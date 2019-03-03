Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sergio Lopez on VT Culture: “We don’t talk about winning” (Video)

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results)
  • Live Results: here
  • Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Championship Central

Reported and captured by Robert Gibbs.

400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Meet Record – NC State, 2:45.59 – 2018
  • ACC Record – NC State, 2:44.31 – 2018
  • NCAA ‘A’ Standard – 2:51.39
  • NCAA ‘B’ Standard – 2:52.79
  1. Louisville – 2:48.35
  2. Florida State – 2:48.51
  3. NC State – 2:48.71

The Louisville men capped a strong meet with a 2:48.35 victory here. Nick Albiero led off in 42.84, followed by Andrej Barna (41.93) and Bartosz Piszczorowicz (42.08), then Zach Harting, fresh off the 200 fly, anchored in 41.50, giving the Cardinals a 0.16s margin of victory.

FSU took 2nd in 2:48.51. NC State ended up in 3rd, in 2:48.71, although they didn’t use Korstanje, Molacek, or Giovanni Izzo, all of whom finished between 7th and 11th individually, and instead went with Andreas Vazaois and Mark McGlaughlin on the middle two legs.

Virginia Tech won the first heat in 2:51.23, which put them just ahead of intrastate rivals UVA by 0.01s.

Final Standings

1. North Carolina State Universit 1396.5
2. Louisville, University of 1135.5
3. Virginia, University of 1108
4. VA Tech 820.5
5. Florida State University 819
6. Notre Dame, University of 687
7. Duke University 624
8. Georgia Institute of Technolog 550
9. Pittsburgh, University of 508
10. North Carolina, University of, 388.5
11. University of Miami (Florida) 161
12. Boston College

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
swimmer!

“But we do talk about getting fourth”

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
56 seconds ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!