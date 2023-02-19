USA Swimming Releases Cuts for the 2023 National Championships

USA Swimming has released the standards for the 2023 National Championships, which will take place from June 27-July 1, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The meet is expected to attract hundreds of the top swimmers in the country. Unlike 2022, USA Swimming will not host a separate international team trials, instead having Nationals serving as the qualifying competition for selection to the US team for the 2023 World Championships, 2023 World Junior Championships, and 2023 Pan American Games. In place of the traditional Nationals meet in August, USA Swimming will host a new event called the TYR Pro Championships.

With the changes to the meet line-up, USA Swimming made several adjustments to the qualifying times for US Nationals, with qualifying opportunities being offered in both SCY and LCM. On the women’s side, the short course qualifying times got faster in all but 2 of the 14 events offered. The same was true for both the women’s LCM and men’s LCM cuts, with the men’s SCY cuts getting faster in 13/14 events. Notably, the cuts for the SCY 1000 freestyle got slower for both genders as compared to 2022. In addition, the long course distance events saw no change in qualifying time for either gender. At the 2022 International Team Trials, there were only 22 swimmers in the women’s 800 freestyle and the men’s 1500 freestyle, while the women’s 1500 freestyle only had 20 women total. In comparison, most other events featured anywhere from 40 to 50 swimmers, with a few exceeding that. All of the distance events were also extremely limited in entries at US Nationals last August, with fewer than 20 swimmers in some of the events, including international entries.

Aside from the distance freestyle events, some of the most notable differences came in the IM events for both genders. The women’s 400 IM cut dropped nearly 2.5 seconds from 4:53.19 to 4:50.79, while the cut in the 200 IM went down nearly 1.5 seconds from 2:17.99 to 2:16.59. The differences were mirrored in the men’s events, with the 400 going from 4:26.89 t0 4:25.79 and the 200 IM cut decreasing to 2:03.49 from a 2:04.69.

2023 USA Swimming Nationals Cuts

Women Men SCY LCM Event LCM SCY 22.29 25.79* 50 Free 22.79* 19.59* 48.59* 55.89* 100 Free 49.89* 42.89* 1:45.29* 2:01.29* 200 Free 1:50.09* 1:34.29* 4:41.59* 4:16.09* 400/500 Free 3:55.79* 4:17.99* 9:51.69** 8:48.09 800/1000 Free 8:12.99 9:06.79** 16:17.59* 16:49.19 1500/1650 Free 15:44.89 15:03.59* 52.59* 1:02.09* 100 Back 55.89* 46.49* 1:54.09* 2:14.19* 200 Back 2:02.39* 1:42.09* 1:00.19* 1:10.39* 100 Breast 1:02.49* 52.89* 2:10.09* 2:32.39* 200 Breast 2:16.29* 1:55.09* 52.49* 1:00.39* 100 Fly 53.69* 46.29* 1:56.39* 2:14.19* 200 Fly 2:00.79* 1:43.69* 1:56.99* 2:16.59* 200 IM 2:03.49* 1:44.49* 4:10.49* 4:50.79* 400 IM 4:25.79* 3:45.99*

*Denotes faster time standard than 2022

** Denotes slower time standard than 2022

Time Standard Comparison: 2022 vs 2023 USA Swimming Nationals

Women Event SCY (2023) SCY (2022) LCM (2023) LCM (2022) 50 Free 22.29 22.29 25.79* 25.99 100 Free 48.59* 48.89 55.89* 56.39 200 Free 1:45.29* 1:45.89 2:01.29* 2:01.79 400/500 Free 4:41.59* 4:43.79 4:16.09* 4:16.89 800/1000 Free 9:51.69** 9:48.09 8:48.09 8:48.09 1500/1650 Free 16:17.59* 16:18.09 16:49.19 16:49.19 100 Back 52.59* 53.29 1:02.09* 1:02.89 200 Back 1:54.09* 1:55.39 2:14.19* 2:15.59 100 Breast 1:00.19* 1:00.69 1:10.39* 1:10.99 200 Breast 2:10.09* 2:11.69 2:32.39* 2:33.79 100 Fly 52.49* 52.99 1:00.39* 1:00.89 200 Fly 1:56.39* 1:57.79 2:14.19* 2:14.59 200 IM 1:56.99* 1:58.29 2:16.59* 2:17.99 400 IM 4:10.49* 4:12.09 4:50.79* 4:53.19