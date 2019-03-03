2019 B1G Men’s Championship Scoring Breakdown

BIG TEN – MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
First a few notes
Despite the large final margin of victory for Indiana, the first three days of the meet were pretty close. Michigan led after the 50 free (400-399). Indiana’s lead was down to 5 points after the 200 free (805-799). It wasn’t until the 100 back that Indiana finally put some distance between them and the Wolverines that was never challenged again.
Indiana outscored Michigan in diving, but unlike in the past, their diving advantage was no where close to decisive. Michigan actually out scored them 58-50 on the platform. Purdue scored the most diving points with 219. Ohio State and Indiana were equal next best with 210.
Michigan should be right back in the running next year as they return 1054 individual points, more than Indiana’s 1008. The two dominant classes at the meet were the Michigan juniors who scored 568 points and the Indiana sophomores who scored 557. No other class was over 400.
The leading individual points scorer was Indiana senior
Vini Lanza who scored 92 points. He was followed by Michigan junior Felix Auboeck and Indiana senior with 91 Ian Finnerty The most points any team scored in any single event was Michigan’s 153 in the 500 free.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. Indiana: 1705
2. Michigan: 1464
3. Ohio State: 1243.5
4. Purdue: 744.5
5. Minnesota: 726
6. Wisconsin: 593.5
7. Penn State: 563.5
8. Iowa: 560
9. Northwestern: 378
10. Michigan State: 209 Individual Scores by Year
Indiana
Michigan
Ohio State
Purdue
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Penn State
Iowa
Northwestern
Michigan State
FR
378
135
154
122
58
45
91
94
42.5
0
SO
557
351
314
129
82
76
124.5
58
61
0
JR
73
568
233
74
131.5
212.5
46
77
1
33
SR
385
132
270.5
227.5
200.5
22
78
91
53.5
0
Returning
1008
1054
701
325
271.5
333.5
261.5
229
104.5
33
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
Indiana
Michigan
Ohio State
Purdue
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Penn State
Iowa
Northwestern
Michigan State
200 Medley Relay
56
64
54
52
50
44
46
40
48
34
800 Free Relay
120
120
108
92
100
96
92
88
92
68
500 Free
199
273
132
96
106
138
92
128
106
68
200 IM
319
366
208
131
123
139
107
131
106
70
50 Free
399
400
302
163
155
160
156
150
106
71
1 mtr Diving
480
434
323
253
205
163
193
189
113
71
400 Medley Relay
544
490
375
303
259
211
233
235
157
105
100 Fly
650
559
463
337
294
238
233
235
158
107
400 IM
707
685
479
354
300
262
294
243
180
121
200 Free
805
799
557
366
316.5
282.5
294
260
186
121
100 Breast
903
889
594
393
357.5
307.5
301
286
197
121
100 Back
1001
934
668
437
369.5
336.5
323
302
219
121
3 mtr Diving
1080
976
767
501
401.5
347.5
349
307
223
121
200 Free Relay
1144
1026
823
501
455.5
393.5
397
359
267
161
1650 Free
1236
1123
850
501
500.5
423.5
426
376
292
161
200 Back
1325
1172
851
556
522.5
467.5
457
406
333
161
100 Free
1410
1210
924.5
593.5
554.5
480.5
479
467
333
161
200 Breast
1502
1319
989.5
605.5
594
497.5
483.5
488
335
161
200 Fly
1591
1354
1097.5
629.5
616
523.5
510.5
505
335
175
Platform Diving
1641
1412
1187.5
694.5
680
545.5
519.5
506
338
175
400 Free Relay
1705
1464
1243.5
744.5
726
593.5
563.5
560
378
209
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
Indiana
Michigan
Ohio State
Purdue
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Penn State
Iowa
Northwestern
Michigan State
200 Medley Relay
56
64
54
52
50
44
46
40
48
34
800 Free Relay
64
56
54
40
50
52
46
48
44
34
500 Free
79
153
24
4
6
42
0
40
14
0
200 IM
120
93
76
35
17
1
15
3
0
2
50 Free
80
34
94
32
32
21
49
19
0
1
1 mtr Diving
81
34
21
90
50
3
37
39
7
0
400 Medley Relay
64
56
52
50
54
48
40
46
44
34
100 Fly
106
69
88
34
35
27
0
0
1
2
400 IM
57
126
16
17
6
24
61
8
22
14
200 Free
98
114
78
12
16.5
20.5
0
17
6
0
100 Breast
98
90
37
27
41
25
7
26
11
0
100 Back
98
45
74
44
12
29
22
16
22
0
3 mtr Diving
79
42
99
64
32
11
26
5
4
0
200 Free Relay
64
50
56
0
54
46
48
52
44
40
1650 Free
92
97
27
0
45
30
29
17
25
0
200 Back
89
49
1
55
22
44
31
30
41
0
100 Free
85
38
73.5
37.5
32
13
22
61
0
0
200 Breast
92
109
65
12
39.5
17
4.5
21
2
0
200 Fly
89
35
108
24
22
26
27
17
0
14
Platform Diving
50
58
90
65
64
22
9
1
3
0
400 Free Relay
64
52
56
50
46
48
44
54
40
34
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Iowa
Indiana
Wisconsin
Michigan
Penn State
Minnesota
Ohio State
Northwestern
Michigan State
Purdue
1
0
9
0
4
0
2
0
0
0
1
2
0
5
1
4
0
2
4
0
0
0
3
0
5
0
5
1
0
2
0
0
3
4
0
6
0
2
3
0
3
0
0
2
5
0
5
0
5
0
1
4
0
0
1
6
0
3
1
4
1
1
5
0
0
1
7
2
2
1
6
0
1
3
0
0
1
8
1
3
2
1
3
1
3
0
0
2
9
0
3
3
2
2
1
2
0
0
3
10
5
1
2
3
0
1
1
1
0
2
11
3
0
3
4
1
1
4
0
0
0
12
3
4
0
1
1
2
1
2
0
3
13
0
2
1
5
0
2
2
2
2
0
14
0
3
0
2
0
3
5
0
0
2
15
0
4
1
1
0
1
4
2
0
3
16
1
3
2
2
2
0
3
1
0
1
17
2
3
0
2
1
2
2
1
0
3
18
2
3
0
2
1
5
1
2
0
0
19
2
1
2
2
1
4
2
1
0
2
20
1
3
4
1
3
1
0
1
0
2
21
0
2
2
3
2
1
3
1
0
1
22
2
1
1
3
1
3
2
2
0
1
23
3
0
1
3
2
1
2
1
2
1
24
2
0
2
2
0
0
4
3
1
2
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Indiana
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lanza, Vinicius
SR
92
200 IM
1
1:41.05
825
100 Fly
2
44.9
848
200 Fly
1
1:39.28
857
Finnerty, Ian J
SR
91
200 IM
3
1:41.74
797
100 Breast
1
50.77
873
200 Breast
1
1:50.30
850
Apple, Zachary
SR
86
50 Free
4
19.23
775
200 Free
1
1:32.68
801
100 Free
2
41.97
818
Fantoni, Gabrie
SO
86
100 Fly
8
46.12
735
100 Back
1
44.91
805
200 Back
1
1:39.53
769
Capobianco, And
SO
82
1 mtr Diving
2
458.9
3 mtr Diving
2
477.6
Platform Diving
4
416.0
Calvillo, Micha
FR
77
500 Free
4
4:17.22
717
400 IM
5
3:46.12
661
1650 Free
4
14:45.64
705
Blaskovic, Brun
SO
77
50 Free
5
19.28
765
100 Fly
4
45.46
793
100 Free
4
42.69
744
Samy, Mohamed
JR
73
200 Free
6
1:33.96
739
100 Back
6
46.64
675
200 Back
5
1:41.93
689
Mathias, Van L
FR
70
200 IM
9
1:44.33
704
100 Fly
7
45.9
754
200 Fly
3
1:42.53
728
Steele, Jacob A
SO
65
200 IM
16
1:45.87
652
100 Back
3
46.13
711
200 Back
3
1:41.52
702
Connor, James
SR
64
1 mtr Diving
1
467.6
3 mtr Diving
1
494.1
Brinegar, James
FR
53
500 Free
5
4:18.79
691
400 IM
31
3:58.38
424
1650 Free
2
14:31.73
773
Backes, Zane V
FR
51
200 IM
28
1:48.1
573
100 Breast
3
51.73
789
200 Breast
6
1:53.78
735
Kostbade, Gary
SO
49
200 IM
20
1:46.32
636
100 Breast
8
52.83
706
200 Breast
8
1:54.18
722
Lehman, Spencer
SO
46
500 Free
22
4:24.38
600
400 IM
9
3:45.59
670
1650 Free
7
15:06.47
606
Franzman, Jack
FR
44
50 Free
12
19.74
677
200 Free
17
1:34.87
699
100 Free
9
42.65
748
Jerden, Matthew
SO
43
400 IM
15
3:48.23
626
100 Breast
10
52.68
717
200 Breast
13
1:56.84
645
VanDevender, Co
FR
33
1 mtr Diving
17
316.75
3 mtr Diving
14
361.75
Platform Diving
16
321.75
Gambardella, Co
SO
32
500 Free
34
4:26.06
571
100 Fly
18
47.15
651
200 Fly
5
1:42.99
712
Karl, Jakub
FR
32
500 Free
15
4:21.59
646
200 Free
12
1:35.53
670
200 Fly
20
1:46.88
574
Gould, Mory
SO
31
1 mtr Diving
15
331.7
3 mtr Diving
19
333.65
Platform Diving
14
339.15
Eiber, Griffin
SO
30
200 IM
15
1:45.25
673
200 Free
16
1:36.22
640
100 Free
18
43.6
659
Destrampe, Adam
SR
28
500 Free
14
4:21.56
646
200 Free
37
1:38.11
553
1650 Free
12
15:12.57
575
Beckman, James
SR
24
200 IM
21
1:46.75
622
100 Back
12
47.29
629
200 Back
20
1:45.24
581
Hamblin, Brando
FR
18
50 Free
13
19.75
673
100 Fly
31
48.38
548
100 Free
21
43.81
640
Vanderbrook, Th
SO
16
200 IM
17
1:44.97
682
200 Free
18
1:35.08
690
100 Free
26
44.2
603
Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Auboeck, Felix
JR
91
500 Free
1
4:09.37
861
200 Free
3
1:33.34
768
1650 Free
1
14:29.58
785
Swanson, Charle
JR
84
200 IM
5
1:43.33
739
400 IM
1
3:39.87
769
200 Breast
3
1:52.94
760
Vargas Jacobo,
SO
83
500 Free
2
4:11.72
814
400 IM
2
3:40.24
762
1650 Free
3
14:31.76
773
Roberts, Willia
SO
72
500 Free
6
4:19.35
682
400 IM
7
3:47.03
646
1650 Free
5
14:54.77
662
Borges, Luiz Gu
SO
72
50 Free
2
19.12
799
200 Free
9
1:34.52
714
100 Free
6
42.92
722
Cope, Thomas E
JR
71
200 IM
6
1:43.37
737
400 IM
3
3:41.68
737
200 Breast
9
1:53.68
738
Smachlo, Miles
JR
64
50 Free
19
19.72
679
100 Fly
1
44.82
856
200 Fly
4
1:42.73
721
Babinet, Jeremy
JR
62
200 IM
13
1:45.02
680
100 Breast
5
52.18
754
200 Breast
7
1:53.83
733
Todd, Ross
SO
56
1 mtr Diving
20
305.5
3 mtr Diving
7
392.15
Platform Diving
2
442.6
Montague, Jacob
JR
55
200 IM
7
1:44.06
713
100 Breast
7
52.61
722
200 Breast
17
1:55.18
693
Al-Yamani, Mokh
SR
54
500 Free
7
4:21.36
649
200 Free
8
1:35.1
689
200 Fly
17
1:45.34
630
Callan, Kevin P
FR
52
500 Free
3
4:12.53
799
200 Free
5
1:33.77
748
100 Free
42
44.98
524
Herremans, Jake
JR
45
1 mtr Diving
13
341.1
3 mtr Diving
12
380.4
Platform Diving
11
383.65
Williams, Kai V
SR
42
200 Free
11
1:35.44
674
100 Back
33
49.37
467
200 Back
4
1:41.77
694
Holmquist, Step
SR
36
500 Free
18
4:21.7
644
400 IM
11
3:46.99
647
1650 Free
14
15:14.98
563
Chan, William E
FR
35
50 Free
35
20.07
612
100 Breast
6
52.36
740
200 Breast
16
2:00.04
547
King, Alex M
SO
35
100 Fly
19
47.32
638
100 Back
5
46.38
693
200 Back
21
1:45.41
575
Martin, Alexand
JR
33
100 Fly
13
46.9
671
100 Back
10
47.0
650
200 Back
23
1:45.88
559
Jones, James Wi
JR
31
50 Free
39
20.22
582
100 Fly
10
46.4
712
100 Free
13
43.41
677
Hunter, Mason H
FR
30
50 Free
79
25.02
2
100 Breast
13
53.07
689
200 Breast
11
1:55.27
690
Canning, Chris
SO
28
1 mtr Diving
14
335.1
3 mtr Diving
22
318.85
Platform Diving
15
338.5
Zofchak, Robert
JR
27
200 IM
18
1:45.13
677
100 Back
22
47.93
582
200 Back
10
1:43.76
631
Unalmis, Bora A
FR
11
500 Free
16
4:21.66
645
200 Back
27
1:45.86
560
Bornstein, Andr
FR
7
50 Free
80
25.67
0
100 Breast
21
54.75
568
200 Breast
22
1:58.77
588
Boyd, Dylan J
SO
5
500 Free
24
4:28.67
523
200 Free
21
1:36.42
631
100 Free
29
44.31
593
DeShaw, Collin
JR
5
1 mtr Diving
23
298.55
3 mtr Diving
24
314.85
Platform Diving
23
289.1
Ohio State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Loy, Andrew D
JR
81
200 IM
2
1:41.36
812
200 Free
4
1:33.66
753
100 Free
3
42.65
748
DeLakis, Paul J
SO
80
200 IM
4
1:42.67
762
200 Free
2
1:33.15
778
200 Breast
4
1:53.57
741
Painhas, Henriq
SR
76
100 Fly
6
45.77
765
100 Back
2
46.06
716
200 Fly
6
1:43.01
711
Gaziev, Ruslan
FR
71
50 Free
7
19.6
702
200 Free
7
1:34.83
701
100 Free
5
42.74
739
Lense, Noah J
JR
55
50 Free
43
20.24
580
100 Fly
3
45.45
794
200 Fly
2
1:40.36
811
Canova, Joey
SO
54
1 mtr Diving
11
355.0
3 mtr Diving
6
406.4
Platform Diving
13
366.2
Salazar, Michae
SR
52
50 Free
21
19.96
633
100 Fly
5
45.63
778
200 Fly
7
1:44.08
674
Sugar, Benjamin
SO
47
50 Free
6
19.44
733
100 Fly
15
47.1
655
100 Back
16
47.64
604
Mathews, Jason
FR
47
200 IM
19
1:46.23
639
100 Breast
11
52.73
713
200 Breast
5
1:53.70
737
Daniels-Freman,
SR
46
1 mtr Diving
32
265.8
3 mtr Diving
8
361.6
Platform Diving
6
397.9
Siler, Jacob
SO
46
1 mtr Diving
21
301.5
3 mtr Diving
5
429.4
Platform Diving
10
386.8
Gloude, Daniel
JR
42
200 IM
11
1:44.94
683
400 IM
14
3:47.83
633
200 Fly
14
1:45.58
622
Hogsed, Nichola
SR
41
500 Free
8
4:22.62
629
400 IM
22
3:52.53
547
1650 Free
11
15:12.52
576
Law, Christophe
SR
35
1 mtr Diving
24
297.55
3 mtr Diving
13
373.45
Platform Diving
9
414.8
Fielding, Jacob
FR
27
1 mtr Diving
25
293.2
3 mtr Diving
15
356.35
Platform Diving
12
368.8
Isings, Connor
SO
25
50 Free
77
24.66
4
100 Breast
15
53.37
668
200 Breast
14
1:57.16
636
McDermott, Coli
SO
23
50 Free
33
20.05
616
100 Back
8
47.21
635
200 Back
24
1:45.97
556
Abeysinghe, Mat
JR
21
50 Free
18
19.71
681
200 Free
24
1:37.51
582
100 Free
14
43.48
670
Dillmann, Alexa
JR
20
500 Free
41
4:27.86
538
100 Fly
26
48.18
565
200 Fly
9
1:44.66
654
Chavez, Mossimo
SR
16.5
50 Free
16
19.84
656
100 Fly
34
48.41
545
100 Free
19
43.61
659
Chavez, Mateo K
SO
16
50 Free
14
19.79
666
200 Free
53
1:39.57
478
100 Free
22
44.01
622
Burt, Carson J
SO
13
500 Free
23
4:24.81
592
200 Free
43
1:38.85
516
1650 Free
16
15:16.09
557
Koethke, Kalvin
JR
12
50 Free
15
19.81
664
100 Fly
41
49.13
477
100 Free
33
44.48
576
McFadden, Evan
SO
10
50 Free
78
24.69
4
100 Breast
17
53.52
657
200 Breast
24
1:59.26
572
Kondalski, Robe
FR
9
100 Back
17
47.4
621
200 Back
28
1:45.94
557
Shannon, Brad D
SR
4
200 IM
48
1:52.67
385
100 Back
21
47.79
593
200 Back
36
1:48.20
471
DeVal, Quinlan
JR
2
1 mtr Diving
26
290.55
3 mtr Diving
23
318.0
Purdue
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Young, Joseph A
SR
70
100 Fly
9
46.23
726
100 Back
4
46.14
710
200 Back
6
1:42.38
675
Bramley, Ben
FR
62
1 mtr Diving
12
349.0
3 mtr Diving
9
405.1
Platform Diving
3
442.4
Loschiavo, Bran
JR
55
1 mtr Diving
7
337.35
Platform Diving
1
502.3
Duncan, Greg
SO
54
1 mtr Diving
3
420.65
3 mtr Diving
3
454.45
Pellini, Trent
SO
51
200 IM
14
1:45.14
676
100 Breast
4
51.76
787
200 Breast
15
1:58.61
592
Acin, Nikola
FR
49
50 Free
9
19.51
719
200 Free
15
1:35.91
654
100 Free
10
43.1
705
Cifelli, Joey
SR
48
1 mtr Diving
5
399.25
3 mtr Diving
10
403.4
Platform Diving
19
315.55
Juliusson, Erik
SR
42
200 IM
8
1:46.82
619
100 Fly
17
46.97
666
200 Fly
16
1:47.24
560
Barth, Timothy
SR
35
200 IM
29
1:48.16
571
100 Back
14
47.51
613
200 Back
8
1:44.07
621
Lewis, Grant N
SR
27
500 Free
32
4:25.76
576
400 IM
12
3:47.35
641
200 Fly
15
1:46.39
592
Bjelajac, Nikol
SO
15
50 Free
27
19.87
651
100 Free
12
43.27
690
Komlenic, Krist
JR
14
50 Free
64
20.91
425
100 Back
20
47.59
608
200 Back
17
1:43.20
649
Hrosik, Ryan M
FR
9
50 Free
17
19.68
687
100 Fly
30
48.36
549
100 Free
38
44.71
553
Boone, James T
SR
5.5
50 Free
36
20.08
612
100 Free
19
43.61
659
Gomez Treig, Ga
SO
5
50 Free
28
19.88
649
100 Fly
20
47.53
620
100 Free
30
44.37
587
McDowell, Nicho
JR
4
500 Free
21
4:23.50
614
200 Free
45
1:38.88
514
1650 Free
31
15:31.43
472
Lawrence, Ryan
SO
3
50 Free
22
19.98
630
100 Back
32
49.17
484
100 Free
28
44.29
595
Riley, Brett A
FR
2
500 Free
49
4:30.08
496
400 IM
23
3:54.3
512
1650 Free
27
15:28.50
489
Barsanti, Natha
SO
1
200 IM
39
1:49.74
510
100 Fly
28
48.21
563
200 Fly
24
1:48.16
524
Schrensky, Will
JR
1
100 Breast
24
55.83
482
200 Breast
28
1:59.47
566
Forsyth, David
FR
0
500 Free
56
4:33.29
432
400 IM
34
4:01.00
365
1650 Free
34
15:43.13
403
Higgins, Jackso
SR
0
500 Free
57
4:35.97
378
200 Free
49
1:39.29
493
200 Breast
39
2:02.87
450
Sherman, Nichol
FR
0
200 IM
33
1:49.09
536
100 Breast
26
55.29
526
200 Breast
30
1:59.64
560
Zawatski, Edwar
SR
0
50 Free
51
20.42
539
100 Back
37
49.84
428
100 Free
54
45.61
454
Smith, Michael
SO
0
500 Free
54
4:32.59
447
100 Fly
48
49.61
430
200 Fly
27
1:48.79
498
Hakan, Batuhan
SO
0
500 Free
27
4:25.23
585
200 Free
25
1:36.66
621
1650 Free
28
15:30.14
480
Minnesota
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Becker, Bowen T
SR
68
50 Free
1
19.11
801
100 Fly
21
47.6
615
100 Free
1
41.71
848
Yang, Nick
SR
63
1 mtr Diving
6
387.65
3 mtr Diving
11
396.25
Platform Diving
7
352.7
McHugh, Maxwell
FR
56
200 IM
30
1:48.25
568
100 Breast
2
51.08
844
200 Breast
2
1:52.4
778
Pokkinen, Tuoma
JR
39
200 IM
10
1:44.89
685
100 Fly
12
46.84
676
200 Fly
18
1:46.19
600
Moser, Jeremy
JR
38
1 mtr Diving
9
361.85
3 mtr Diving
17
346.05
Platform Diving
17
320.6
LeBlang, Alan
SR
32
1 mtr Diving
28
285.95
3 mtr Diving
18
339.4
Platform Diving
5
412.15
Thomas, Matthew
JR
28
50 Free
28
19.88
649
100 Fly
14
46.92
670
200 Fly
12
1:45.03
641
Saulnier, Nicho
JR
26.5
500 Free
39
4:27.17
551
200 Free
13
1:35.72
662
200 Back
14
1:44.47
607
Kelley, Cameron
SO
22
500 Free
26
4:25.02
589
200 Free
36
1:37.95
561
1650 Free
8
15:07.86
599
Donker, Tom B
SO
21
100 Fly
22
47.61
614
100 Back
15
47.61
606
200 Back
19
1:44.68
600
Messner, Michae
SR
20
500 Free
44
4:29.03
517
400 IM
19
3:51.08
575
1650 Free
13
15:14.2
567
Yudashkin, Eita
SO
20
50 Free
39
20.22
582
100 Breast
14
53.33
670
200 Breast
18
1:56.41
657
Plachinski, Nic
SR
13
500 Free
19
4:22.66
628
200 Free
55
1:40.05
452
1650 Free
18
15:18.34
545
Royzen, Max
SO
13
1 mtr Diving
19
305.9
3 mtr Diving
26
308.15
Platform Diving
18
316.7
Hohenstein, Bre
SR
4.5
200 IM
53
1:54.34
314
100 Breast
27
55.47
512
200 Breast
20
1:58.33
601
Berkoff, Cale O
SO
3
50 Free
57
20.61
497
100 Back
27
48.41
546
200 Back
22
1:45.80
562
Sates, Tim L
SO
3
50 Free
52
20.47
528
200 Free
22
1:37.04
603
100 Free
47
45.18
503
Dillon, Aidan J
FR
2
500 Free
30
4:25.68
577
200 Free
54
1:39.83
464
1650 Free
23
15:25.81
504
Yoder, Evan D
SO
0
200 IM
50
1:53.79
337
400 IM
33
4:00.06
386
200 Breast
38
2:02.05
479
Lester, Duncan
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
29
279.45
3 mtr Diving
29
297.95
Platform Diving
25
283.7
Torres, Justin
JR
0
200 IM
44
1:51.35
442
400 IM
32
3:58.99
410
200 Breast
25
1:59.14
576
Barr, Thomas P
FR
0
50 Free
70
21.16
363
100 Free
60
46.15
391
Werner, Aiden
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
30
269.85
3 mtr Diving
33
289.45
Platform Diving
29
260.25
Van Niekerk, Ky
SO
0
50 Free
49
20.33
561
200 Free
28
1:36.83
613
100 Free
34
44.53
571
Lezer, Maxwell
SO
0
500 Free
31
4:25.73
576
200 Free
38
1:38.32
543
200 Fly
34
1:51.48
381
Chromey, Nichol
FR
0
50 Free
75
21.95
191
100 Breast
32
56.32
441
200 Breast
45
2:08.52
257
Hansen, Kristia
SO
0
500 Free
38
4:26.84
557
200 Free
60
1:41.63
364
1650 Free
32
15:32.89
464
Wisconsin
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Milinovich, Jos
JR
66
500 Free
9
4:19.81
674
400 IM
6
3:46.23
660
200 Fly
8
1:44.69
653
Tysoe, Cameron
JR
64.5
200 Free
13
1:35.72
662
100 Back
7
46.68
672
200 Back
2
1:41.29
710
Mao, Jian
SO
53
100 Fly
11
46.48
705
100 Breast
9
52.28
746
200 Breast
10
1:53.76
735
Pomeroy, Kevin
JR
36
1 mtr Diving
22
299.25
3 mtr Diving
16
353.7
Platform Diving
8
325.0
Hillmer, Matthe
FR
25
500 Free
20
4:23.12
621
200 Free
52
1:39.42
486
1650 Free
9
15:09.71
590
Haber, Ido
SO
23
500 Free
10
4:20.65
661
200 Free
27
1:36.71
618
1650 Free
19
15:19.48
539
Back, Griffin W
JR
22
50 Free
20
19.93
639
200 Free
20
1:35.55
669
100 Free
15
43.55
664
Temprano, Justi
JR
22
100 Back
19
47.53
612
200 Back
11
1:44.11
619
Zelen, Tyler D
SR
17
50 Free
11
19.73
677
100 Fly
35
48.44
542
100 Free
24
45.02
520
Gessner, Erik T
FR
11
50 Free
39
20.22
582
100 Fly
16
47.68
608
100 Back
25
48.3
554
Wills, Chris A
SR
5
200 IM
36
1:49.32
527
100 Breast
20
54.49
588
200 Breast
26
1:59.16
575
Niziolek, Frank
FR
4
200 IM
41
1:49.87
504
100 Fly
25
48.12
571
200 Fly
21
1:47.68
543
Niemann, Robert
FR
4
500 Free
25
4:25.01
589
200 Free
40
1:38.74
521
1650 Free
21
15:24.41
512
Stines, Niko S
JR
2
50 Free
63
20.88
432
200 Free
23
1:37.36
589
100 Free
38
44.71
553
Aman, Caleb R
FR
1
200 IM
24
1:48.05
575
400 IM
25
3:53.41
530
200 Back
32
1:46.96
519
Schachle, Brayd
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
37
229.75
3 mtr Diving
32
290.55
Platform Diving
30
228.8
Braun, Kevin
JR
0
50 Free
49
20.33
561
200 Free
26
1:36.68
620
100 Free
25
44.06
617
Attenberger, Be
SO
0
200 IM
43
1:51.31
444
100 Breast
30
55.6
501
200 Breast
31
1:59.78
556
Sullivan, Micha
SR
0
500 Free
58
4:36.18
374
200 Free
59
1:41.52
370
200 Fly
35
1:52.08
355
Dotan, Idan
FR
0
50 Free
39
20.22
582
100 Fly
42
49.14
476
100 Free
45
45.06
516
Baetzold, Jared
FR
0
50 Free
60
20.72
471
200 Free
62
1:44.46
221
100 Free
57
45.94
416
Pearce, Andrew
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
36
238.4
3 mtr Diving
37
211.0
Boden, Stephen
SR
0
200 IM
38
1:49.61
515
100 Back
36
49.47
459
200 Back
34
1:47.70
491
Miotke, Graham
FR
0
500 Free
43
4:28.61
524
400 IM
27
3:53.7
524
1650 Free
30
15:30.94
475
Penn State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Daly, Michael C
FR
61
400 IM
4
3:42.48
723
1650 Free
6
15:03.81
619
200 Back
16
1:45.50
572
Garcia, Hector
SR
56
1 mtr Diving
4
419.4
3 mtr Diving
4
441.15
Platform Diving
21
302.55
Castano, Gabrie
SO
49
50 Free
3
19.2
782
200 Free
34
1:37.75
570
100 Free
8
43.29
688
Harlow, Hayden
SO
41.5
200 IM
12
1:44.98
682
400 IM
8
3:47.9
631
200 Breast
20
1:58.33
601
Veregin, Liam J
JR
40
50 Free
47
20.32
561
100 Back
9
46.81
663
200 Back
9
1:43.41
642
Roberson, Willi
SO
22
50 Free
8
19.75
673
100 Free
31
44.39
585
Zwijacz, Zach
FR
16
200 IM
31
1:48.33
565
100 Fly
27
48.19
564
200 Fly
11
1:45.01
642
Crow, Jack
SR
11
1 mtr Diving
16
297.9
3 mtr Diving
28
298.6
Platform Diving
26
269.45
Lulek, William
FR
9
200 IM
32
1:48.51
558
400 IM
17
3:47.36
641
200 Breast
35
2:01.00
516
Johnson, Brad R
SO
7
50 Free
66
20.98
408
100 Breast
18
54.11
615
200 Breast
34
2:00.66
527
Dinunzio, Matth
JR
6
50 Free
34
20.06
616
100 Fly
35
48.44
542
200 Fly
19
1:46.74
579
Cey, Jonah
FR
5
1 mtr Diving
31
268.05
3 mtr Diving
30
294.55
Platform Diving
20
309.7
Dickson, Robert
SR
5
500 Free
40
4:27.34
548
200 Free
56
1:40.21
443
1650 Free
20
15:23.09
520
Bledsoe, Nathan
SR
4
400 IM
21
3:52.15
555
200 Back
31
1:46.92
521
200 Fly
33
1:51.18
394
Deckman, Jacob
SO
3
500 Free
45
4:29.12
515
100 Fly
44
49.24
467
200 Fly
22
1:48.04
529
Schiffmann, Nat
SO
2
500 Free
28
4:25.38
583
200 Free
33
1:37.61
577
200 Fly
23
1:48.13
525
Zamir, Tomer
SR
2
50 Free
55
20.5
522
100 Back
23
48.18
564
100 Free
55
45.62
453
Gosieniecki, Ju
SO
0
50 Free
58
20.62
494
100 Fly
37
48.47
539
100 Free
44
45.02
520
Peckmann, Alec
FR
0
200 IM
34
1:49.20
531
200 Free
46
1:38.9
513
100 Free
51
45.42
476
Daly, Aidan J
FR
0
500 Free
52
4:31.59
467
200 Free
58
1:41.42
376
