2023 Mountain West Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

2023 MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

CRWC Natatorium, Houston, Texas

First a few notes

The highest scoring class was the Junior class from UNLV with 380 individual points. They were followed by the Sophomore class from San Diego State with 372.

San Diego State return the most individual points with 797 returning. UNLV are next best with 718. This speaks to UNLV’s astonishing youth as a program. UNLV had 0 points from seniors or post grads. San Diego State got 225 from seniors and 311 from 5th years. If none of those seniors return UNLV suddenly are right in the thick of things.

The most points any team had in a single event was San Diego State with 135 in the 50 Free. Next best was San Diego State with 125.0 in the 100 Back.

The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Chris Williams a JR from San Diego State with a 2:08.86 in the 200 Breast.

Final Scores

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 SDSU 1638 1046 320 272 43 5 18 2 UNLV 1103 770 268 65 43 5 5 3 WYO 937 547 256 134 39 5 12 4 NEV 930 365 254 311 26 5 12 5 FS 866 486 272 108 39 5 6 6 AF 825.5 527.5 230 68 39 5 6 7 CSU 790 504 240 46 37 5 6 8 SJSU 632.5 338.5 230 64 27 5 4 9 UNM 316 98 200 18 16 5 3

Individual Scores by Year

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

SDSU UNLV WYO NEV FS AF CSU SJSU UNM FR 109 245 198 165 110 158 56 134 22 SO 372 93 218 43 136 279 145 151 19 JR 316 380 189 0 66 115.5 199 69.5 12 SR 225 0 76 246 139 43 150 0 63 GS 311 0 0 0 35 0 0 0 0 Returning 797 718 605 289 420 552.5 400 354.5 53

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

SDSU UNLV WYO NEV FS AF CSU SJSU UNM 200 Medley Relay 64 56 50 54 52 48 46 44 40 1 mtr Diving 159 80 100 167 81 64 59 62 44 800 Free Relay 223 136 154 211 133 110 107 112 84 500 Free 295 225 213 213 156 154 153 139 84 200 IM 389 320 257 241 193 185 169 156 84 50 Free 524 360 282 275 230 202 205 185 93 3 mtr Diving 599 386 317 378 273 233 229 207 96 400 Medley Relay 663 436 369 432 329 281 275 251 136 200 Free Relay 727 490 421 480 385 325 325 297 176 400 IM 755 540 449 521 423 397 385 317 179 100 Fly 846 592 449 558 468 464 430 339 182 200 Free 907 649 519 559 506 491 490 380 189 100 Breast 994 698 600 594 534 505 502 413 212 100 Back 1119 712.5 626 655 586 549.5 518 431 217 1650 Free 1135 790.5 729 669 607 605.5 574 435 231 200 Back 1221 829.5 772 722 641 652.5 611 452 236 100 Free 1336 886.5 789 733 699 683.5 660 474 238 200 Breast 1421 966 831 764 730 696.5 664 523.5 265 200 Fly 1472 1036 840 781 774 760.5 731 562.5 265 Platform Diving 1574 1051 889 876 810 781.5 740 586.5 276 400 Free Relay 1638 1103 937 930 866 825.5 790 632.5 316

