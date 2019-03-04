2-Time ACC Champ Brendan Casey Talks D-Training with Tyler Fenwick (Video)

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm
- Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results)
- Live Results: here
- Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)
- Psych Sheet
- Championship Central
Reported and captured by Robert Gibbs.
1650 – TIMED FINALS
- Meet Record – Anton Ipsen, NC State, 14:31.21 – 2018
- ACC Record – Anton Ipsen, NC State, 14:24.43 – 2018
- Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 14:54.38
- Brendan Casey (Virginia) – 14:37.50
- Marcelo Acosta (Louisville) – 14:40.19
- John McIntyre (NC State) – 14:41.73
Louisville’s Marcelo Acosta and Notre Dame’s Zach Yeadon were the leaders early on, but Virginia’s Brendan Casey and NC State’s Eric Knowles made this a four-man race by around 1/3 of the way through. At the halfway point, less than 0.7s seconds separated the four men, but Yeadon began to fall off the pace, dropping to 5th at NC State’s John McIntyre moved up to 4th.
Around the 1000, Casey began pushed ahead, opening up a two-second lead, with Acosta behind. Knowles, McIntrye, and Yeadon kept shuffling the lead among them over the final few hundred yards, while Casey continued to extend his lead. McIntyre caught and passed Knowles and Yeadon, but couldn’t catch Acosta, who ended up 2nd, while Casey won by almost three seconds.
