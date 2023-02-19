NC State Men Break 1600-Point Barrier To Win Their Second Consecutive ACC Title

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After becoming the first team in ACC Championships history to score over 1500 points last year by putting up 1501.5 points, the NC State men took things to a whole other level this year, scoring 1615 points to become the first team to break the 1600-point barrier. This win is NC State’s second-consecutive ACC title and their 32nd overall.

Notably, while NC State scored 1600+ points, all of the other teams struggled to break 1000 points—second-place Virginia Tech only scored 1008 points.

The Wolfpack won five out of the 13 individually contested events, and swept all five relays. The highlight of their meet was the 400 medley relay, where they clocked a time of 3:01.10 to break Louisville’s ACC record.

Kacper Stokowski led the way with 86 individual points by virtue of his 100 back win, his second-place finish in the 200 back, and his fourth-place finish in the 100 fly. 200 fly champ Aiden Hayes had the second-most points, scoring 80.

Where NC State shined the most was through their depth—every single one of their swimmers and divers scored double-digit points, and 15 of them scored over 50 points.

It’s important to note that NC State scored 1615 even without the presence of two of their top freshmen, Michael Cotter and Quintin McCarty. In addition, sophomore Sam Hoover, who scored 64 points last year, was also missing from this meet. Had the three aforementioned swimmers been there, it’s possible that the Wolfpack would have neared the 1700-point mark.

NC State Event Wins:

200 Medley Relay: Kacper Stokowski, Mason Hunter, Nyls Korstanje, David Curtiss — 1:22.25

800 Free Relay: Noah Bowers, Bartosz Piszczorowicz, Luke Miller, Hunter Tapp — 6:10.65

200 Free Relay: David Curtiss, Noah Henderson, Luke Miller, Nyls Korstanje — 1:15.10

500 Free: James Plage — 4:12.33

200 IM: Arsenio Bustos — 1:40.31

200 Fly: Aiden Hayes — 1:40.21

100 Back: Kacper Stokowski — 44.47

400 Medley Relay: Kacper Stokowski, Mason Hunter, Nyls Korstanje, Luke Miller — 3:01.10 (ACC record)

1650 Free: Will Gallant — 14:34.82

400 Free Relay:

Top Individual Scorers:

Kacper Stokowski — 86 Aiden Hayes — 80 Luke Miller — 78 Owen Lloyd — 74 Noah Bowers/Will Gallant — 73 Arsenio Bustos — 72 Giovanni Izzo — 69 Nyls Korstanje — 68 Noah Henderson — 67.5 James Plage — 62 Mikey Moore — 60 Bartosz Piszczorowicz — 59.5 Hunter Tapp — 58 Ross Dant — 51 Kyle Ponsler — 50 David Curtiss — 49.5 Renato Calderaro — 44 Mason Hunter — 42.5 Bayne Bennett — 25 Patrick O’Brien — 24

Next up, the Wolfpack men are onto NCAAs, where they look to improve upon their fourth-place finish from last year.

Final Team Scores: