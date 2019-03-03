2019 ACC Men’s Championships Scoring Breakdown

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd
Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC
Champion: NC State Wolfpack
Live Results: here
Championship Central
First some notes:
NC State’s seniors dominated the meet scoring 412 points, 97 more than the next best class, Louisville’s sophomores. The problem with seniors is that they don’t come back next year. With Louisville graduating only 191 points, they look to have a chance next year to end NC State’s dominant run atop the conference. NC State still return the most individual points with 694.5, but Louisville are close with 650.5.
One of the main stories of the meet was Virginia’s valiant comeback attempt in the race for 2nd. They ultimately fell 17.5 points short, but for a while it didn’t look like it would even be close. Entering the final day they were 89 points back. However they clawed back 113.5 points in the 200 back and 200 breast to make it a meet.
The most dramatic moment was arguably the 400 free relay between Virginia Tech and Virginia. Tech and UVA were exactly tied with 100 to go. The Hokies’ anchor
Lane Stone out split UVA’s anchor George Wozencraft by .01 to win the relay by .01. Virginia Tech beat Florida St by 1.5 points for 4th, so that finish gave them their entire margin of victory. The highest scoring individual event was Louisville’s 125 points in the 200 free.
Individual scorers were led by the 92 point trio of Georgia Tech sophomore
Caio Pumputis, NC State sophomore , and Virginia senior Coleman Stewart Brendan Casey 92 points. Next best was Louisville junior Nick Albiero with 86 Final Scores
1. NC State: 1396.5
2. Louisville: 1135.5
3. UVA: 1108
4. VT: 820.5
5. FSU: 819
6. ND: 687
7. Duke: 624
8. GT: 550
9. PITT: 508
10. UNC: 388.5
11. Miami (FL): 161
12. BC: 159 Individual Scores by Year
NC State
Louisville
UVA
VT
FSU
ND
Duke
GT
PITT
UNC
Miami (FL)
BC
FR
135
202
125
216
90.5
193
12
32
0
33
0
0
SO
263.5
315
181.5
161
89
111
19
130
103
138.5
65
0
JR
296
133.5
243
12
172.5
106
132
28
121
0
32
0
SR
412
191
308.5
187.5
191
61
234
137
40
41
64
31
Returning
694.5
650.5
549.5
389
352
410
163
190
224
171.5
97
0
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
NC State
Louisville
UVA
VT
FSU
ND
Duke
GT
PITT
UNC
Miami (FL)
BC
200 Medley Relay
64
56
46
44
54
40
48
52
50
34
0
32
800 Free Relay
116
120
102
98
104
88
88
98
94
68
0
64
3 mtr Diving
148
171
133
122
156
94
148
124
94
90
58
64
500 Free
253
250
194
184
156
140
148
133
94
90
58
64
200 IM
298
283
275
248
167
181
168
165
129
90
58
64
50 Free
410.5
311
297
288.5
251
181
201
171
154
101
58
64
1 mtr Diving
440.5
350
319
328.5
314
208
254
190
154
127
101
64
200 Free Relay
496.5
404
363
378.5
378
256
300
224
206
167
101
96
100 Fly
610.5
451
412
385.5
427
299
300
234
231
184
101
96
400 IM
662.5
493
506
435.5
440
355
300
247
273
184
101
96
200 Free
719.5
618
570
485.5
462
359
325
248
287
184
101
96
100 Breast
760.5
650
609
490.5
490
404
374
276
318
232
101
111
100 Back
855.5
728
641
501.5
520.5
433
403
313
321
248.5
101
111
400 Medley Relay
919.5
784
695
545.5
572.5
473
450
360
371
282.5
101
111
1650 Free
1009.5
859
766
624.5
572.5
505
452
365
375
286.5
101
111
Platform Diving
