Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virginia Hits New Meet Record in 400 Free Relay, Gretchen Walsh Posts Fastest Relay Split Ever

by Claire Wong 0

February 22nd, 2025 ACC, College, News

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Women’s 400 Free Relay – Timed Finals

  • NCAA Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia, 2023
  • ACC Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia, 2023
  • ACC Meet Record: 3:06.83 – Virginia, 2023
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:13.74
  • 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:15.28

Top 8:

  1. Virginia – 3:05.93
  2. Louisville – 3:09.71
  3. NC State – 3:10.00
  4. Stanford – 3:10.71
  5. Cal – 3:11.92
  6. Virginia Tech – 3:12.49
  7. Pitt – 3:14.18
  8. UNC – 3:14.60

The Virginia women closed out the final day of the 2025 ACC Championships by setting a new meet record in the 400 free relay. The previous ACC meet record was also held by Virginia, and was set in 2023. It featured Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass, Lexi Cuomo, and Alex Walsh, and at the time, it was also a new NCAA record.  Although this swim was less than a tenth off UVA’s own NCAA Record that they set in 2023 at NCAAs, the UVA women were actually faster at NCAAs last year; then, their time of 3:05.89 was just .05 off of the record.

Regardless, the quartet of Claire Curzan, Anna Moesch, Alex Walsh, and Gretchen Walsh, the same 4 swimmers who destroyed the NCAA record in the 400 medley relay last night, put on an exhilarating show to mark the 3rd fastest performance in history.

Splits Comparison:

2023 NCAA Championships Current NCAA Record 2025 ACC Championships New ACC Meet Record 2024 NCAA Championships 2nd Fastest Performance

Kate Douglass

46.37

Claire Curzan

46.74

Jasmine Nocentini

47.06

Alex Walsh

46.58 (1:32.95)

Anna Moesch

46.80 (1:33.54)

Alex Walsh

46.54 (1:33.60)

Maxine Parker

47.04 (2:19.99)

Alex Walsh

47.46 (2:21.00)

Gretchen Walsh

45.17 (2:18.77)

Gretchen Walsh

45.85 (3:05.84)

Gretchen Walsh

44.93 (3:05.93)

Maxine Parker

47.12 (3:05.89)

While Curzan wasn’t quite able to match Douglass’ lead off split, Moesch had a solid 46.80 leg that kept them even with the record. While Alex, who often splits in the 46 range, was 47 tonight, it was Gretchen’s split, the fastest rolling split ever, that got this relay squad close to the all-time record. Her 44.93 was nearly a full second faster than her own 45.85, which she anchored the 2023 team home in. Further, it was quicker than over 2 tenths faster than the 45.17 that she swam on last year’s NCAA winning relay.

Top 5 Fastest Relay Splits Of All Time

  1. Gretchen Walsh (2025 ACCs): 44.93
  2. Gretchen Walsh (2024 NCAAs): 45.17
  3. Gretchen Walsh (2023 Tenn. Invite): 45.18
  4. Maggie MacNeil (2023 SECs): 45.26
  5. Gretchen Walsh (2024 ACCs): 45.40

Incredibly, while G.Walsh just posted the fastest relay split ever, she has been faster off of a flat start: she owns a personal best and NCAA record of 44.83, a standard that she set at NCAAs last year. Tonight, Gretchen swam a time of 45.20 to win her 3rd individual ACC title of the meet.

After breaking the NCAA relay record in the 800 free relay on Day 1, the Virginia women now hold the NCAA relay record in all 5 relays. Their dominance in this event in particular however, is not to be understated: since taking the record from Cal for the first time in 2022, they broke the record twice more and have been under Cal’s previous record 6 times. They will have another chance to lower this record next month at NCAAs, which will take place from March 19-22.

2025 ACC Final Team Standings:

  1. UVA: 1451.5
  2. Stanford: 1141
  3. Louisville: 935.5
  4. Cal: 864
  5. NC State: 787.5
  6. UNC: 781.5
  7. FSU: 467
  8. Pitt: 462
  9. Virginia Tech: 411.5
  10. UMiami (FL): 387
  11. Duke: 376
  12. Notre Dame: 275
  13. Georgia Tech: 376
  14. SMU: 183.5
  15. Boston College: 103

With this win, UVA secures their 6th consecutive ACC team title and 21st in school history.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!