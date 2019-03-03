2019 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Stanford women continue to have a substantial lead over Cal in the team scores. The 200 back finalists reflect the extension of that lead with the top 4 all Cardinals, with Taylor Ruck leading the way.

On the flip side, the top 3 in the 100 free are all Cal Bears, with Abbey Weitzeil potentially looking to take down another record after taking the NCAA record in the 50 free on Thursday.

Also coming off an NCAA record is USC’s Louise Hansson, who swam the fastest 100 fly on Friday. Hansson comes in as the top seed in the 200 fly.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE:

Pac-12 Record: 15:03.31 2016, Katie Ledecky, 2016

Championship Record: 15:40.17, 2015 Cierra Runge, 2015

Estimated NCAA Invite Time:

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

Pac-12 record: 1:47.30, Kathleen Baker, 2018

Championship record: 1:48.27, Kathleen Baker, 2018

Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.64

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

Pac-12 record: 45.56, Simone Manuel , 2017

, 2017 Championship record: 46.36, Simone Manuel , 2017

, 2017 Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 48.53

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:

Pac-12 record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni, 2009

Championship record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni, 2009

Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 2:10.14

WOMEN’S 200 FLY:

Pac-12 record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin, 2018

Championship record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin, 2018

Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.99

WOMEN’S PLATFORM DIVING:

Pac-12 Record: 368.75, Haley Ishimatsu, 2015

Championship Record: 368.75, Haley Ishimatsu, 2015

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY: