UCLA Swim & Dive Announces 2024-2025 Schedule

Head coach Jordan Cordry and the UCLA swimming and dive program officially announced its 2024-25 schedule on Thursday.

The Bruins will open the season on Oct. 4-5 at the Fresno State Invitational before returning to Spieker Aquatics Center for the annual Blue vs. Gold Intrasquad Meet on Oct. 25-26.

UCLA has four dual meets on the calendar for the upcoming season, with the sole home meet being against Arizona (Nov. 9). The Bruins are slated to travel for road duals at Stanford (Jan. 17), Cal (Jan. 18), and USC (Jan. 31). UCLA will also battle in three tri-meets, traveling to San Diego, California, to take on UCSD & Wisconsin (Jan. 4) and then going to Salt Lake City, Utah, to go up against Utah & UC Santa Barbara (Jan. 11).

The Bruins will travel to three mid-season invitationals throughout the year. The squad will travel to the Ohio State Invitational Nov. 21-23, and the UNLV Invitational (Dec. 16-18), while the swimmers will also attend the UNLV First Chance (Feb. 14-15) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UCLA divers are slated to attend the Riverside Diving Invite on Dec. 14-15. In addition, UCLA will host the First Chance Diving Invite (Feb. 14-15) at Spieker Aquatics Center.

Championship season opens with the 2024 Big Ten Championships (Feb. 19-22) in Columbus, Ohio, followed by the NCAA Zone E Diving Championships (Mar. 10-12) in Federal Way, Washington. The NCAA Championships (Mar. 19-22) will take place the following week, also in Federal Way, Washington.

UCLA is coming off a successful 2023-24 campaign, as the Bruins finished top-four at Pac-12s, and sent seven student-athletes to the NCAA Championships. At the NCAA CThe Bruins welcome back a strong nucleus of returners, led by 2024 First Team All-American Paige MacEachern , NCAA honorable mention honoree Rosie Murphy , NCAA Qualifier Eva Carlson , as well as standout Second Team All-American divers Eden Cheng and Lauren Hallaselka.

2024-25 UCLA Swim & Dive Schedule:

Oct. 25-26 – Blue vs. Gold Intrasquad Meet (exhibition)

Oct. 4-5 – Fresno State Invitational

Nov. 9 – vs. Arizona

Nov. 21-23 – Ohio State Invite

Dec, 14-15 – Riverside Diving Invite

Dec. 16-18 – UNLV Invitational

Jan. 4 – at UCSD (tri-meet with Wisconsin)

Jan. 11 – at Utah (tri-meet with UCSB)

Jan. 17 – at Stanford

Jan. 18 – at California

Jan. 31 – at USC*

Feb. 14-15 – First Chance Diving Invitational

Feb. 14-15 – UNLV First Chance

Feb. 19-22 – Big Ten Championships

Mar. 10-12 – Zone E Diving Championships

Mar. 19-22 – NCAA Championships

Home events in bold

*Big Ten competition