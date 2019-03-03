2019 ACC Men’s Championships Scoring Breakdown

Sergio Lopez on VT Culture: “We don’t talk about winning” (Video) Beating Florida State by a mere 1.5 points for 4th place, it is evident that Virginia Tech is doing something right under head coach Sergio Lopez

2019 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap NC State has locked up their 5th-straight team title, but Louisville and Virginia face a tight race for 2nd tonight on the final day of the 2019 ACC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships in Greensboro, NC.

Pitt Head Coach John Hargis on 1st Ever Men’s ACC Medal (Video) ultimately it was NC State’s Eric Knowles and Pitt’s Samy Helmbacher who emerged and took 2nd and 3rd in close order, 3:42.09 to 3:42.30.

Eric Knowles Breaks Down ‘Dino Distance Magic (Video) One of the fun parts about the 500 is that it can draw out the drama, and while it turned out Eric Knowlesled for the entire race, his opponents kept it close enough the entire way to keep things interesting.

Louisville-Virginia Battle for 2nd Will Come Down to the Wire at ACCs After a big prelims session, Virginia has a chance to close on Louisville for 2nd place.

2019 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recaps Coleman Stewart will be looking to follow up his stellar day yesterday as we head into the final day of the 2019 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships.