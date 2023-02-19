2023 ACC Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

The highest scoring class was the Senior class from NC State with 650.5 individual points. They were followed by the Junior class from NC State with 347.0. NC State’s seniors outscored all of their other classes combined.
NC State return the most individual points with 644.5 returning. Louisville are next best with 545.5. For a margin that this was was (well over 600 points), that’s remarkably competitive looking going into next year. A single big recruiting class can close that gap.
The most points any team had in a single event was NC State with 124 in the 100 Free. Next best was NC State with 123 in the 100 Fly.
The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Youssef Ramadan a JR from VT with a 43.93 in the 100 Fly.
For the women
The highest scoring class was the Senior class from NC State with 443 individual points. They were followed by the Senior class from UVA with 347.
UVA return the most individual points with 869 returning. Louisville are next best with 693.5.
The most points any team had in a single event was UVA with 133 in the 200 Free. Next best was UNC with 122.0 in the 3 mtr Diving.
The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Gretchen Walsh a SO from UVA with a 20.83 in the 50 Free.
Final Scores Men
Team
Total
Individual Swimming Points
Relay Points
Diving Points
Scoring Individual Count
Scoring Relay Count
Scoring Diving Count
1
NC State
1615
1173
320
122
51
5
9
2
VT
1008
647
262
99
36
5
6
3
Louisville
981.5
622
272
87.5
41
5
7
4
UVA
946
652
212
26
42
5
2
5
ND
799.5
466.5
246
87
36
5
4
6
PITT
660.5
264
238
158.5
20
5
14
7
Florida St
661
329
232
100
27
5
8
8
UNC
526
187
224
105
22
5
4
9
GT
480.5
268.5
182
30
21
5
3
10
Duke
325
68
198
59
12
5
6
11
Miami
210
0
0
210
0
0
8
12
BC
158
28
128
2
3
4
1
Final Scores Women
Team
Total
Individual Swimming Points
Relay Points
Diving Points
Scoring Individual Count
Scoring Relay Count
Scoring Diving Count
1
NC State
1615
1173
320
122
51
5
9
2
VT
1006
647
260
99
36
5
6
3
Louisville
981.5
622
270
87.5
41
5
7
4
UVA
950
652
216
26
42
5
2
5
ND
797.5
466.5
244
87
36
5
4
6
PITT
648.5
264
226
158.5
20
5
14
7
Florida St
663
329
234
100
27
5
8
8
UNC
514
187
212
105
22
5
4
9
GT
484.5
268.5
186
30
21
5
3
10
Duke
321
68
194
59
12
5
6
11
Miami
210
0
0
210
0
0
8
12
BC
158
28
128
2
3
4
1
Individual Scores by Year Men
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
NC State
VT
Louisville
UVA
ND
PITT
Florida St
UNC
GT
Duke
Miami
BC
FR
96
147.5
137
37
189.5
17
71.5
22
96
0
0
0
SO
201.5
186
280.5
222
105
62
52
47
129
0
72
25
JR
347
174.5
66
245
137
67
189
104
64.5
0
0
0
SR
650.5
238
164
174
122
276.5
58.5
119
9
0
138
5
GS
0
0
0
0
0
0
53
0
0
0
0
0
Returning
644.5
508
545.5
504
431.5
146
317.5
173
289.5
127
72
25
Individual Scores by Year Women
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
UVA
NC State
Louisville
UNC
Duke
VT
Florida St
ND
GT
Miami
PITT
BC
FR
298
191
208.5
89
0
77
72
87
85
0
23
0
SO
273
138
96
84
0
22
117
147
12
17
7
0
JR
298
226
331
183
0
173
96
30
71
25
49
17
SR
347
443
162
203
0
146
19
73
44
97
27
0
GS
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
53
0
0
Returning
869
555
693.5
356
469.5
272
285
264
168
42
79
17
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
NC State
VT
Louisville
UVA
ND
PITT
Florida St
UNC
GT
Duke
Miami
BC
200 Medley Relay
64
48
54
56
50
52
44
46
34
40
0
0
800 Free Relay
128
102
110
104
102
96
90
96
74
74
0
32
1 mtr Diving
196
137
130.5
104
145
133.5
115
147
74
82
74
32
200 Free Relay
260
189
184.5
160
193
179.5
165
191
108
122
74
64
500 Free
364
226
249.5
170
230
193.5
196
212
151
122
74
64
200 IM
480
266.5
251.5
253
253
200.5
243.5
215
187
126
74
64
50 Free
585
308.5
332.5
317
286
209.5
263.5
216
187
133
74
64
400 IM
659
362.5
368.5
350
363
209.5
266.5
266
208
133
74
78
100 Fly
782
449.5
400.5
390
387.5
220.5
278
283
208
149
74
78
200 Free
875.5
473.5
490.5
416
426.5
220.5
314
306
235.5
152
74
78
3 mtr Diving
898.5
504.5
522.5
428
448.5
271.5
353
360
241.5
166
150
80
200 Fly
998.5
533.5
589.5
465
490.5
294.5
358
399
248.5
168
150
91
100 Back
1072.5
561.5
618.5
546
522.5
326.5
409
407
274.5
168
150
91
100 Breast
1099
636
673.5
603
539.5
388.5
430
411
299.5
188
150
91
400 Medley Relay
1163
688
727.5
659
585.5
438.5
474
459
333.5
228
150
123
1650 Free
1270
688
780.5
696
635.5
444.5
522
465
376.5
237
150
126
200 Back
1360
759
792.5
772
668.5
461.5
542
480
403.5
238
150
126
100 Free
1484
820
847.5
827
698.5
479.5
559
480
405.5
238
150
126
200 Breast
1520
919
892.5
880
727.5
544.5
577
480
416.5
244
150
126
Platform Diving
1551
952
927.5
894
749.5
614.5
613
480
440.5
281
210
126
400 Free Relay
1615
1008
981.5
946
799.5
660.5
661
514
484.5
321
210
158
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
UVA
NC State
Louisville
UNC
Duke
VT
Florida St
ND
GT
Miami
PITT
BC
200 Medley Relay
64
56
54
52
50
34
48
40
32
44
46
30
3 mtr Diving
102
86
104
154
57
59
72
92
32
72
52
30
800 Free Relay
166
140
160
202
107
111
118
126
76
112
84
60
200 Free Relay
230
194
216
254
154
161
162
126
108
146
131
100
500 Free
328
268
260
257
172
208
162
147
140
162
140
100
200 IM
438
341
318
270
222
220
180
158
141
178
140
100
50 Free
506
400
429.5
318
239
249
180
158
142
183
163.5
100
1 mtr Diving
551
427
473.5
386
257
274
213
216
158
211
163.5
100
400 IM
646
479
524.5
395
327
281
245
225
195
211
163.5
100
100 Fly
746
545
606.5
415
340
293
282
248
197
212
169.5
100
200 Free
879
611
665.5
431
347
360
293
248
197
215
169.5
100
200 Fly
906
678
717.5
454
406
378
332
290
229
218
169.5
100
100 Back
960
799
733.5
536
424
406
350
306
229
218
178.5
100
100 Breast
1048
875
762.5
563
455
406
372
330
237
259
189.5
105
Platform Diving
1064
886
822.5
635
520
420
411
362
274
259
205.5
105
400 Medley Relay
1128
942
822.5
687
574
468
461
408
308
299
249.5
137
1650 Free
1201
1016
865.5
693
594
493
473
461
340
310
262.5
137
200 Back
1264
1076
930.5
734
598
556
499
482
340
310
269.5
149
100 Free
1386
1151
1018.5
749
603.5
602
504
482
340
310
275
149
200 Breast
1472
1218
1021.5
763
670.5
602
540
495
354
350
275
149
400 Free Relay
1536
1272
1077.5
813
718.5
654
586
539
388
382
315
179
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
NC State
VT
Louisville
UVA
ND
PITT
Florida St
UNC
GT
Duke
Miami
BC
200 Medley Relay
64
48
54
56
50
52
44
46
34
40
800 Free Relay
64
54
56
48
52
44
46
50
40
34
32
1 mtr Diving
68 (27)
35 (11)
20.5 (14.5)
43 (43)
37.5 (10)
25 (13)
51 (0)
8 (8)
74 (20)
200 Free Relay
64
52
54
56
48
46
50
44
34
40
32
500 Free
104 (80)
37 (31)
65 (42)
10 (3)
37 (12)
14 (0)
31 (31)
21 (21)
43 (43)
200 IM
116 (67)
40.5 (40.5)
2 (2)
83 (69)
23 (22)
7 (0)
47.5 (21.5)
3 (3)
36 (36)
4 (4)
50 Free
105 (46)
42 (42)
81 (60)
64 (41)
33 (33)
9 (0)
20 (20)
1 (0)
7 (7)
400 IM
74 (74)
54 (28)
36 (36)
33 (33)
77 (32)
3 (3)
50 (48)
21 (21)
14 (14)
100 Fly
123 (48)
87 (87)
32 (9)
40 (25)
24.5 (10.5)
11 (11)
11.5 (5)
17 (17)
16 (16)
200 Free
93.5 (26)
24 (24)
90 (90)
26 (11)
39 (34)
36 (27)
23 (18)
27.5 (27.5)
3 (3)
3 mtr Diving
23 (17)
31 (15)
32 (23)
12 (12)
22 (22)
51 (24)
39 (14)
54 (0)
6 (6)
14 (14)
76 (24)
2 (0)
200 Fly
100 (72)
29 (29)
67 (67)
37 (10)
42 (42)
23 (0)
5 (5)
39 (39)
7 (7)
2 (2)
11 (11)
100 Back
74 (0)
28 (0)
29 (7)
81 (56)
32 (32)
32 (32)
51 (51)
8 (6)
26 (26)
100 Breast
26.5 (0)
74.5 (51.5)
55 (43)
57 (43)
17 (17)
62 (0)
21 (21)
4 (4)
25 (16)
20 (20)
400 Medley Relay
64
52
54
56
46
50
44
48
34
40
32
1650 Free
107 (80)
53 (29)
37 (37)
50 (24)
6 (0)
48 (48)
6 (6)
43 (43)
9 (9)
3 (0)
200 Back
90 (36)
71 (32)
12 (12)
76 (47)
33 (30)
17 (17)
20 (20)
15 (11)
27 (27)
1 (1)
100 Free
124 (49.5)
61 (61)
55 (55)
55 (50)
30 (27)
18 (6)
17 (0)
2 (2)
200 Breast
36 (20)
99 (50)
45 (36)
53 (53)
29 (29)
65 (2)
18 (18)
11 (11)
6 (6)
Platform Diving
31 (2)
33 (6)
35 (20)
14 (14)
22 (22)
70 (44)
36 (20)
24 (24)
37 (37)
60 (28)
400 Free Relay
64
56
54
52
50
46
48
34
44
40
32
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
UVA
NC State
Louisville
UNC
Duke
VT
Florida St
ND
GT
Miami
PITT
BC
200 Medley Relay
64
56
54
52
50
34
48
40
32
44
46
30
3 mtr Diving
38 (12)
30 (14)
50 (50)
102 (82)
7 (7)
25 (10)
24 (24)
52 (39)
28 (0)
6 (6)
800 Free Relay
64
54
56
48
50
52
46
34
44
40
32
30
200 Free Relay
64
54
56
52
47
50
44
32
34
47
40
500 Free
98 (41)
74 (44)
44 (44)
3 (3)
18 (18)
47 (47)
21 (21)
32 (30)
16 (11)
9 (0)
200 IM
110 (78)
73 (73)
58 (33)
13 (6)
50 (50)
12 (12)
18 (13)
11 (0)
1 (1)
16 (0)
50 Free
68 (52)
59 (7)
111.5 (84.5)
48 (23)
17 (17)
29 (2)
1 (1)
5 (5)
23.5 (23.5)
1 mtr Diving
45 (14)
27 (14)
44 (44)
68 (57)
18 (18)
25 (2)
33 (33)
58 (38)
16 (15)
28 (0)
400 IM
95 (63)
52 (49)
51 (24)
9 (9)
70 (70)
7 (7)
32 (0)
9 (9)
37 (22)
100 Fly
100 (45)
66 (26)
82 (58)
20 (0)
13 (13)
12 (0)
37 (34)
23 (7)
2 (2)
1 (1)
6 (6)
200 Free
133 (119)
66 (64)
59 (55)
16 (0)
7 (7)
67 (50)
11 (11)
3 (3)
200 Fly
27 (27)
67 (67)
52 (24)
23 (1)
59 (59)
18 (5)
39 (39)
42 (29)
32 (17)
3 (0)
100 Back
54 (54)
121 (42)
16 (16)
82 (35)
18 (18)
28 (26)
18 (6)
16 (16)
9 (9)
100 Breast
88 (88)
76 (22)
29 (29)
27 (27)
31 (31)
22 (22)
24 (0)
8 (8)
41 (0)
11 (0)
5 (5)
Platform Diving
16 (16)
11 (7)
60 (60)
72 (72)
65 (65)
14 (0)
39 (39)
32 (27)
37 (26)
16 (16)
400 Medley Relay
64
56
52
54
48
50
46
34
40
44
32
1650 Free
73 (45)
74 (41)
43 (41)
6 (6)
20 (20)
25 (25)
12 (12)
53 (53)
32 (32)
11 (11)
13 (6)
200 Back
63 (63)
60 (32)
65 (65)
41 (19)
4 (4)
63 (63)
26 (11)
21 (21)
7 (7)
12 (12)
100 Free
122 (66)
75 (36)
88 (63)
15 (2)
5.5 (5.5)
46 (23)
5 (5)
5.5 (5.5)
200 Breast
86 (86)
67 (17)
3 (3)
14 (14)
67 (67)
36 (36)
13 (4)
14 (14)
40 (11)
400 Free Relay
64
54
56
50
48
52
46
44
34
32
40
30
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Stokowski, Kacp
SR
86
100 Fly
4
45.12
826
100 Back
1
44.47
843
200 Back
2
1:39.94
755
Hayes, Aiden G
SO
80
50 Free
9
19.09
805
100 Fly
2
44.66
873
200 Fly
1
1:40.21
818
Miller, Luke D
JR
78
200 Free
4
1:32.89
790
200 Fly
4
1:42.57
727
100 Free
4
41.87
829
Lloyd, Owen O
JR
74
500 Free
8
4:19.75
675
400 IM
3
3:42.16
728
1650 Free
5
14:50.21
683
Bowers, Noah L
SR
73
200 IM
8
1:44.52
697
200 Free
7
1:33.67
753
200 Fly
2
1:41.14
780
Gallant, Will W
JR
73
500 Free
4
4:13.85
774
400 IM
12
3:46.9
648
1650 Free
1
14:34.82
758
Bustos, Arsenio
SO
72
200 IM
1
1:40.31
856
100 Fly
9
44.97
841
200 Breast
9
1:52.34
780
Izzo, Giovanni
SR
69
200 IM
3
1:41.13
822
100 Back
3
45.46
761
100 Free
12
42.69
744
Korstanje, Nyls
SR
68
50 Free
5
19.12
799
100 Fly
3
44.7
869
100 Free
11
42.68
745
Henderson, Noah
SR
67.5
50 Free
8
19.3
761
100 Fly
8
45.78
764
100 Free
6
42.44
769
Plage, James L
JR
62
500 Free
1
4:12.33
802
400 IM
18
3:48.72
617
1650 Free
7
15:03.57
620
Moore, Mikey R
JR
60
200 IM
6
1:43.71
725
200 Fly
13
1:45.24
634
200 Back
8
1:42.68
665
Piszczorowicz,
SR
59.5
50 Free
15
19.74
677
200 Free
2
1:32.47
811
100 Free
9
41.98
817
Tapp, Hunter A
SR
58
200 Free
10
1:33.45
763
100 Back
12
45.85
731
200 Back
4
1:40.44
738
Dant, Ross M
SR
51
500 Free
6
4:16.57
727
200 Free
35
1:37.64
576
1650 Free
3
14:45.57
705
Ponsler, Kyle S
FR
50
200 IM
16
1:45.4
668
400 IM
5
3:42.72
719
200 Back
13
1:43.55
638
Curtiss, David
SO
49.5
50 Free
4
18.99
830
100 Fly
31
47.91
589
100 Free
6
42.44
769
Calderaro, Rena
FR
46
1 mtr Diving
3
374.35
3 mtr Diving
10
346.5
Platform Diving
23
251.7
O’Brien, Patric
SR
45
1 mtr Diving
11
306.0
3 mtr Diving
20
294.65
Platform Diving
6
336.2
Hunter, Mason H
SR
42.5
50 Free
49
20.77
459
100 Breast
3
51.57
802
200 Breast
11
