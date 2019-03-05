Freshmen Lead Stanford to 3rd Straight Pac-12 Women’s Title

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Federal Way, WA

Champion: Stanford (3x)

Live results

Championship Central

FINAL SCORES

1. STAN: 1775

2. CAL: 1350

3. USC: 1185.5

4. ASU: 932.5

5. UA: 837

6. UCLA: 835

7. UTAH: 531.5

8. WSU: 284.5

9. OSU: 172

To not much surprise, the Stanford women took home a 3rd consecutive Pac-12 team title. This year they took the meet by over 400 points, so we can safely label this as a decisive victory. The question “how did they win?” seems like it doesn’t apply here, since they won by so much, so I’ll just go over some of the highlights.

First things first, the Stanford freshmen did not disappoint. This was a crazy fast freshmen class, so it’s not super surprising that they did so well, but they outscored the other classes by significant margins. In fact, all 7 freshmen scored a minimum of 40 points, with several scoring over 70. Taylor Ruck became the 7th fastest 200 backstroker in NCAA history, finishing 2nd to Ella Eastin the event. She also rose up to tie Lia Neal (who is a Stanford alum) for the spot of 9th fastest NCAA 100 freestyler of all time.

Ella Eastin showed up in a big way for her final Pac-12 Champs, winning all 3 of her individual events. Over the course of the meet, Eastin became a top 10 performer all-time in the NCAA 500 free, an event we don’t get to see her swim a at championship meets that often. She’ll swap that out for the 200 IM for NCAAs, an event where she is the NCAA record holder. Similarly, she won the 200 backstroke on Saturday, leading a 1-2-3-4 charge for Stanford. She will likely swim the 200 fly at NCAAs, another event where she holds the NCAA record. Eastin also won the 400 IM, where, again, holds the NCAA record.

In addition to the 1-2-3-4 finish in the 200 back, Stanford also posted 1-2 finishes in the 400 IM and 500 free.