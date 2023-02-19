Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Mountain West Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

2023 MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
  • CRWC Natatorium, Houston, Texas
  • Live Results

DAY 1 RESULTS

DAY 2 RESULTS

DAY 3 RESULTS

DAY 4 RESULTS

First a few notes

  • The highest scoring class was the Junior class from UNLV with 380 individual points. They were followed by the Sophomore class from San Diego State with 372.
  • San Diego State return the most individual points with 797 returning. UNLV are next best with 718. This speaks to UNLV’s astonishing youth as a program. UNLV had 0 points from seniors or post grads. San Diego State got 225 from seniors and 311 from 5th years. If none of those seniors return UNLV suddenly are right in the thick of things.
  • The most points any team had in a single event was San Diego State with 135 in the 50 Free. Next best was San Diego State with 125.0 in the 100 Back.
  • The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Chris Williams a JR from San Diego State with a 2:08.86 in the 200 Breast.

Final Scores

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count
1 SDSU 1638 1046 320 272 43 5 18
2 UNLV 1103 770 268 65 43 5 5
3 WYO 937 547 256 134 39 5 12
4 NEV 930 365 254 311 26 5 12
5 FS 866 486 272 108 39 5 6
6 AF 825.5 527.5 230 68 39 5 6
7 CSU 790 504 240 46 37 5 6
8 SJSU 632.5 338.5 230 64 27 5 4
9 UNM 316 98 200 18 16 5 3

Individual Scores by Year

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

SDSU UNLV WYO NEV FS AF CSU SJSU UNM
FR 109 245 198 165 110 158 56 134 22
SO 372 93 218 43 136 279 145 151 19
JR 316 380 189 0 66 115.5 199 69.5 12
SR 225 0 76 246 139 43 150 0 63
GS 311 0 0 0 35 0 0 0 0
Returning 797 718 605 289 420 552.5 400 354.5 53

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

SDSU UNLV WYO NEV FS AF CSU SJSU UNM
200 Medley Relay 64 56 50 54 52 48 46 44 40
1 mtr Diving 159 80 100 167 81 64 59 62 44
800 Free Relay 223 136 154 211 133 110 107 112 84
500 Free 295 225 213 213 156 154 153 139 84
200 IM 389 320 257 241 193 185 169 156 84
50 Free 524 360 282 275 230 202 205 185 93
3 mtr Diving 599 386 317 378 273 233 229 207 96
400 Medley Relay 663 436 369 432 329 281 275 251 136
200 Free Relay 727 490 421 480 385 325 325 297 176
400 IM 755 540 449 521 423 397 385 317 179
100 Fly 846 592 449 558 468 464 430 339 182
200 Free 907 649 519 559 506 491 490 380 189
100 Breast 994 698 600 594 534 505 502 413 212
100 Back 1119 712.5 626 655 586 549.5 518 431 217
1650 Free 1135 790.5 729 669 607 605.5 574 435 231
200 Back 1221 829.5 772 722 641 652.5 611 452 236
100 Free 1336 886.5 789 733 699 683.5 660 474 238
200 Breast 1421 966 831 764 730 696.5 664 523.5 265
200 Fly 1472 1036 840 781 774 760.5 731 562.5 265
Platform Diving 1574 1051 889 876 810 781.5 740 586.5 276
400 Free Relay 1638 1103 937 930 866 825.5 790 632.5 316