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

SDSU UNLV WYO NEV FS AF CSU SJSU UNM 200 Medley Relay 64 56 50 54 52 48 46 44 40 1 mtr Diving 95 (70) 24 (24) 50 (50) 113 (87) 29 (29) 16 (13) 13 (6) 18 (18) 4 (4) 800 Free Relay 64 56 54 44 52 46 48 50 40 500 Free 72 (32) 89 (58) 59 (59) 2 (0) 23 (23) 44 (44) 46 (46) 27 (27) 200 IM 94 (40) 95 (95) 44 (44) 28 (0) 37 (28) 31 (31) 16 (16) 17 (17) 50 Free 135 (80) 40 (40) 25 (25) 34 (6) 37 (0) 17 (17) 36 (36) 29 (29) 9 (9) 3 mtr Diving 75 (48) 26 (26) 35 (35) 103 (86) 43 (43) 31 (15) 24 (13) 22 (22) 3 (3) 400 Medley Relay 64 50 52 54 56 48 46 44 40 200 Free Relay 64 54 52 48 56 44 50 46 40 400 IM 28 (0) 50 (25) 28 (12) 41 (0) 38 (37) 72 (72) 60 (55) 20 (20) 3 (0) 100 Fly 91 (27) 52 (52) 37 (9) 45 (25) 67 (67) 45 (24) 22 (22) 3 (1) 200 Free 61 (58) 57 (57) 70 (70) 1 (0) 38 (38) 27 (27) 60 (38) 41 (41) 7 (7) 100 Breast 87 (87) 49 (49) 81 (81) 35 (2) 28 (28) 14 (0) 12 (12) 33 (9) 23 (0) 100 Back 125 (56) 14.5 (14.5) 26 (3) 61 (7) 52 (18) 44.5 (44.5) 16 (0) 18 (18) 5 (0) 1650 Free 16 (0) 78 (55) 103 (81) 14 (0) 21 (13) 56 (56) 56 (56) 4 (4) 14 (8) 200 Back 86 (60) 39 (39) 43 (28) 53 (11) 34 (7) 47 (47) 37 (17) 17 (17) 5 (3) 100 Free 115 (78) 57 (57) 17 (17) 11 (0) 58 (46) 31 (31) 49 (45) 22 (22) 2 (2) 200 Breast 85 (57) 79.5 (79.5) 42 (42) 31 (11) 31 (31) 13 (7) 4 (4) 49.5 (25.5) 27 (5) 200 Fly 51 (28) 70 (32) 9 (9) 17 (3) 44 (18) 64 (64) 67 (29) 39 (39) Platform Diving 102 (76) 15 (15) 49 (49) 95 (67) 36 (36) 21 (17) 9 (3) 24 (24) 11 (11) 400 Free Relay 64 52 48 54 56 44 50 46 40

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

SDSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Johansson, Wilm JR 92 500 Free 1 4:46.13 654 200 Free 1 1:47.26 647 200 Fly 2 1:57.17 682 Roberts, Alex JR 91 100 Fly 3 53.29 667 100 Back 1 52.55 709 200 Back 1 1:52.89 737 Smithbaker, Mer SO 91 50 Free 1 22.47 701 100 Breast 3 1:00.81 680 100 Free 1 49.05 694 Murphy, Kristin GS 88 200 IM 1 1:57.69 708 400 IM 2 4:11.87 667 200 Breast 2 2:09.28 731 King, Jeanette GS 77 50 Free 3 22.63 673 100 Back 8 55.41 536 100 Free 2 49.57 652 Bergdahl, Moa FR 76 200 IM 7 2:02.99 543 100 Breast 2 1:00.79 681 200 Breast 5 2:12.96 641 Gebhardt, Emily SR 72 500 Free 7 4:57.15 487 100 Fly 4 53.51 653 200 Fly 7 1:59.34 613 Turney, Avery SO 68 50 Free 8 23.0 609 200 Free 4 1:49.46 557 100 Free 9 50.06 612 Menzmer, Lizzie GS 68 50 Free 2 22.53 691 100 Fly 5 53.62 645 200 Fly 12 2:03.51 461 McKenna, Mai JR 67 200 IM 12 2:01.54 591 100 Back 6 54.52 593 200 Back 2 1:56.32 644 Tapley, Riley SR 66 100 Fly 14 55.04 547 100 Back 3 53.71 642 200 Back 4 1:58.1 594 Williams, Chris JR 66 200 IM 23 2:05.65 445 100 Breast 1 1:00.23 713 200 Breast 1 2:08.86 742 Lechuga, Ximena GS 53 3 mtr Diving 3 338.95 Platform Diving 4 270.25 Wehr, Lyndsey SO 52 50 Free 4 22.65 670 100 Free 4 49.86 629 Stehr, Evonne SR 51 200 IM 8 2:03.14 538 100 Back 9 54.36 603 100 Free 17 50.63 563 Lopez Arevalo, SO 39 3 mtr Diving 18 230.55 Platform Diving 1 350.15 Mitchell, Paige SR 36 500 Free 10 4:52.07 569 200 Free 22 1:51.45 466 1650 Free 11 16:58.13 443 Konopacke, Tayl FR 28 3 mtr Diving 15 241.0 Platform Diving 11 227.05 Westmoreland, S SO 26 3 mtr Diving 13 266.65 Platform Diving 15 184.45 Ximena Lechuga GS 25 1 mtr Diving 5 328.8 Summer Westmore SO 22 1 mtr Diving 8 272.25 Duggan, Emma SO 18 3 mtr Diving 17 236.3 Platform Diving 17 195.9 Valentina Lopez SO 17 1 mtr Diving 10 285.95 Emma Duggan SO 15 1 mtr Diving 12 265.6 Zamudio, Olivia SO 13 3 mtr Diving 19 227.6 Platform Diving 18 194.9 Olivia Zamudio SO 11 1 mtr Diving 16 233.75 Taylor Konopack FR 5 1 mtr Diving 20 210.35

UNLV

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bokros, Blanka JR 89 200 IM 5 2:01.37 597 100 Fly 1 52.96 688 200 Fly 1 1:55.81 726 Howell, Ruby JR 77 200 IM 2 1:59.02 668 400 IM 7 4:20.82 523 200 Breast 4 2:12.32 656 Bartlett, Calys JR 70 200 IM 4 2:00.95 610 100 Breast 9 1:01.09 664 200 Breast 6 2:14.16 610 Ash, Teneka 5Y 69 500 Free 6 4:53.96 540 1650 Free 7 16:47.53 498 200 Fly 8 2:01.50 538 Carlson, Erika FR 69 500 Free 4 4:52.18 567 200 Free 2 1:47.61 633 100 Free 12 50.64 562 Mykkanen, Camer SO 51 200 IM 16 2:03.13 538 100 Fly 10 53.89 628 200 Back 7 1:58.83 572 Fernandez, Mali JR 49 50 Free 12 23.28 558 200 Free 17 1:50.95 490 100 Free 5 50.12 607 Lizzul, Gabby 5Y 48 500 Free 18 4:55.55 514 400 IM 5 4:20.4 530 200 Fly 11 2:02.21 512 Cohen, Pilar SO 40 50 Free 9 22.69 663 100 Fly 22 56.49 431 100 Free 10 50.3 592 Yanovska, Vika JR 39 3 mtr Diving 5 324.6 Platform Diving 13 204.8 Lovell, Kayleig FR 38 500 Free 8 5:00.53 428 200 Free 27 1:52.54 413 200 Back 11 2:00.52 519 Jones, Hannah FR 37 500 Free 17 4:54.06 538 400 IM 23 4:31.03 319 1650 Free 4 16:39.09 538 Iwanowska, Tosi JR 32 200 IM 25 2:05.29 459 100 Breast 11 1:01.91 617 200 Breast 11 2:15.89 564 Moses, Jillian FR 31.5 200 IM 20 2:04.14 502 100 Breast 14 1:03.87 494 200 Breast 13 2:16.77 539 Vika Yanovska JR 24 1 mtr Diving 6 306.7 Wendlandt, Chlo FR 21 500 Free 24 5:03.43 375 200 Free 32 1:55.71 263 1650 Free 9 16:53.74 466 Klimek, Marta FR 20 50 Free 37 24.36 335 200 Free 9 1:48.37 603 100 Free 28 51.61 471 Webb, Averi FR 19.5 50 Free 20 23.58 498 100 Back 12 55.77 511 100 Free 34 52.89 343 Hughes, Ashley FR 9 500 Free 33 5:04.36 359 1650 Free 17 17:09.97 380 Walch, Jenna SO 2 3 mtr Diving 24 197.85 Platform Diving 24 170.1 Jenna Walch SO 0 1 mtr Diving 25 200.3