1:54.59
710
Bennett, Bayne
SR
31
1 mtr Diving
5
357.1
3 mtr Diving
24
280.25
Platform Diving
20
268.05
VT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ramadan, Yousse
JR
92
50 Free
2
18.82
868
100 Fly
1
43.93
956
100 Free
1
41.33
893
Coll Marti, Car
JR
82.5
200 IM
2
1:41.02
826
100 Breast
3
51.57
802
200 Breast
2
1:50.9
829
Garcia, Nico
SO
71
500 Free
16
4:24.94
590
400 IM
2
3:41.63
738
200 Back
1
1:39.49
770
Zawadzki, Noah
SR
67
1 mtr Diving
6
345.15
3 mtr Diving
11
342.1
Platform Diving
3
384.45
Dominguez Calon
SO
57
500 Free
9
4:15.8
740
200 Free
6
1:33.13
779
100 Free
14
42.8
734
Myburgh, Keith
SR
55
500 Free
19
4:19.9
673
400 IM
4
3:42.46
723
200 Breast
7
1:53.77
735
Gentry, Landon
FR
50.5
200 IM
14
1:45.16
676
100 Fly
14
46.35
716
200 Fly
5
1:42.70
722
Pouch, AJ J
SR
48
200 IM
25
1:46.65
625
100 Breast
8
52.6
722
200 Breast
4
1:52.37
779
Molla Yanes, Ma
SO
47
50 Free
13
19.59
704
100 Fly
6
45.47
792
100 Free
17
42.78
736
Webb, Forest H
SR
40
50 Free
42
20.37
550
100 Back
11
45.82
734
200 Back
6
1:41.4
706
Maloney, Ethan
FR
38
50 Free
46
20.65
487
100 Breast
7
52.29
745
200 Breast
12
1:55.15
694
Fisher, Jacob
FR
32
1 mtr Diving
16
283.85
3 mtr Diving
12
338.65
Platform Diving
19
269.5
Koeppen, Willia
SR
27
100 Back
15
46.61
677
200 Back
12
1:43.49
639
100 Free
30
43.88
634
Hayon, William
FR
23
50 Free
31
20.05
616
100 Fly
11
45.7
771
100 Free
18
43.18
698
Hong, Joseph S
SO
9
200 IM
43
1:50.62
473
100 Breast
23
54.27
604
200 Breast
18
1:56.00
669
George Mathew,
FR
4
500 Free
30
4:24.99
589
100 Fly
28
47.56
618
200 Fly
21
1:45.88
611
Yuk, Gabriel
SO
2
100 Fly
23
46.8
679
100 Back
30
48.0
577
200 Back
33
1:46.97
519
Lopez Miro, Cob
SR
1
50 Free
58
24.49
5
100 Breast
24
55.31
524
200 Breast
26
1:59.25
573
Do, Aiken T
FR
0
50 Free
44
20.46
531
100 Breast
26
54.42
593
200 Breast
27
1:59.41
568
Naber, Lee L
FR
0
500 Free
35
4:26.03
571
100 Back
31
48.03
575
1650 Free
28
15:35.47
449
Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Eastman, Michae
62
50 Free
12
19.58
707
200 Free
8
1:33.93
741
100 Free
5
42.23
791
Lowe, Dalton D
SR
61
50 Free
11
19.48
725
100 Fly
7
45.61
780
100 Back
8
46.12
712
Petrashov, Deni
SO
60
50 Free
57
24.28
8
100 Breast
2
51.26
829
200 Breast
1
1:50.51
843
Stephens, Che
SO
57.5
1 mtr Diving
12
301.35
3 mtr Diving
7
335.9
Platform Diving
9
310.1
Elaraby, Abdelr
JR
52
50 Free
1
18.79
875
100 Fly
17
46.19
729
100 Free
16
42.95
719
Bried, Tommy R
FR
47
500 Free
22
4:20.85
658
400 IM
6
3:44.84
683
200 Fly
9
1:43.71
687
Sibirtsev, Ilia
SR
47
500 Free
7
4:19.24
684
400 IM
34
3:59.62
396
1650 Free
6
14:58.7
643
Sartori, Murilo
SO
46
500 Free
10
4:17.48
712
200 Free
5
1:33.00
785
100 Free
21
43.39
679
Loktev, Denis
SO
45
500 Free
14
4:20.18
668
200 Free
11
1:33.48
762
200 Fly
11
1:44.20
670
Brooks, Guy
FR
34
50 Free
35
20.13
600
200 Free
9
1:33.19
776
100 Free
13
42.78
736
Saldo, Gustavo
SO
29
500 Free
34
4:25.82
575
200 Free
18
1:34.7
706
200 Fly
8
1:44.35
665
Sneden, Adam C
SR
29
1 mtr Diving
20
272.4
3 mtr Diving
17
308.15
Platform Diving
12
299.6
Pishko, Jacob
FR
25
500 Free
26
4:23.53
614
200 Fly
17
1:44.79
649
1650 Free
11
15:11.91
579
Millard, Jackso
FR
24
200 IM
26
1:46.81
620
400 IM
15
3:49.29
607
200 Back
15
1:44.19
617
Shoyat, Eli C
SO
22
500 Free
17
4:18.64
693
200 Fly
33
1:49.39
472
1650 Free
14
15:16.17
557
Kreiley, Aidan
SR
21
200 IM
42
1:50.21
490
100 Breast
15
53.47
661
200 Breast
17
1:55.62
680
Shourds, Luke B
SO
21
200 IM
23
1:46.18
641
100 Breast
12
53.21
679
200 Breast
21
1:57.24
633
Dubinin, Vlad
JR
14
50 Free
14
19.69
685
200 Free
30
1:37.26
593
100 Free
24
43.57
662
Crush, Charlie
FR
7
200 IM
35
1:48.88
544
100 Fly
27
47.13
653
100 Back
18
46.54
682
Duncan, Caleb W
SR
5
50 Free
20
19.81
664
100 Fly
38
48.33
552
100 Free
26
43.76
645
Smith, Logan D
SR
1
1 mtr Diving
24
256.5
3 mtr Diving
37
181.65
Platform Diving
26
226.6
UVA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Nichols, Noah P
JR
84
200 IM
5
1:43.45
734
100 Breast
1
50.82
868
200 Breast
3
1:51.97
792
Brownstead, Mat
JR
80
50 Free
6
19.14
794
100 Back
2
45.35
769
100 Free
2
41.72
846
Connery, Tim
SO
70
200 IM
7
1:44.19
709
100 Fly
5
45.21
817
100 Free
8
42.51
762
Aikins, Jack H
SO
61
50 Free
10
19.32
757
100 Back
10
45.68
744
200 Back
3
1:40.11
749
Edwards, Max E
SR
41
100 Fly
22
46.54
700
100 Back
5
45.73
740
200 Back
14
1:43.71
632
Fong, Josh L
SR
39
200 IM
32
1:47.45
597
100 Fly
15
46.44
708
200 Fly
3
1:42.45
731
Lamb, August B
SR
37
50 Free
7
19.21
779
100 Breast
13
53.33
670
100 Free
25
43.61
659
Cole, Will R
JR
33
200 Free
16
1:35.36
678
100 Back
16
46.78
665
200 Back
16
1:46.33
543
Conway, Sean Y
SR
30
200 IM
13
1:45.1
678
200 Back
11
1:43.36
644
Sergile, Sebast
FR
28
200 IM
12
1:45.09
678
400 IM
19
3:48.89
614
200 Fly
18
1:44.88
646
Wright, Jack C
SR
27
500 Free
18
4:19.49
680
200 Free
12
1:33.73
751
100 Free
20
43.31
686
Mills, Oliver H
JR
26
1 mtr Diving
27
251.8
3 mtr Diving
15
327.7
Platform Diving
13
295.2
Iida, Max S
SO
25
200 IM
28
1:46.99
613
200 Breast
5
1:53.26
750
Hering, Tanner
JR
22
500 Free
23
4:20.95
656
200 Free
39
1:38.64
526
1650 Free
9
15:09.93
589
Bitz, Colin A
SO
19
400 IM
11
3:46.79
650
200 Fly
22
1:45.97
608
200 Back
28
1:45.64
567
Thompson, Peter
SO
18
500 Free
24
4:22.07
638
200 Free
32
1:37.48
584
1650 Free
10
15:10.44
586
Styczen, Matt M
SO
17
200 IM
19
1:45.56
662
400 IM
16
3:49.76
599
200 Breast
29
1:59.69
559
Worth, Daniel F
SO
12
100 Fly
36
48.2
564
100 Breast
16
53.51
658
200 Breast
24
1:59.93
551
Haughey, Braede
FR
9
500 Free
43
4:30.55
487
400 IM
29
3:55.22
493
200 Back
17
1:42.74
663
Sanders, Nichol
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
36
191.4
3 mtr Diving
31
259.0
Platform Diving
25
237.15
Perreault, Jose
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
34
203.35
3 mtr Diving
27
278.25
Platform Diving
28
179.95
ND
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Guiliano, Chris
SO
86
50 Free
3
18.93
842
200 Free
1
1:32.43
814
100 Free
3
41.85
832
Hoagland, Jack
SR
83
500 Free
5
4:16.31
732
400 IM
1
3:41.15
746
1650 Free
4
14:48.82
690
Faikish, Sean A
JR
51
200 IM
10
1:44.59
695
400 IM
8
3:46.19
660
200 Breast
15
1:56.31
660
Knapp, Daniel E
FR
48
1 mtr Diving
4
361.55
3 mtr Diving
8
317.15
Janton, Tommy F
FR
46
100 Fly
25
47.08
657
100 Back
7
45.97
723
200 Back
7
1:41.44
705
Christianson, T
JR
40
400 IM
17
3:47.35
641
100 Breast
10
53.05
690
200 Breast
13
1:55.24
691
Nguyen, Ben D
FR
39
1 mtr Diving
10
306.65
3 mtr Diving
26
279.0
Platform Diving
8
306.05
Bacon, Tate R
FR
23.5
100 Fly
18
46.44
708
200 Fly
10
1:43.72
686
100 Free
27
43.79
642
Lukashev, Steph
JR
23
50 Free
19
19.72
679
100 Fly
21
46.53
701
200 Fly
14
1:45.42
627
Smith, Liam M
JR
23
500 Free
15
4:24.62
596
200 Free
23
1:36.05
648
1650 Free
17
15:20.71
533
Wilburn, Cason
SR
17
50 Free
29
20.04
618
100 Fly
13
46.32
718
100 Free
22
43.4
678
Edge, Dillon D
FR
17
200 IM
20
1:45.57
662
200 Free
31
1:37.27
593
200 Fly
15
1:45.47
626
Gentry, Marcus
FR
16
100 Fly
30
47.82
596
100 Back
17
46.21
705
200 Back
18
1:42.87
659
Fitzpatrick, Ja
SR
16
400 IM
14
3:48.92
614
200 Back
22
1:44.22
616
Brown, Josh D
SO
15
500 Free
36
4:26.53
563
400 IM
32
3:58.69
417
1650 Free
12
15:16.06
557
Macy, Parker C
SO
4
400 IM
24
3:52.37
550
100 Breast
33
55.31
524
200 Breast
22
1:57.52
625
DeLong, Alec J
SR
4
50 Free
38
20.29
567
200 Free
21
1:35.57
668
100 Free
29
43.85
636
Scannell, Thach
SR
2
200 IM
24
1:46.44
632
200 Free
24
1:36.88
611
100 Free
28
43.82
639
Smesko, Kaden W
JR
0
50 Free
48
20.75
464
100 Back
26
47.64
604
200 Back
35
1:47.47
500
Paulson, Colton
5Y
0
200 IM
31
1:47.23
605
200 Free
33
1:37.53
581
100 Free
38
44.42
582
Rains, William
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
33
212.4
3 mtr Diving
36
208.7
Platform Diving
27
189.45
PITT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Reed, Dylan D
SR
58.5
1 mtr Diving
12
301.35
3 mtr Diving
3
405.1
Platform Diving
10
307.5
Crisci, Flynn J
SR
49
200 IM
18
1:45.44
666
100 Breast
5
51.87
778
200 Breast
10
1:54.50
713
Van Der Laan, C
SR
48
50 Free
56
24.03
13
100 Breast
6
51.93
773
200 Breast
6
1:53.50
743
Cash, Cameron
SO
42
1 mtr Diving
22
264.8
3 mtr Diving
14
331.85
Platform Diving
4
373.2
Chen, Jerry
SR
35
200 IM
39
1:49.95
501
100 Breast
14
53.41
665
200 Breast
8
1:55.41
686
Goraj, Marcin
JR
32
100 Fly
16
46.76
683
100 Back
21
46.91
656
200 Back
10
1:41.35
708
Osorio Mendoza,
JR
25
1 mtr Diving
18
276.7
3 mtr Diving
18
306.2
Platform Diving
16
274.1
Mahler, Adam
SR
23
200 IM
36
1:49.32
527
100 Fly
26
47.13
653
200 Fly
7
1:43.38
698
Parquet, Josh
SR
22
1 mtr Diving
14
301.15
3 mtr Diving
25
279.5
Platform Diving
17
271.2
Toledo Sanchez,
SR
21
50 Free
17
19.59
704
200 Free
28
1:37.05
603
100 Free
15
42.93
721
Radziszewski, K
SO
20
50 Free
28
20.02
622
100 Back
9
45.49
759
200 Back
36
1:48.06
477
Dutkowiak, Wojc
SR
20
500 Free
13
4:19.77
675
200 Free
25
1:36.32
636
1650 Free
19
15:24.69
511
Goncharov, Step
FR
11
100 Back
20
46.8
664
100 Free
19
43.22
694
Salisbury, Jack
JR
8
1 mtr Diving
37
190.5
3 mtr Diving
21
288.7
Platform Diving
21
267.1
Zhang, Derek Y
FR
3
100 Fly
33
48.05
577
100 Back
22
46.92
655
200 Back
31
1:46.67
530
Radio, Ethan
FR
3
1 mtr Diving
35
198.1
3 mtr Diving
32
252.35
Platform Diving
22
256.5
Zorzano Jover,
JR
2
200 IM
27
1:46.96
614
400 IM
25
3:53.72
524
200 Breast
23
1:58.35
600
Jalbert, Drew W
FR
0
100 Fly
34
48.16
567
200 Fly
34
1:49.6
463
Pytlarczyk, Szy
SR
0
50 Free
36
20.18
590
100 Fly
45
50.15
377
100 Free
44
45.14
507
Short, Nick C
FR
0
200 IM
48
1:51.54
434
100 Breast
25
54.34
599
200 Breast
32
2:00.32
538
Frimis, Guy
SO
0
500 Free
25
4:23.44
615
200 Free
27
1:36.59
624
1650 Free
29
15:35.71
447
Florida St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Yanchev, Yordan
JR
63
500 Free
3
4:12.97
790
200 Free
13
1:33.92
741
1650 Free
8
15:08.13
598
Abramowicz, Taz
5Y
53
1 mtr Diving
15
284.6
3 mtr Diving
5
363.9
Platform Diving
11
306.15
Varjasi, Peter
SR
52
200 IM
4
1:43.37
737
200 Free
17
1:34.61
710
100 Free
10
42.32
781
Baravelli, Tomm
FR
38
200 IM
17
1:44.80
688
100 Breast
11
53.16
682
200 Breast
14
1:55.87
673
Pavlidi, Arijus
SO
36
50 Free
23
19.97
631
100 Back
13
46.44
689
200 Back
9
1:40.37
740
Quirie, David
JR
31
500 Free
21
4:20.50
663
200 Free
14
1:34.11
733
1650 Free
13
15:16.07
557
Helling, Jesco
JR
31
1 mtr Diving
21
271.4
3 mtr Diving
13
333.9
Platform Diving
14
295.15
Herbet, Mason J
JR
29
100 Fly
20
46.52
702
100 Back
6
45.93
726
Wilson, Max G
FR
25.5
200 IM
14
1:45.16
676
100 Back
14
46.59
678
200 Back
26
1:45.18
583
Nolasco, Darwin
JR
16
1 mtr Diving
17
281.4
3 mtr Diving
28
277.6
Platform Diving
18
270.15
Smith, Zachary
JR
12
500 Free
29
4:24.74
594
200 Fly
26
1:46.98
571
1650 Free
15
15:18.54
544
Keblys, Jokubas
SO
11
50 Free
16
19.9
647
200 Free
46
1:39.93
458
100 Free
32
43.99
623
Cooper, Ian J
JR
7
50 Free
18
19.66
690
100 Back
33
48.63
528
100 Free
41
44.58
566
Aguilar, Adrian
SR
6.5
50 Free
31
20.05
616
100 Fly
18
46.44
708
100 Free
35
44.16
607
Pusnik, Jaka
5
200 Free
41
1:39.07
504
200 Fly
20
1:45.70
617
200 Back
32
1:46.89
522
Egri-Martin, Ma
FR
5
200 IM
49
1:54.04
326
100 Breast
20
54.0
623
200 Breast
25
1:59.20
574
Martindale, Jas
SO
5
200 IM
47
1:51.51
435
100 Breast
28
54.89
557
200 Breast
20
1:56.87
644
Kurtdere, Utku
FR
3
200 IM
33
1:48.13
572
400 IM
22
3:50.24
590
200 Fly
27
1:47.41
554
Vasquez, Carlos
5Y
0
500 Free
40
4:28.65
524
100 Fly
35
48.19
564
Taddonio, Cam J
SR
0
500 Free
39
4:27.98
536
200 Free
52
1:41.19
388
1650 Free
26
15:31.88
470
UNC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hussey, Patrick
