2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal finished out the last major D1 women’s conference meet this year with a bang, clocking a new NCAA record in the 400 free relay. Their time of 3:07.41 undercut the previous NCAA, Pac-12, and U.S. Open records of 3:07.61, which were held by the Stanford squad of Simone Manuel, Katie Ledecky, Janet Hu, and Lia Neal from 2017. The Cal relay was comprised of Robin Neumann, Katie McLaughlin, Amy Bilquist, and Abbey Weitzeil.

Here is a comparison of splits between the 2 relays

So, right off the bat, it’s noticeable that Cal had a blistering fast last 300, with all 3 of their last splits 46.55 or faster. Comparing the splits on the last 300, Cal tonight was 3:19.24, compared to 2017 Stanford at 3:21.59. Of course, the difference that made Stanford an insanely fast relay, was Simone Manuel‘s insanely fast 46.02 lead-off, which was 2.15 second faster than Robin Neumann‘s tonight. One other notable part of this race was the the fastest Cal split did not belong to Abbey Weitzeil, it was Amy Bilquist, who threw down an absolutely incredible 46.30 on the 3rd leg.

What’s kind of bizarre here is that we pretty much know this relay has the ability to be faster. Robin Neumann‘s lead-off was 48.17, but she had also swum a lifetime best 47.78 in the A final of the 100 free tonight. Abbey Weitzeil‘s split of 46.39 was actually slower flying than she was flat start in the 100 free tonight too (46.35). Those 2 splits combined could account for around 1 second of improvement if they both were to swim at their absolute best.