Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 ACC Men’s Championships Scoring Breakdown

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC
  • Champion: NC State Wolfpack
  • Live Results: here
  • Championship Central

First some notes:

  • NC State’s seniors dominated the meet scoring 412 points, 97 more than the next best class, Louisville’s sophomores. The problem with seniors is that they don’t come back next year. With Louisville graduating only 191 points, they look to have a chance next year to end NC State’s dominant run atop the conference.  NC State still return the most individual points with 694.5, but Louisville are close with 650.5.
  • One of the main stories of the meet was Virginia’s valiant comeback attempt in the race for 2nd. They ultimately fell 17.5 points short, but for a while it didn’t look like it would even be close. Entering the final day they were 89 points back. However they clawed back 113.5 points in the 200 back and 200 breast to make it a meet.
  • The most dramatic moment was arguably the 400 free relay between Virginia Tech and Virginia. Tech and UVA were exactly tied with 100 to go. The Hokies’ anchor Lane Stone out split UVA’s anchor George Wozencraft by .01 to win the relay by .01. Virginia Tech beat Florida St by 1.5 points for 4th, so that finish gave them their entire margin of victory.
  • The highest scoring individual event was Louisville’s 125 points in the 200 free.
  • Individual scorers were led by the 92 point trio of Georgia Tech sophomore Caio Pumputis, NC State sophomore Coleman Stewart, and Virginia senior Brendan Casey 92 points. Next best was Louisville junior Nick Albiero with 86

Final Scores

1. NC State: 1396.5
2. Louisville: 1135.5
3. UVA: 1108
4. VT: 820.5
5. FSU: 819
6. ND: 687
7. Duke: 624
8. GT: 550
9. PITT: 508
10. UNC: 388.5
11. Miami (FL): 161
12. BC: 159

Individual Scores by Year

NC State Louisville UVA VT FSU ND Duke GT PITT UNC Miami (FL) BC
FR 135 202 125 216 90.5 193 12 32 0 33 0 0
SO 263.5 315 181.5 161 89 111 19 130 103 138.5 65 0
JR 296 133.5 243 12 172.5 106 132 28 121 0 32 0
SR 412 191 308.5 187.5 191 61 234 137 40 41 64 31
Returning 694.5 650.5 549.5 389 352 410 163 190 224 171.5 97 0

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

NC State Louisville UVA VT FSU ND Duke GT PITT UNC Miami (FL) BC
200 Medley Relay 64 56 46 44 54 40 48 52 50 34 0 32
800 Free Relay 116 120 102 98 104 88 88 98 94 68 0 64
3 mtr Diving 148 171 133 122 156 94 148 124 94 90 58 64
500 Free 253 250 194 184 156 140 148 133 94 90 58 64
200 IM 298 283 275 248 167 181 168 165 129 90 58 64
50 Free 410.5 311 297 288.5 251 181 201 171 154 101 58 64
1 mtr Diving 440.5 350 319 328.5 314 208 254 190 154 127 101 64
200 Free Relay 496.5 404 363 378.5 378 256 300 224 206 167 101 96
100 Fly 610.5 451 412 385.5 427 299 300 234 231 184 101 96
400 IM 662.5 493 506 435.5 440 355 300 247 273 184 101 96
200 Free 719.5 618 570 485.5 462 359 325 248 287 184 101 96
100 Breast 760.5 650 609 490.5 490 404 374 276 318 232 101 111
100 Back 855.5 728 641 501.5 520.5 433 403 313 321 248.5 101 111
400 Medley Relay 919.5 784 695 545.5 572.5 473 450 360 371 282.5 101 111
1650 Free 1009.5 859 766 624.5 572.5 505 452 365 375 286.5 101 111
Platform Diving 1058.5 892 795 658.5 600.5 511 509 401 375 316.5 161 111
200 Back 1134 932 867.5 696.5 626.5 550 519 440 375 338.5 161 111
100 Free 1230.5 964 904.5 714.5 727 561 549 444 406 340.5 161 111
200 Breast 1269.5 1006.5 1008 720.5 749 595 578 480 426 354.5 161 127
200 Fly 1342.5 1071.5 1058 768.5 763 647 578 506 460 354.5 161 127
400 Free Relay 1396.5 1135.5 1108 820.5 819 687 624 550 508 388.5 161 159