1058.5
892
795
658.5
600.5
511
509
401
375
316.5
161
111
200 Back
1134
932
867.5
696.5
626.5
550
519
440
375
338.5
161
111
100 Free
1230.5
964
904.5
714.5
727
561
549
444
406
340.5
161
111
200 Breast
1269.5
1006.5
1008
720.5
749
595
578
480
426
354.5
161
127
200 Fly
1342.5
1071.5
1058
768.5
763
647
578
506
460
354.5
161
127
400 Free Relay
1396.5
1135.5
1108
820.5
819
687
624
550
508
388.5
161
159
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
NC State
Louisville
UVA
VT
FSU
ND
Duke
GT
PITT
UNC
Miami (FL)
BC
200 Medley Relay
64
56
46
44
54
40
48
52
50
34
0
32
800 Free Relay
52
64
56
54
50
48
40
46
44
34
0
32
3 mtr Diving
32
51
31
24
52
6
60
26
0
22
58
0
500 Free
105
79
61
62
0
46
0
9
0
0
0
0
200 IM
45
33
81
64
11
41
20
32
35
0
0
0
50 Free
112.5
28
22
40.5
84
0
33
6
25
11
0
0
1 mtr Diving
30
39
22
40
63
27
53
19
0
26
43
0
200 Free Relay
56
54
44
50
64
48
46
34
52
40
0
32
100 Fly
114
47
49
7
49
43
0
10
25
17
0
0
400 IM
52
42
94
50
13
56
0
13
42
0
0
0
200 Free
57
125
64
50
22
4
25
1
14
0
0
0
100 Breast
41
32
39
5
28
45
49
28
31
48
0
15
100 Back
95
78
32
11
30.5
29
29
37
3
16.5
0
0
400 Medley Relay
64
56
54
44
52
40
47
47
50
34
0
0
1650 Free
90
75
71
79
0
32
2
5
4
4
0
0
Platform Diving
49
33
29
34
28
6
57
36
0
30
60
0
200 Back
75.5
40
72.5
38
26
39
10
39
0
22
0
0
100 Free
96.5
32
37
18
100.5
11
30
4
31
2
0
0
200 Breast
39
42.5
103.5
6
22
34
29
36
20
14
0
16
200 Fly
73
65
50
48
14
52
0
26
34
0
0
0
400 Free Relay
54
64
50
52
56
40
46
44
48
34
0
32
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
VT
FSU
BC
Duke
Miami (FL)
Louisville
PITT
GT
NC State
UVA
ND
UNC
1
0
3
0
0
3
3
0
2
3
2
0
0
2
0
1
0
1
1
6
1
1
4
1
0
0
3
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
6
3
1
0
4
1
3
0
1
1
5
0
0
2
2
1
0
5
3
1
0
3
0
1
1
0
3
3
0
1
6
0
1
0
1
0
2
0
0
2
9
1
1
7
3
0
0
3
0
1
0
1
5
2
0
1
8
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
5
2
3
1
9
2
2
0
1
0
4
3
1
3
0
0
0
10
1
3
0
1
0
3
1
0
4
2
1
0
11
1
3
0
1
0
1
0
0
4
3
4
0
12
1
1
0
1
0
2
2
0
2
4
1
3
13
1
1
0
2
0
2
1
1
2
0
4
0
14
5
2
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
2
3
0
15
3
0
0
1
0
4
0
2
2
3
0
1
16
3
2
1
0
1
1
1
3
0
1
2
1
17
2
3
1
2
0
1
0
1
2
1
2
1
18
2
2
0
1
0
4
0
1
1
0
4
1
19
2
0
1
2
0
2
0
3
1
0
3
2
20
2
1
1
3
0
1
0
1
0
2
5
0
21
0
1
0
1
0
1
1
4
1
1
4
2
22
2
0
0
2
0
0
4
2
0
4
0
2
23
0
0
0
1
0
3
0
1
1
1
5
4
24
3
0
0
3
0
2
1
1
1
1
0
1
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Stewart, Colema
JR
92
100 Fly
2
45.09
829
100 Back
1
44.44
846
200 Back
1
1:39.1
784
Knowles, Eric
SO
85
500 Free
1
4:12.13
806
400 IM
2
3:42.09
730
1650 Free
5
14:46.85
699
Vazaios, Andrea
SR
83
200 IM
2
1:41.30
815
200 Free
3
1:33.72
751
200 Fly
2
1:41.03
784
Ress, Justin
SR
76
50 Free
3
19.29
763
200 Free
8
1:34.74
705
100 Free
3
42.41
772
Hensley, Noah
SR
75.5
100 Fly
3
45.33
806
100 Back
5
45.49
759
200 Back
6
1:41.83
692
McIntyre, John
JR
72
500 Free
5
4:15.62
743
400 IM
9
3:45.27
676
1650 Free
3
14:41.73
723
Korstanje, Nyls
FR
69
50 Free
4
19.37
747
100 Fly
9
45.62
779
100 Free
7
42.86
728
Brady, James
JR
58
3 mtr Diving
10
324.8
1 mtr Diving
13
270.8
Platform Diving
3
376.6
Bretscher, Jame
SR
58
100 Fly
7
45.88
756
100 Back
15
46.6
678
200 Fly
7
1:43.25
703
Izzo, Giovanni
SO
55.5
50 Free
6
19.45
731
100 Fly
11
45.92
752
100 Free
11
42.95
719
Graber, Daniel
SR
48
100 Breast
4
52.74
712
200 Breast
8
1:56.17
664
Gray, Holt
SO
45
3 mtr Diving
13
316.55
1 mtr Diving
11
271.95
Platform Diving
12
280.1
Kiesler, Gil
SO
43
500 Free
7
4:18.18
701
400 IM
21
3:49.21
609
1650 Free
11
15:04.34
616
Molacek, Jacob
SR
41
200 IM
10
1:44.17
709
200 Free
23
1:36.71
618
100 Free
8
42.89
725
McGlaughlin, Ma
JR
39
50 Free
14
19.79
666
100 Back
10
46.34
696
100 Free
17
42.83
731
Johnson, Jacob
SO
35
200 Free
19
1:36.05
648
100 Back
17
47.06
645
200 Back
9
1:42.23
680
Erlenmeyer, Dan
JR
35
500 Free
14
4:18.68
693
1650 Free
8
14:59.51
639
Brown, Zachary
FR
34
500 Free
15
4:21.54
647
100 Fly
26
47.29
640
200 Fly
8
1:43.34
700
Kusto, Rafal
FR
32
200 IM
27
1:47.59
592
100 Breast
12
53.55
655
200 Breast
10
1:56.22
663
Garcia, Cobe
SR
22.5
50 Free
7
19.47
727
100 Back
29
48.49
539
100 Free
25
43.82
639
Spanbauer, Stew
SR
8
3 mtr Diving
24
227.2
1 mtr Diving
25
229.55
Platform Diving
18
245.65
Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Albiero, Nicola
SO
86
100 Fly
4
45.37
802
100 Back
2
44.88
807
200 Fly
1
1:40.7
798
Somov, Evgenii
SO
67
200 IM
18
1:45.47
665
100 Breast
1
51.9
775
200 Breast
2
1:53.26
750
Harting, Zach
SR
67
500 Free
13
4:18.4
697
200 Free
2
1:33.52
760
200 Fly
5
1:42.1
744
Barna, Andrej
JR
65
50 Free
2
19.27
767
200 Free
9
1:34.56
713
100 Free
10
42.63
750
Whyte, Mitchell
FR
63
100 Fly
17
46.48
705
100 Back
4
45.38
767
200 Back
2
1:40.39
739
Fecteau, Daniel
SR
62
3 mtr Diving
8
294.75
1 mtr Diving
9
286.05
Platform Diving
9
286.05
Acosta, Marcelo
SR
61
500 Free
4
4:14.94
755
200 Free
18
1:35.56
669
1650 Free
2
14:40.19
731
Sos, Daniel
SO
54
200 IM
4
1:43.63
728
400 IM
4
3:42.96
715
200 Fly
23
1:45.68
618
Paulson, Colton
FR
50
500 Free
9
4:16.53
728
200 Free
7
1:34.52
714
1650 Free
18
15:15.88
558
Sofianidis, Nik
SO
48
100 Fly
15
46.61
695
100 Back
6
46.09
714
200 Back
15
1:45.11
586
Piszczorowicz,
FR
46
500 Free
38
4:28.44
527
200 Free
1
1:33.51
760
100 Free
13
43.03
712
Pinto, Daniel
SO
42
3 mtr Diving
6
322.1
1 mtr Diving
10
284.15
Platform Diving
24
207.95
Curley, Hayden
FR
24
500 Free
18
4:19.82
674
200 Free
33
1:37.88
564
1650 Free
10
15:03.54
620
Jones, Jarrett
JR
22
200 IM
25
1:47.34
601
400 IM
11
3:45.58
671
200 Fly
19
1:44.32
666
Gur, Kivanc
FR
19
3 mtr Diving
20
276.35
1 mtr Diving
23
242.1
Platform Diving
15
267.25
Steele, Samuel
JR
19
500 Free
21
4:21.6
646
200 Free
12
1:35.15
687
200 Fly
30
1:49.12
484
Smith, Theodore
SO
18
500 Free
19
4:20.82
658
400 IM
32
3:54.56
506
1650 Free
15
15:09.38
592
Foulke, Keegan
JR
14.5
200 IM
29
1:47.61
591
400 IM
28
3:52.36
550
200 Breast
12
1:56.61
652
Barrett, Graham
JR
13
500 Free
23
4:22.78
627
200 Free
38
1:38.55
531
1650 Free
16
15:12.61
575
Kovacs, Mate
SR
1
50 Free
26
20.06
616
200 Free
39
1:38.63
527
100 Free
24
44.24
600
Deliyiannis, Mi
SO
0
100 Free
31
44.21
603
UVA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Casey, Brendan
SR
92
500 Free
2
4:12.63
797
400 IM
1
3:39.93
768
1650 Free
1
14:37.50
744
Fong, Zachary
SR
73
200 IM
7
1:44.57
696
100 Fly
6
45.7
771
200 Fly
4
1:41.39
771
Schubert, Frede
JR
72
200 IM
6
1:44.51
698
400 IM
6
3:43.89
699
200 Fly
6
1:42.66
724
Baker, Ryan
JR
66
50 Free
10
19.6
702
200 Free
5
1:33.88
743
100 Free
6
42.77
737
Keblish, Bryce
SR
60
200 IM
8
1:44.98
682
100 Fly
5
45.51
789
100 Free
14
43.05
710
Storch, Casey
FR
57
200 IM
17
1:44.70
691
400 IM
5
3:43.87
699
200 Breast
