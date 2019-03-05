NC State’s Stewart, Georgia Tech’s Pumputis Named ACC Co-MVPs

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd

Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending Champion : NC State Wolfpack (5x)

After NC State claimed their 5th consecutive ACC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship on Saturday night, junior backstroker Coleman Stewart and Georgia Tech sophomore IMer/breaststroker Caio Pumputis were named Co-MVPs (or Most Valuable Swimmers) of the meet.

Stewart won gold in the 100 (44.44) and 200 backstroke (1:39.10), the former a new ACC conference and meet record, and finished 2nd in the 100 fly (45.09). He also reset his ACC record in the 100 back with a 44.36 leading off the Wolfpack’s winning 400 medley relay.

Pumputis won gold in the 200 IM (1:41.28) and 200 breaststroke (1:51.46), the latter a new ACC conference and meet record, and finished 2nd in the 100 breast (52.07).

Duke’s Evan Moretti was voted Most Valuable Men’s Diver last week. The senior placed top 8 on all 3 boards – finishing 7th on 1-meter, 2nd on 3-meter, and 4th on platform.

This is the 3rd consecutive year a NC State swimmer was named MVP as Ryan Held claimed that honor in 2017 and 2018.

Louisville concluded the meet in 2nd place with 1135.5 points, followed by Virginia (1108), Virginia Tech (820.5), Florida State (819), Notre Dame (687), Duke (624), Georgia Tech (550), Pitt (508), North Carolina (388.5), Miami (161) and Boston College (159).