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

NC State Louisville UVA VT FSU ND Duke GT PITT UNC Miami (FL) BC
200 Medley Relay 64 56 46 44 54 40 48 52 50 34 0 32
800 Free Relay 52 64 56 54 50 48 40 46 44 34 0 32
3 mtr Diving 32 51 31 24 52 6 60 26 0 22 58 0
500 Free 105 79 61 62 0 46 0 9 0 0 0 0
200 IM 45 33 81 64 11 41 20 32 35 0 0 0
50 Free 112.5 28 22 40.5 84 0 33 6 25 11 0 0
1 mtr Diving 30 39 22 40 63 27 53 19 0 26 43 0
200 Free Relay 56 54 44 50 64 48 46 34 52 40 0 32
100 Fly 114 47 49 7 49 43 0 10 25 17 0 0
400 IM 52 42 94 50 13 56 0 13 42 0 0 0
200 Free 57 125 64 50 22 4 25 1 14 0 0 0
100 Breast 41 32 39 5 28 45 49 28 31 48 0 15
100 Back 95 78 32 11 30.5 29 29 37 3 16.5 0 0
400 Medley Relay 64 56 54 44 52 40 47 47 50 34 0 0
1650 Free 90 75 71 79 0 32 2 5 4 4 0 0
Platform Diving 49 33 29 34 28 6 57 36 0 30 60 0
200 Back 75.5 40 72.5 38 26 39 10 39 0 22 0 0
100 Free 96.5 32 37 18 100.5 11 30 4 31 2 0 0
200 Breast 39 42.5 103.5 6 22 34 29 36 20 14 0 16
200 Fly 73 65 50 48 14 52 0 26 34 0 0 0
400 Free Relay 54 64 50 52 56 40 46 44 48 34 0 32

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

VT FSU BC Duke Miami (FL) Louisville PITT GT NC State UVA ND UNC
1 0 3 0 0 3 3 0 2 3 2 0 0
2 0 1 0 1 1 6 1 1 4 1 0 0
3 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 3 1 0
4 1 3 0 1 1 5 0 0 2 2 1 0
5 3 1 0 3 0 1 1 0 3 3 0 1
6 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 2 9 1 1
7 3 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 5 2 0 1
8 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 5 2 3 1
9 2 2 0 1 0 4 3 1 3 0 0 0
10 1 3 0 1 0 3 1 0 4 2 1 0
11 1 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 4 3 4 0
12 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 2 4 1 3
13 1 1 0 2 0 2 1 1 2 0 4 0
14 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 3 0
15 3 0 0 1 0 4 0 2 2 3 0 1
16 3 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 0 1 2 1
17 2 3 1 2 0 1 0 1 2 1 2 1
18 2 2 0 1 0 4 0 1 1 0 4 1
19 2 0 1 2 0 2 0 3 1 0 3 2
20 2 1 1 3 0 1 0 1 0 2 5 0
21 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 4 1 1 4 2
22 2 0 0 2 0 0 4 2 0 4 0 2
23 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 1 1 1 5 4
24 3 0 0 3 0 2 1 1 1 1 0 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Stewart, Colema JR 92 100 Fly 2 45.09 829 100 Back 1 44.44 846 200 Back 1 1:39.1 784
Knowles, Eric SO 85 500 Free 1 4:12.13 806 400 IM 2 3:42.09 730 1650 Free 5 14:46.85 699
Vazaios, Andrea SR 83 200 IM 2 1:41.30 815 200 Free 3 1:33.72 751 200 Fly 2 1:41.03 784
Ress, Justin SR 76 50 Free 3 19.29 763 200 Free 8 1:34.74 705 100 Free 3 42.41 772
Hensley, Noah SR 75.5 100 Fly 3 45.33 806 100 Back 5 45.49 759 200 Back 6 1:41.83 692
McIntyre, John JR 72 500 Free 5 4:15.62 743 400 IM 9 3:45.27 676 1650 Free 3 14:41.73 723
Korstanje, Nyls FR 69 50 Free 4 19.37 747 100 Fly 9 45.62 779 100 Free 7 42.86 728
Brady, James JR 58 3 mtr Diving 10 324.8 1 mtr Diving 13 270.8 Platform Diving 3 376.6
Bretscher, Jame SR 58 100 Fly 7 45.88 756 100 Back 15 46.6 678 200 Fly 7 1:43.25 703
Izzo, Giovanni SO 55.5 50 Free 6 19.45 731 100 Fly 11 45.92 752 100 Free 11 42.95 719
Graber, Daniel SR 48 100 Breast 4 52.74 712 200 Breast 8 1:56.17 664
Gray, Holt SO 45 3 mtr Diving 13 316.55 1 mtr Diving 11 271.95 Platform Diving 12 280.1
Kiesler, Gil SO 43 500 Free 7 4:18.18 701 400 IM 21 3:49.21 609 1650 Free 11 15:04.34 616
Molacek, Jacob SR 41 200 IM 10 1:44.17 709 200 Free 23 1:36.71 618 100 Free 8 42.89 725
McGlaughlin, Ma JR 39 50 Free 14 19.79 666 100 Back 10 46.34 696 100 Free 17 42.83 731
Johnson, Jacob SO 35 200 Free 19 1:36.05 648 100 Back 17 47.06 645 200 Back 9 1:42.23 680
Erlenmeyer, Dan JR 35 500 Free 14 4:18.68 693 1650 Free 8 14:59.51 639
Brown, Zachary FR 34 500 Free 15 4:21.54 647 100 Fly 26 47.29 640 200 Fly 8 1:43.34 700
Kusto, Rafal FR 32 200 IM 27 1:47.59 592 100 Breast 12 53.55 655 200 Breast 10 1:56.22 663
Garcia, Cobe SR 22.5 50 Free 7 19.47 727 100 Back 29 48.49 539 100 Free 25 43.82 639
Spanbauer, Stew SR 8 3 mtr Diving 24 227.2 1 mtr Diving 25 229.55 Platform Diving 18 245.65

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Albiero, Nicola SO 86 100 Fly 4 45.37 802 100 Back 2 44.88 807 200 Fly 1 1:40.7 798
Somov, Evgenii SO 67 200 IM 18 1:45.47 665 100 Breast 1 51.9 775 200 Breast 2 1:53.26 750
Harting, Zach SR 67 500 Free 13 4:18.4 697 200 Free 2 1:33.52 760 200 Fly 5 1:42.1 744
Barna, Andrej JR 65 50 Free 2 19.27 767 200 Free 9 1:34.56 713 100 Free 10 42.63 750
Whyte, Mitchell FR 63 100 Fly 17 46.48 705 100 Back 4 45.38 767 200 Back 2 1:40.39 739
Fecteau, Daniel SR 62 3 mtr Diving 8 294.75 1 mtr Diving 9 286.05 Platform Diving 9 286.05
Acosta, Marcelo SR 61 500 Free 4 4:14.94 755 200 Free 18 1:35.56 669 1650 Free 2 14:40.19 731
Sos, Daniel SO 54 200 IM 4 1:43.63 728 400 IM 4 3:42.96 715 200 Fly 23 1:45.68 618
Paulson, Colton FR 50 500 Free 9 4:16.53 728 200 Free 7 1:34.52 714 1650 Free 18 15:15.88 558
Sofianidis, Nik SO 48 100 Fly 15 46.61 695 100 Back 6 46.09 714 200 Back 15 1:45.11 586
Piszczorowicz, FR 46 500 Free 38 4:28.44 527 200 Free 1 1:33.51 760 100 Free 13 43.03 712
Pinto, Daniel SO 42 3 mtr Diving 6 322.1 1 mtr Diving 10 284.15 Platform Diving 24 207.95
Curley, Hayden FR 24 500 Free 18 4:19.82 674 200 Free 33 1:37.88 564 1650 Free 10 15:03.54 620
Jones, Jarrett JR 22 200 IM 25 1:47.34 601 400 IM 11 3:45.58 671 200 Fly 19 1:44.32 666
Gur, Kivanc FR 19 3 mtr Diving 20 276.35 1 mtr Diving 23 242.1 Platform Diving 15 267.25
Steele, Samuel JR 19 500 Free 21 4:21.6 646 200 Free 12 1:35.15 687 200 Fly 30 1:49.12 484
Smith, Theodore SO 18 500 Free 19 4:20.82 658 400 IM 32 3:54.56 506 1650 Free 15 15:09.38 592
Foulke, Keegan JR 14.5 200 IM 29 1:47.61 591 400 IM 28 3:52.36 550 200 Breast 12 1:56.61 652
Barrett, Graham JR 13 500 Free 23 4:22.78 627 200 Free 38 1:38.55 531 1650 Free 16 15:12.61 575
Kovacs, Mate SR 1 50 Free 26 20.06 616 200 Free 39 1:38.63 527 100 Free 24 44.24 600
Deliyiannis, Mi SO 0 100 Free 31 44.21 603

UVA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Casey, Brendan SR 92 500 Free 2 4:12.63 797 400 IM 1 3:39.93 768 1650 Free 1 14:37.50 744
Fong, Zachary SR 73 200 IM 7 1:44.57 696 100 Fly 6 45.7 771 200 Fly 4 1:41.39 771
Schubert, Frede JR 72 200 IM 6 1:44.51 698 400 IM 6 3:43.89 699 200 Fly 6 1:42.66 724
Baker, Ryan JR 66 50 Free 10 19.6 702 200 Free 5 1:33.88 743 100 Free 6 42.77 737
Keblish, Bryce SR 60 200 IM 8 1:44.98 682 100 Fly 5 45.51 789 100 Free 14 43.05 710
Storch, Casey FR 57 200 IM 17 1:44.70 691 400 IM 5 3:43.87 699 200 Breast 7 1:55.58 681
Clark, Joseph JR 56 50 Free 23 20.04 618 100 Back 3 45.22 780 200 Back 3 1:40.68 730
Barnum, Keefer SO 53 200 IM 31 1:47.76 586 100 Breast 3 52.64 720 200 Breast 4 1:54.04 727
Otto, Matthew SO 51 400 IM 15 3:49.25 608 1650 Free 12 15:05.42 611 200 Breast 6 1:54.86 702
Wozencraft, Geo SO 50.5 50 Free 22 20.02 622 200 Free 6 1:33.94 740 200 Back 6 1:41.83 692
Magnan, Samuel SR 49 500 Free 8 4:20.54 663 200 Free 22 1:36.45 630 1650 Free 6 14:54.03 665
Creedon, Walker FR 46 3 mtr Diving 12 322.2 1 mtr Diving 12 271.3 Platform Diving 11 281.2
Shelton, Bryce JR 32 3 mtr Diving 11 323.7 1 mtr Diving 22 243.1 Platform Diving 14 269.85
Albracht, Antho SR 29.5 200 IM 22 1:47.00 613 100 Breast 15 53.87 632 200 Breast 12 1:56.61 652
Schilling, Samu SO 23 500 Free 16 4:21.57 646 200 Free 15 1:35.41 675 100 Free 26 43.88 634
Grender, Justin FR 22 50 Free 37 20.29 567 100 Back 20 47.42 620 200 Back 10 1:42.76 663
Wells, Jacob JR 17 400 IM 24 3:51.05 575 100 Breast 28 54.91 556 200 Breast 11 1:56.49 655
Kouvaris, Gust SR 5 200 Back 20 1:45.20 583
Gess, Tristan SO 4 3 mtr Diving 26 224.85 1 mtr Diving 21 246.7 Platform Diving 26 203.7
Keel, Henry JR 0 50 Free 34 20.26 574 200 Free 48 1:40.96 401 100 Free 37 44.56 568
Rus, Oliver FR 0 50 Free 41 20.37 550 100 Breast 31 55.27 528 100 Free 45 45.05 517

VT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Stone, Lane SO 76 500 Free 3 4:13.1 788 200 Free 4 1:33.82 746 1650 Free 7 14:54.65 662
Tornqvist, Samu SO 73 200 IM 5 1:44.07 713 400 IM 7 3:46.51 655 200 Back 5 1:41.39 707
Ivanov, Antani FR 53 500 Free 12 4:18.22 700 200 Free 16 1:37.03 604 200 Fly 3 1:41.28 775
Zawadzki, Noah FR 49 3 mtr Diving 16 306.05 1 mtr Diving 14 270.05 Platform Diving 5 340.05
Schiesl, Benjam SR 49 3 mtr Diving 14 314.5 1 mtr Diving 3 357.4 Platform Diving 17 259.2
Dal Maso, Filip FR 43 500 Free 11 4:18.1 702 400 IM 18 3:47.46 639 1650 Free 9 15:03.53 620
Szabo, Norbert SR 41 200 IM 3 1:43.17 744 200 Free 14 1:35.34 678 200 Fly 24 1:45.69 618
Myburgh, Keith FR 29 500 Free 22 4:22.67 628 400 IM 10 3:45.4 674 1650 Free 17 15:14.34 566
Ho, Ian SR 28.5 50 Free 7 19.47 727 100 Fly 35 48.35 550 100 Free 19 43.23 693
Lamparella, Jac SR 28 50 Free 20 19.66 690 100 Back 16 47.01 649 100 Free 15 43.13 703
Manoff, Philip FR 28 500 Free 24 4:24.01 606 100 Fly 18 46.8 679 200 Fly 9 1:42.36 735
Workman, Sean SR 25 200 IM 15 1:46.74 622 100 Back 25 48.14 567 200 Back 14 1:44.55 605
Craddock, Micha SR 16 500 Free 25 4:24.21 603 400 IM 22 3:50.07 593 1650 Free 14 15:08.84 594
Doss, Brennen FR 14 500 Free 28 4:25.2 586 200 Free 34 1:37.99 559 1650 Free 13 15:05.89 609
Hallock, Thomas SO 12 50 Free 15 19.84 656 100 Back 26 48.17 564 100 Free 28 43.94 628
Shi, Simon JR 11 200 IM 33 1:47.95 579 100 Breast 20 54.33 599 200 Breast 19 1:58.32 601
Herbert, David JR 1 50 Free 24 20.99 405
Carroll, Hassle JR 0 500 Free 40 4:28.59 525 200 Free 37 1:38.54 532 200 Fly 25 1:47.59 547
Wright, Alexand FR 0 500 Free 41 4:28.76 521 400 IM 26 3:51.66 564 1650 Free 26 15:33.33 461
Claesson, Henry FR 0 50 Free 32 20.25 576 100 Fly 29 47.48 625 100 Free 42 44.79 544

FSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Kaleoaloha, Kan SR 73 50 Free 17 19.25 771 100 Fly 1 44.93 845 100 Free 1 42.34 779
Davidson, Joshu SO 72 3 mtr Diving 3 387.55 1 mtr Diving 2 367.0 Platform Diving 10 285.95
Pisani, William SR 69 50 Free 1 19.21 779 100 Fly 10 45.9 754 100 Free 9 42.21 793
Thatcher, Camer JR 62 3 mtr Diving 5 360.15 1 mtr Diving 4 347.2 Platform Diving 16 263.45
Alaniz, Griffin JR 56.5 50 Free 11 19.62 698 100 Back 12 46.49 685 200 Back 4 1:41.29 710
Ksiazek, Jakub FR 52.5 50 Free 9 19.44 733 200 Free 10 1:34.61 710 100 Free 11 42.95 719
Muratovic, Emir SR 49 50 Free 18 19.59 704 100 Back 11 46.43 690 100 Free 4 42.55 758
Polianski, Maxi JR 38 200 IM 16 1:47.35 601 400 IM 14 3:48.43 622 200 Fly 13 1:44.02 676
Bastian, Izaak FR 33 50 Free 39 20.32 561 100 Breast 6 52.81 707 200 Breast 17 1:56.62 651
Telford, Ryan SO 13 200 IM 41 1:49.96 501 400 IM 31 3:54.44 509 200 Breast 14 1:57.98 612
Faminoff, Aidan JR 9 3 mtr Diving 25 226.5 1 mtr Diving 17 268.95
Stefanik, Vladi JR 7 100 Fly 25 47.19 648 200 Free 32 1:37.51 582 100 Free 18 43.14 702
McCusker, Max FR 5 500 Free 30 4:25.71 577 200 Free 20 1:36.32 636 200 Fly 26 1:47.80 538
Seith, Jackson SO 4 200 IM 51 1:53.93 331 100 Breast 21 54.41 594 200 Breast 34 2:02.23 473
Johnson, Garris FR 0 500 Free 52 4:35.4 390 200 Free 54 1:44.00 242 1650 Free 29 15:36.13 445
Cronin, Alex JR 0 500 Free 46 4:30.77 483 200 Free 44 1:38.97 509 200 Fly 37 1:51.86 364
Vann, John SR 0 50 Free 28 20.09 608 200 Free 35 1:38.41 538 100 Free 33 44.36 588
Rhoads, Paxton SO 0 50 Free 57 21.21 351 100 Breast 25 54.53 585 200 Breast 33 2:02.05 479
Butkovich, Patr SO 0 500 Free 50 4:33.61 426 400 IM 37 4:00.7 371 1650 Free 34 15:50.03 362
Deryk, Cooper FR 0 50 Free 27 20.07 612 100 Fly 28 47.44 628 100 Free 30 44.09 614
Loock, Rudo JR 0 200 IM 34 1:47.96 578 200 Free 27 1:36.95 608 200 Fly 33 1:49.69 459

ND

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Yeadon, Zachary SO 50 500 Free 6 4:16.25 733 200 Free 28 1:36.99 606 1650 Free 4 14:44.55 710
Schultz, Aaron JR 45 200 IM 11 1:44.62 694 100 Fly 14 46.51 703 200 Fly 11 1:43.61 690
Bottelberghe, J FR 43 50 Free 48 20.7 476 100 Breast 11 53.44 663 200 Breast 3 1:53.9 731
Montesi, Jack JR 43 100 Fly 20 46.87 674 100 Back 8 46.48 686 200 Back 11 1:43.26 647
Winton, Andrew FR 35 200 IM 14 1:46.01 647 400 IM 8 3:51.11 574 200 Breast 25 1:59.63 561
Cumberland, Wil SO 34 200 IM 19 1:45.67 658 400 IM 13 3:46.91 648 200 Back 13 1:44.27 614
Smith, Zachary FR 30 100 Fly 13 46.39 713 100 Back 18 47.29 629 200 Fly 17 1:43.75 685
Flaute, Austin FR 30 3 mtr Diving 21 259.85 1 mtr Diving 8 273.75 Platform Diving 21 222.75
McKeen, Sadler SO 27 500 Free 10 4:17.35 714 200 Free 21 1:36.39 633 1650 Free 19 15:18.17 546
Grauslys, Matth SR 26 200 IM 32 1:47.78 585 100 Fly 16 46.63 693 200 Fly 12 1:43.71 687
Shek, Steven SR 24 200 IM 21 1:46.39 634 100 Breast 14 53.78 639 200 Breast 18 1:58.23 604
Miranda, Maxwel FR 18 500 Free 20 4:21.36 649 400 IM 19 3:48.29 625 200 Fly 18 1:44.25 668
Limbacher, Matt FR 14 50 Free 54 21.1 378 100 Breast 13 53.65 648 200 Breast 30 2:01.14 511
Barta, Marton FR 14 200 IM 27 1:47.59 592 400 IM 17 3:47.13 644 200 Fly 20 1:45.16 636
Turk, Joseph JR 14 200 IM 23 1:47.06 611 400 IM 20 3:48.74 617 200 Back 18 1:44.4 610
Afrik, Tabahn SR 11 50 Free 29 20.11 604 200 Free 31 1:37.41 586 100 Free 16 43.32 685
Petrison, David FR 9 3 mtr Diving 23 228.15 1 mtr Diving 20 247.4 Platform Diving 23 217.75
Riley, Rex JR 2 200 IM 44 1:50.45 480 100 Breast 23 54.72 570
Milikich, Nicho JR 2 200 IM 30 1:47.72 587 400 IM 30 3:52.66 545 200 Back 23 1:47.00 518
Herrera, Cristi JR 0 3 mtr Diving 29 205.95 1 mtr Diving 32 144.0 Platform Diving 28 186.0
Russell, Jack SR 0 100 Fly 34 48.29 556 200 Breast 31 2:01.58 496

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Moretti, Evan SR 77 3 mtr Diving 2 403.55 1 mtr Diving 7 308.9 Platform Diving 4 372.55
Hernandez, Nath JR 67 3 mtr Diving 9 325.9 1 mtr Diving 6 337.05 Platform Diving 7 308.0
Howard, Jud SR 64 200 IM 13 1:45.87 652 100 Breast 5 52.79 709 200 Breast 5 1:54.80 704
Williams, Miles JR 55 50 Free 13 19.74 677 200 Free 11 1:34.89 698 100 Free 5 42.68 745
St. George, Max SR 36 50 Free 21 19.86 653 100 Back 7 46.28 700 200 Back 17 1:42.86 660
Tate, Sean SR 22 200 IM 20 1:45.82 653 100 Breast 10 53.24 677 100 Free 32 44.24 600
Legard, Yusuke SR 20 50 Free 12 19.73 677 200 Free 25 1:36.74 617 100 Free 20 43.47 671
Owsiany, Josh SR 15 3 mtr Diving 15 308.2 1 mtr Diving 28 210.05 Platform Diving 22 222.2
Anolick, Harel FR 11 3 mtr Diving 30 205.65 1 mtr Diving 19 260.1 Platform Diving 20 224.1
Boboff, Sheldon JR 10 200 IM 24 1:47.15 608 200 Free 17 1:35.12 688 100 Free 27 43.9 632
Zimmer, Adam SO 10 200 IM 36 1:48.24 568 100 Breast 18 54.13 614 200 Breast 22 1:59.06 579
Hartley, Nathan SO 7 100 Fly 32 48.08 574 100 Back 19 47.35 625 200 Back 24 1:47.27 507
LaFata, Spencer SO 2 500 Free 33 4:27.15 551 1650 Free 23 15:23.52 517 200 Fly 31 1:49.30 476
Reznick, Cole FR 1 200 IM 39 1:48.61 554 100 Breast 32 55.32 524 200 Breast 24 1:59.48 565
Hallaron, David FR 0 500 Free 35 4:27.44 546 200 Free 40 1:38.83 517 200 Back 28 1:48.25 469
Zucker, Colson FR 0 50 Free 53 21.08 383 100 Breast 29 55.05 545 200 Breast 35 2:02.81 453
Werner, Everett FR 0 500 Free 36 4:27.6 543 400 IM 29 3:52.65 545 200 Fly 29 1:48.66 503
Matsuda, Daichi JR 0 500 Free 49 4:32.96 439 400 IM 35 3:57.39 446 200 Fly 28 1:48.06 528
Whelan, Matthew FR 0 50 Free 51 20.95 415 100 Fly 47 51.06 292 200 Fly 39 1:55.85 207
Hickman, Riley SR 0 500 Free 33 4:27.15 551 400 IM 33 3:56.47 466 1650 Free 32 15:44.57 394
Washart, Zachar SO 0 500 Free 42 4:29.50 507 200 Free 47 1:40.68 417 1650 Free 28 15:35.23 450

GT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Pumputis, Caio SO 92 200 IM 1 1:41.28 816 100 Breast 2 52.07 762 200 Breast 1 1:51.46 809
Casillas, Matt SR 52 3 mtr Diving 7 309.5 1 mtr Diving 18 260.2 Platform Diving 8 288.35
Correia, Rodrig SR 43 200 Free 24 1:44.78 207 100 Back 9 45.79 736 200 Back 8 1:42.00 687
Williamson, Col SR 24 500 Free 17 4:17.82 707 100 Back 21 47.81 591 200 Back 16 1:45.15 584
Barone, Kyle FR 23 100 Fly 21 46.9 671 100 Back 14 46.59 678 200 Back 19 1:45.17 584
Ferraro, Christ SO 17 100 Fly 19 46.83 677 200 Fly 16 1:45.64 620
Kreider, Jacob SO 15 3 mtr Diving 22 235.3 1 mtr Diving 15 269.7 Platform Diving 25 204.5
Mallet, Nolan SR 14 3 mtr Diving 27 222.2 1 mtr Diving 27 211.35 Platform Diving 13 273.7
Slanschek, Tim JR 14 200 IM 26 1:47.43 598 400 IM 23 3:50.66 583 200 Fly 15 1:44.46 661
Koski, Joonas JR 11 500 Free 43 4:30.12 495 400 IM 16 3:52.47 548 1650 Free 25 15:31.27 473
Miles, Corben SO 6 50 Free 19 19.6 702 100 Fly 44 50.13 379 100 Free 35 44.5 574
Russell, Cale FR 5 500 Free 39 4:28.57 525 200 Free 53 1:42.57 313 1650 Free 20 15:18.62 544
Lim, Darren FR 4 50 Free 32 20.25 576 100 Fly 36 48.42 544 100 Free 21 43.49 670
Portillo, Josep SR 4 200 IM 40 1:49.65 513 100 Breast 33 55.37 520 200 Breast 21 1:58.72 589
Hering, Clayton JR 3 500 Free 31 4:25.77 576 100 Fly 37 48.68 520 200 Fly 22 1:45.56 622
Jacobs, Daniel FR 0 500 Free 44 4:30.31 492 200 Free 43 1:38.91 513 1650 Free 33 15:47.7 376
Wakeland, Clark FR 0 500 Free 45 4:30.61 486 200 Free 50 1:41.47 373 1650 Free 35 15:58.42 314
Daniel, Austin SO 0 50 Free 45 20.53 515 200 Free 45 1:39.54 479 100 Free 40 44.7 554
Doan, Tanner FR 0 200 IM 43 1:50.11 495 400 IM 36 3:58.69 417 200 Breast 28 2:00.84 521
Yang, Jonathan SO 0 200 IM 45 1:50.83 464 100 Breast 27 54.74 569 200 Breast 26 1:59.95 550
Day, Brennan JR 0 400 IM 25 3:51.50 567 1650 Free 30 15:39.13 427 200 Breast 29 2:00.85 521

PITT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Vera, Blaise SO 75 50 Free 5 19.38 745 100 Fly 8 46.29 721 100 Free 2 42.37 776
Helmbacher, Sam JR 67 200 IM 9 1:44.03 714 400 IM 3 3:42.3 726 200 Breast 9 1:55.34 688
Vorster, Eben JR 47 200 IM 12 1:45.20 674 400 IM 12 3:46.63 653 200 Fly 10 1:43.58 691
Fauteux, John SR 20 50 Free 43 20.47 528 100 Breast 9 53.02 692 200 Breast 27 2:00.18 543
Lovasik, Brian SR 17 500 Free 27 4:24.91 591 200 Free 13 1:35.2 684 100 Free 22 43.68 652
Remenyi, Armin SO 16 100 Fly 22 47.06 658 200 Free 26 1:36.75 617 200 Fly 14 1:44.06 675
Young, Jason SO 11 50 Free 35 20.27 572 100 Breast 16 54.19 610 200 Breast 32 2:01.79 488
Smutny, Luke JR 7 100 Fly 31 47.59 615 100 Back 22 47.95 581 200 Fly 21 1:45.24 634
Sett, Aaron SR 3 500 Free 29 4:25.48 581 400 IM 27 3:52.1 555 1650 Free 22 15:23.01 520
Schonbachler, R SO 1 500 Free 48 4:32.64 445 1650 Free 24 15:29.66 482 200 Fly 32 1:49.36 474
Hoch, Alec FR 0 50 Free 47 20.64 490 100 Breast 37 58.89 240 100 Free 46 45.28 491
Cannon, Ellis SO 0 50 Free 25 20.01 624 100 Back 28 48.38 548 100 Free 43 44.8 543
Fishman, Judd SO 0 200 IM 46 1:51.44 438 400 IM 34 3:57.02 454 200 Back 26 1:47.30 506
Ahadzhanian, Se FR 0 50 Free 52 21.03 395 100 Fly 39 48.98 492 200 Fly 34 1:49.72 458
Hilmi, Luay FR 0 100 Fly 41 49.33 458 100 Back 33 49.25 477 200 Back 27 1:48.18 472
Parquet, Josh FR 0 3 mtr Diving 31 202.4 1 mtr Diving 30 199.6 Platform Diving 27 190.1
Szucsik, Bence SO 0 100 Fly 33 48.17 566 100 Back 30 48.61 530 200 Back 25 1:47.21 510
Elzer, Nathan SO 0 200 IM 47 1:51.78 424 100 Back 37 51.02 329 200 Back 30 1:50.62 373
Ahart, Wesley FR 0 3 mtr Diving 28 216.55 1 mtr Diving 29 207.1 Platform Diving 29 182.5

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Abaliksta, Vald SO 35 50 Free 35 20.27 572 100 Breast 7 52.92 699 200 Breast 15 1:58.00 611
Allen, Bryan SO 34 3 mtr Diving 17 297.55 1 mtr Diving 24 231.85 Platform Diving 6 321.15
Burston, Sean SR 32 3 mtr Diving 18 296.5 1 mtr Diving 5 346.9 Platform Diving 30 166.85
Jiang, Alvin SO 29.5 50 Free 31 20.19 588 100 Fly 12 46.37 714 100 Back 12 46.49 685
Smith, Sterling FR 22 50 Free 44 20.48 526 100 Breast 8 53.64 649 100 Free 39 44.68 556
Thames, Christo SO 15 500 Free 37 4:27.95 537 100 Back 32 48.99 499 200 Back 12 1:43.52 638
Coan, Eli SO 13 50 Free 16 19.85 654 100 Fly 43 49.86 406 100 Free 23 44.09 614
Owsiany, Andrew SO 12 3 mtr Diving 19 286.1 1 mtr Diving 26 220.05 Platform Diving 19 240.6
Rauch, Jacob FR 7 200 IM 38 1:48.57 556 100 Breast 22 54.56 582 200 Back 21 1:46.37 541
Cusick, Patrick SR 5 100 Fly 37 48.68 520 100 Back 23 48.2 562 200 Back 22 1:46.84 524
Bretzmann, Thom FR 4 500 Free 26 4:24.84 592 200 Free 36 1:38.42 538 1650 Free 21 15:19.13 541
Loomis, Nichola SR 2 50 Free 49 20.79 454 100 Fly 23 47.23 645 200 Fly 38 1:52.92 319
Sellers, Austin SR 2 200 IM 47 1:51.78 424 100 Breast 26 54.68 573 200 Breast 23 1:59.29 571
Messenger, Will SO 0 50 Free 40 20.34 557 200 Free 41 1:38.89 514 100 Free 38 44.6 564
Bilden, Thomas SR 0 500 Free 53 4:36.64 365 100 Fly 46 50.31 362 200 Fly 27 1:47.93 533
Burhans, Tucker FR 0 50 Free 42 20.38 548 100 Fly 30 47.55 619 100 Free 44 44.85 538
Dimitriou, Dimi SO 0 500 Free 32 4:25.83 575 200 Free 29 1:37.17 598 1650 Free 27 15:33.79 458
Sungaila, Tomas FR 0 50 Free 38 20.3 565 200 Free 30 1:37.37 588 100 Free 41 44.75 549
Koenigsperger, SO 0 500 Free 54 4:39.42 310 200 Free 42 1:38.9 513 100 Free 36 44.55 569
Hill, Tyler SO 0 200 IM 37 1:48.43 561 100 Back 27 48.32 553 100 Free 29 44.03 620
Brocato, Gregor JR 0 50 Free 30 20.18 590 100 Fly 27 47.34 636 100 Free 34 44.46 578

Miami (FL)

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Cooper, Zach SO 65 3 mtr Diving 4 373.0 1 mtr Diving 16 269.25 Platform Diving 2 413.5
Herrera, Briada SR 64 3 mtr Diving 1 452.55 1 mtr Diving 1 433.2
Dinsmore, David JR 32 Platform Diving 1 482.1

BC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Cortens, Taylor SR 20 200 IM 35 1:48.18 570 100 Breast 17 53.93 628 200 Breast 16 1:58.09 608
Kleinsmith, Cha SR 11 200 IM 42 1:49.98 500 100 Breast 19 54.22 607 200 Breast 20 1:58.4 599
Shelton, Matthe SO 0 50 Free 58 21.35 318 200 Free 46 1:40.32 437 100 Free 50 45.95 415
Suchy, William SO 0 500 Free 51 4:34.62 405 200 Free 52 1:42.48 318 1650 Free 36 16:05.97 272
O’Leary, Colin SO 0 100 Fly 40 49.2 471 100 Back 34 49.39 466 200 Fly 35 1:50.50 424
Hinton, Michael JR 0 50 Free 50 20.84 442 200 Free 51 1:41.81 354 100 Free 49 45.79 433
Fares, Sami JR 0 100 Breast 34 56.73 406 200 Breast 40 2:10.71 195
Price, Ryan FR 0 200 IM 50 1:53.13 365 400 IM 38 4:01.36 356 200 Breast 39 2:05.96 341
Roche, Samuel FR 0 50 Free 59 21.76 228 100 Back 31 48.69 523 100 Free 48 45.77 435
Shehab, Alexand FR 0 100 Back 35 50.42 379 200 Back 29 1:48.64 453
Chandra, Kevin SO 0 50 Free 56 21.2 354 100 Fly 48 51.49 255 100 Free 52 47.02 293
Miller, Nichola SR 0 50 Free 55 21.12 373 100 Breast 30 55.18 535 200 Breast 38 2:05.21 367
Farah, Jonathan JR 0 200 IM 49 1:52.42 396 100 Breast 36 57.18 369 200 Breast 37 2:04.87 379
Gruwell, Tyler FR 0 100 Fly 42 49.48 443 100 Back 36 50.7 355 100 Free 47 45.67 447
Santana, Alexan SO 0 500 Free 47 4:31.63 466 200 Free 49 1:41.06 396 1650 Free 31 15:40.54 418
Shepanzyk, Pete SO 0 200 IM 53 1:57.6 193 100 Breast 35 57.0 384 200 Breast 36 2:04.31 399
Derdeyn, Colin SR 0 50 Free 46 20.59 501 100 Fly 45 50.23 369 100 Free 51 46.15 391
McCrory, Robert SR 0 3 mtr Diving 32 187.15 1 mtr Diving 31 185.35
Gvozdas, Cole FR 0 200 IM 52 1:55.07 284 400 IM 39 4:06.71 242 200 Fly 36 1:51.19 394

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimmer

I think NC State’s higher scoring numbers with each class is more indicative of their success developing swimmers than any one class being talent heavy. Looks like the lower classes will pick up just fine.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!