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

SDSU UNLV WYO NEV FS AF CSU SJSU UNM
200 Medley Relay 64 56 50 54 52 48 46 44 40
1 mtr Diving 95 (70) 24 (24) 50 (50) 113 (87) 29 (29) 16 (13) 13 (6) 18 (18) 4 (4)
800 Free Relay 64 56 54 44 52 46 48 50 40
500 Free 72 (32) 89 (58) 59 (59) 2 (0) 23 (23) 44 (44) 46 (46) 27 (27)
200 IM 94 (40) 95 (95) 44 (44) 28 (0) 37 (28) 31 (31) 16 (16) 17 (17)
50 Free 135 (80) 40 (40) 25 (25) 34 (6) 37 (0) 17 (17) 36 (36) 29 (29) 9 (9)
3 mtr Diving 75 (48) 26 (26) 35 (35) 103 (86) 43 (43) 31 (15) 24 (13) 22 (22) 3 (3)
400 Medley Relay 64 50 52 54 56 48 46 44 40
200 Free Relay 64 54 52 48 56 44 50 46 40
400 IM 28 (0) 50 (25) 28 (12) 41 (0) 38 (37) 72 (72) 60 (55) 20 (20) 3 (0)
100 Fly 91 (27) 52 (52) 37 (9) 45 (25) 67 (67) 45 (24) 22 (22) 3 (1)
200 Free 61 (58) 57 (57) 70 (70) 1 (0) 38 (38) 27 (27) 60 (38) 41 (41) 7 (7)
100 Breast 87 (87) 49 (49) 81 (81) 35 (2) 28 (28) 14 (0) 12 (12) 33 (9) 23 (0)
100 Back 125 (56) 14.5 (14.5) 26 (3) 61 (7) 52 (18) 44.5 (44.5) 16 (0) 18 (18) 5 (0)
1650 Free 16 (0) 78 (55) 103 (81) 14 (0) 21 (13) 56 (56) 56 (56) 4 (4) 14 (8)
200 Back 86 (60) 39 (39) 43 (28) 53 (11) 34 (7) 47 (47) 37 (17) 17 (17) 5 (3)
100 Free 115 (78) 57 (57) 17 (17) 11 (0) 58 (46) 31 (31) 49 (45) 22 (22) 2 (2)
200 Breast 85 (57) 79.5 (79.5) 42 (42) 31 (11) 31 (31) 13 (7) 4 (4) 49.5 (25.5) 27 (5)
200 Fly 51 (28) 70 (32) 9 (9) 17 (3) 44 (18) 64 (64) 67 (29) 39 (39)
Platform Diving 102 (76) 15 (15) 49 (49) 95 (67) 36 (36) 21 (17) 9 (3) 24 (24) 11 (11)
400 Free Relay 64 52 48 54 56 44 50 46 40

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

SDSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Johansson, Wilm JR 92 500 Free 1 4:46.13 654 200 Free 1 1:47.26 647 200 Fly 2 1:57.17 682
Roberts, Alex JR 91 100 Fly 3 53.29 667 100 Back 1 52.55 709 200 Back 1 1:52.89 737
Smithbaker, Mer SO 91 50 Free 1 22.47 701 100 Breast 3 1:00.81 680 100 Free 1 49.05 694
Murphy, Kristin GS 88 200 IM 1 1:57.69 708 400 IM 2 4:11.87 667 200 Breast 2 2:09.28 731
King, Jeanette GS 77 50 Free 3 22.63 673 100 Back 8 55.41 536 100 Free 2 49.57 652
Bergdahl, Moa FR 76 200 IM 7 2:02.99 543 100 Breast 2 1:00.79 681 200 Breast 5 2:12.96 641
Gebhardt, Emily SR 72 500 Free 7 4:57.15 487 100 Fly 4 53.51 653 200 Fly 7 1:59.34 613
Turney, Avery SO 68 50 Free 8 23.0 609 200 Free 4 1:49.46 557 100 Free 9 50.06 612
Menzmer, Lizzie GS 68 50 Free 2 22.53 691 100 Fly 5 53.62 645 200 Fly 12 2:03.51 461
McKenna, Mai JR 67 200 IM 12 2:01.54 591 100 Back 6 54.52 593 200 Back 2 1:56.32 644
Tapley, Riley SR 66 100 Fly 14 55.04 547 100 Back 3 53.71 642 200 Back 4 1:58.1 594
Williams, Chris JR 66 200 IM 23 2:05.65 445 100 Breast 1 1:00.23 713 200 Breast 1 2:08.86 742
Lechuga, Ximena GS 53 3 mtr Diving 3 338.95 Platform Diving 4 270.25
Wehr, Lyndsey SO 52 50 Free 4 22.65 670 100 Free 4 49.86 629
Stehr, Evonne SR 51 200 IM 8 2:03.14 538 100 Back 9 54.36 603 100 Free 17 50.63 563
Lopez Arevalo, SO 39 3 mtr Diving 18 230.55 Platform Diving 1 350.15
Mitchell, Paige SR 36 500 Free 10 4:52.07 569 200 Free 22 1:51.45 466 1650 Free 11 16:58.13 443
Konopacke, Tayl FR 28 3 mtr Diving 15 241.0 Platform Diving 11 227.05
Westmoreland, S SO 26 3 mtr Diving 13 266.65 Platform Diving 15 184.45
Ximena Lechuga GS 25 1 mtr Diving 5 328.8
Summer Westmore SO 22 1 mtr Diving 8 272.25
Duggan, Emma SO 18 3 mtr Diving 17 236.3 Platform Diving 17 195.9
Valentina Lopez SO 17 1 mtr Diving 10 285.95
Emma Duggan SO 15 1 mtr Diving 12 265.6
Zamudio, Olivia SO 13 3 mtr Diving 19 227.6 Platform Diving 18 194.9
Olivia Zamudio SO 11 1 mtr Diving 16 233.75
Taylor Konopack FR 5 1 mtr Diving 20 210.35

UNLV

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Bokros, Blanka JR 89 200 IM 5 2:01.37 597 100 Fly 1 52.96 688 200 Fly 1 1:55.81 726
Howell, Ruby JR 77 200 IM 2 1:59.02 668 400 IM 7 4:20.82 523 200 Breast 4 2:12.32 656
Bartlett, Calys JR 70 200 IM 4 2:00.95 610 100 Breast 9 1:01.09 664 200 Breast 6 2:14.16 610
Ash, Teneka 5Y 69 500 Free 6 4:53.96 540 1650 Free 7 16:47.53 498 200 Fly 8 2:01.50 538
Carlson, Erika FR 69 500 Free 4 4:52.18 567 200 Free 2 1:47.61 633 100 Free 12 50.64 562
Mykkanen, Camer SO 51 200 IM 16 2:03.13 538 100 Fly 10 53.89 628 200 Back 7 1:58.83 572
Fernandez, Mali JR 49 50 Free 12 23.28 558 200 Free 17 1:50.95 490 100 Free 5 50.12 607
Lizzul, Gabby 5Y 48 500 Free 18 4:55.55 514 400 IM 5 4:20.4 530 200 Fly 11 2:02.21 512
Cohen, Pilar SO 40 50 Free 9 22.69 663 100 Fly 22 56.49 431 100 Free 10 50.3 592
Yanovska, Vika JR 39 3 mtr Diving 5 324.6 Platform Diving 13 204.8
Lovell, Kayleig FR 38 500 Free 8 5:00.53 428 200 Free 27 1:52.54 413 200 Back 11 2:00.52 519
Jones, Hannah FR 37 500 Free 17 4:54.06 538 400 IM 23 4:31.03 319 1650 Free 4 16:39.09 538
Iwanowska, Tosi JR 32 200 IM 25 2:05.29 459 100 Breast 11 1:01.91 617 200 Breast 11 2:15.89 564
Moses, Jillian FR 31.5 200 IM 20 2:04.14 502 100 Breast 14 1:03.87 494 200 Breast 13 2:16.77 539
Vika Yanovska JR 24 1 mtr Diving 6 306.7
Wendlandt, Chlo FR 21 500 Free 24 5:03.43 375 200 Free 32 1:55.71 263 1650 Free 9 16:53.74 466
Klimek, Marta FR 20 50 Free 37 24.36 335 200 Free 9 1:48.37 603 100 Free 28 51.61 471
Webb, Averi FR 19.5 50 Free 20 23.58 498 100 Back 12 55.77 511 100 Free 34 52.89 343
Hughes, Ashley FR 9 500 Free 33 5:04.36 359 1650 Free 17 17:09.97 380
Walch, Jenna SO 2 3 mtr Diving 24 197.85 Platform Diving 24 170.1
Jenna Walch SO 0 1 mtr Diving 25 200.3

WYO

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Klimczak, Maisy SO 87 500 Free 2 4:46.18 653 200 Free 3 1:48.53 596 1650 Free 1 16:20.46 620
Palmer, Carly JR 64 200 IM 6 2:01.73 585 100 Breast 4 1:00.88 676 100 Free 13 50.74 553
McKenzie, Sydne FR 55 200 IM 13 2:01.95 578 100 Breast 6 1:01.27 654 200 Breast 10 2:14.33 606
Nichols, Britt JR 40 500 Free 13 4:53.59 545 200 Free 23 1:51.56 461 1650 Free 6 16:46.28 504
Busskohl, Bryn SO 39 50 Free 24 23.91 430 100 Breast 12 1:02.29 595 200 Breast 7 2:14.43 603
Giles, Emily SR 38 100 Back 7 54.96 565 200 Back 12 2:01.26 494
Ramirez, Roxann SR 38 500 Free 27 5:00.79 423 400 IM 11 4:22.34 495 1650 Free 8 16:51.91 475
Morton, Sage JR 37 500 Free 15 4:58.27 467 200 Free 29 1:53.83 350 1650 Free 5 16:42.1 524
Franckowiak, Ka JR 34 50 Free 18 23.46 523 200 Free 6 1:49.88 539 100 Free 22 51.36 495
Cunningham, Kay SO 30 200 IM 19 2:03.81 514 200 Back 6 1:58.74 575
Gonzalez, Alici FR 29 3 mtr Diving 6 307.85 Platform Diving 20 186.85
Haigler, Gabrie SO 26 3 mtr Diving 21 222.95 Platform Diving 8 260.15
Knapton, Nettie FR 25 3 mtr Diving 20 223.1 Platform Diving 9 250.2
Alicia Gonzalez FR 23 1 mtr Diving 7 284.05
Christensen, Be FR 19 500 Free 20 4:56.95 490 200 Free 20 1:51.20 478 200 Fly 17 2:03.36 467
Swartz, Lauren SO 16 50 Free 21 23.65 484 100 Breast 15 1:03.95 489 100 Free 29 51.72 460
Fritscher, Elli FR 16 200 IM 26 2:05.44 454 400 IM 15 4:27.98 382 200 Back 21 2:03.85 400
Moore, Mikayla FR 14 50 Free 16 23.5 515 100 Back 22 58.03 344 100 Free 31 51.91 441
Ford, Brooke JR 14 200 IM 29 2:06.35 418 200 Free 15 1:50.47 512 200 Breast 23 2:20.72 415
Gabriella Haigl SO 14 1 mtr Diving 13 259.7
Natalie Six FR 12 1 mtr Diving 15 253.0
Horne, Rachael SO 6 50 Free 23 23.8 453 100 Breast 21 1:03.99 486 100 Free 30 51.82 450
Six, Natalie FR 4 3 mtr Diving 23 198.8 Platform Diving 23 172.65
Nettie Knapton FR 1 1 mtr Diving 24 201.7

NEV

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Wijkhuijs, Josi 5Y 81 50 Free 5 22.8 644 100 Fly 2 53.15 676 100 Back 2 53.04 680
Nagy, Benedict SR 81 200 IM 3 1:59.58 651 400 IM 1 4:11.29 676 200 Back 8 1:59.55 550
Mirafuentes, Me 53 3 mtr Diving 4 335.65 Platform Diving 3 276.5
Heydra, Bailey FR 53 3 mtr Diving 2 360.85 Platform Diving 5 262.65
Gabino Lopez de FR 47 3 mtr Diving 1 375.25 Platform Diving 12 210.25
Alexander, Kyla SR 46 50 Free 26 23.84 444 100 Back 4 53.85 633 200 Back 9 1:57.30 617
Vazquez Lopez, SR 45 3 mtr Diving 10 282.3 Platform Diving 2 299.3
Samula, Wiktori 5Y 43 200 IM 24 2:07.43 376 100 Breast 8 1:01.63 633 200 Breast 9 2:13.66 623
Lucia Gabino Lo FR 32 1 mtr Diving 1 348.2
Melissa Mirafue 28 1 mtr Diving 2 347.0
Bailey Heydra FR 27 1 mtr Diving 3 338.85
Isa Vazquez Lop SR 26 1 mtr Diving 4 329.5
Kling, Destiny SR 23 500 Free 30 5:02.93 384 400 IM 17 4:24.94 444 200 Fly 13 2:03.3 470
Piccinini, Dani SO 18 500 Free 45 5:24.3 89 100 Back 18 56.89 429 200 Back 16 2:02.69 443
Vignoli, Mari 5Y 17 500 Free 23 5:02.34 395 200 Free 24 1:52.1 434 1650 Free 13 17:05.66 403
Berkenfield, Co SR 14 50 Free 22 23.77 459 200 Free 25 1:52.25 427 100 Free 16 51.36 495
Dickerson, Ansl SO 13 200 IM 34 2:07.88 358 100 Breast 23 1:04.29 466 200 Breast 16 2:22.74 348
Smith, Caitlin SO 12 200 IM 40 2:09.93 281 100 Fly 17 55.14 539 200 Fly 22 2:05.43 384
Jasko, Nikki SR 11 50 Free 31 24.16 377 100 Breast 16 1:04.07 482 100 Free 26 51.47 484
Jablonska, Mart FR 6 50 Free 19 23.5 515 200 Free 32 1:55.71 263 100 Free 32 52.01 431
Kitchens, Val SR 0 200 IM 43 2:10.9 247 400 IM 28 4:42.11 132 200 Breast 29 2:27.07 215
Sapico, Simone FR 0 500 Free 44 5:23.50 96 100 Fly 27 58.37 278 200 Fly 26 2:08.37 270
Dani Griffin 0 1 mtr Diving 26 178.75

FS

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Kalmar, Aliz FR 68 200 IM 11 2:01.49 593 100 Breast 5 1:01.14 661 200 Breast 3 2:11.65 673
Hutler, Mackenz SR 67 50 Free 7 22.93 622 100 Fly 9 53.81 633 200 Fly 6 1:59.16 619
Melia, Samarah JR 66 500 Free 9 4:50.21 597 200 Free 7 1:50.20 524 100 Free 7 50.77 550
Clayson, Athena SR 61 200 IM 17 2:01.69 586 100 Back 5 53.89 631 200 Back 3 1:56.9 628
Alessio, Sylvia 46 3 mtr Diving 7 295.85 Platform Diving 7 261.15
Hanagan, Sera SO 45 200 IM 15 2:02.35 565 400 IM 4 4:18.27 567 200 Fly 18 2:03.57 459
Dabrowska, Wikt SO 37 500 Free 36 5:07.83 298 200 Free 12 1:49.59 552 100 Free 8 50.8 548
Trentin, Eleono GS 35 50 Free 13 23.29 556 100 Back 17 56.63 449 100 Free 15 51.01 528
Ally, Grace 33 3 mtr Diving 9 283.75 Platform Diving 14 200.0
Matney, Julia SO 27 100 Fly 13 54.96 553 100 Back 15 56.48 460 100 Free 24 51.66 466
Sylvia Alessio 20 1 mtr Diving 9 300.8
Caserio, Madiso SO 16 500 Free 22 5:01.17 416 200 Free 30 1:54.45 320 1650 Free 14 17:05.78 402
Tengan, Korrie FR 13 200 IM 27 2:05.9 436 400 IM 18 4:26.88 404 200 Fly 19 2:03.81 449
Summers, Cheyan FR 13 500 Free 29 5:02.50 392 100 Back 19 57.01 420 200 Back 18 2:03.36 418
Laskey, Clara FR 9 500 Free 38 5:09.42 271 100 Fly 21 56.35 443 200 Fly 20 2:04.25 432
Grace Ally 9 1 mtr Diving 17 222.0
Lucchini, Sara SO 7 100 Fly 18 55.45 516 100 Back 25 59.38 249 200 Fly 27 2:08.49 266
Arredondo, Sam FR 7 200 IM 28 2:06.33 419 100 Breast 22 1:04.14 476 200 Breast 21 2:19.14 467
Gulvady, Maya SR 6 400 IM 24 4:37.8 194 1650 Free 22 17:36.66 241 200 Fly 23 2:09.31 238
Kolbeinsdottir, SR 5 500 Free 35 5:06.01 329 200 Free 26 1:52.35 422 1650 Free 20 17:28.01 284
Ueda, Katie SO 4 200 IM 41 2:09.97 279 400 IM 21 4:29.42 352 200 Breast 28 2:24.01 307

AF

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Turner, Abby SO 58 50 Free 10 22.99 611 200 Free 10 1:48.98 578 100 Free 6 50.32 590
Andrist, Katie FR 52 500 Free 5 4:53.05 554 200 Free 37 1:57.24 202 1650 Free 3 16:37.14 548
Cormack, Corbyn SO 50 200 IM 9 1:59.82 644 100 Fly 7 53.9 627 200 Breast 18 2:17.65 513
Dona, Hanani FR 46 200 IM 18 2:02.00 576 400 IM 6 4:20.54 528 200 Fly 12 2:02.83 488
Markle, Shayla JR 45 100 Fly 12 54.83 562 100 Back 14 55.85 505 200 Fly 10 2:02.18 513
Arnold, Lauren SO 45 500 Free 12 4:53.24 551 400 IM 12 4:24.62 450 1650 Free 12 17:01.93 423
Tsuei, Kai-Min FR 42 50 Free 30 24.09 391 100 Back 10 54.64 586 200 Back 5 1:58.13 593
Treanor, Grace SO 32 3 mtr Diving 12 273.05 Platform Diving 10 231.55
Clark, Alex SO 32 200 IM 33 2:06.93 396 100 Fly 15 55.69 497 200 Fly 9 2:01.23 548
Yorkman, Corinn JR 31 500 Free 21 4:59.61 444 400 IM 13 4:24.96 443 200 Back 14 2:01.82 474
Martin, Ella SO 26 200 IM 21 2:04.54 488 400 IM 14 4:27.51 391 200 Back 17 2:02.12 463
Tompkins, Darie SO 23 50 Free 38 24.45 317 100 Fly 16 56.34 444 200 Fly 15 2:04.57 419
Ashley, Anna JR 20.5 50 Free 33 24.25 358 100 Fly 19 55.75 492 100 Back 12 55.77 511
Peltier, Gabrie SR 20 3 mtr Diving 11 277.3 Platform Diving 21 185.55
Woolfenden, Kim SR 20 200 IM 35 2:07.98 354 100 Breast 13 1:03.07 547 200 Breast 19 2:18.00 503
Bresnahan, Zoe FR 18 500 Free 25 5:00.19 434 400 IM 19 4:27.48 392 1650 Free 15 17:06.02 401
Gavin, Kara JR 13 50 Free 29 23.86 440 200 Free 19 1:51.09 483 100 Free 18 51.04 526
Grace Treanor SO 13 1 mtr Diving 14 255.3
Roesch, Raquell JR 4 50 Free 34 24.28 352 200 Free 21 1:51.41 468 100 Free 33 52.61 370
Gabrielle Pelti SR 3 1 mtr Diving 22 208.8
Letendre, Madel JR 2 500 Free 37 5:08.83 281 200 Free 34 1:55.92 254 1650 Free 23 17:43.44 210

CSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
White, Maya SO 72 500 Free 3 4:49.66 605 400 IM 10 4:19.79 541 1650 Free 2 16:27.35 591
Matheson, Lucy JR 66 100 Fly 6 53.73 638 200 Back 10 2:00.48 520 200 Fly 5 1:59.02 623
Trietley, Alexi FR 51 50 Free 6 22.82 641 200 Free 28 1:53.35 373 100 Free 3 49.79 634
Dawson, Erin SO 44 200 IM 14 2:02.34 565 400 IM 3 4:17.81 575 200 Fly 21 2:04.43 424
Hoffman, Amanda SR 43 500 Free 26 5:00.36 431 100 Fly 11 54.11 613 200 Fly 3 1:58.14 652
Johnson, Anika JR 43 500 Free 14 4:54.87 525 200 Free 5 1:49.85 540 100 Free 20 51.27 504
Hager, Megan JR 38 50 Free 15 23.44 527 200 Free 14 1:50.24 523 100 Free 14 50.85 543
Lunina, Liza SR 30 50 Free 35 24.3 348 100 Back 11 55.56 525 200 Back 13 2:01.44 487
Leblanc, Olivia JR 28 500 Free 19 4:56.59 496 400 IM 16 4:28.44 372 1650 Free 16 17:09.55 382
Mundy, Sarah SR 26 500 Free 32 5:03.95 366 200 Free 8 1:52.03 438 100 Free 21 51.28 503
Albanna, Jessic SR 17 3 mtr Diving 16 228.05 Platform Diving 19 191.55
Chorpening, Emi SO 17 500 Free 39 5:09.59 268 400 IM 26 4:35.54 233 1650 Free 10 16:57.18 448
Shaffer, Braede JR 16 3 mtr Diving 14 243.55 Platform Diving 22 176.7
Sykes, Hannah SR 16 50 Free 35 24.3 348 100 Fly 20 56.18 457 200 Fly 16 2:04.7 414
McClelland, Kat SO 12 200 IM 22 2:05.47 452 100 Breast 19 1:03.67 508 200 Breast 22 2:19.57 453
Perry, Caroline SR 11 200 IM 30 2:06.45 414 400 IM 20 4:28.06 380 200 Back 19 2:03.58 410
Jessica Albanna SR 7 1 mtr Diving 18 214.65
Braeden Shaffer JR 6 1 mtr Diving 19 212.25
Wright, Claire FR 5 200 IM 44 2:11.55 225 100 Breast 20 1:03.71 505 200 Breast 25 2:22.92 342
Breslin, Emma JR 2 50 Free 40 24.67 275 100 Breast 24 1:04.79 431 200 Breast 24 2:24.91 278
Shepherd, Azale FR 0 50 Free 27 23.85 442 100 Fly 25 57.25 368 100 Free 36 53.0 332

SJSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Muzsnay, Zsofia SO 64 500 Free 11 4:53.02 554 100 Fly 8 54.15 610 200 Fly 4 1:58.96 625
Freiman, Ela SO 49 200 IM 10 2:01.28 599 400 IM 9 4:19.45 547 200 Breast 15 2:16.94 534
Jagielski, Jenn FR 46 3 mtr Diving 8 219.6 Platform Diving 6 261.75
Mathieson, Reag JR 43 50 Free 11 23.24 565 200 Free 16 1:52.49 415 100 Free 11 50.62 564
Rowland, Cali 5Y 32 200 IM 36 2:08.16 347 100 Breast 10 1:01.77 625 200 Breast 12 2:15.92 564
Snyder, Amelia FR 25 500 Free 16 5:00.89 421 200 Free 13 1:50.12 528 100 Free 27 51.59 473
Shorten, Ellie SO 23 50 Free 39 24.57 294 100 Back 16 57.14 411 200 Back 15 2:02.13 463
Myburgh, Emma JR 22.5 200 IM 32 2:06.83 399 100 Breast 17 1:02.44 586 200 Breast 13 2:16.77 539
Azzopardi, Mya FR 22 200 IM 31 2:06.58 409 200 Free 11 1:49.53 554 100 Free 19 51.19 511
Fraire, Izzie 5Y 16 200 IM 39 2:09.77 287 100 Breast 18 1:03.47 521 200 Breast 17 2:17.32 523
Jenna Jagielski FR 16 1 mtr Diving 11 278.55
e Silva, Lais FR 15 50 Free 14 23.37 540 100 Back 23 58.16 334 100 Free 25 51.44 487
Dragoi, Andreea SO 13 50 Free 44 26.46 59 200 Fly 14 2:04.34 428
Legarth, Megan FR 10 50 Free 41 24.85 243 100 Back 20 57.17 408 200 Back 20 2:03.67 406
Ciobanu, Alice JR 4 500 Free 34 5:05.97 330 200 Free 35 1:56.66 224 1650 Free 21 17:28.18 283
Emily San Jose SO 2 1 mtr Diving 23 207.1
San Jose, Emily SO 0 3 mtr Diving 27 173.85
Sharpe, MaKenna FR 0 3 mtr Diving 26 174.5
Janssen, Ivana SR 0 50 Free 42 25.04 211 100 Fly 29 59.25 215 100 Free 37 54.99 168
Schwarze, Katie FR 0 50 Free 27 23.85 442 100 Fly 26 57.41 355 100 Free 35 52.9 342
Balbuena, Luna FR 0 200 IM 37 2:08.61 330 400 IM 25 4:35.54 233 200 Fly 29 2:10.94 186
MaKenna Sharpe FR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 172.7

UNM

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Tomaszek, Ola SR 45 50 Free 45 29.0 1 100 Breast 7 1:01.61 634 200 Breast 8 2:15.4 578
McCarter, Katy SO 18 50 Free 17 23.29 556 200 Free 18 1:51.02 487 100 Free 23 51.64 468
Clise, Maya FR 12 500 Free 28 5:02.16 398 1650 Free 18 17:24.76 301 200 Breast 20 2:18.6 484
Hepfer, Kristen JR 11 Platform Diving 16 172.05
Carpenter, Josi SR 9 500 Free 31 5:03.77 369 400 IM 22 4:29.49 350 1650 Free 19 17:25.49 297
Olmstead, Marin SR 6 50 Free 25 23.76 461 100 Fly 23 57.18 374 100 Back 21 57.6 376
Melissa Venzon FR 4 1 mtr Diving 21 209.15
Venzon, Melissa FR 3 3 mtr Diving 22 204.0 Platform Diving 25 162.25
Deucher, Maddie SR 3 50 Free 43 25.93 100 100 Back 24 59.41 247 200 Back 23 2:08.49 232
Lee, Asiana FR 3 200 IM 46 2:13.47 168 100 Back 26 59.79 223 200 Back 22 2:07.8 255
Foster, Jordan JR 1 50 Free 32 24.19 370 100 Fly 24 57.74 328 100 Breast 26 1:05.42 387
Lyons, Paige SO 1 500 Free 43 5:14.21 198 200 Free 36 1:56.79 219 1650 Free 24 17:55.72 160
Spates, Vivian SR 0 3 mtr Diving 28 156.35 Platform Diving 26 114.8
Bouravnev, Abig FR 0 3 mtr Diving 25 189.2 Platform Diving 27 108.15
Oliphant, Amaya FR 0 200 IM 47 2:18.31 69 100 Breast 28 1:09.31 158 200 Breast 30 2:32.04 104
Raagas, Kiana SO 0 200 IM 45 2:12.32 201 100 Breast 27 1:07.72 238 200 Breast 27 2:23.96 308
Fisher, Eloise FR 0 200 IM 42 2:10.46 262 100 Breast 25 1:04.98 418 200 Breast 26 2:23.32 329
Andrle, Layni SO 0 200 IM 38 2:09.62 292 400 IM 27 4:35.72 229 200 Fly 28 2:09.55 230
Wilson, Marin JR 0 500 Free 42 5:13.7 205 200 Free 38 1:57.99 176 1650 Free 25 18:02.95 135
Quintana, Brynn SO 0 500 Free 41 5:12.29 226 200 Free 31 1:55.57 269 100 Free 38 55.31 148
Sterchele, Ashl JR 0 500 Free 40 5:09.72 266 100 Fly 28 58.38 277
Abigail Bouravn FR 0 1 mtr Diving 29 116.85
Vivian Spates SR 0 1 mtr Diving 28 125.6

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!