WYO

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Klimczak, Maisy SO 87 500 Free 2 4:46.18 653 200 Free 3 1:48.53 596 1650 Free 1 16:20.46 620 Palmer, Carly JR 64 200 IM 6 2:01.73 585 100 Breast 4 1:00.88 676 100 Free 13 50.74 553 McKenzie, Sydne FR 55 200 IM 13 2:01.95 578 100 Breast 6 1:01.27 654 200 Breast 10 2:14.33 606 Nichols, Britt JR 40 500 Free 13 4:53.59 545 200 Free 23 1:51.56 461 1650 Free 6 16:46.28 504 Busskohl, Bryn SO 39 50 Free 24 23.91 430 100 Breast 12 1:02.29 595 200 Breast 7 2:14.43 603 Giles, Emily SR 38 100 Back 7 54.96 565 200 Back 12 2:01.26 494 Ramirez, Roxann SR 38 500 Free 27 5:00.79 423 400 IM 11 4:22.34 495 1650 Free 8 16:51.91 475 Morton, Sage JR 37 500 Free 15 4:58.27 467 200 Free 29 1:53.83 350 1650 Free 5 16:42.1 524 Franckowiak, Ka JR 34 50 Free 18 23.46 523 200 Free 6 1:49.88 539 100 Free 22 51.36 495 Cunningham, Kay SO 30 200 IM 19 2:03.81 514 200 Back 6 1:58.74 575 Gonzalez, Alici FR 29 3 mtr Diving 6 307.85 Platform Diving 20 186.85 Haigler, Gabrie SO 26 3 mtr Diving 21 222.95 Platform Diving 8 260.15 Knapton, Nettie FR 25 3 mtr Diving 20 223.1 Platform Diving 9 250.2 Alicia Gonzalez FR 23 1 mtr Diving 7 284.05 Christensen, Be FR 19 500 Free 20 4:56.95 490 200 Free 20 1:51.20 478 200 Fly 17 2:03.36 467 Swartz, Lauren SO 16 50 Free 21 23.65 484 100 Breast 15 1:03.95 489 100 Free 29 51.72 460 Fritscher, Elli FR 16 200 IM 26 2:05.44 454 400 IM 15 4:27.98 382 200 Back 21 2:03.85 400 Moore, Mikayla FR 14 50 Free 16 23.5 515 100 Back 22 58.03 344 100 Free 31 51.91 441 Ford, Brooke JR 14 200 IM 29 2:06.35 418 200 Free 15 1:50.47 512 200 Breast 23 2:20.72 415 Gabriella Haigl SO 14 1 mtr Diving 13 259.7 Natalie Six FR 12 1 mtr Diving 15 253.0 Horne, Rachael SO 6 50 Free 23 23.8 453 100 Breast 21 1:03.99 486 100 Free 30 51.82 450 Six, Natalie FR 4 3 mtr Diving 23 198.8 Platform Diving 23 172.65 Nettie Knapton FR 1 1 mtr Diving 24 201.7

NEV

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Wijkhuijs, Josi 5Y 81 50 Free 5 22.8 644 100 Fly 2 53.15 676 100 Back 2 53.04 680 Nagy, Benedict SR 81 200 IM 3 1:59.58 651 400 IM 1 4:11.29 676 200 Back 8 1:59.55 550 Mirafuentes, Me 53 3 mtr Diving 4 335.65 Platform Diving 3 276.5 Heydra, Bailey FR 53 3 mtr Diving 2 360.85 Platform Diving 5 262.65 Gabino Lopez de FR 47 3 mtr Diving 1 375.25 Platform Diving 12 210.25 Alexander, Kyla SR 46 50 Free 26 23.84 444 100 Back 4 53.85 633 200 Back 9 1:57.30 617 Vazquez Lopez, SR 45 3 mtr Diving 10 282.3 Platform Diving 2 299.3 Samula, Wiktori 5Y 43 200 IM 24 2:07.43 376 100 Breast 8 1:01.63 633 200 Breast 9 2:13.66 623 Lucia Gabino Lo FR 32 1 mtr Diving 1 348.2 Melissa Mirafue 28 1 mtr Diving 2 347.0 Bailey Heydra FR 27 1 mtr Diving 3 338.85 Isa Vazquez Lop SR 26 1 mtr Diving 4 329.5 Kling, Destiny SR 23 500 Free 30 5:02.93 384 400 IM 17 4:24.94 444 200 Fly 13 2:03.3 470 Piccinini, Dani SO 18 500 Free 45 5:24.3 89 100 Back 18 56.89 429 200 Back 16 2:02.69 443 Vignoli, Mari 5Y 17 500 Free 23 5:02.34 395 200 Free 24 1:52.1 434 1650 Free 13 17:05.66 403 Berkenfield, Co SR 14 50 Free 22 23.77 459 200 Free 25 1:52.25 427 100 Free 16 51.36 495 Dickerson, Ansl SO 13 200 IM 34 2:07.88 358 100 Breast 23 1:04.29 466 200 Breast 16 2:22.74 348 Smith, Caitlin SO 12 200 IM 40 2:09.93 281 100 Fly 17 55.14 539 200 Fly 22 2:05.43 384 Jasko, Nikki SR 11 50 Free 31 24.16 377 100 Breast 16 1:04.07 482 100 Free 26 51.47 484 Jablonska, Mart FR 6 50 Free 19 23.5 515 200 Free 32 1:55.71 263 100 Free 32 52.01 431 Kitchens, Val SR 0 200 IM 43 2:10.9 247 400 IM 28 4:42.11 132 200 Breast 29 2:27.07 215 Sapico, Simone FR 0 500 Free 44 5:23.50 96 100 Fly 27 58.37 278 200 Fly 26 2:08.37 270 Dani Griffin 0 1 mtr Diving 26 178.75

FS

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Kalmar, Aliz FR 68 200 IM 11 2:01.49 593 100 Breast 5 1:01.14 661 200 Breast 3 2:11.65 673 Hutler, Mackenz SR 67 50 Free 7 22.93 622 100 Fly 9 53.81 633 200 Fly 6 1:59.16 619 Melia, Samarah JR 66 500 Free 9 4:50.21 597 200 Free 7 1:50.20 524 100 Free 7 50.77 550 Clayson, Athena SR 61 200 IM 17 2:01.69 586 100 Back 5 53.89 631 200 Back 3 1:56.9 628 Alessio, Sylvia 46 3 mtr Diving 7 295.85 Platform Diving 7 261.15 Hanagan, Sera SO 45 200 IM 15 2:02.35 565 400 IM 4 4:18.27 567 200 Fly 18 2:03.57 459 Dabrowska, Wikt SO 37 500 Free 36 5:07.83 298 200 Free 12 1:49.59 552 100 Free 8 50.8 548 Trentin, Eleono GS 35 50 Free 13 23.29 556 100 Back 17 56.63 449 100 Free 15 51.01 528 Ally, Grace 33 3 mtr Diving 9 283.75 Platform Diving 14 200.0 Matney, Julia SO 27 100 Fly 13 54.96 553 100 Back 15 56.48 460 100 Free 24 51.66 466 Sylvia Alessio 20 1 mtr Diving 9 300.8 Caserio, Madiso SO 16 500 Free 22 5:01.17 416 200 Free 30 1:54.45 320 1650 Free 14 17:05.78 402 Tengan, Korrie FR 13 200 IM 27 2:05.9 436 400 IM 18 4:26.88 404 200 Fly 19 2:03.81 449 Summers, Cheyan FR 13 500 Free 29 5:02.50 392 100 Back 19 57.01 420 200 Back 18 2:03.36 418 Laskey, Clara FR 9 500 Free 38 5:09.42 271 100 Fly 21 56.35 443 200 Fly 20 2:04.25 432 Grace Ally 9 1 mtr Diving 17 222.0 Lucchini, Sara SO 7 100 Fly 18 55.45 516 100 Back 25 59.38 249 200 Fly 27 2:08.49 266 Arredondo, Sam FR 7 200 IM 28 2:06.33 419 100 Breast 22 1:04.14 476 200 Breast 21 2:19.14 467 Gulvady, Maya SR 6 400 IM 24 4:37.8 194 1650 Free 22 17:36.66 241 200 Fly 23 2:09.31 238 Kolbeinsdottir, SR 5 500 Free 35 5:06.01 329 200 Free 26 1:52.35 422 1650 Free 20 17:28.01 284 Ueda, Katie SO 4 200 IM 41 2:09.97 279 400 IM 21 4:29.42 352 200 Breast 28 2:24.01 307

AF

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Turner, Abby SO 58 50 Free 10 22.99 611 200 Free 10 1:48.98 578 100 Free 6 50.32 590 Andrist, Katie FR 52 500 Free 5 4:53.05 554 200 Free 37 1:57.24 202 1650 Free 3 16:37.14 548 Cormack, Corbyn SO 50 200 IM 9 1:59.82 644 100 Fly 7 53.9 627 200 Breast 18 2:17.65 513 Dona, Hanani FR 46 200 IM 18 2:02.00 576 400 IM 6 4:20.54 528 200 Fly 12 2:02.83 488 Markle, Shayla JR 45 100 Fly 12 54.83 562 100 Back 14 55.85 505 200 Fly 10 2:02.18 513 Arnold, Lauren SO 45 500 Free 12 4:53.24 551 400 IM 12 4:24.62 450 1650 Free 12 17:01.93 423 Tsuei, Kai-Min FR 42 50 Free 30 24.09 391 100 Back 10 54.64 586 200 Back 5 1:58.13 593 Treanor, Grace SO 32 3 mtr Diving 12 273.05 Platform Diving 10 231.55 Clark, Alex SO 32 200 IM 33 2:06.93 396 100 Fly 15 55.69 497 200 Fly 9 2:01.23 548 Yorkman, Corinn JR 31 500 Free 21 4:59.61 444 400 IM 13 4:24.96 443 200 Back 14 2:01.82 474 Martin, Ella SO 26 200 IM 21 2:04.54 488 400 IM 14 4:27.51 391 200 Back 17 2:02.12 463 Tompkins, Darie SO 23 50 Free 38 24.45 317 100 Fly 16 56.34 444 200 Fly 15 2:04.57 419 Ashley, Anna JR 20.5 50 Free 33 24.25 358 100 Fly 19 55.75 492 100 Back 12 55.77 511 Peltier, Gabrie SR 20 3 mtr Diving 11 277.3 Platform Diving 21 185.55 Woolfenden, Kim SR 20 200 IM 35 2:07.98 354 100 Breast 13 1:03.07 547 200 Breast 19 2:18.00 503 Bresnahan, Zoe FR 18 500 Free 25 5:00.19 434 400 IM 19 4:27.48 392 1650 Free 15 17:06.02 401 Gavin, Kara JR 13 50 Free 29 23.86 440 200 Free 19 1:51.09 483 100 Free 18 51.04 526 Grace Treanor SO 13 1 mtr Diving 14 255.3 Roesch, Raquell JR 4 50 Free 34 24.28 352 200 Free 21 1:51.41 468 100 Free 33 52.61 370 Gabrielle Pelti SR 3 1 mtr Diving 22 208.8 Letendre, Madel JR 2 500 Free 37 5:08.83 281 200 Free 34 1:55.92 254 1650 Free 23 17:43.44 210

CSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power White, Maya SO 72 500 Free 3 4:49.66 605 400 IM 10 4:19.79 541 1650 Free 2 16:27.35 591 Matheson, Lucy JR 66 100 Fly 6 53.73 638 200 Back 10 2:00.48 520 200 Fly 5 1:59.02 623 Trietley, Alexi FR 51 50 Free 6 22.82 641 200 Free 28 1:53.35 373 100 Free 3 49.79 634 Dawson, Erin SO 44 200 IM 14 2:02.34 565 400 IM 3 4:17.81 575 200 Fly 21 2:04.43 424 Hoffman, Amanda SR 43 500 Free 26 5:00.36 431 100 Fly 11 54.11 613 200 Fly 3 1:58.14 652 Johnson, Anika JR 43 500 Free 14 4:54.87 525 200 Free 5 1:49.85 540 100 Free 20 51.27 504 Hager, Megan JR 38 50 Free 15 23.44 527 200 Free 14 1:50.24 523 100 Free 14 50.85 543 Lunina, Liza SR 30 50 Free 35 24.3 348 100 Back 11 55.56 525 200 Back 13 2:01.44 487 Leblanc, Olivia JR 28 500 Free 19 4:56.59 496 400 IM 16 4:28.44 372 1650 Free 16 17:09.55 382 Mundy, Sarah SR 26 500 Free 32 5:03.95 366 200 Free 8 1:52.03 438 100 Free 21 51.28 503 Albanna, Jessic SR 17 3 mtr Diving 16 228.05 Platform Diving 19 191.55 Chorpening, Emi SO 17 500 Free 39 5:09.59 268 400 IM 26 4:35.54 233 1650 Free 10 16:57.18 448 Shaffer, Braede JR 16 3 mtr Diving 14 243.55 Platform Diving 22 176.7 Sykes, Hannah SR 16 50 Free 35 24.3 348 100 Fly 20 56.18 457 200 Fly 16 2:04.7 414 McClelland, Kat SO 12 200 IM 22 2:05.47 452 100 Breast 19 1:03.67 508 200 Breast 22 2:19.57 453 Perry, Caroline SR 11 200 IM 30 2:06.45 414 400 IM 20 4:28.06 380 200 Back 19 2:03.58 410 Jessica Albanna SR 7 1 mtr Diving 18 214.65 Braeden Shaffer JR 6 1 mtr Diving 19 212.25 Wright, Claire FR 5 200 IM 44 2:11.55 225 100 Breast 20 1:03.71 505 200 Breast 25 2:22.92 342 Breslin, Emma JR 2 50 Free 40 24.67 275 100 Breast 24 1:04.79 431 200 Breast 24 2:24.91 278 Shepherd, Azale FR 0 50 Free 27 23.85 442 100 Fly 25 57.25 368 100 Free 36 53.0 332

SJSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Muzsnay, Zsofia SO 64 500 Free 11 4:53.02 554 100 Fly 8 54.15 610 200 Fly 4 1:58.96 625 Freiman, Ela SO 49 200 IM 10 2:01.28 599 400 IM 9 4:19.45 547 200 Breast 15 2:16.94 534 Jagielski, Jenn FR 46 3 mtr Diving 8 219.6 Platform Diving 6 261.75 Mathieson, Reag JR 43 50 Free 11 23.24 565 200 Free 16 1:52.49 415 100 Free 11 50.62 564 Rowland, Cali 5Y 32 200 IM 36 2:08.16 347 100 Breast 10 1:01.77 625 200 Breast 12 2:15.92 564 Snyder, Amelia FR 25 500 Free 16 5:00.89 421 200 Free 13 1:50.12 528 100 Free 27 51.59 473 Shorten, Ellie SO 23 50 Free 39 24.57 294 100 Back 16 57.14 411 200 Back 15 2:02.13 463 Myburgh, Emma JR 22.5 200 IM 32 2:06.83 399 100 Breast 17 1:02.44 586 200 Breast 13 2:16.77 539 Azzopardi, Mya FR 22 200 IM 31 2:06.58 409 200 Free 11 1:49.53 554 100 Free 19 51.19 511 Fraire, Izzie 5Y 16 200 IM 39 2:09.77 287 100 Breast 18 1:03.47 521 200 Breast 17 2:17.32 523 Jenna Jagielski FR 16 1 mtr Diving 11 278.55 e Silva, Lais FR 15 50 Free 14 23.37 540 100 Back 23 58.16 334 100 Free 25 51.44 487 Dragoi, Andreea SO 13 50 Free 44 26.46 59 200 Fly 14 2:04.34 428 Legarth, Megan FR 10 50 Free 41 24.85 243 100 Back 20 57.17 408 200 Back 20 2:03.67 406 Ciobanu, Alice JR 4 500 Free 34 5:05.97 330 200 Free 35 1:56.66 224 1650 Free 21 17:28.18 283 Emily San Jose SO 2 1 mtr Diving 23 207.1 San Jose, Emily SO 0 3 mtr Diving 27 173.85 Sharpe, MaKenna FR 0 3 mtr Diving 26 174.5 Janssen, Ivana SR 0 50 Free 42 25.04 211 100 Fly 29 59.25 215 100 Free 37 54.99 168 Schwarze, Katie FR 0 50 Free 27 23.85 442 100 Fly 26 57.41 355 100 Free 35 52.9 342 Balbuena, Luna FR 0 200 IM 37 2:08.61 330 400 IM 25 4:35.54 233 200 Fly 29 2:10.94 186 MaKenna Sharpe FR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 172.7

UNM