JR
63
500 Free
11
4:18.39
697
400 IM
7
3:45.05
679
200 Fly
6
1:43.20
705
Down-Jenkins, A
SR
56
1 mtr Diving
2
395.75
3 mtr Diving
2
447.3
Hart, Alexander
SR
49
1 mtr Diving
7
324.4
3 mtr Diving
4
383.2
Poelke, Boyd R
JR
32
50 Free
34
20.07
612
100 Fly
10
45.58
782
200 Fly
12
1:44.76
650
Crisci, Aidan R
SO
20
500 Free
28
4:24.50
598
400 IM
9
3:45.68
669
200 Fly
28
1:47.75
540
Dramm, Louis F
FR
16
500 Free
20
4:19.95
672
200 Free
19
1:34.71
706
1650 Free
20
15:25.33
507
Radkov, Nick S
SO
12
50 Free
41
20.33
561
200 Free
15
1:35.03
692
100 Free
37
44.33
591
Rutberg, Noah J
JR
9
200 IM
22
1:45.86
652
100 Back
25
47.64
604
200 Back
19
1:42.98
656
Mays, Alex N
SR
8
400 IM
23
3:50.92
578
100 Back
23
47.51
613
200 Back
21
1:44.01
623
Davis, Walker A
SO
6
50 Free
31
20.05
616
100 Fly
40
48.42
544
100 Back
19
46.61
677
Sungaila, Tomas
SR
6
50 Free
24
20.12
602
200 Free
20
1:35.39
676
100 Free
31
43.98
624
Van Deusen, Mat
SO
5
200 IM
30
1:47.21
605
100 Back
29
47.91
584
200 Back
20
1:43.13
651
Sleater, Patric
FR
5
500 Free
33
4:25.41
582
400 IM
20
3:49.08
611
1650 Free
27
15:33.75
459
Citta, Dylan A
SO
4
100 Breast
21
54.14
613
200 Breast
37
2:04.29
400
Freeman, Spence
FR
1
400 IM
28
3:55.07
496
200 Fly
32
1:49.00
489
1650 Free
24
15:30.84
476
Milovanovic, Ma
JR
0
200 Free
40
1:38.97
509
100 Back
34
48.7
523
200 Back
29
1:45.69
566
Silver, Ryan J
SO
0
400 IM
26
3:54.01
518
200 Fly
31
1:48.91
493
200 Back
25
1:45.07
587
Ewing, Kendall
JR
0
50 Free
55
21.44
297
100 Breast
29
55.01
548
200 Breast
33
2:00.4
536
Roberton, Tyler
FR
0
50 Free
39
20.3
565
200 Free
34
1:37.54
580
100 Free
39
44.45
579
Donovan, Jack P
FR
0
200 IM
41
1:50.09
495
400 IM
30
3:56.66
462
100 Breast
35
56.96
387
GT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Saka, Berke
SO
71
200 IM
9
1:43.56
730
100 Back
4
45.7
743
200 Back
5
1:40.50
736
Unlu, Baturalp
JR
57.5
500 Free
2
4:12.35
802
200 Free
2
1:32.47
811
100 Free
23
43.53
666
Kilavuz, Mert
SO
43
500 Free
12
4:18.75
692
200 Fly
35
1:49.73
458
1650 Free
2
14:41.50
724
Bognar, Nils A
FR
35
200 IM
11
1:44.94
683
400 IM
10
3:45.8
667
200 Back
23
1:45.04
588
Klier, Elijah
FR
29
1 mtr Diving
31
229.3
3 mtr Diving
19
299.95
Platform Diving
7
316.55
Caballero, Joao
FR
17
100 Breast
19
53.89
631
200 Breast
16
1:58.27
603
Perks, Charles
FR
11
500 Free
31
4:25.27
584
200 Free
45
1:39.83
464
1650 Free
16
15:19.59
539
Romero, Antonio
SO
10
200 IM
29
1:47.13
608
400 IM
21
3:49.19
609
200 Fly
19
1:45.6
621
Kertesz, Daniel
SR
9
50 Free
39
20.3
565
100 Breast
17
53.44
663
100 Free
39
44.45
579
Alderson, Justi
JR
7
50 Free
37
20.19
588
100 Breast
18
53.84
635
100 Free
45
45.29
490
Santos, Sean
FR
4
500 Free
44
4:30.64
485
400 IM
31
3:57.92
434
1650 Free
21
15:28.06
492
Odorici, Leandr
SO
3
50 Free
26
19.98
630
100 Breast
22
54.25
605
100 Free
33
44.07
616
Gapinski, David
SO
1
50 Free
27
20.01
624
100 Fly
39
48.34
551
200 Fly
24
1:47.85
536
Dotson, Luke
SO
1
1 mtr Diving
25
255.75
3 mtr Diving
29
273.3
Platform Diving
24
250.05
Richardson, Chr
FR
0
200 Free
43
1:39.45
484
100 Back
35
49.33
471
200 Back
41
1:49.19
431
Foehner, Hunter
FR
0
100 Fly
32
47.92
588
200 Fly
25
1:46.71
580
100 Free
48
45.79
433
Killius, Julian
FR
0
50 Free
59
25.18
1
100 Breast
32
55.24
530
200 Breast
28
1:59.45
566
Coady, Will
FR
0
50 Free
29
20.04
618
200 Free
36
1:37.8
568
100 Free
43
44.88
535
Mezzogori, Giac
FR
0
200 IM
38
1:49.88
504
400 IM
37
4:03.16
316
200 Back
38
1:48.25
469
Blischke, Caleb
JR
0
500 Free
46
4:31.49
468
200 Free
53
1:41.66
362
1650 Free
30
15:37.26
438
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Reznick, Cole
30
200 IM
21
1:45.6
661
100 Breast
9
52.91
700
200 Breast
19
1:56.27
662
McCollum, Will
29
1 mtr Diving
19
275.3
3 mtr Diving
16
322.05
Platform Diving
15
276.8
Harding, Seamus
25
1 mtr Diving
32
221.0
3 mtr Diving
35
222.85
Platform Diving
5
367.5
Sanford, Brad
21
50 Free
21
19.95
635
100 Fly
12
46.16
732
200 Fly
23
1:46.27
597
Driscoll, Brend
7
500 Free
41
4:29.59
506
400 IM
33
3:59.03
409
1650 Free
18
15:21.00
531
Knox, Matt
5
500 Free
27
4:23.54
614
200 Free
22
1:35.69
663
1650 Free
23
15:30.7
476
Kredich, Colema
3
50 Free
22
19.96
633
200 Free
42
1:39.1
503
100 Free
36
44.3
594
Brown, Evan
3
1 mtr Diving
26
251.85
3 mtr Diving
22
288.1
Cagley, Jonah
2
1 mtr Diving
23
257.45
3 mtr Diving
30
260.9
Gingrich, Charl
1
50 Free
25
19.96
633
100 Fly
24
46.97
666
100 Free
34
44.1
613
Hallaron, Dave
1
200 IM
34
1:48.45
560
200 Free
26
1:36.49
628
200 Back
24
1:45.65
567
Christian, Jack
0
200 Free
37
1:38.23
548
100 Back
28
47.81
591
200 Back
27
1:45.49
573
Volpe, Michael
0
100 Fly
44
49.6
431
100 Breast
27
54.51
586
200 Breast
38
2:04.78
382
Chang, David
0
100 Fly
42
49.12
478
100 Back
27
47.73
597
200 Back
39
1:49.13
434
Rogers, Sean
0
50 Free
47
20.67
483
100 Fly
37
48.28
557
100 Free
49
45.82
430
Jiang, Michael
0
200 IM
46
1:51.19
449
200 Back
30
1:46.54
535
Tenpas, Will
0
200 IM
45
1:51.17
450
100 Breast
31
55.12
539
200 Breast
30
1:59.70
558
Viers, Nicholas
0
200 IM
37
1:49.38
524
200 Fly
30
1:48.82
497
200 Breast
35
2:02.4
467
Dalla Valle, Ch
0
500 Free
47
4:32.69
444
400 IM
36
4:00.94
366
200 Fly
36
1:50.02
445
Simpson, Austin
0
500 Free
42
4:30.52
488
200 Free
50
1:41.04
397
1650 Free
33
16:06.92
267
Johnson, Blake
0
500 Free
37
4:26.84
557
200 Free
29
1:37.13
599
Miami
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Flory, Max
SR
96
1 mtr Diving
1
408.15
3 mtr Diving
1
456.2
Platform Diving
1
395.6
Farouk, Farouk
SO
72
1 mtr Diving
9
306.75
3 mtr Diving
6
362.2
Platform Diving
2
390.45
Scapens, Brodie
SR
42
1 mtr Diving
8
323.65
3 mtr Diving
9
348.55
BC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Doyle, Jack C
SO
14
400 IM
13
3:48.11
628
200 Breast
31
1:59.91
552
Henkel, Bryce R
SO
11
100 Fly
41
48.77
512
200 Fly
16
1:45.61
621
Szmania, Zach E
SR
3
500 Free
32
4:25.29
584
200 Free
44
1:39.54
479
1650 Free
22
15:28.51
489
Nickerson, Dale
SR
2
1 mtr Diving
28
248.15
3 mtr Diving
23
283.2
Horkan, Michael
SO
0
100 Fly
46
50.36
357
100 Back
32
48.57
533
200 Back
34
1:47.09
514
Davies, Greyson
FR
0
100 Fly
43
49.2
471
200 Fly
29
1:48.80
497
200 Back
42
1:51.43
340
Perez-Mari, Chr
SO
0
50 Free
54
21.36
315
100 Breast
30
55.1
541
200 Breast
36
2:02.79
453
Wong, Andres G
JR
0
50 Free
53
21.33
323
200 Free
38
1:38.57
530
100 Free
50
46.24
381
Mathis, Ryan A
JR
0
50 Free
52
21.03
395
100 Fly
48
51.51
253
Clark, Charlie
JR
0
50 Free
51
20.96
413
200 Free
48
1:40.21
443
100 Free
46
45.34
485
Betances, Darie
FR
0
50 Free
50
20.91
425
100 Fly
47
50.57
337
100 Breast
34
55.8
484
Bruce, Charles
FR
0
50 Free
45
20.63
492
200 Free
54
1:43.00
291
100 Free
47
45.64
451
Szekely, Matthe
SR
0
50 Free
42
20.37
550
100 Fly
29
47.66
610
100 Free
42
44.87
536
McKinney, Willi
SO
0
200 IM
44
1:50.77
467
400 IM
35
4:00.38
379
200 Back
40
1:49.16
432
Blusiewicz, And
SO
0
200 IM
40
1:50.01
499
400 IM
27
3:54.6
506
200 Breast
34
2:01.73
491
Yu-Kisselbach,
SO
0
500 Free
49
4:34.06
417
200 Fly
37
1:51.34
387
1650 Free
31
15:47.94
374
Lenahan, Ryan M
JR
0
500 Free
48
4:32.94
439
200 Free
49
1:40.91
404
200 Back
37
1:48.16
473
Yakubik, Zack A
FR
0
500 Free
45
4:30.69
484
200 Free
51
1:41.16
390
1650 Free
32
15:51.07
356
Huffman, Benjam
FR
0
500 Free
38
4:27.01
554
200 Free
47
1:40.1
449
1650 Free
25
15:30.87
475
Klock, Josiah B
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
30
233.15
3 mtr Diving
34
225.75
Williams, Angus
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
29
240.3
3 mtr Diving
33
243.6
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
Dalton Lowe of Louisville is a Jr, you have him listed as a Sr.
Final Scores Womentable looks like final scores men…