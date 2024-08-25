Canada Wins 16 Medals At Junior Pan Pacs, Setting New Best-Ever Medal Total

Two years after winning only three medals at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, Team Canada has put together its best-ever performance at the championships, winning 16 medals at the 2024 edition. That surpasses their previous record of 15 medals from the 2016 Junior Pan Pacs by one.

Over the four-day meet, Canada earned two golds, six silvers, and eight bronze medals. 18-year-old Aiden Norman, one of two returning team members, led the way for Canada, sweeping the boys’ backstroke events and earning six total medals.

Norman won the 100 backstroke on the meet’s opening day in 54.10, over a second ahead of the field. Then, he dropped a lifetime best 1:57.67 to win the 200 back, sharing the podium with teammate Ethan Ekk, who took bronze (1:58.28). Ekk also won two individual medals (200 free silver/200 back bronze) as did Julia Strojnowska (400 free bronze/1500 free silver).

Canada entered the final day of the meet with 14 medals and won two more during the last session to break their record. Ella Cosgrove earned bronze in the girls’ 800 freestyle (8:40.00). Then, Norman, Oliver Dawson, Nicholas Duncan, and Laon Kim capped the competition with a silver medal in the boys’ 4×100 medley relay (3:36.13).

Canada’s Performance At Junior Pan Pacs, 2012-2024

Gold Silver Bronze Total 2024 2 6 8 16 2022 0 1 2 3 2018 2 4 6 12 2016 2 7 6 15 2014 0 5 9 14 2012 4 5 3 12

Canada medalled in six of the seven relays swum at the meet, which powered their medal table performance. Overall, they finished fourth on the medal table; the U.S. won, followed by Japan and the host nation Australia.

It’s an excellent rebound from the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs; their three-medal total from that meet is their lowest in the last 12 years, and the first time since 2014 they did not win any golds. But not only did they return to their usual form, they had their most successful Junior Pan Pacs ever and did so with only two swimmers returning from the 2022 championships.

This performance continues a strong summer in the pool for Canada after a historic Olympic Games. Canada will host the next edition of the Junior Pan Pacific Championship in 2026 in Vancouver, BC.