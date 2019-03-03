Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Stanford women continue to have a substantial lead over Cal in the team scores. The 200 back finalists reflect the extension of that lead with the top 4 all Cardinals, with Taylor Ruck leading the way.

On the flip side, the top 3 in the 100 free are all Cal Bears, with Abbey Weitzeil potentially looking to take down another record after taking the NCAA record in the 50 free on Thursday.

Also coming off an NCAA record is USC’s Louise Hansson, who swam the fastest 100 fly on Friday. Hansson comes in as the top seed in the 200 fly.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE:

  • Pac-12 Record: 15:03.31 2016, Katie Ledecky, 2016
  • Championship Record: 15:40.17, 2015 Cierra Runge, 2015
  • Estimated NCAA Invite Time:

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

  • Pac-12 record: 1:47.30, Kathleen Baker, 2018
  • Championship record: 1:48.27, Kathleen Baker, 2018
  • Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.64

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:

  • Pac-12 record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni, 2009
  • Championship record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni, 2009
  • Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 2:10.14

WOMEN’S 200 FLY:

  • Pac-12 record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin, 2018
  • Championship record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin, 2018
  • Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.99

WOMEN’S PLATFORM DIVING:

  • Pac-12 Record: 368.75, Haley Ishimatsu, 2015
  • Championship Record: 368.75, Haley Ishimatsu, 2015

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY:

  • Pac-12 Record: 3:07.61, Stanford (S. Manuel, K. Ledecky, J. Hu, L. Neal), 2017
  • Championship Record: 3:08.51, Stanford (S. Manuel, K. Ledecky, J. Hu, L. Neal), 2017

