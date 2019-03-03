2019 B1G Men’s Championship Scoring Breakdown

BIG TEN – MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

Champion: Indiana (2x)

First a few notes

Despite the large final margin of victory for Indiana, the first three days of the meet were pretty close. Michigan led after the 50 free (400-399). Indiana’s lead was down to 5 points after the 200 free (805-799). It wasn’t until the 100 back that Indiana finally put some distance between them and the Wolverines that was never challenged again.

Indiana outscored Michigan in diving, but unlike in the past, their diving advantage was no where close to decisive. Michigan actually out scored them 58-50 on the platform. Purdue scored the most diving points with 219. Ohio State and Indiana were equal next best with 210.

Michigan should be right back in the running next year as they return 1054 individual points, more than Indiana’s 1008. The two dominant classes at the meet were the Michigan juniors who scored 568 points and the Indiana sophomores who scored 557. No other class was over 400.

The leading individual points scorer was Indiana senior Vini Lanza who scored 92 points. He was followed by Michigan junior Felix Auboeck and Indiana senior Ian Finnerty with 91

with 91 The most points any team scored in any single event was Michigan’s 153 in the 500 free.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. Indiana: 1705

2. Michigan: 1464

3. Ohio State: 1243.5

4. Purdue: 744.5

5. Minnesota: 726

6. Wisconsin: 593.5

7. Penn State: 563.5

8. Iowa: 560

9. Northwestern: 378

10. Michigan State: 209

Individual Scores by Year

Indiana Michigan Ohio State Purdue Minnesota Wisconsin Penn State Iowa Northwestern Michigan State FR 378 135 154 122 58 45 91 94 42.5 0 SO 557 351 314 129 82 76 124.5 58 61 0 JR 73 568 233 74 131.5 212.5 46 77 1 33 SR 385 132 270.5 227.5 200.5 22 78 91 53.5 0 Returning 1008 1054 701 325 271.5 333.5 261.5 229 104.5 33

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Indiana Michigan Ohio State Purdue Minnesota Wisconsin Penn State Iowa Northwestern Michigan State 200 Medley Relay 56 64 54 52 50 44 46 40 48 34 800 Free Relay 120 120 108 92 100 96 92 88 92 68 500 Free 199 273 132 96 106 138 92 128 106 68 200 IM 319 366 208 131 123 139 107 131 106 70 50 Free 399 400 302 163 155 160 156 150 106 71 1 mtr Diving 480 434 323 253 205 163 193 189 113 71 400 Medley Relay 544 490 375 303 259 211 233 235 157 105 100 Fly 650 559 463 337 294 238 233 235 158 107 400 IM 707 685 479 354 300 262 294 243 180 121 200 Free 805 799 557 366 316.5 282.5 294 260 186 121 100 Breast 903 889 594 393 357.5 307.5 301 286 197 121 100 Back 1001 934 668 437 369.5 336.5 323 302 219 121 3 mtr Diving 1080 976 767 501 401.5 347.5 349 307 223 121 200 Free Relay 1144 1026 823 501 455.5 393.5 397 359 267 161 1650 Free 1236 1123 850 501 500.5 423.5 426 376 292 161 200 Back 1325 1172 851 556 522.5 467.5 457 406 333 161 100 Free 1410 1210 924.5 593.5 554.5 480.5 479 467 333 161 200 Breast 1502 1319 989.5 605.5 594 497.5 483.5 488 335 161 200 Fly 1591 1354 1097.5 629.5 616 523.5 510.5 505 335 175 Platform Diving 1641 1412 1187.5 694.5 680 545.5 519.5 506 338 175 400 Free Relay 1705 1464 1243.5 744.5 726 593.5 563.5 560 378 209

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Indiana Michigan Ohio State Purdue Minnesota Wisconsin Penn State Iowa Northwestern Michigan State 200 Medley Relay 56 64 54 52 50 44 46 40 48 34 800 Free Relay 64 56 54 40 50 52 46 48 44 34 500 Free 79 153 24 4 6 42 0 40 14 0 200 IM 120 93 76 35 17 1 15 3 0 2 50 Free 80 34 94 32 32 21 49 19 0 1 1 mtr Diving 81 34 21 90 50 3 37 39 7 0 400 Medley Relay 64 56 52 50 54 48 40 46 44 34 100 Fly 106 69 88 34 35 27 0 0 1 2 400 IM 57 126 16 17 6 24 61 8 22 14 200 Free 98 114 78 12 16.5 20.5 0 17 6 0 100 Breast 98 90 37 27 41 25 7 26 11 0 100 Back 98 45 74 44 12 29 22 16 22 0 3 mtr Diving 79 42 99 64 32 11 26 5 4 0 200 Free Relay 64 50 56 0 54 46 48 52 44 40 1650 Free 92 97 27 0 45 30 29 17 25 0 200 Back 89 49 1 55 22 44 31 30 41 0 100 Free 85 38 73.5 37.5 32 13 22 61 0 0 200 Breast 92 109 65 12 39.5 17 4.5 21 2 0 200 Fly 89 35 108 24 22 26 27 17 0 14 Platform Diving 50 58 90 65 64 22 9 1 3 0 400 Free Relay 64 52 56 50 46 48 44 54 40 34

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Iowa Indiana Wisconsin Michigan Penn State Minnesota Ohio State Northwestern Michigan State Purdue 1 0 9 0 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 5 1 4 0 2 4 0 0 0 3 0 5 0 5 1 0 2 0 0 3 4 0 6 0 2 3 0 3 0 0 2 5 0 5 0 5 0 1 4 0 0 1 6 0 3 1 4 1 1 5 0 0 1 7 2 2 1 6 0 1 3 0 0 1 8 1 3 2 1 3 1 3 0 0 2 9 0 3 3 2 2 1 2 0 0 3 10 5 1 2 3 0 1 1 1 0 2 11 3 0 3 4 1 1 4 0 0 0 12 3 4 0 1 1 2 1 2 0 3 13 0 2 1 5 0 2 2 2 2 0 14 0 3 0 2 0 3 5 0 0 2 15 0 4 1 1 0 1 4 2 0 3 16 1 3 2 2 2 0 3 1 0 1 17 2 3 0 2 1 2 2 1 0 3 18 2 3 0 2 1 5 1 2 0 0 19 2 1 2 2 1 4 2 1 0 2 20 1 3 4 1 3 1 0 1 0 2 21 0 2 2 3 2 1 3 1 0 1 22 2 1 1 3 1 3 2 2 0 1 23 3 0 1 3 2 1 2 1 2 1 24 2 0 2 2 0 0 4 3 1 2

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lanza, Vinicius SR 92 200 IM 1 1:41.05 825 100 Fly 2 44.9 848 200 Fly 1 1:39.28 857 Finnerty, Ian J SR 91 200 IM 3 1:41.74 797 100 Breast 1 50.77 873 200 Breast 1 1:50.30 850 Apple, Zachary SR 86 50 Free 4 19.23 775 200 Free 1 1:32.68 801 100 Free 2 41.97 818 Fantoni, Gabrie SO 86 100 Fly 8 46.12 735 100 Back 1 44.91 805 200 Back 1 1:39.53 769 Capobianco, And SO 82 1 mtr Diving 2 458.9 3 mtr Diving 2 477.6 Platform Diving 4 416.0 Calvillo, Micha FR 77 500 Free 4 4:17.22 717 400 IM 5 3:46.12 661 1650 Free 4 14:45.64 705 Blaskovic, Brun SO 77 50 Free 5 19.28 765 100 Fly 4 45.46 793 100 Free 4 42.69 744 Samy, Mohamed JR 73 200 Free 6 1:33.96 739 100 Back 6 46.64 675 200 Back 5 1:41.93 689 Mathias, Van L FR 70 200 IM 9 1:44.33 704 100 Fly 7 45.9 754 200 Fly 3 1:42.53 728 Steele, Jacob A SO 65 200 IM 16 1:45.87 652 100 Back 3 46.13 711 200 Back 3 1:41.52 702 Connor, James SR 64 1 mtr Diving 1 467.6 3 mtr Diving 1 494.1 Brinegar, James FR 53 500 Free 5 4:18.79 691 400 IM 31 3:58.38 424 1650 Free 2 14:31.73 773 Backes, Zane V FR 51 200 IM 28 1:48.1 573 100 Breast 3 51.73 789 200 Breast 6 1:53.78 735 Kostbade, Gary SO 49 200 IM 20 1:46.32 636 100 Breast 8 52.83 706 200 Breast 8 1:54.18 722 Lehman, Spencer SO 46 500 Free 22 4:24.38 600 400 IM 9 3:45.59 670 1650 Free 7 15:06.47 606 Franzman, Jack FR 44 50 Free 12 19.74 677 200 Free 17 1:34.87 699 100 Free 9 42.65 748 Jerden, Matthew SO 43 400 IM 15 3:48.23 626 100 Breast 10 52.68 717 200 Breast 13 1:56.84 645 VanDevender, Co FR 33 1 mtr Diving 17 316.75 3 mtr Diving 14 361.75 Platform Diving 16 321.75 Gambardella, Co SO 32 500 Free 34 4:26.06 571 100 Fly 18 47.15 651 200 Fly 5 1:42.99 712 Karl, Jakub FR 32 500 Free 15 4:21.59 646 200 Free 12 1:35.53 670 200 Fly 20 1:46.88 574 Gould, Mory SO 31 1 mtr Diving 15 331.7 3 mtr Diving 19 333.65 Platform Diving 14 339.15 Eiber, Griffin SO 30 200 IM 15 1:45.25 673 200 Free 16 1:36.22 640 100 Free 18 43.6 659 Destrampe, Adam SR 28 500 Free 14 4:21.56 646 200 Free 37 1:38.11 553 1650 Free 12 15:12.57 575 Beckman, James SR 24 200 IM 21 1:46.75 622 100 Back 12 47.29 629 200 Back 20 1:45.24 581 Hamblin, Brando FR 18 50 Free 13 19.75 673 100 Fly 31 48.38 548 100 Free 21 43.81 640 Vanderbrook, Th SO 16 200 IM 17 1:44.97 682 200 Free 18 1:35.08 690 100 Free 26 44.2 603

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Auboeck, Felix JR 91 500 Free 1 4:09.37 861 200 Free 3 1:33.34 768 1650 Free 1 14:29.58 785 Swanson, Charle JR 84 200 IM 5 1:43.33 739 400 IM 1 3:39.87 769 200 Breast 3 1:52.94 760 Vargas Jacobo, SO 83 500 Free 2 4:11.72 814 400 IM 2 3:40.24 762 1650 Free 3 14:31.76 773 Roberts, Willia SO 72 500 Free 6 4:19.35 682 400 IM 7 3:47.03 646 1650 Free 5 14:54.77 662 Borges, Luiz Gu SO 72 50 Free 2 19.12 799 200 Free 9 1:34.52 714 100 Free 6 42.92 722 Cope, Thomas E JR 71 200 IM 6 1:43.37 737 400 IM 3 3:41.68 737 200 Breast 9 1:53.68 738 Smachlo, Miles JR 64 50 Free 19 19.72 679 100 Fly 1 44.82 856 200 Fly 4 1:42.73 721 Babinet, Jeremy JR 62 200 IM 13 1:45.02 680 100 Breast 5 52.18 754 200 Breast 7 1:53.83 733 Todd, Ross SO 56 1 mtr Diving 20 305.5 3 mtr Diving 7 392.15 Platform Diving 2 442.6 Montague, Jacob JR 55 200 IM 7 1:44.06 713 100 Breast 7 52.61 722 200 Breast 17 1:55.18 693 Al-Yamani, Mokh SR 54 500 Free 7 4:21.36 649 200 Free 8 1:35.1 689 200 Fly 17 1:45.34 630 Callan, Kevin P FR 52 500 Free 3 4:12.53 799 200 Free 5 1:33.77 748 100 Free 42 44.98 524 Herremans, Jake JR 45 1 mtr Diving 13 341.1 3 mtr Diving 12 380.4 Platform Diving 11 383.65 Williams, Kai V SR 42 200 Free 11 1:35.44 674 100 Back 33 49.37 467 200 Back 4 1:41.77 694 Holmquist, Step SR 36 500 Free 18 4:21.7 644 400 IM 11 3:46.99 647 1650 Free 14 15:14.98 563 Chan, William E FR 35 50 Free 35 20.07 612 100 Breast 6 52.36 740 200 Breast 16 2:00.04 547 King, Alex M SO 35 100 Fly 19 47.32 638 100 Back 5 46.38 693 200 Back 21 1:45.41 575 Martin, Alexand JR 33 100 Fly 13 46.9 671 100 Back 10 47.0 650 200 Back 23 1:45.88 559 Jones, James Wi JR 31 50 Free 39 20.22 582 100 Fly 10 46.4 712 100 Free 13 43.41 677 Hunter, Mason H FR 30 50 Free 79 25.02 2 100 Breast 13 53.07 689 200 Breast 11 1:55.27 690 Canning, Chris SO 28 1 mtr Diving 14 335.1 3 mtr Diving 22 318.85 Platform Diving 15 338.5 Zofchak, Robert JR 27 200 IM 18 1:45.13 677 100 Back 22 47.93 582 200 Back 10 1:43.76 631 Unalmis, Bora A FR 11 500 Free 16 4:21.66 645 200 Back 27 1:45.86 560 Bornstein, Andr FR 7 50 Free 80 25.67 0 100 Breast 21 54.75 568 200 Breast 22 1:58.77 588 Boyd, Dylan J SO 5 500 Free 24 4:28.67 523 200 Free 21 1:36.42 631 100 Free 29 44.31 593 DeShaw, Collin JR 5 1 mtr Diving 23 298.55 3 mtr Diving 24 314.85 Platform Diving 23 289.1

