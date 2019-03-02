2019 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth and final day of the 2019 Pac-12 Women’s Championships is underway in Federal Way, Washington. This morning we’ll see prelims for the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly.

Women’s 200 back:

Pac-12 record: 1:47.30, Kathleen Baker, 2018

Championship record: 1:48.27, Kathleen Baker, 2018

NCAA “A” Cut: 1:50.50

Stanford got the day off to a got start with five A-finalists in the 200 back, including the fastest four swims of the morning. Leading the way is freshman Taylor Ruck, dropping just shy of two seconds off her previous lifetime best. The second seed tonight is Ella Eastin, who broke 1:52 for the first time to go 1:52.23 this morning. Following her is freshman teammate Lucie Nordmann, who also broke 1:52 for the first time. The fourth seed is Cardinal Erin Voss, who also went a best time, dropping .20 for a 1:51.72.

Cal junior Keaton Blovad is the fifth seed with a 1:53.42, and then the fifth and final Cardinal in the top eight is junior Allie Szekely with a 1:53.51 (but she’s been 1:51.72).

UCLA freshman Mara Newman was the seventh-fastest finisher in 1:53.88, a best time by half a second, and Cal freshman Alicia Wilson rounded out the top eight in 1:54.96.

A-finalists:

Taylor Ruck, STAN, 1:49.89 Ella Eastin, STAN, 1:51.23 Lucie Nordmann, STAN, 1:51.63 Erin Voss, STAN, 1:51.72 Keaton Blovad, CAL, 1:53.42 Allie Szekely, STAN, 1:53.51 Mara Newman, UCLA, 1:53.88 Alicia Wilson, CAL, 1:54.96

Women’s 100 free:

Pac-12 record: 45.56, Simone Manuel, 2017

Championship record: 46.36, Simone Manuel, 2017

NCAA “A” Cut: 47.35

A-finalists:

Amy Bilquist, CAL, 47.49 Abbey Weitzeil, CAL, 47.53 Robin Neumann, CAL, 48.17 Lauren Pitzer, STAN, 48.19 Laticia Transom, USC, 48.46 Marta Ciesla, USC, 48.48 Kenisha Liu, UCLA, 38.62 Jemma Schlicht, USC, 48.70

Women’s 200 breast:

Pac-12 record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni, 2009

Championship record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni, 2009

NCAA “A” Cut: 2:06.94

Women’s 200 fly: