
Chenot, Devon C SO 0 50 Free 55 20.8 452 100 Fly 51 48.74 515 100 Free 48 45.56 460

Michigan State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Farley, Aidan J JR 48 500 Free 12 4:21.26 651 200 Free 8 1:35.88 655 100 Free 16 44.21 603
Woods, Payton R SR 19 50 Free 12 19.8 664 100 Free 21 44.17 606
Moskovich, Guy JR 15 500 Free 35 4:27.85 538 200 Free 54 1:41.88 350 1650 Free 12 15:14.75 564
Heberling, Jako SO 12 1 mtr Diving 15 270.2 3 mtr Diving 31 203.15
Schwers, Michae SR 11 50 Free 51 20.72 471 100 Fly 20 47.58 616 200 Fly 19 1:46.12 602
Piper, Scott J SR 11 200 IM 38 1:48.20 570 400 IM 27 3:55.74 482 200 Fly 16 1:46.35 594
Mills, Kevin A SO 2 50 Free 23 20.13 600 100 Back 44 51.41 299 100 Free 44 45.33 486
Wolfson, Ari SO 1 1 mtr Diving 27 233.15 3 mtr Diving 24 257.1
Lantow, Joshua JR 0 50 Free 58 20.91 425 100 Fly 54 49.13 477 100 Free 47 45.53 463
Sauter, Jacob S SO 0 500 Free 39 4:28.33 529 200 Free 47 1:39.57 478 100 Free 50 45.94 416
Youngblood, Wes JR 0 500 Free 46 4:33.25 433 200 Free 45 1:39.39 487 1650 Free 30 15:56.83 323
Sanford, Bradle FR 0 50 Free 61 21.06 388 100 Fly 26 47.75 602 100 Free 45 45.47 470
Koueiter, Matth SO 0 50 Free 70 26.4 0 100 Breast 36 56.74 406 200 Breast 50 2:07.69 283
Pascua, Joshua JR 0 200 IM 72 1:54.65 301 100 Fly 57 49.34 457 200 Fly 45 1:52.53 335
Schoof, Timothy SR 0 100 Fly 56 49.24 467 100 Back 39 49.88 424 200 Fly 46 1:52.88 321
Spires, Brett W SO 0 200 IM 66 1:51.99 414 100 Back 31 48.89 507
Lee, Jonathan R SO 0 200 IM 70 1:53.80 336 100 Breast 33 55.75 489 200 Breast 39 2:00.69 526
Mork, Nehemiah SR 0 50 Free 44 20.49 524 100 Fly 43 48.39 547 100 Free 35 44.7 554
Ryan, John C JR 0 200 IM 65 1:51.49 436 100 Back 35 49.07 492 200 Back 31 1:46.74 527
Prue, Cooper J SO 0 50 Free 66 21.56 270 100 Breast 31 55.22 532 200 Breast 44 2:03.66 422
Nitkiewicz, Tra FR 0 200 IM 52 1:50.44 481 100 Breast 26 54.88 558 200 Breast 42 2:01.84 487
Tullemans, Nich SO 0 200 IM 64 1:51.30 444 100 Fly 58 49.38 453 200 Breast 45 2:03.73 420
Corsetti, Peter FR 0 500 Free 43 4:30.41 490 200 Free 51 1:40.44 430 1650 Free 31 16:00.66 301
Smiarowski, Luc JR 0 200 IM 59 1:50.81 465 400 IM 25 3:55.05 496 200 Breast 43 2:02.07 479
Meffert, Philli JR 0 200 IM 47 1:49.65 513 400 IM 26 3:55.29 491 200 Breast 40 2:01.50 499