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Loy, Andrew D JR 81 200 IM 2 1:41.36 812 200 Free 4 1:33.66 753 100 Free 3 42.65 748 DeLakis, Paul J SO 80 200 IM 4 1:42.67 762 200 Free 2 1:33.15 778 200 Breast 4 1:53.57 741 Painhas, Henriq SR 76 100 Fly 6 45.77 765 100 Back 2 46.06 716 200 Fly 6 1:43.01 711 Gaziev, Ruslan FR 71 50 Free 7 19.6 702 200 Free 7 1:34.83 701 100 Free 5 42.74 739 Lense, Noah J JR 55 50 Free 43 20.24 580 100 Fly 3 45.45 794 200 Fly 2 1:40.36 811 Canova, Joey SO 54 1 mtr Diving 11 355.0 3 mtr Diving 6 406.4 Platform Diving 13 366.2 Salazar, Michae SR 52 50 Free 21 19.96 633 100 Fly 5 45.63 778 200 Fly 7 1:44.08 674 Sugar, Benjamin SO 47 50 Free 6 19.44 733 100 Fly 15 47.1 655 100 Back 16 47.64 604 Mathews, Jason FR 47 200 IM 19 1:46.23 639 100 Breast 11 52.73 713 200 Breast 5 1:53.70 737 Daniels-Freman, SR 46 1 mtr Diving 32 265.8 3 mtr Diving 8 361.6 Platform Diving 6 397.9 Siler, Jacob SO 46 1 mtr Diving 21 301.5 3 mtr Diving 5 429.4 Platform Diving 10 386.8 Gloude, Daniel JR 42 200 IM 11 1:44.94 683 400 IM 14 3:47.83 633 200 Fly 14 1:45.58 622 Hogsed, Nichola SR 41 500 Free 8 4:22.62 629 400 IM 22 3:52.53 547 1650 Free 11 15:12.52 576 Law, Christophe SR 35 1 mtr Diving 24 297.55 3 mtr Diving 13 373.45 Platform Diving 9 414.8 Fielding, Jacob FR 27 1 mtr Diving 25 293.2 3 mtr Diving 15 356.35 Platform Diving 12 368.8 Isings, Connor SO 25 50 Free 77 24.66 4 100 Breast 15 53.37 668 200 Breast 14 1:57.16 636 McDermott, Coli SO 23 50 Free 33 20.05 616 100 Back 8 47.21 635 200 Back 24 1:45.97 556 Abeysinghe, Mat JR 21 50 Free 18 19.71 681 200 Free 24 1:37.51 582 100 Free 14 43.48 670 Dillmann, Alexa JR 20 500 Free 41 4:27.86 538 100 Fly 26 48.18 565 200 Fly 9 1:44.66 654 Chavez, Mossimo SR 16.5 50 Free 16 19.84 656 100 Fly 34 48.41 545 100 Free 19 43.61 659 Chavez, Mateo K SO 16 50 Free 14 19.79 666 200 Free 53 1:39.57 478 100 Free 22 44.01 622 Burt, Carson J SO 13 500 Free 23 4:24.81 592 200 Free 43 1:38.85 516 1650 Free 16 15:16.09 557 Koethke, Kalvin JR 12 50 Free 15 19.81 664 100 Fly 41 49.13 477 100 Free 33 44.48 576 McFadden, Evan SO 10 50 Free 78 24.69 4 100 Breast 17 53.52 657 200 Breast 24 1:59.26 572 Kondalski, Robe FR 9 100 Back 17 47.4 621 200 Back 28 1:45.94 557 Shannon, Brad D SR 4 200 IM 48 1:52.67 385 100 Back 21 47.79 593 200 Back 36 1:48.20 471 DeVal, Quinlan JR 2 1 mtr Diving 26 290.55 3 mtr Diving 23 318.0

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Young, Joseph A SR 70 100 Fly 9 46.23 726 100 Back 4 46.14 710 200 Back 6 1:42.38 675 Bramley, Ben FR 62 1 mtr Diving 12 349.0 3 mtr Diving 9 405.1 Platform Diving 3 442.4 Loschiavo, Bran JR 55 1 mtr Diving 7 337.35 Platform Diving 1 502.3 Duncan, Greg SO 54 1 mtr Diving 3 420.65 3 mtr Diving 3 454.45 Pellini, Trent SO 51 200 IM 14 1:45.14 676 100 Breast 4 51.76 787 200 Breast 15 1:58.61 592 Acin, Nikola FR 49 50 Free 9 19.51 719 200 Free 15 1:35.91 654 100 Free 10 43.1 705 Cifelli, Joey SR 48 1 mtr Diving 5 399.25 3 mtr Diving 10 403.4 Platform Diving 19 315.55 Juliusson, Erik SR 42 200 IM 8 1:46.82 619 100 Fly 17 46.97 666 200 Fly 16 1:47.24 560 Barth, Timothy SR 35 200 IM 29 1:48.16 571 100 Back 14 47.51 613 200 Back 8 1:44.07 621 Lewis, Grant N SR 27 500 Free 32 4:25.76 576 400 IM 12 3:47.35 641 200 Fly 15 1:46.39 592 Bjelajac, Nikol SO 15 50 Free 27 19.87 651 100 Free 12 43.27 690 Komlenic, Krist JR 14 50 Free 64 20.91 425 100 Back 20 47.59 608 200 Back 17 1:43.20 649 Hrosik, Ryan M FR 9 50 Free 17 19.68 687 100 Fly 30 48.36 549 100 Free 38 44.71 553 Boone, James T SR 5.5 50 Free 36 20.08 612 100 Free 19 43.61 659 Gomez Treig, Ga SO 5 50 Free 28 19.88 649 100 Fly 20 47.53 620 100 Free 30 44.37 587 McDowell, Nicho JR 4 500 Free 21 4:23.50 614 200 Free 45 1:38.88 514 1650 Free 31 15:31.43 472 Lawrence, Ryan SO 3 50 Free 22 19.98 630 100 Back 32 49.17 484 100 Free 28 44.29 595 Riley, Brett A FR 2 500 Free 49 4:30.08 496 400 IM 23 3:54.3 512 1650 Free 27 15:28.50 489 Barsanti, Natha SO 1 200 IM 39 1:49.74 510 100 Fly 28 48.21 563 200 Fly 24 1:48.16 524 Schrensky, Will JR 1 100 Breast 24 55.83 482 200 Breast 28 1:59.47 566 Forsyth, David FR 0 500 Free 56 4:33.29 432 400 IM 34 4:01.00 365 1650 Free 34 15:43.13 403 Higgins, Jackso SR 0 500 Free 57 4:35.97 378 200 Free 49 1:39.29 493 200 Breast 39 2:02.87 450 Sherman, Nichol FR 0 200 IM 33 1:49.09 536 100 Breast 26 55.29 526 200 Breast 30 1:59.64 560 Zawatski, Edwar SR 0 50 Free 51 20.42 539 100 Back 37 49.84 428 100 Free 54 45.61 454 Smith, Michael SO 0 500 Free 54 4:32.59 447 100 Fly 48 49.61 430 200 Fly 27 1:48.79 498 Hakan, Batuhan SO 0 500 Free 27 4:25.23 585 200 Free 25 1:36.66 621 1650 Free 28 15:30.14 480

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Becker, Bowen T SR 68 50 Free 1 19.11 801 100 Fly 21 47.6 615 100 Free 1 41.71 848 Yang, Nick SR 63 1 mtr Diving 6 387.65 3 mtr Diving 11 396.25 Platform Diving 7 352.7 McHugh, Maxwell FR 56 200 IM 30 1:48.25 568 100 Breast 2 51.08 844 200 Breast 2 1:52.4 778 Pokkinen, Tuoma JR 39 200 IM 10 1:44.89 685 100 Fly 12 46.84 676 200 Fly 18 1:46.19 600 Moser, Jeremy JR 38 1 mtr Diving 9 361.85 3 mtr Diving 17 346.05 Platform Diving 17 320.6 LeBlang, Alan SR 32 1 mtr Diving 28 285.95 3 mtr Diving 18 339.4 Platform Diving 5 412.15 Thomas, Matthew JR 28 50 Free 28 19.88 649 100 Fly 14 46.92 670 200 Fly 12 1:45.03 641 Saulnier, Nicho JR 26.5 500 Free 39 4:27.17 551 200 Free 13 1:35.72 662 200 Back 14 1:44.47 607 Kelley, Cameron SO 22 500 Free 26 4:25.02 589 200 Free 36 1:37.95 561 1650 Free 8 15:07.86 599 Donker, Tom B SO 21 100 Fly 22 47.61 614 100 Back 15 47.61 606 200 Back 19 1:44.68 600 Messner, Michae SR 20 500 Free 44 4:29.03 517 400 IM 19 3:51.08 575 1650 Free 13 15:14.2 567 Yudashkin, Eita SO 20 50 Free 39 20.22 582 100 Breast 14 53.33 670 200 Breast 18 1:56.41 657 Plachinski, Nic SR 13 500 Free 19 4:22.66 628 200 Free 55 1:40.05 452 1650 Free 18 15:18.34 545 Royzen, Max SO 13 1 mtr Diving 19 305.9 3 mtr Diving 26 308.15 Platform Diving 18 316.7 Hohenstein, Bre SR 4.5 200 IM 53 1:54.34 314 100 Breast 27 55.47 512 200 Breast 20 1:58.33 601 Berkoff, Cale O SO 3 50 Free 57 20.61 497 100 Back 27 48.41 546 200 Back 22 1:45.80 562 Sates, Tim L SO 3 50 Free 52 20.47 528 200 Free 22 1:37.04 603 100 Free 47 45.18 503 Dillon, Aidan J FR 2 500 Free 30 4:25.68 577 200 Free 54 1:39.83 464 1650 Free 23 15:25.81 504 Yoder, Evan D SO 0 200 IM 50 1:53.79 337 400 IM 33 4:00.06 386 200 Breast 38 2:02.05 479 Lester, Duncan SO 0 1 mtr Diving 29 279.45 3 mtr Diving 29 297.95 Platform Diving 25 283.7 Torres, Justin JR 0 200 IM 44 1:51.35 442 400 IM 32 3:58.99 410 200 Breast 25 1:59.14 576 Barr, Thomas P FR 0 50 Free 70 21.16 363 100 Free 60 46.15 391 Werner, Aiden FR 0 1 mtr Diving 30 269.85 3 mtr Diving 33 289.45 Platform Diving 29 260.25 Van Niekerk, Ky SO 0 50 Free 49 20.33 561 200 Free 28 1:36.83 613 100 Free 34 44.53 571 Lezer, Maxwell SO 0 500 Free 31 4:25.73 576 200 Free 38 1:38.32 543 200 Fly 34 1:51.48 381 Chromey, Nichol FR 0 50 Free 75 21.95 191 100 Breast 32 56.32 441 200 Breast 45 2:08.52 257 Hansen, Kristia SO 0 500 Free 38 4:26.84 557 200 Free 60 1:41.63 364 1650 Free 32 15:32.89 464

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Milinovich, Jos JR 66 500 Free 9 4:19.81 674 400 IM 6 3:46.23 660 200 Fly 8 1:44.69 653 Tysoe, Cameron JR 64.5 200 Free 13 1:35.72 662 100 Back 7 46.68 672 200 Back 2 1:41.29 710 Mao, Jian SO 53 100 Fly 11 46.48 705 100 Breast 9 52.28 746 200 Breast 10 1:53.76 735 Pomeroy, Kevin JR 36 1 mtr Diving 22 299.25 3 mtr Diving 16 353.7 Platform Diving 8 325.0 Hillmer, Matthe FR 25 500 Free 20 4:23.12 621 200 Free 52 1:39.42 486 1650 Free 9 15:09.71 590 Haber, Ido SO 23 500 Free 10 4:20.65 661 200 Free 27 1:36.71 618 1650 Free 19 15:19.48 539 Back, Griffin W JR 22 50 Free 20 19.93 639 200 Free 20 1:35.55 669 100 Free 15 43.55 664 Temprano, Justi JR 22 100 Back 19 47.53 612 200 Back 11 1:44.11 619 Zelen, Tyler D SR 17 50 Free 11 19.73 677 100 Fly 35 48.44 542 100 Free 24 45.02 520 Gessner, Erik T FR 11 50 Free 39 20.22 582 100 Fly 16 47.68 608 100 Back 25 48.3 554 Wills, Chris A SR 5 200 IM 36 1:49.32 527 100 Breast 20 54.49 588 200 Breast 26 1:59.16 575 Niziolek, Frank FR 4 200 IM 41 1:49.87 504 100 Fly 25 48.12 571 200 Fly 21 1:47.68 543 Niemann, Robert FR 4 500 Free 25 4:25.01 589 200 Free 40 1:38.74 521 1650 Free 21 15:24.41 512 Stines, Niko S JR 2 50 Free 63 20.88 432 200 Free 23 1:37.36 589 100 Free 38 44.71 553 Aman, Caleb R FR 1 200 IM 24 1:48.05 575 400 IM 25 3:53.41 530 200 Back 32 1:46.96 519 Schachle, Brayd SO 0 1 mtr Diving 37 229.75 3 mtr Diving 32 290.55 Platform Diving 30 228.8 Braun, Kevin JR 0 50 Free 49 20.33 561 200 Free 26 1:36.68 620 100 Free 25 44.06 617 Attenberger, Be SO 0 200 IM 43 1:51.31 444 100 Breast 30 55.6 501 200 Breast 31 1:59.78 556 Sullivan, Micha SR 0 500 Free 58 4:36.18 374 200 Free 59 1:41.52 370 200 Fly 35 1:52.08 355 Dotan, Idan FR 0 50 Free 39 20.22 582 100 Fly 42 49.14 476 100 Free 45 45.06 516 Baetzold, Jared FR 0 50 Free 60 20.72 471 200 Free 62 1:44.46 221 100 Free 57 45.94 416 Pearce, Andrew SR 0 1 mtr Diving 36 238.4 3 mtr Diving 37 211.0 Boden, Stephen SR 0 200 IM 38 1:49.61 515 100 Back 36 49.47 459 200 Back 34 1:47.70 491 Miotke, Graham FR 0 500 Free 43 4:28.61 524 400 IM 27 3:53.7 524 1650 Free 30 15:30.94 475

Penn State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Daly, Michael C FR 61 400 IM 4 3:42.48 723 1650 Free 6 15:03.81 619 200 Back 16 1:45.50 572 Garcia, Hector SR 56 1 mtr Diving 4 419.4 3 mtr Diving 4 441.15 Platform Diving 21 302.55 Castano, Gabrie SO 49 50 Free 3 19.2 782 200 Free 34 1:37.75 570 100 Free 8 43.29 688 Harlow, Hayden SO 41.5 200 IM 12 1:44.98 682 400 IM 8 3:47.9 631 200 Breast 20 1:58.33 601 Veregin, Liam J JR 40 50 Free 47 20.32 561 100 Back 9 46.81 663 200 Back 9 1:43.41 642 Roberson, Willi SO 22 50 Free 8 19.75 673 100 Free 31 44.39 585 Zwijacz, Zach FR 16 200 IM 31 1:48.33 565 100 Fly 27 48.19 564 200 Fly 11 1:45.01 642 Crow, Jack SR 11 1 mtr Diving 16 297.9 3 mtr Diving 28 298.6 Platform Diving 26 269.45 Lulek, William FR 9 200 IM 32 1:48.51 558 400 IM 17 3:47.36 641 200 Breast 35 2:01.00 516 Johnson, Brad R SO 7 50 Free 66 20.98 408 100 Breast 18 54.11 615 200 Breast 34 2:00.66 527 Dinunzio, Matth JR 6 50 Free 34 20.06 616 100 Fly 35 48.44 542 200 Fly 19 1:46.74 579 Cey, Jonah FR 5 1 mtr Diving 31 268.05 3 mtr Diving 30 294.55 Platform Diving 20 309.7 Dickson, Robert SR 5 500 Free 40 4:27.34 548 200 Free 56 1:40.21 443 1650 Free 20 15:23.09 520 Bledsoe, Nathan SR 4 400 IM 21 3:52.15 555 200 Back 31 1:46.92 521 200 Fly 33 1:51.18 394 Deckman, Jacob SO 3 500 Free 45 4:29.12 515 100 Fly 44 49.24 467 200 Fly 22 1:48.04 529 Schiffmann, Nat SO 2 500 Free 28 4:25.38 583 200 Free 33 1:37.61 577 200 Fly 23 1:48.13 525 Zamir, Tomer SR 2 50 Free 55 20.5 522 100 Back 23 48.18 564 100 Free 55 45.62 453 Gosieniecki, Ju SO 0 50 Free 58 20.62 494 100 Fly 37 48.47 539 100 Free 44 45.02 520 Peckmann, Alec FR 0 200 IM 34 1:49.20 531 200 Free 46 1:38.9 513 100 Free 51 45.42 476 Daly, Aidan J FR 0 500 Free 52 4:31.59 467 200 Free 58 1:41.42 376 200 Back 38 1:49.63 413 Perelli, Theo A FR 0 200 IM 42 1:49.92 502 400 IM 28 3:54.13 515 200 Back 33 1:47.12 513 Hoch, Bryce SO 0 1 mtr Diving 33 263.1 3 mtr Diving 34 256.05 Krigger, Eben R SO 0 500 Free 33 4:25.91 573 200 Free 47 1:39.17 499 100 Free 59 46.07 401 Wilson, Austin JR 0 50 Free 47 20.32 561 100 Back 29 48.68 524 200 Back 30 1:46.73 528 Chenot, Devon C FR 0 50 Free 65 20.93 420 100 Fly 40 49.04 486 100 Free 53 45.56 460 Vasquez, Carlos FR 0 500 Free 47 4:29.6 505 1650 Free 26 15:27.6 494 200 Fly 25 1:48.61 505

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mende, Kenneth SR 39 200 IM 25 1:47.42 598 100 Back 11 47.1 643 200 Back 7 1:42.53 670 Tenney, Michael JR 34 500 Free 11 4:21.2 652 400 IM 24 3:55.92 478 200 Fly 10 1:44.72 652 Tarasenko, Alek FR 33 50 Free 25 19.83 660 200 Free 10 1:35.1 689 100 Free 11 43.22 694 Swanepoel, Dani SO 30 200 IM 27 1:47.80 584 100 Breast 12 53.06 689 200 Breast 12 1:55.51 683 Myhre, Joseph A JR 28 50 Free 10 19.68 687 100 Free 16 44.14 609 Fierke, Andrew FR 26 500 Free 17 4:21.62 645 200 Free 31 1:37.26 593 1650 Free 10 15:10.24 587 Smith, Jack A SR 23 50 Free 26 19.86 653 100 Free 7 42.96 718 Hoherz, Anton SO 22 1 mtr Diving 8 320.65 3 mtr Diving 25 308.9 Platform Diving 28 266.7 Brenner, Will SR 17 1 mtr Diving 10 357.45 3 mtr Diving 27 300.6 Fers Erzen, Anz FR 17 200 IM 22 1:46.92 616 400 IM 18 3:50.09 593 200 Back 18 1:44.05 621 Arndt, Mateusz FR 15 500 Free 12 4:21.31 650 200 Free 30 1:37.21 596 1650 Free 29 15:30.57 477 Nelson, Tanner SR 12 50 Free 73 21.58 265 100 Breast 19 54.44 591 200 Breast 19 1:58.06 609 Scott, William JR 11 50 Free 23 19.99 630 100 Free 17 43.4 678 Posligua, Jonat SO 6 3 mtr Diving 20 326.85 Platform Diving 24 284.35 Babb, Caleb N FR 3 50 Free 68 21.03 395 100 Breast 22 54.96 552 200 Breast 32 2:00.29 539 Credit, Weston JR 2 200 IM 49 1:53.03 369 100 Breast 23 55.08 543 200 Breast 33 2:00.65 527 Fiolic, Stjepan JR 2 50 Free 30 19.89 647 100 Free 23 44.72 552 Schab, Tom F SO 0 500 Free 48 4:29.88 500 1650 Free 25 15:26.33 501 Kamin, Matthew SR 0 50 Free 36 20.08 612 100 Free 37 44.69 555 Colin, John L JR 0 100 Fly 46 49.46 445 100 Back 28 48.61 530 200 Back 26 1:45.63 568 Craine, Dolan L FR 0 200 IM 35 1:49.27 529 400 IM 26 3:53.68 524 200 Breast 36 2:01.95 483 Colin, Benjamin SR 0 500 Free 55 4:32.71 444 200 Free 57 1:41.39 377 1650 Free 35 15:56.94 322 White, Forrest JR 0 500 Free 51 4:30.92 480 200 Free 41 1:38.75 521 200 Back 35 1:47.87 484 Allmon, Jackson FR 0 500 Free 46 4:29.29 511 200 Free 29 1:37.12 600 200 Fly 28 1:48.92 492 Brzus, Michal SR 0 50 Free 32 20.02 622 100 Fly 32 48.39 547 100 Free 41 44.89 534

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Durmer, Jeffrey SO 29 500 Free 36 4:26.52 563 400 IM 10 3:46.26 659 1650 Free 15 15:15.15 562 Gately, Liam J SO 23 500 Free 13 4:21.44 648 200 Free 19 1:35.17 686 1650 Free 22 15:24.82 510 Martos Bacarizo FR 21.5 100 Fly 33 48.4 546 100 Back 18 47.45 618 200 Back 12 1:44.39 610 Lis, Tyler Q SR 17 200 IM 26 1:47.44 597 400 IM 20 3:51.82 561 200 Back 15 1:45.28 580 Thorne, John L SR 15.5 50 Free 69 21.09 381 100 Back 24 48.25 558 200 Back 12 1:44.39 610 Gridley, Ryan T FR 14 100 Back 13 47.39 622 200 Back 25 1:45.6 569 Hofstadter, Wil SR 13 50 Free 45 20.26 574 100 Breast 16 53.96 626 200 Breast 23 1:59.14 576 Hwang, Dongjin SO 9 500 Free 35 4:26.26 567 1650 Free 17 15:17.93 548 Magliato, Ben SR 7 1 mtr Diving 27 289.85 3 mtr Diving 21 319.2 Platform Diving 22 291.3 Labuda, Evan FR 7 1 mtr Diving 18 315.6 3 mtr Diving 31 291.2 Platform Diving 27 268.9 Sharma, Arjun SR 1 50 Free 56 20.51 519 100 Fly 24 47.81 597 200 Fly 30 1:48.99 489 Murphy, Colin A JR 1 500 Free 42 4:28.51 526 200 Free 50 1:39.33 490 1650 Free 24 15:26.17 502 Tate, Ryan T SR 0 50 Free 59 20.65 487 100 Fly 38 48.8 509 100 Free 43 44.99 523 Hanson, Justin SR 0 200 IM 40 1:49.82 506 400 IM 29 3:55.02 497 200 Fly 29 1:48.97 490 Gridley, Patric FR 0 100 Fly 50 49.79 413 100 Back 30 48.73 520 200 Back 29 1:46.18 548 Mizgala, Ezra J FR 0 50 Free 54 20.49 524 100 Fly 43 49.16 474 100 Free 58 46.02 406 Zhang, Lyon SO 0 200 IM 45 1:51.92 418 100 Breast 34 56.76 404 200 Breast 41 2:03.78 418 Zhang, Andrew X FR 0 50 Free 38 20.09 608 100 Back 26 48.37 549 100 Free 27 44.23 601 Kulik, Brandon FR 0 100 Fly 45 49.43 448 100 Back 39 50.84 344 200 Back 37 1:49.61 414 Lewczyk, Peter SO 0 50 Free 62 20.8 452 200 Free 48 1:39.21 497 100 Free 49 45.3 489 Cecil, Robert S SO 0 50 Free 67 21.02 398 200 Free 35 1:37.82 567 100 Free 46 45.1 511 Kountroubis, At SR 0 50 Free 72 21.32 325 100 Breast 31 56.01 467 200 Breast 40 2:03.72 420 Blaul, Henry N FR 0 200 IM 37 1:49.47 521 100 Breast 32 56.32 441 200 Breast 27 1:59.22 574 Bundy, Keegan A SO 0 50 Free 43 20.24 580 100 Fly 51 49.87 405 100 Free 32 44.46 578

Michigan State