7
1:55.58
681
Clark, Joseph
JR
56
50 Free
23
20.04
618
100 Back
3
45.22
780
200 Back
3
1:40.68
730
Barnum, Keefer
SO
53
200 IM
31
1:47.76
586
100 Breast
3
52.64
720
200 Breast
4
1:54.04
727
Otto, Matthew
SO
51
400 IM
15
3:49.25
608
1650 Free
12
15:05.42
611
200 Breast
6
1:54.86
702
Wozencraft, Geo
SO
50.5
50 Free
22
20.02
622
200 Free
6
1:33.94
740
200 Back
6
1:41.83
692
Magnan, Samuel
SR
49
500 Free
8
4:20.54
663
200 Free
22
1:36.45
630
1650 Free
6
14:54.03
665
Creedon, Walker
FR
46
3 mtr Diving
12
322.2
1 mtr Diving
12
271.3
Platform Diving
11
281.2
Shelton, Bryce
JR
32
3 mtr Diving
11
323.7
1 mtr Diving
22
243.1
Platform Diving
14
269.85
Albracht, Antho
SR
29.5
200 IM
22
1:47.00
613
100 Breast
15
53.87
632
200 Breast
12
1:56.61
652
Schilling, Samu
SO
23
500 Free
16
4:21.57
646
200 Free
15
1:35.41
675
100 Free
26
43.88
634
Grender, Justin
FR
22
50 Free
37
20.29
567
100 Back
20
47.42
620
200 Back
10
1:42.76
663
Wells, Jacob
JR
17
400 IM
24
3:51.05
575
100 Breast
28
54.91
556
200 Breast
11
1:56.49
655
Kouvaris, Gust
SR
5
200 Back
20
1:45.20
583
Gess, Tristan
SO
4
3 mtr Diving
26
224.85
1 mtr Diving
21
246.7
Platform Diving
26
203.7
Keel, Henry
JR
0
50 Free
34
20.26
574
200 Free
48
1:40.96
401
100 Free
37
44.56
568
Rus, Oliver
FR
0
50 Free
41
20.37
550
100 Breast
31
55.27
528
100 Free
45
45.05
517
VT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Stone, Lane
SO
76
500 Free
3
4:13.1
788
200 Free
4
1:33.82
746
1650 Free
7
14:54.65
662
Tornqvist, Samu
SO
73
200 IM
5
1:44.07
713
400 IM
7
3:46.51
655
200 Back
5
1:41.39
707
Ivanov, Antani
FR
53
500 Free
12
4:18.22
700
200 Free
16
1:37.03
604
200 Fly
3
1:41.28
775
Zawadzki, Noah
FR
49
3 mtr Diving
16
306.05
1 mtr Diving
14
270.05
Platform Diving
5
340.05
Schiesl, Benjam
SR
49
3 mtr Diving
14
314.5
1 mtr Diving
3
357.4
Platform Diving
17
259.2
Dal Maso, Filip
FR
43
500 Free
11
4:18.1
702
400 IM
18
3:47.46
639
1650 Free
9
15:03.53
620
Szabo, Norbert
SR
41
200 IM
3
1:43.17
744
200 Free
14
1:35.34
678
200 Fly
24
1:45.69
618
Myburgh, Keith
FR
29
500 Free
22
4:22.67
628
400 IM
10
3:45.4
674
1650 Free
17
15:14.34
566
Ho, Ian
SR
28.5
50 Free
7
19.47
727
100 Fly
35
48.35
550
100 Free
19
43.23
693
Lamparella, Jac
SR
28
50 Free
20
19.66
690
100 Back
16
47.01
649
100 Free
15
43.13
703
Manoff, Philip
FR
28
500 Free
24
4:24.01
606
100 Fly
18
46.8
679
200 Fly
9
1:42.36
735
Workman, Sean
SR
25
200 IM
15
1:46.74
622
100 Back
25
48.14
567
200 Back
14
1:44.55
605
Craddock, Micha
SR
16
500 Free
25
4:24.21
603
400 IM
22
3:50.07
593
1650 Free
14
15:08.84
594
Doss, Brennen
FR
14
500 Free
28
4:25.2
586
200 Free
34
1:37.99
559
1650 Free
13
15:05.89
609
Hallock, Thomas
SO
12
50 Free
15
19.84
656
100 Back
26
48.17
564
100 Free
28
43.94
628
Shi, Simon
JR
11
200 IM
33
1:47.95
579
100 Breast
20
54.33
599
200 Breast
19
1:58.32
601
Herbert, David
JR
1
50 Free
24
20.99
405
Carroll, Hassle
JR
0
500 Free
40
4:28.59
525
200 Free
37
1:38.54
532
200 Fly
25
1:47.59
547
Wright, Alexand
FR
0
500 Free
41
4:28.76
521
400 IM
26
3:51.66
564
1650 Free
26
15:33.33
461
Claesson, Henry
FR
0
50 Free
32
20.25
576
100 Fly
29
47.48
625
100 Free
42
44.79
544
FSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Kaleoaloha, Kan
SR
73
50 Free
17
19.25
771
100 Fly
1
44.93
845
100 Free
1
42.34
779
Davidson, Joshu
SO
72
3 mtr Diving
3
387.55
1 mtr Diving
2
367.0
Platform Diving
10
285.95
Pisani, William
SR
69
50 Free
1
19.21
779
100 Fly
10
45.9
754
100 Free
9
42.21
793
Thatcher, Camer
JR
62
3 mtr Diving
5
360.15
1 mtr Diving
4
347.2
Platform Diving
16
263.45
Alaniz, Griffin
JR
56.5
50 Free
11
19.62
698
100 Back
12
46.49
685
200 Back
4
1:41.29
710
Ksiazek, Jakub
FR
52.5
50 Free
9
19.44
733
200 Free
10
1:34.61
710
100 Free
11
42.95
719
Muratovic, Emir
SR
49
50 Free
18
19.59
704
100 Back
11
46.43
690
100 Free
4
42.55
758
Polianski, Maxi
JR
38
200 IM
16
1:47.35
601
400 IM
14
3:48.43
622
200 Fly
13
1:44.02
676
Bastian, Izaak
FR
33
50 Free
39
20.32
561
100 Breast
6
52.81
707
200 Breast
17
1:56.62
651
Telford, Ryan
SO
13
200 IM
41
1:49.96
501
400 IM
31
3:54.44
509
200 Breast
14
1:57.98
612
Faminoff, Aidan
JR
9
3 mtr Diving
25
226.5
1 mtr Diving
17
268.95
Stefanik, Vladi
JR
7
100 Fly
25
47.19
648
200 Free
32
1:37.51
582
100 Free
18
43.14
702
McCusker, Max
FR
5
500 Free
30
4:25.71
577
200 Free
20
1:36.32
636
200 Fly
26
1:47.80
538
Seith, Jackson
SO
4
200 IM
51
1:53.93
331
100 Breast
21
54.41
594
200 Breast
34
2:02.23
473
Johnson, Garris
FR
0
500 Free
52
4:35.4
390
200 Free
54
1:44.00
242
1650 Free
29
15:36.13
445
Cronin, Alex
JR
0
500 Free
46
4:30.77
483
200 Free
44
1:38.97
509
200 Fly
37
1:51.86
364
Vann, John
SR
0
50 Free
28
20.09
608
200 Free
35
1:38.41
538
100 Free
33
44.36
588
Rhoads, Paxton
SO
0
50 Free
57
21.21
351
100 Breast
25
54.53
585
200 Breast
33
2:02.05
479
Butkovich, Patr
SO
0
500 Free
50
4:33.61
426
400 IM
37
4:00.7
371
1650 Free
34
15:50.03
362
Deryk, Cooper
FR
0
50 Free
27
20.07
612
100 Fly
28
47.44
628
100 Free
30
44.09
614
Loock, Rudo
JR
0
200 IM
34
1:47.96
578
200 Free
27
1:36.95
608
200 Fly
33
1:49.69
459
ND
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Yeadon, Zachary
SO
50
500 Free
6
4:16.25
733
200 Free
28
1:36.99
606
1650 Free
4
14:44.55
710
Schultz, Aaron
JR
45
200 IM
11
1:44.62
694
100 Fly
14
46.51
703
200 Fly
11
1:43.61
690
Bottelberghe, J
FR
43
50 Free
48
20.7
476
100 Breast
11
53.44
663
200 Breast
3
1:53.9
731
Montesi, Jack
JR
43
100 Fly
20
46.87
674
100 Back
8
46.48
686
200 Back
11
1:43.26
647
Winton, Andrew
FR
35
200 IM
14
1:46.01
647
400 IM
8
3:51.11
574
200 Breast
25
1:59.63
561
Cumberland, Wil
SO
34
200 IM
19
1:45.67
658
400 IM
13
3:46.91
648
200 Back
13
1:44.27
614
Smith, Zachary
FR
30
100 Fly
13
46.39
713
100 Back
18
47.29
629
200 Fly
17
1:43.75
685
Flaute, Austin
FR
30
3 mtr Diving
21
259.85
1 mtr Diving
8
273.75
Platform Diving
21
222.75
McKeen, Sadler
SO
27
500 Free
10
4:17.35
714
200 Free
21
1:36.39
633
1650 Free
19
15:18.17
546
Grauslys, Matth
SR
26
200 IM
32
1:47.78
585
100 Fly
16
46.63
693
200 Fly
12
1:43.71
687
Shek, Steven
SR
24
200 IM
21
1:46.39
634
100 Breast
14
53.78
639
200 Breast
18
1:58.23
604
Miranda, Maxwel
FR
18
500 Free
20
4:21.36
649
400 IM
19
3:48.29
625
200 Fly
18
1:44.25
668
Limbacher, Matt
FR
14
50 Free
54
21.1
378
100 Breast
13
53.65
648
200 Breast
30
2:01.14
511
Barta, Marton
FR
14
200 IM
27
1:47.59
592
400 IM
17
3:47.13
644
200 Fly
20
1:45.16
636
Turk, Joseph
JR
14
200 IM
23
1:47.06
611
400 IM
20
3:48.74
617
200 Back
18
1:44.4
610
Afrik, Tabahn
SR
11
50 Free
29
20.11
604
200 Free
31
1:37.41
586
100 Free
16
43.32
685
Petrison, David
FR
9
3 mtr Diving
23
228.15
1 mtr Diving
20
247.4
Platform Diving
23
217.75
Riley, Rex
JR
2
200 IM
44
1:50.45
480
100 Breast
23
54.72
570
Milikich, Nicho
JR
2
200 IM
30
1:47.72
587
400 IM
30
3:52.66
545
200 Back
23
1:47.00
518
Herrera, Cristi
JR
0
3 mtr Diving
29
205.95
1 mtr Diving
32
144.0
Platform Diving
28
186.0
Russell, Jack
SR
0
100 Fly
34
48.29
556
200 Breast
31
2:01.58
496
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Moretti, Evan
SR
77
3 mtr Diving
2
403.55
1 mtr Diving
7
308.9
Platform Diving
4
372.55
Hernandez, Nath
JR
67
3 mtr Diving
9
325.9
1 mtr Diving
6
337.05
Platform Diving
7
308.0
Howard, Jud
SR
64
200 IM
13
1:45.87
652
100 Breast
5
52.79
709
200 Breast
5
1:54.80
704
Williams, Miles
JR
55
50 Free
13
19.74
677
200 Free
11
1:34.89
698
100 Free
5
42.68
745
St. George, Max
SR
36
50 Free
21
19.86
653
100 Back
7
46.28
700
200 Back
17
1:42.86
660
Tate, Sean
SR
22
200 IM
20
1:45.82
653
100 Breast
10
53.24
677
100 Free
32
44.24
600
Legard, Yusuke
SR
20
50 Free
12
19.73
677
200 Free
25
1:36.74
617
100 Free
20
43.47
671
Owsiany, Josh
SR
15
3 mtr Diving
15
308.2
1 mtr Diving
28
210.05
Platform Diving
22
222.2
Anolick, Harel
FR
11
3 mtr Diving
30
205.65
1 mtr Diving
19
260.1
Platform Diving
20
224.1
Boboff, Sheldon
JR
10
200 IM
24
1:47.15
608
200 Free
17
1:35.12
688
100 Free
27
43.9
632
Zimmer, Adam
SO
10
200 IM
36
1:48.24
568
100 Breast
18
54.13
614
200 Breast
22
1:59.06
579
Hartley, Nathan
SO
7
100 Fly
32
48.08
574
100 Back
19
47.35
625
200 Back
24
1:47.27
507
LaFata, Spencer
SO
2
500 Free
33
4:27.15
551
1650 Free
23
15:23.52
517
200 Fly
31
1:49.30
476
Reznick, Cole
FR
1
200 IM
39
1:48.61
554
100 Breast
32
55.32
524
200 Breast
24
1:59.48
565
Hallaron, David
FR
0
500 Free
35
4:27.44
546
200 Free
40
1:38.83
517
200 Back
28
1:48.25
469
Zucker, Colson
FR
0
50 Free
53
21.08
383
100 Breast
29
55.05
545
200 Breast
35
2:02.81
453
Werner, Everett
FR
0
500 Free
36
4:27.6
543
400 IM
29
3:52.65
545
200 Fly
29
1:48.66
503
Matsuda, Daichi
JR
0
500 Free
49
4:32.96
439
400 IM
35
3:57.39
446
200 Fly
28
1:48.06
528
Whelan, Matthew
FR
0
50 Free
51
20.95
415
100 Fly
47
51.06
292
200 Fly
39
1:55.85
207
Hickman, Riley
SR
0
500 Free
33
4:27.15
551
400 IM
33
3:56.47
466
1650 Free
32
15:44.57
394
Washart, Zachar
SO
0
500 Free
42
4:29.50
507
200 Free
47
1:40.68
417
1650 Free
28
15:35.23
450
GT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pumputis, Caio
SO
92
200 IM
1
1:41.28
816
100 Breast
2
52.07
762
200 Breast
1
1:51.46
809
Casillas, Matt
SR
52
3 mtr Diving
7
309.5
1 mtr Diving
18
260.2
Platform Diving
8
288.35
Correia, Rodrig
SR
43
200 Free
24
1:44.78
207
100 Back
9
45.79
736
200 Back
8
1:42.00
687
Williamson, Col
SR
24
500 Free
17
4:17.82
707
100 Back
21
47.81
591
200 Back
16
1:45.15
584
Barone, Kyle
FR
23
100 Fly
21
46.9
671
100 Back
14
46.59
678
200 Back
19
1:45.17
584
Ferraro, Christ
SO
17
100 Fly
19
46.83
677
200 Fly
16
1:45.64
620
Kreider, Jacob
SO
15
3 mtr Diving
22
235.3
1 mtr Diving
15
269.7
Platform Diving
25
204.5
Mallet, Nolan
SR
14
3 mtr Diving
27
222.2
1 mtr Diving
27
211.35
Platform Diving
13
273.7
Slanschek, Tim
JR
14
200 IM
26
1:47.43
598
400 IM
23
3:50.66
583
200 Fly
15
1:44.46
661
Koski, Joonas
JR
11
500 Free
43
4:30.12
495
400 IM
16
3:52.47
548
1650 Free
25
15:31.27
473
Miles, Corben
SO
6
50 Free
19
19.6
702
100 Fly
44
50.13
379
100 Free
35
44.5
574
Russell, Cale
FR
5
500 Free
39
4:28.57
525
200 Free
53
1:42.57
313
1650 Free
20
15:18.62
544
Lim, Darren
FR
4
50 Free
32
20.25
576
100 Fly
36
48.42
544
100 Free
21
43.49
670
Portillo, Josep
SR
4
200 IM
40
1:49.65
513
100 Breast
33
55.37
520
200 Breast
21
1:58.72
589
Hering, Clayton
JR
3
500 Free
31
4:25.77
576
100 Fly
37
48.68
520
200 Fly
22
1:45.56
622
Jacobs, Daniel
FR
0
500 Free
44
4:30.31
492
200 Free
43
1:38.91
513
1650 Free
33
15:47.7
376
Wakeland, Clark
FR
0
500 Free
45
4:30.61
486
200 Free
50
1:41.47
373
1650 Free
35
15:58.42
314
Daniel, Austin
SO
0
50 Free
45
20.53
515
200 Free
45
1:39.54
479
100 Free
40
44.7
554
Doan, Tanner
FR
0
200 IM
43
1:50.11
495
400 IM
36
3:58.69
417
200 Breast
28
2:00.84
521
Yang, Jonathan
SO
0
200 IM
45
1:50.83
464
100 Breast
27
54.74
569
200 Breast
26
1:59.95
550
Day, Brennan
JR
0
400 IM
25
3:51.50
567
1650 Free
30
15:39.13
427
200 Breast
29
2:00.85
521
PITT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vera, Blaise
SO
75
50 Free
5
19.38
745
100 Fly
8
46.29
721
100 Free
2
42.37
776
Helmbacher, Sam
JR
67
200 IM
9
1:44.03
714
400 IM
3
3:42.3
726
200 Breast
9
1:55.34
688
Vorster, Eben
JR
47
200 IM
12
1:45.20
674
400 IM
12
3:46.63
653
200 Fly
10
1:43.58
691
Fauteux, John
SR
20
50 Free
43
20.47
528
100 Breast
9
53.02
692
200 Breast
27
2:00.18
543
Lovasik, Brian
SR
17
500 Free
27
4:24.91
591
200 Free
13
1:35.2
684
100 Free
22
43.68
652
Remenyi, Armin
SO
16
100 Fly
22
47.06
658
200 Free
26
1:36.75
617
200 Fly
14
1:44.06
675
Young, Jason
SO
11
50 Free
35
20.27
572
100 Breast
16
54.19
610
200 Breast
32
2:01.79
488
Smutny, Luke
JR
7
100 Fly
31
47.59
615
100 Back
22
47.95
581
200 Fly
21
1:45.24
634
Sett, Aaron
SR
3
500 Free
29
4:25.48
581
400 IM
27
3:52.1
555
1650 Free
22
15:23.01
520
Schonbachler, R
SO
1
500 Free
48
4:32.64
445
1650 Free
24
15:29.66
482
200 Fly
32
1:49.36
474
Hoch, Alec
FR
0
50 Free
47
20.64
490
100 Breast
37
58.89
240
100 Free
46
45.28
491
Cannon, Ellis
SO
0
50 Free
25
20.01
624
100 Back
28
48.38
548
100 Free
43
44.8
543
Fishman, Judd
SO
0
200 IM
46
1:51.44
438
400 IM
34
3:57.02
454
200 Back
26
1:47.30
506
Ahadzhanian, Se
FR
0
50 Free
52
21.03
395
100 Fly
39
48.98
492
200 Fly
34
1:49.72
458
Hilmi, Luay
FR
0
100 Fly
41
49.33
458
100 Back
33
49.25
477
200 Back
27
1:48.18
472
Parquet, Josh
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
31
202.4
1 mtr Diving
30
199.6
Platform Diving
27
190.1
Szucsik, Bence
SO
0
100 Fly
33
48.17
566
100 Back
30
48.61
530
200 Back
25
1:47.21
510
Elzer, Nathan
SO
0
200 IM
47
1:51.78
424
100 Back
37
51.02
329
200 Back
30
1:50.62
373
Ahart, Wesley
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
28
216.55
1 mtr Diving
29
207.1
Platform Diving
29
182.5
UNC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abaliksta, Vald
SO
35
50 Free
35
20.27
572
100 Breast
7
52.92
699
200 Breast
15
1:58.00
611
Allen, Bryan
SO
34
3 mtr Diving
17
297.55
1 mtr Diving
24
231.85
Platform Diving
6
321.15
Burston, Sean
SR
32
3 mtr Diving
18
296.5
1 mtr Diving
5
346.9
Platform Diving
30
166.85
Jiang, Alvin
SO
29.5
50 Free
31
20.19
588
100 Fly
12
46.37
714
100 Back
12
46.49
685
Smith, Sterling
FR
22
50 Free
44
20.48
526
100 Breast
8
53.64
649
100 Free
39
44.68
556
Thames, Christo
SO
15
500 Free
37
4:27.95
537
100 Back
32
48.99
499
200 Back
12
1:43.52
638
Coan, Eli
SO
13
50 Free
16
19.85
654
100 Fly
43
49.86
406
100 Free
23
44.09
614
Owsiany, Andrew
SO
12
3 mtr Diving
19
286.1
1 mtr Diving
26
220.05
Platform Diving
19
240.6
Rauch, Jacob
FR
7
200 IM
38
1:48.57
556
100 Breast
22
54.56
582
200 Back
21
1:46.37
541
Cusick, Patrick
SR
5
100 Fly
37
48.68
520
100 Back
23
48.2
562
200 Back
22
1:46.84
524
Bretzmann, Thom
FR
4
500 Free
26
4:24.84
592
200 Free
36
1:38.42
538
1650 Free
21
15:19.13
541
Loomis, Nichola
SR
2
50 Free
49
20.79
454
100 Fly
23
47.23
645
200 Fly
38
1:52.92
319
Sellers, Austin
SR
2
200 IM
47
1:51.78
424
100 Breast
26
54.68
573
200 Breast
23
1:59.29
571
Messenger, Will
SO
0
50 Free
40
20.34
557
200 Free
41
1:38.89
514
100 Free
38
44.6
564
Bilden, Thomas
SR
0
500 Free
53
4:36.64
365
100 Fly
46
50.31
362
200 Fly
27
1:47.93
533
Burhans, Tucker
FR
0
50 Free
42
20.38
548
100 Fly
30
47.55
619
100 Free
44
44.85
538
Dimitriou, Dimi
SO
0
500 Free
32
4:25.83
575
200 Free
29
1:37.17
598
1650 Free
27
15:33.79
458
Sungaila, Tomas
FR
0
50 Free
38
20.3
565
200 Free
30
1:37.37
588
100 Free
41
44.75
549
Koenigsperger,
SO
0
500 Free
54
4:39.42
310
200 Free
42
1:38.9
513
100 Free
36
44.55
569
Hill, Tyler
SO
0
200 IM
37
1:48.43
561
100 Back
27
48.32
553
100 Free
29
44.03
620
Brocato, Gregor
JR
0
50 Free
30
20.18
590
100 Fly
27
47.34
636
100 Free
34
44.46
578
Miami (FL)
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Cooper, Zach
SO
65
3 mtr Diving
4
373.0
1 mtr Diving
16
269.25
Platform Diving
2
413.5
Herrera, Briada
SR
64
3 mtr Diving
1
452.55
1 mtr Diving
1
433.2
Dinsmore, David
JR
32
Platform Diving
1
482.1
BC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Cortens, Taylor
SR
20
200 IM
35
1:48.18
570
100 Breast
17
53.93
628
200 Breast
16
1:58.09
608
Kleinsmith, Cha
SR
11
200 IM
42
1:49.98
500
100 Breast
19
54.22
607
200 Breast
20
1:58.4
599
Shelton, Matthe
SO
0
50 Free
58
21.35
318
200 Free
46
1:40.32
437
100 Free
50
45.95
415
Suchy, William
SO
0
500 Free
51
4:34.62
405
200 Free
52
1:42.48
318
1650 Free
36
16:05.97
272
O’Leary, Colin
SO
0
100 Fly
40
49.2
471
100 Back
34
49.39
466
200 Fly
35
1:50.50
424
Hinton, Michael
JR
0
50 Free
50
20.84
442
200 Free
51
1:41.81
354
100 Free
49
45.79
433
Fares, Sami
JR
0
100 Breast
34
56.73
406
200 Breast
40
2:10.71
195
Price, Ryan
FR
0
200 IM
50
1:53.13
365
400 IM
38
4:01.36
356
200 Breast
39
2:05.96
341
Roche, Samuel
FR
0
50 Free
59
21.76
228
100 Back
31
48.69
523
100 Free
48
45.77
435
Shehab, Alexand
FR
0
100 Back
35
50.42
379
200 Back
29
1:48.64
453
Chandra, Kevin
SO
0
50 Free
56
21.2
354
100 Fly
48
51.49
255
100 Free
52
47.02
293
Miller, Nichola
SR
0
50 Free
55
21.12
373
100 Breast
30
55.18
535
200 Breast
38
2:05.21
367
Farah, Jonathan
JR
0
200 IM
49
1:52.42
396
100 Breast
36
57.18
369
200 Breast
37
2:04.87
379
Gruwell, Tyler
FR
0
100 Fly
42
49.48
443
100 Back
36
50.7
355
100 Free
47
45.67
447
Santana, Alexan
SO
0
500 Free
47
4:31.63
466
200 Free
49
1:41.06
396
1650 Free
31
15:40.54
418
Shepanzyk, Pete
SO
0
200 IM
53
1:57.6
193
100 Breast
35
57.0
384
200 Breast
36
2:04.31
399
Derdeyn, Colin
SR
0
50 Free
46
20.59
501
100 Fly
45
50.23
369
100 Free
51
46.15
391
McCrory, Robert
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
32
187.15
1 mtr Diving
31
185.35
Gvozdas, Cole
FR
0
200 IM
52
1:55.07
284
400 IM
39
4:06.71
242
200 Fly
36
1:51.19
394
I think NC State’s higher scoring numbers with each class is more indicative of their success developing swimmers than any one class being talent heavy. Looks like the lower classes will pick up just fine.