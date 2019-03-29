UPDATE: Cal’s Carr Capitalizes on 100 Backstroke Re-Swim (With Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

NOTE: This article has been updated from original publication following Carr’s re-swim

In what has already been a meet of extraordinary events, a failure to remove the backstroke wedge mid-race gave California sophomore Daniel Carr a re-swim opportunity in the 100 backstroke that carries serious consequences in the team race.

In his morning heat of the 100 backstroke, the wedge was not removed from Carr’s lane following the start, resulting in Carr flipping into the wedge at the halfway mark, clearly affecting his second turn. He finished the race in 45.45, temporarily putting him just out of scoring position at 17th place. While it’s impossible to determine the exact impact of the wedge, he appeared to lose some ground coming off the second wall (see embedded video below). In addition, he was 45.09 leading off last night’s 400 medley relay, and his opening 50 of this morning’s race (before hitting the wedge) was 21.74, right in line with last night’s effort.

Carr was awarded a re-swim following the error, and he capitalized in a big way for the Bears. Swimming alone out of lane 1–the same lane as his first swim–Carr clocked a lifetime best 44.86, good for fourth overall. Notably, he flipped at 21.75, meaning Carr made up over a half second from his earlier swim during that second 50.

Beyond giving Cal an addition 11-20 points (assuming no disqualifications), the implications on the team race are magnified when also considering the Texas athletes in the events. Prior to the re-swim 16th place belonged to Austin Katz of Texas, who will now be relegated to first alternate, and Ryan Harty was 6th place. Katz led off the Texas 400 medley in 44.94 yesterday morning, so he was clearly capable of winning the consolation heat tonight. Furthermore, that bumps Harty from lane 7 to a less-coveted outside lane in finals.

Outside of the team title race, the re-swim also knocked Alabama’s Zane Waddell out of the championship final.

Videos of both swims (including a very animated Dave Durden in each) are below:

Daniel Carr‘s morning swim (wedge mishap):