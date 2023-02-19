Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virginia Women Punctuate ACC Title With Their 4th NCAA Relay Record This Week

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the ACC title well-in-hand, the Virginia women went into the final relay with the freedom to aggressively chase yet another record in the meet-closing 400 free relay.

Even with relatively-safe exchanges, the Cavaliers swam 3:06.83, breaking their own record of 3:06.91 from last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

The relay was three of the same four legs as last year, albeit in a different order, and won their fourth-straight ACC title in the event. The relay included the top two finishers from the individual event earlier in the night Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh, as well as the 6th-place finisher Lexi Cuomo, who is in the midst of a huge breakout meet that saw her drop seven-tenths off her best in this race, among other big swims.

So deep is this Virginia team that they could afford to leave the 7th-place finisher from the individual race, freshman Aimee Canny, off the relay in favor of Alex Walsh, who swam (and won) the 200 breaststroke earlier in the night.

Splits Comparison:

2023 ACC Championships
2022 NCAA Championships
Gretchen Walsh 46.41 46.62 Kate Douglass
Kate Douglass 46.35 46.49 Alex Walsh
Lexi Cuomo 47.00 47.79 Reilly Tiltmann
Alex Walsh 47.07 46.01 Gretchen Walsh
3:06.83 3:06.91

What’s scary here is that there’s tons of room to go. Douglass, who says she won’t swim the 100 free at NCAAs in spite of breaking the ACC Record earlier in the meet, swam 46.35 on a rolling start. She was half-a-second faster on a flat start in the individual race.

Alex Walsh was half-a-second faster on last year’s relay.

At NCAAs, if they all hit together, they could knock a full second off this record. That’s without projecting anybody to do anything that they haven’t already done. That is, on paper, conservative.

Cuomo continued to be the hero here as she has been all week long. She was seven-tenths better than she was in the individual event earlier in the night.

The only NCAA Record that Virginia didn’t break this week was in the 800 free relay:

  • 200 medley relay – 1:31.73 (G. Walsh, A Walsh, Cuomo, Douglass), .10 second improvement
  • 200 free relay – 1:23.87 (Douglass, G. Walsh, Cuomo, A. Walsh), .60 second improvement
  • 400 medley relay – 3:21.80 (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Douglass, Canny), .54 second improvement
  • 400 free relay – 3:06.83 (G. Walsh, Douglass, Cuomoe, A. Walsh), .08 second improvement.

