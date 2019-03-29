Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UPDATE: Cal’s Carr Capitalizes on 100 Backstroke Re-Swim (With Video)

by SwimSwam Staff 29

March 29th, 2019 College, News, Pac-12

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NOTE: This article has been updated from original publication following Carr’s re-swim

In what has already been a meet of extraordinary events, a failure to remove the backstroke wedge mid-race gave California sophomore Daniel Carr a re-swim opportunity in the 100 backstroke that carries serious consequences in the team race.

In his morning heat of the 100 backstroke, the wedge was not removed from Carr’s lane following the start, resulting in Carr flipping into the wedge at the halfway mark, clearly affecting his second turn.  He finished the race in 45.45, temporarily putting him just out of scoring position at 17th place.  While it’s impossible to determine the exact impact of the wedge, he appeared to lose some ground coming off the second wall (see embedded video below).  In addition, he was 45.09 leading off last night’s 400 medley relay, and his opening 50 of this morning’s race (before hitting the wedge) was 21.74, right in line with last night’s effort.

Carr was awarded a re-swim following the error, and he capitalized in a big way for the Bears.  Swimming alone out of lane 1–the same lane as his first swim–Carr clocked a lifetime best 44.86, good for fourth overall.  Notably, he flipped at 21.75, meaning Carr made up over a half second from his earlier swim during that second 50.

Beyond giving Cal an addition 11-20 points (assuming no disqualifications), the implications on the team race are magnified when also considering the Texas athletes in the events.  Prior to the re-swim 16th place belonged to Austin Katz of Texas, who will now be relegated to first alternate, and Ryan Harty was 6th place.  Katz led off the Texas 400 medley in 44.94 yesterday morning, so he was clearly capable of winning the consolation heat tonight.  Furthermore, that bumps Harty from lane 7 to a less-coveted outside lane in finals.

Outside of the team title race, the re-swim also knocked Alabama’s Zane Waddell out of the championship final.

Videos of both swims (including a very animated Dave Durden in each) are below:

Daniel Carr‘s morning swim (wedge mishap):

Daniel Carr‘s re-swim:

In This Story

29
Leave a Reply

14 Comment threads
15 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
24 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimming4silver

yikes, what a rookie mistake from the official

Vote Up13-1Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
12Volt

Serious question, I don’t know the rule: If Carr swims the re-swim slower, is he stuck with that time, or can he take the fastest of the two? Not that anyone is likely to scratch, but going slower could bump him down the alternate list.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
I_said_It

Irrelevant now.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
swim4fun

Once you choose re-swim, the previous time is erased

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
NCSwimFan

Correct. This happened at Cary Futures last summer, a bunch of swimmers were standing behind the blocks waving their hands (like during basketball free throws) at the start of the men’s 100 fly. The distraction caused four swimmers to false start and be disqualified. The referees gave all the swimmers the option to re-swim, but those who were not disqualified would be stuck with the time they swam the second time, even if it was slower. I believe two of those four, as well as all four DQed swimmers, chose to reswim.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
Mr Piano

Go Bears!

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!