200 Back
38
1:49.63
413
Perelli, Theo A
FR
0
200 IM
42
1:49.92
502
400 IM
28
3:54.13
515
200 Back
33
1:47.12
513
Hoch, Bryce
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
33
263.1
3 mtr Diving
34
256.05
Krigger, Eben R
SO
0
500 Free
33
4:25.91
573
200 Free
47
1:39.17
499
100 Free
59
46.07
401
Wilson, Austin
JR
0
50 Free
47
20.32
561
100 Back
29
48.68
524
200 Back
30
1:46.73
528
Chenot, Devon C
FR
0
50 Free
65
20.93
420
100 Fly
40
49.04
486
100 Free
53
45.56
460
Vasquez, Carlos
FR
0
500 Free
47
4:29.6
505
1650 Free
26
15:27.6
494
200 Fly
25
1:48.61
505
Iowa
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mende, Kenneth
SR
39
200 IM
25
1:47.42
598
100 Back
11
47.1
643
200 Back
7
1:42.53
670
Tenney, Michael
JR
34
500 Free
11
4:21.2
652
400 IM
24
3:55.92
478
200 Fly
10
1:44.72
652
Tarasenko, Alek
FR
33
50 Free
25
19.83
660
200 Free
10
1:35.1
689
100 Free
11
43.22
694
Swanepoel, Dani
SO
30
200 IM
27
1:47.80
584
100 Breast
12
53.06
689
200 Breast
12
1:55.51
683
Myhre, Joseph A
JR
28
50 Free
10
19.68
687
100 Free
16
44.14
609
Fierke, Andrew
FR
26
500 Free
17
4:21.62
645
200 Free
31
1:37.26
593
1650 Free
10
15:10.24
587
Smith, Jack A
SR
23
50 Free
26
19.86
653
100 Free
7
42.96
718
Hoherz, Anton
SO
22
1 mtr Diving
8
320.65
3 mtr Diving
25
308.9
Platform Diving
28
266.7
Brenner, Will
SR
17
1 mtr Diving
10
357.45
3 mtr Diving
27
300.6
Fers Erzen, Anz
FR
17
200 IM
22
1:46.92
616
400 IM
18
3:50.09
593
200 Back
18
1:44.05
621
Arndt, Mateusz
FR
15
500 Free
12
4:21.31
650
200 Free
30
1:37.21
596
1650 Free
29
15:30.57
477
Nelson, Tanner
SR
12
50 Free
73
21.58
265
100 Breast
19
54.44
591
200 Breast
19
1:58.06
609
Scott, William
JR
11
50 Free
23
19.99
630
100 Free
17
43.4
678
Posligua, Jonat
SO
6
3 mtr Diving
20
326.85
Platform Diving
24
284.35
Babb, Caleb N
FR
3
50 Free
68
21.03
395
100 Breast
22
54.96
552
200 Breast
32
2:00.29
539
Credit, Weston
JR
2
200 IM
49
1:53.03
369
100 Breast
23
55.08
543
200 Breast
33
2:00.65
527
Fiolic, Stjepan
JR
2
50 Free
30
19.89
647
100 Free
23
44.72
552
Schab, Tom F
SO
0
500 Free
48
4:29.88
500
1650 Free
25
15:26.33
501
Kamin, Matthew
SR
0
50 Free
36
20.08
612
100 Free
37
44.69
555
Colin, John L
JR
0
100 Fly
46
49.46
445
100 Back
28
48.61
530
200 Back
26
1:45.63
568
Craine, Dolan L
FR
0
200 IM
35
1:49.27
529
400 IM
26
3:53.68
524
200 Breast
36
2:01.95
483
Colin, Benjamin
SR
0
500 Free
55
4:32.71
444
200 Free
57
1:41.39
377
1650 Free
35
15:56.94
322
White, Forrest
JR
0
500 Free
51
4:30.92
480
200 Free
41
1:38.75
521
200 Back
35
1:47.87
484
Allmon, Jackson
FR
0
500 Free
46
4:29.29
511
200 Free
29
1:37.12
600
200 Fly
28
1:48.92
492
Brzus, Michal
SR
0
50 Free
32
20.02
622
100 Fly
32
48.39
547
100 Free
41
44.89
534
Northwestern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Durmer, Jeffrey
SO
29
500 Free
36
4:26.52
563
400 IM
10
3:46.26
659
1650 Free
15
15:15.15
562
Gately, Liam J
SO
23
500 Free
13
4:21.44
648
200 Free
19
1:35.17
686
1650 Free
22
15:24.82
510
Martos Bacarizo
FR
21.5
100 Fly
33
48.4
546
100 Back
18
47.45
618
200 Back
12
1:44.39
610
Lis, Tyler Q
SR
17
200 IM
26
1:47.44
597
400 IM
20
3:51.82
561
200 Back
15
1:45.28
580
Thorne, John L
SR
15.5
50 Free
69
21.09
381
100 Back
24
48.25
558
200 Back
12
1:44.39
610
Gridley, Ryan T
FR
14
100 Back
13
47.39
622
200 Back
25
1:45.6
569
Hofstadter, Wil
SR
13
50 Free
45
20.26
574
100 Breast
16
53.96
626
200 Breast
23
1:59.14
576
Hwang, Dongjin
SO
9
500 Free
35
4:26.26
567
1650 Free
17
15:17.93
548
Magliato, Ben
SR
7
1 mtr Diving
27
289.85
3 mtr Diving
21
319.2
Platform Diving
22
291.3
Labuda, Evan
FR
7
1 mtr Diving
18
315.6
3 mtr Diving
31
291.2
Platform Diving
27
268.9
Sharma, Arjun
SR
1
50 Free
56
20.51
519
100 Fly
24
47.81
597
200 Fly
30
1:48.99
489
Murphy, Colin A
JR
1
500 Free
42
4:28.51
526
200 Free
50
1:39.33
490
1650 Free
24
15:26.17
502
Tate, Ryan T
SR
0
50 Free
59
20.65
487
100 Fly
38
48.8
509
100 Free
43
44.99
523
Hanson, Justin
SR
0
200 IM
40
1:49.82
506
400 IM
29
3:55.02
497
200 Fly
29
1:48.97
490
Gridley, Patric
FR
0
100 Fly
50
49.79
413
100 Back
30
48.73
520
200 Back
29
1:46.18
548
Mizgala, Ezra J
FR
0
50 Free
54
20.49
524
100 Fly
43
49.16
474
100 Free
58
46.02
406
Zhang, Lyon
SO
0
200 IM
45
1:51.92
418
100 Breast
34
56.76
404
200 Breast
41
2:03.78
418
Zhang, Andrew X
FR
0
50 Free
38
20.09
608
100 Back
26
48.37
549
100 Free
27
44.23
601
Kulik, Brandon
FR
0
100 Fly
45
49.43
448
100 Back
39
50.84
344
200 Back
37
1:49.61
414
Lewczyk, Peter
SO
0
50 Free
62
20.8
452
200 Free
48
1:39.21
497
100 Free
49
45.3
489
Cecil, Robert S
SO
0
50 Free
67
21.02
398
200 Free
35
1:37.82
567
100 Free
46
45.1
511
Kountroubis, At
SR
0
50 Free
72
21.32
325
100 Breast
31
56.01
467
200 Breast
40
2:03.72
420
Blaul, Henry N
FR
0
200 IM
37
1:49.47
521
100 Breast
32
56.32
441
200 Breast
27
1:59.22
574
Bundy, Keegan A
SO
0
50 Free
43
20.24
580
100 Fly
51
49.87
405
100 Free
32
44.46
578
Michigan State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Piper, Scott J
JR
30
200 IM
23
1:47.26
604
400 IM
13
3:47.65
636
200 Fly
13
1:45.35
630
Schwers, Michae
JR
2
100 Fly
23
47.68
608
100 Back
38
49.85
427
200 Fly
26
1:48.74
500
Woods, Payton R
JR
1
50 Free
24
20.03
620
100 Fly
53
50.53
341
100 Free
40
44.78
545
Lantow, Joshua
SO
0
50 Free
46
20.29
567
200 Free
39
1:38.34
542
100 Free
35
44.56
568
Pascua, Joshua
SO
0
200 IM
52
1:54.25
318
100 Fly
39
48.85
504
200 Fly
32
1:51.05
400
Spires, Brett W
FR
0
200 IM
46
1:52.51
392
100 Back
31
48.94
503
200 Back
40
1:51.16
351
Farley, Aidan J
SO
0
500 Free
29
4:25.54
580
200 Free
32
1:37.50
582
100 Free
36
44.64
560
Youngblood, Wes
SO
0
500 Free
53
4:32.36
451
200 Free
51
1:39.38
488
Heberling, Jako
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
35
247.6
3 mtr Diving
35
252.35
Mills, Kevin A
FR
0
50 Free
31
19.99
630
100 Back
40
50.93
337
100 Free
50
45.35
484
Whitaker, Gabri
SR
0
50 Free
61
20.76
461
100 Fly
29
48.35
550
100 Free
48
45.27
493
Tullemans, Nich
FR
0
200 IM
47
1:52.59
388
100 Fly
52
50.03
389
200 Breast
44
2:07.02
305
Henneman, John
JR
0
50 Free
71
21.28
334
100 Fly
48
49.61
430
200 Fly
31
1:49.99
446
Mork, Nehemiah
JR
0
50 Free
53
20.48
526
200 Free
43
1:38.85
516
100 Free
52
45.44
473
Wolfson, Ari
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
34
258.65
3 mtr Diving
36
244.65
Sauter, Jacob S
FR
0
500 Free
50
4:30.13
495
200 Free
42
1:38.84
516
100 Free
56
45.9
420
Koueiter, Matth
FR
0
50 Free
76
22.2
149
100 Breast
29
55.57
503
200 Breast
43
2:04.77
382
Lee, Jonathan R
FR
0
200 IM
51
1:54.14
322
100 Breast
25
55.26
528
200 Breast
29
1:59.55
563
Gutenschwager,
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
38
176.6
3 mtr Diving
38
207.1
Moskovich, Guy
SO
0
500 Free
37
4:26.74
559
200 Free
61
1:43.01
290
1650 Free
33
15:35.94
446
Schoof, Timothy
JR
0
100 Fly
47
49.58
433
100 Back
35
49.44
462
200 Back
39
1:49.76
408
Prue, Cooper J
FR
0
50 Free
74
21.72
236
100 Breast
28
55.53
507
200 Breast
42
2:04.05
408
Smiarowski, Luc
SO
0
400 IM
30
3:55.50
487
200 Breast
37
2:02.04
480
Ryan, John C
SO
0
200 IM
54
1:55.26
277
100 Back
34
49.4
465
200 Back
41
1:51.32
344
