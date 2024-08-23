2024 Junior Pan Pacs: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hello, friends. Welcome to the 3rd finals session of the 2024 Junior Pan Pacs. Given how the first two nights of the meet went, we should be in for another exciting session tonight. This is scheduled to be the shortest finals session yet, projected to run about 90 minutes.

DAY 3 FINALS SCHEDULE

Girls 400 Freestyle – Finals

Boys 400 Freestyle – Finals

Girls 100 Butterfly– Finals

Boys 100 Butterfly– Finals

Girls 200 Backstroke – Finals

Boys 200 Backstroke – Finals

Girls 4×100 Freestyle Relay – Finals

Boys 4×100 Freestyle Relay – Finals

After an electric 4×200 free relay lead-off on Thursday night, American 17-year-old Kennedi Dobson clocked a new personal best of 4:10.79 in the girls 400 free this morning. She led the field in prelims, with American teammate Madi Mintenko taking 2nd overall in 4:11.01. Mintenko is still the favorite in this race, as she holds a career best of 4:07.53, which is the fastest career best in this field by nearly 2 seconds.

The boys 400 free should be a great race as well. American 17-year-old Aiden Hammer made a statement in prelims this morning, ripping a huge new personal best of 3:51.65 to clock the top time. He’ll have his work cut out for him, however, as teammate Luka Mijatovic, 15, will be in the field tonight as well. Mijatovic holds a career best of 3:50.71, and he’s been on a tear this week. The Japanese duo of Kazushi Imafuku and Asaki Nishikawa were 3:52.18 and 3:52.36 respectively this morning and are very serious gold medal contenders both. Nishikawa has the fastest career best in the field, having been as fast as 3:50.41.

American 16-year-old Charlotte Crush led the field by a solid margin in the girls 100 fly this morning, clocking a 58.55. That performance was just off her personal best of 58.45. She’ll have to contend with teammate Leah Shackley, 18, who holds the fastest career best in the field with a 57.98.

Shackley is pulling double duty tonight, as she’s also the top seed in the girls 200 back, the next event after the 100 fly. Shackley, who earned gold in a meet record performance in the 100 back the other night, swam a 2:09.36 this morning to secure the top seed for finals. Teammate Teagan O’Dell popped a 2:09.89 for 2nd, and they were the only swimmers in the field to go under 2:12 this morning.

After winning the boys 100 back convincingly a couple nights ago, Canadian Aiden Norman was dominant in prelims of the boys 200 back this morning. The 18-year-old swam a 1:58.11, touching just off his personal best of 1:57.75. Norman was the only swimmer in the field this morning to go under 2:00.

GIRLS 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 3:56.08– Summer McIntosh , CAN (2023)

, CAN (2023) Meet Record: 4:05.07 – Erin Gemmell, USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 3:56.40 – Ariarne Titmus, AUS (2022)

RESULTS:

BOYS 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 3:44.31– Petar Mitsin, BUL (2023)

Meet Record: 3:48.36– Joshua Staples, AUS (2022)

All Comers Record: 3:40.54– Ian Thorpe, AUS (2002)

RESULTS:

GIRLS 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 56.33– Mizuki Hirai, JPN (2024)

Meet Record: 58.38 – Maggie MacNeil, CAN (2018)

All Comers Record: 55.93– Emma McKeon, AUS (2021)

RESULTS:

BOYS 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 50.62– Kristoff Milak, HUN (2017)

Meet Record: 51.98– Thomas Heilman, USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 50.45– Matthew Temple, AUS (2021)

RESULTS:

GIRLS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 2:03.35– Regan Smith, USA (2019)

Meet Record: 2:08.81– Isabelle Stadden, USA (2018)

All Comers Record: 2:03.14– Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)

RESULTS:

BOYS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:55.14– Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)

Meet Record: 1:57.00 – Hidekazu Takehara, JPN (2022)

All Comers Record: 1:53.72 – Mitch Larkin, AUS (2015)

RESULTS:

GIRLS 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Junior Record:

Meet Record:

All Comers Record:

RESULTS:

BOYS 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Junior Record:

Meet Record:

All Comers Record:

RESULTS: