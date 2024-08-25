Texas Native Corin Patel to swim for D3 Roger Williams University (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Corin Patel from Cypress, Texas, will travel up north to Bristol, Rhode Island to swim for Roger Williams University starting fall 2024. Patel is a Cypress Fairbanks High School alum who swam club for Tomball Area Swim Club.

I am thrilled to commit to Roger Williams University to be a part of the swim team, while studying in their fantastic architecture program and continuing cello performance with the RWU Musicians’ Guild. The environment created by the team is positive and welcoming, as is the campus. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity, and so thankful to my family, teammates, and all of my coaches.

In January, at the UIL District 17 – 6A Championships, Patel swam a 1:03.60 PB in the 100 breast to place 8th. He also split 28.71 in Cypress Fairbanks’ 200 medley relay to help the quartet place 4th. Patel swam 1 other event, the 200 IM, where he PBd in 2:12.87 for 11th.

A few months later at the Gulf 13 & Over Champs in March, Patel swam to 2 personal bests — in his 200 breast (2:25.55) to place 6th and 400 IM (4:44.82) to place 8th. He also swam the 200 IM (2:15.15) to take 10th and 100 breast (1:05.47) to place 8th.

Most recently, Patel competed at the Gulf LC Senior Championships. There, he PBd in the 50 breast (33.33) to take 7th and the 100 free (1:01.61). He also established season bests in the 100 breast (1:14.91) for 18th and 200 breast (2:46.16) for 20th.

Best times:

100 breast – 1:03.60

200 breast – 2:25.55

400 IM – 4:44.82

RWU is a DIII school in the NJ Athletic Conference (NJAC). In 2024, breaststroke/IM specialist Riley Williams scored 80 points to lead the team to a 5th place finish out of 10 teams. This year, 1:02.91/2:16.28 in the 100/200 breast qualified for a second swim.

Owen Kasper from Scarborough, Maine, will join Patel in RWU’s class of 2028. Kasper, like Patel, is a breast/IM specialist, and owns PBs of 1:02.92/2:15.37 in the 100/200 breast and a 4:24.27 in the 400 IM.

