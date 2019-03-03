Sergio Lopez on VT Culture: “We don’t talk about winning” (Video)

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

NC State Wolfpack (results) Live Results: here

here Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)

WatchESPN (subscription required) Psych Sheet

Championship Central

Reported and captured by Robert Gibbs.

400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record – NC State, 2:45.59 – 2018

ACC Record – NC State, 2:44.31 – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Standard – 2:51.39

NCAA ‘B’ Standard – 2:52.79

Louisville – 2:48.35 Florida State – 2:48.51 NC State – 2:48.71

The Louisville men capped a strong meet with a 2:48.35 victory here. Nick Albiero led off in 42.84, followed by Andrej Barna (41.93) and Bartosz Piszczorowicz (42.08), then Zach Harting, fresh off the 200 fly, anchored in 41.50, giving the Cardinals a 0.16s margin of victory.

FSU took 2nd in 2:48.51. NC State ended up in 3rd, in 2:48.71, although they didn’t use Korstanje, Molacek, or Giovanni Izzo, all of whom finished between 7th and 11th individually, and instead went with Andreas Vazaois and Mark McGlaughlin on the middle two legs.

Virginia Tech won the first heat in 2:51.23, which put them just ahead of intrastate rivals UVA by 0.01s.

Final Standings

1. North Carolina State Universit 1396.5

2. Louisville, University of 1135.5

3. Virginia, University of 1108

4. VA Tech 820.5

5. Florida State University 819

6. Notre Dame, University of 687

7. Duke University 624

8. Georgia Institute of Technolog 550

9. Pittsburgh, University of 508

10. North Carolina, University of, 388.5

11. University of Miami (Florida) 161

12. Boston College