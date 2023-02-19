2023 Mountain West Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

2023 MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
CRWC Natatorium, Houston, Texas
DAY 1 RESULTS
DAY 2 RESULTS
DAY 3 RESULTS
DAY 4 RESULTS
First a few notes
The highest scoring class was the Junior class from UNLV with 380 individual points. They were followed by the Sophomore class from San Diego State with 372.
San Diego State return the most individual points with 797 returning. UNLV are next best with 718. This speaks to UNLV’s astonishing youth as a program. UNLV had 0 points from seniors or post grads. San Diego State got 225 from seniors and 311 from 5th years. If none of those seniors return UNLV suddenly are right in the thick of things.
The most points any team had in a single event was San Diego State with 135 in the 50 Free. Next best was San Diego State with 125.0 in the 100 Back.
The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was
Chris Williams a JR from San Diego State with a 2:08.86 in the 200 Breast. Final Scores
Team
Total
Individual Swimming Points
Relay Points
Diving Points
Scoring Individual Count
Scoring Relay Count
Scoring Diving Count
1
SDSU
1638
1046
320
272
43
5
18
2
UNLV
1103
770
268
65
43
5
5
3
WYO
937
547
256
134
39
5
12
4
NEV
930
365
254
311
26
5
12
5
FS
866
486
272
108
39
5
6
6
AF
825.5
527.5
230
68
39
5
6
7
CSU
790
504
240
46
37
5
6
8
SJSU
632.5
338.5
230
64
27
5
4
9
UNM
316
98
200
18
16
5
3
Individual Scores by Year
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
SDSU
UNLV
WYO
NEV
FS
AF
CSU
SJSU
UNM
FR
109
245
198
165
110
158
56
134
22
SO
372
93
218
43
136
279
145
151
19
JR
316
380
189
0
66
115.5
199
69.5
12
SR
225
0
76
246
139
43
150
0
63
GS
311
0
0
0
35
0
0
0
0
Returning
797
718
605
289
420
552.5
400
354.5
53
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
SDSU
UNLV
WYO
NEV
FS
AF
CSU
SJSU
UNM
200 Medley Relay
64
56
50
54
52
48
46
44
40
1 mtr Diving
159
80
100
167
81
64
59
62
44
800 Free Relay
223
136
154
211
133
110
107
112
84
500 Free
295
225
213
213
156
154
153
139
84
200 IM
389
320
257
241
193
185
169
156
84
50 Free
524
360
282
275
230
202
205
185
93
3 mtr Diving
599
386
317
378
273
233
229
207
96
400 Medley Relay
663
436
369
432
329
281
275
251
136
200 Free Relay
727
490
421
480
385
325
325
297
176
400 IM
755
540
449
521
423
397
385
317
179
100 Fly
846
592
449
558
468
464
430
339
182
200 Free
907
649
519
559
506
491
490
380
189
100 Breast
994
698
600
594
534
505
502
413
212
100 Back
1119
712.5
626
655
586
549.5
518
431
217
1650 Free
1135
790.5
729
669
607
605.5
574
435
231
200 Back
1221
829.5
772
722
641
652.5
611
452
236
100 Free
1336
886.5
789
733
699
683.5
660
474
238
200 Breast
1421
966
831
764
730
696.5
664
523.5
265
200 Fly
1472
1036
840
781
774
760.5
731
562.5
265
Platform Diving
1574
1051
889
876
810
781.5
740
586.5
276
400 Free Relay
1638
1103
937
930
866
825.5
790
632.5
316
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
SDSU
UNLV
WYO
NEV
FS
AF
CSU
SJSU
UNM
200 Medley Relay
64
56
50
54
52
48
46
44
40
1 mtr Diving
95 (70)
24 (24)
50 (50)
113 (87)
29 (29)
16 (13)
13 (6)
18 (18)
4 (4)
800 Free Relay
64
56
54
44
52
46
48
50
40
500 Free
72 (32)
89 (58)
59 (59)
2 (0)
23 (23)
44 (44)
46 (46)
27 (27)
200 IM
94 (40)
95 (95)
44 (44)
28 (0)
37 (28)
31 (31)
16 (16)
17 (17)
50 Free
135 (80)
40 (40)
25 (25)
34 (6)
37 (0)
17 (17)
36 (36)
29 (29)
9 (9)
3 mtr Diving
75 (48)
26 (26)
35 (35)
103 (86)
43 (43)
31 (15)
24 (13)
22 (22)
3 (3)
400 Medley Relay
64
50
52
54
56
48
46
44
40
200 Free Relay
64
54
52
48
56
44
50
46
40
400 IM
28 (0)
50 (25)
28 (12)
41 (0)
38 (37)
72 (72)
60 (55)
20 (20)
3 (0)
100 Fly
91 (27)
52 (52)
37 (9)
45 (25)
67 (67)
45 (24)
22 (22)
3 (1)
200 Free
61 (58)
57 (57)
70 (70)
1 (0)
38 (38)
27 (27)
60 (38)
41 (41)
7 (7)
100 Breast
87 (87)
49 (49)
81 (81)
35 (2)
28 (28)
14 (0)
12 (12)
33 (9)
23 (0)
100 Back
125 (56)
14.5 (14.5)
26 (3)
61 (7)
52 (18)
44.5 (44.5)
16 (0)
18 (18)
5 (0)
1650 Free
16 (0)
78 (55)
103 (81)
14 (0)
21 (13)
56 (56)
56 (56)
4 (4)
14 (8)
200 Back
86 (60)
39 (39)
43 (28)
53 (11)
34 (7)
47 (47)
37 (17)
17 (17)
5 (3)
100 Free
115 (78)
57 (57)
17 (17)
11 (0)
58 (46)
31 (31)
49 (45)
22 (22)
2 (2)
200 Breast
85 (57)
79.5 (79.5)
42 (42)
31 (11)
31 (31)
13 (7)
4 (4)
49.5 (25.5)
27 (5)
200 Fly
51 (28)
70 (32)
9 (9)
17 (3)
44 (18)
64 (64)
67 (29)
39 (39)
Platform Diving
102 (76)
15 (15)
49 (49)
95 (67)
36 (36)
21 (17)
9 (3)
24 (24)
11 (11)
400 Free Relay
64
52
48
54
56
44
50
46
40
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. SDSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Johansson, Wilm
JR
92
500 Free
1
4:46.13
654
200 Free
1
1:47.26
647
200 Fly
2
1:57.17
682
Roberts, Alex
JR
91
100 Fly
3
53.29
667
100 Back
1
52.55
709
200 Back
1
1:52.89
737
Smithbaker, Mer
SO
91
50 Free
1
22.47
701
100 Breast
3
1:00.81
680
100 Free
1
49.05
694
Murphy, Kristin
GS
88
200 IM
1
1:57.69
708
400 IM
2
4:11.87
667
200 Breast
2
2:09.28
731
King, Jeanette
GS
77
50 Free
3
22.63
673
100 Back
8
55.41
536
100 Free
2
49.57
652
Bergdahl, Moa
FR
76
200 IM
7
2:02.99
543
100 Breast
2
1:00.79
681
200 Breast
5
2:12.96
641
Gebhardt, Emily
SR
72
500 Free
7
4:57.15
487
100 Fly
4
53.51
653
200 Fly
7
1:59.34
613
Turney, Avery
SO
68
50 Free
8
23.0
609
200 Free
4
1:49.46
557
100 Free
9
50.06
612
Menzmer, Lizzie
GS
68
50 Free
2
22.53
691
100 Fly
5
53.62
645
200 Fly
12
2:03.51
461
McKenna, Mai
JR
67
200 IM
12
2:01.54
591
100 Back
6
54.52
593
200 Back
2
1:56.32
644
Tapley, Riley
SR
66
100 Fly
14
55.04
547
100 Back
3
53.71
642
200 Back
4
1:58.1
594
Williams, Chris
JR
66
200 IM
23
2:05.65
445
100 Breast
1
1:00.23
713
200 Breast
1
2:08.86
742
Lechuga, Ximena
GS
53
3 mtr Diving
3
338.95
Platform Diving
4
270.25
Wehr, Lyndsey
SO
52
50 Free
4
22.65
670
100 Free
4
49.86
629
Stehr, Evonne
SR
51
200 IM
8
2:03.14
538
100 Back
9
54.36
603
100 Free
17
50.63
563
Lopez Arevalo,
SO
39
3 mtr Diving
18
230.55
Platform Diving
1
350.15
Mitchell, Paige
SR
36
500 Free
10
4:52.07
569
200 Free
22
1:51.45
466
1650 Free
11
16:58.13
443
Konopacke, Tayl
FR
28
3 mtr Diving
15
241.0
Platform Diving
11
227.05
Westmoreland, S
SO
26
3 mtr Diving
13
266.65
Platform Diving
15
184.45
Ximena Lechuga
GS
25
1 mtr Diving
5
328.8
Summer Westmore
SO
22
1 mtr Diving
8
272.25
Duggan, Emma
SO
18
3 mtr Diving
17
236.3
Platform Diving
17
195.9
Valentina Lopez
SO
17
1 mtr Diving
10
285.95
Emma Duggan
SO
15
1 mtr Diving
12
265.6
Zamudio, Olivia
SO
13
3 mtr Diving
19
227.6
Platform Diving
18
194.9
Olivia Zamudio
SO
11
1 mtr Diving
16
233.75
Taylor Konopack
FR
5
1 mtr Diving
20
210.35
UNLV
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bokros, Blanka
JR
89
200 IM
5
2:01.37
597
100 Fly
1
52.96
688
200 Fly
1
1:55.81
726
Howell, Ruby
JR
77
200 IM
2
1:59.02
668
400 IM
7
4:20.82
523
200 Breast
4
2:12.32
656
Bartlett, Calys
JR
70
200 IM
4
2:00.95
610
100 Breast
9
1:01.09
664
200 Breast
6
2:14.16
610
Ash, Teneka
5Y
69
500 Free
6
4:53.96
540
1650 Free
7
16:47.53
498
200 Fly
8
2:01.50
538
Carlson, Erika
FR
69
500 Free
4
4:52.18
567
200 Free
2
1:47.61
633
100 Free
12
50.64
562
Mykkanen, Camer
SO
51
200 IM
16
2:03.13
538
100 Fly
10
53.89
628
200 Back
7
1:58.83
572
Fernandez, Mali
JR
49
50 Free
12
23.28
558
200 Free
17
1:50.95
490
100 Free
5
50.12
607
Lizzul, Gabby
5Y
48
500 Free
18
4:55.55
514
400 IM
5
4:20.4
530
200 Fly
11
2:02.21
512
Cohen, Pilar
SO
40
50 Free
9
22.69
663
100 Fly
22
56.49
431
100 Free
10
50.3
592
Yanovska, Vika
JR
39
3 mtr Diving
5
324.6
Platform Diving
13
204.8
Lovell, Kayleig
FR
38
500 Free
8
5:00.53
428
200 Free
27
1:52.54
413
200 Back
11
2:00.52
519
Jones, Hannah
FR
37
500 Free
17
4:54.06
538
400 IM
23
4:31.03
319
1650 Free
4
16:39.09
538
Iwanowska, Tosi
JR
32
200 IM
25
2:05.29
459
100 Breast
11
1:01.91
617
200 Breast
11
2:15.89
564
Moses, Jillian
FR
31.5
200 IM
20
2:04.14
502
100 Breast
14
1:03.87
494
200 Breast
13
2:16.77
539
Vika Yanovska
JR
24
1 mtr Diving
6
306.7
Wendlandt, Chlo
FR
21
500 Free
24
5:03.43
375
200 Free
32
1:55.71
263
1650 Free
9
16:53.74
466
Klimek, Marta
FR
20
50 Free
37
24.36
335
200 Free
9
1:48.37
603
100 Free
28
51.61
471
Webb, Averi
FR
19.5
50 Free
20
23.58
498
100 Back
12
55.77
511
100 Free
34
52.89
343
Hughes, Ashley
FR
9
500 Free
33
5:04.36
359
1650 Free
17
17:09.97
380
Walch, Jenna
SO
2
3 mtr Diving
24
197.85
Platform Diving
24
170.1
Jenna Walch
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
25
200.3
WYO
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Klimczak, Maisy
SO
87
500 Free
2
4:46.18
653
200 Free
3
1:48.53
596
1650 Free
1
16:20.46
620
Palmer, Carly
JR
64
200 IM
6
2:01.73
585
100 Breast
4
1:00.88
676
100 Free
13
50.74
553
McKenzie, Sydne
FR
55
200 IM
13
2:01.95
578
100 Breast
6
1:01.27
654
200 Breast
10
2:14.33
606
Nichols, Britt
JR
40
500 Free
13
4:53.59
545
200 Free
23
1:51.56
461
1650 Free
6
16:46.28
504
Busskohl, Bryn
SO
39
50 Free
24
23.91
430
100 Breast
12
1:02.29
595
200 Breast
7
2:14.43
603
Giles, Emily
SR
38
100 Back
7
54.96
565
200 Back
12
2:01.26
494
Ramirez, Roxann
SR
38
500 Free
27
5:00.79
423
400 IM
11
4:22.34
495
1650 Free
8
16:51.91
475
Morton, Sage
JR
37
500 Free
15
4:58.27
467
200 Free
29
1:53.83
350
1650 Free
5
16:42.1
524
Franckowiak, Ka
JR
34
50 Free
18
23.46
523
200 Free
6
1:49.88
539
100 Free
22
51.36
495
Cunningham, Kay
SO
30
200 IM
19
2:03.81
514
200 Back
6
1:58.74
575
Gonzalez, Alici
FR
29
3 mtr Diving
6
307.85
Platform Diving
20
186.85
Haigler, Gabrie
SO
26
3 mtr Diving
21
222.95
Platform Diving
8
260.15
Knapton, Nettie
FR
25
3 mtr Diving
20
223.1
Platform Diving
9
250.2
Alicia Gonzalez
FR
23
1 mtr Diving
7
284.05
Christensen, Be
FR
19
500 Free
20
4:56.95
490
200 Free
20
1:51.20
478
200 Fly
17
2:03.36
467
Swartz, Lauren
SO
16
50 Free
21
23.65
484
100 Breast
15
1:03.95
489
100 Free
29
51.72
460
Fritscher, Elli
FR
16
200 IM
26
2:05.44
454
400 IM
15
4:27.98
382
200 Back
21
2:03.85
400
Moore, Mikayla
FR
14
50 Free
16
23.5
515
100 Back
22
58.03
344
100 Free
31
51.91
441
Ford, Brooke
JR
14
200 IM
29
2:06.35
418
200 Free
15
1:50.47
512
200 Breast
23
2:20.72
415
Gabriella Haigl
SO
14
1 mtr Diving
13
259.7
Natalie Six
FR
12
1 mtr Diving
15
253.0
Horne, Rachael
SO
6
50 Free
23
23.8
453
100 Breast
21
1:03.99
486
100 Free
30
51.82
450
Six, Natalie
FR
4
3 mtr Diving
23
198.8
Platform Diving
23
172.65
Nettie Knapton
FR
1
1 mtr Diving
24
201.7
NEV
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Wijkhuijs, Josi
5Y
81
50 Free
5
22.8
644
100 Fly
2
53.15
676
100 Back
2
53.04
680
Nagy, Benedict
SR
81
200 IM
3
1:59.58
651
400 IM
1
4:11.29
676
200 Back
8
1:59.55
550
Mirafuentes, Me
53
3 mtr Diving
4
335.65
Platform Diving
3
276.5
Heydra, Bailey
FR
53
3 mtr Diving
2
360.85
Platform Diving
5
262.65
Gabino Lopez de
FR
47
3 mtr Diving
1
375.25
Platform Diving
12
210.25
Alexander, Kyla
SR
46
50 Free
26
23.84
444
100 Back
4
53.85
633
200 Back
9
1:57.30
617
Vazquez Lopez,
SR
45
3 mtr Diving
10
282.3
Platform Diving
2
299.3
Samula, Wiktori
5Y
43
200 IM
24
2:07.43
376
100 Breast
8
1:01.63
633
200 Breast
9
2:13.66
623
Lucia Gabino Lo
FR
32
1 mtr Diving
1
348.2
Melissa Mirafue
28
1 mtr Diving
2
347.0
Bailey Heydra
FR
27
1 mtr Diving
3
338.85
Isa Vazquez Lop
SR
26
1 mtr Diving
4
329.5
Kling, Destiny
SR
23
500 Free
30
5:02.93
384
400 IM
17
4:24.94
444
200 Fly
13
2:03.3
470
Piccinini, Dani
SO
18
500 Free
45
5:24.3
89
100 Back
18
56.89
429
200 Back
16
2:02.69
443
Vignoli, Mari
5Y
17
500 Free
23
5:02.34
395
200 Free
24
1:52.1
434
1650 Free
13
17:05.66
403
Berkenfield, Co
SR
14
50 Free
22
23.77
459
200 Free
25
1:52.25
427
100 Free
16
51.36
495
Dickerson, Ansl
SO
13
200 IM
34
2:07.88
358
100 Breast
23
1:04.29
466
200 Breast
16
2:22.74
348
Smith, Caitlin
SO
12
200 IM
40
2:09.93
281
100 Fly
17
55.14
539
200 Fly
22
2:05.43
384
Jasko, Nikki
SR
11
50 Free
31
24.16
377
100 Breast
16
1:04.07
482
100 Free
26
51.47
484
Jablonska, Mart
FR
6
50 Free
19
23.5
515
200 Free
32
1:55.71
263
100 Free
32
52.01
431
Kitchens, Val
SR
0
200 IM
43
2:10.9
247
400 IM
28
4:42.11
132
200 Breast
29
2:27.07
215
Sapico, Simone
FR
0
500 Free
44
5:23.50
96
100 Fly
27
58.37
278
200 Fly
26
2:08.37
270
Dani Griffin
0
1 mtr Diving
26
178.75
FS
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Kalmar, Aliz
FR
68
200 IM
11
2:01.49
593
100 Breast
5
1:01.14
661
200 Breast
3
2:11.65
673
Hutler, Mackenz
SR
67
50 Free
7
22.93
622
100 Fly
9
53.81
633
200 Fly
6
1:59.16
619
Melia, Samarah
JR
66
500 Free
9
4:50.21
597
200 Free
7
1:50.20
524
100 Free
7
50.77
550
Clayson, Athena
SR
61
200 IM
17
2:01.69
586
100 Back
5
53.89
631
200 Back
3
1:56.9
628
Alessio, Sylvia
46
3 mtr Diving
7
295.85
Platform Diving
7
261.15
Hanagan, Sera
SO
45
200 IM
15
2:02.35
565
400 IM
4
4:18.27
567
200 Fly
18
2:03.57
459
Dabrowska, Wikt
SO
37
500 Free
36
5:07.83
298
200 Free
12
1:49.59
552
100 Free
8
50.8
548
Trentin, Eleono
GS
35
50 Free
13
23.29
556
100 Back
17
56.63
449
100 Free
15
51.01
528
Ally, Grace
33
3 mtr Diving
9
283.75
Platform Diving
14
200.0
Matney, Julia
SO
27
100 Fly
13
54.96
553
100 Back
15
56.48
460
100 Free
24
51.66
466
Sylvia Alessio
20
1 mtr Diving
9
300.8
Caserio, Madiso
SO
16
500 Free
22
5:01.17
416
200 Free
30
1:54.45
320
1650 Free
14
17:05.78
402
Tengan, Korrie
FR
13
200 IM
27
2:05.9
436
400 IM
18
4:26.88
404
200 Fly
19
2:03.81
449
Summers, Cheyan
FR
13
500 Free
29
5:02.50
392
100 Back
19
57.01
420
200 Back
18
2:03.36
418
Laskey, Clara
FR
9
500 Free
38
5:09.42
271
100 Fly
21
56.35
443
200 Fly
20
2:04.25
432
Grace Ally
9
1 mtr Diving
17
222.0
Lucchini, Sara
SO
7
100 Fly
18
55.45
516
100 Back
25
59.38
249
200 Fly
27
2:08.49
266
Arredondo, Sam
FR
7
200 IM
28
2:06.33
419
100 Breast
22
1:04.14
476
200 Breast
21
2:19.14
467
Gulvady, Maya
SR
6
400 IM
24
4:37.8
194
1650 Free
22
17:36.66
241
200 Fly
23
2:09.31
238
Kolbeinsdottir,
SR
5
500 Free
35
5:06.01
329
200 Free
26
1:52.35
422
1650 Free
20
17:28.01
284
Ueda, Katie
SO
4
200 IM
41
2:09.97
279
400 IM
21
4:29.42
352
200 Breast
28
2:24.01
307
AF
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Turner, Abby
SO
58
50 Free
10
22.99
611
200 Free
10
1:48.98
578
100 Free
6
50.32
590
Andrist, Katie
FR
52
500 Free
5
4:53.05
554
200 Free
37
1:57.24
202
1650 Free
3
16:37.14
548
Cormack, Corbyn
SO
50
200 IM
9
1:59.82
644
100 Fly
7
53.9
627
200 Breast
18
2:17.65
513
Dona, Hanani
FR
46
200 IM
18
2:02.00
576
400 IM
6
4:20.54
528
200 Fly
12
2:02.83
488
Markle, Shayla
JR
45
100 Fly
12
54.83
562
100 Back
14
55.85
505
200 Fly
10
2:02.18
513
Arnold, Lauren
SO
45
500 Free
12
4:53.24
551
400 IM
12
4:24.62
450
1650 Free
12
17:01.93
423
Tsuei, Kai-Min
FR
42
50 Free
30
24.09
391
100 Back
10
54.64
586
200 Back
5
1:58.13
593
Treanor, Grace
SO
32
3 mtr Diving
12
273.05
Platform Diving
10
231.55
Clark, Alex
SO
32
200 IM
33
2:06.93
396
100 Fly
15
55.69
497
200 Fly
9
2:01.23
548
Yorkman, Corinn
JR
31
500 Free
21
4:59.61
444
400 IM
13
4:24.96
443
200 Back
14
2:01.82
474
Martin, Ella
SO
26
200 IM
21
2:04.54
488
400 IM
14
4:27.51
391
200 Back
17
2:02.12
463
Tompkins, Darie
SO
23
50 Free
38
24.45
317
100 Fly
16
56.34
444
200 Fly
15
2:04.57
419
Ashley, Anna
JR
20.5
50 Free
33
24.25
358
100 Fly
19
55.75
492
100 Back
12
55.77
511
Peltier, Gabrie
SR
20
3 mtr Diving
11
277.3
Platform Diving
21
185.55
Woolfenden, Kim
SR
20
200 IM
35
2:07.98
354
100 Breast
13
1:03.07
547
200 Breast
19
2:18.00
503
Bresnahan, Zoe
FR
18
500 Free
25
5:00.19
434
400 IM
19
4:27.48
392
1650 Free
15
17:06.02
401
Gavin, Kara
JR
13
50 Free
29
23.86
440
200 Free
19
1:51.09
483
100 Free
18
51.04
526
Grace Treanor
SO
13
1 mtr Diving
14
255.3
Roesch, Raquell
JR
4
50 Free
34
24.28
352
200 Free
21
1:51.41
468
100 Free
33
52.61
370
Gabrielle Pelti
SR
3
1 mtr Diving
22
208.8
Letendre, Madel
JR
2
500 Free
37
5:08.83
281
200 Free
34
1:55.92
254
1650 Free
23
17:43.44
210
CSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
White, Maya
SO
72
500 Free
3
4:49.66
605
400 IM
10
4:19.79
541
1650 Free
2
16:27.35
591
Matheson, Lucy
JR
66
100 Fly
6
53.73
638
200 Back
10
2:00.48
520
200 Fly
5
1:59.02
623
Trietley, Alexi
FR
51
50 Free
6
22.82
641
200 Free
28
1:53.35
373
100 Free
3
49.79
634
Dawson, Erin
SO
44
200 IM
14
2:02.34
565
400 IM
3
4:17.81
575
200 Fly
21
2:04.43
424
Hoffman, Amanda
SR
43
500 Free
26
5:00.36
431
100 Fly
11
54.11
613
200 Fly
3
1:58.14
652
Johnson, Anika
JR
43
500 Free
14
4:54.87
525
200 Free
5
1:49.85
540
100 Free
20
51.27
504
Hager, Megan
JR
38
50 Free
15
23.44
527
200 Free
14
1:50.24
523
100 Free
14
50.85
543
Lunina, Liza
SR
30
50 Free
35
24.3
348
100 Back
11
55.56
525
200 Back
13
2:01.44
487
Leblanc, Olivia
JR
28
500 Free
19
4:56.59
496
400 IM
16
4:28.44
372
1650 Free
16
17:09.55
382
Mundy, Sarah
SR
26
500 Free
32
5:03.95
366
200 Free
8
1:52.03
438
100 Free
21
51.28
503
Albanna, Jessic
SR
17
3 mtr Diving
16
228.05
Platform Diving
19
191.55
Chorpening, Emi
SO
17
500 Free
39
5:09.59
268
400 IM
26
4:35.54
233
1650 Free
10
16:57.18
448
Shaffer, Braede
JR
16
3 mtr Diving
14
243.55
Platform Diving
22
176.7
Sykes, Hannah
SR
16
50 Free
35
24.3
348
100 Fly
20
56.18
457
200 Fly
16
2:04.7
414
McClelland, Kat
SO
12
200 IM
22
2:05.47
452
100 Breast
19
1:03.67
508
200 Breast
22
2:19.57
453
Perry, Caroline
SR
11
200 IM
30
2:06.45
414
400 IM
20
4:28.06
380
200 Back
19
2:03.58
410
Jessica Albanna
SR
7
1 mtr Diving
18
214.65
Braeden Shaffer
JR
6
1 mtr Diving
19
212.25
Wright, Claire
FR
5
200 IM
44
2:11.55
225
100 Breast
20
1:03.71
505
200 Breast
25
2:22.92
342
Breslin, Emma
JR
2
50 Free
40
24.67
275
100 Breast
24
1:04.79
431
200 Breast
24
2:24.91
278
Shepherd, Azale
FR
0
50 Free
27
23.85
442
100 Fly
25
57.25
368
100 Free
36
53.0
332
SJSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Muzsnay, Zsofia
SO
64
500 Free
11
4:53.02
554
100 Fly
8
54.15
610
200 Fly
4
1:58.96
625
Freiman, Ela
SO
49
200 IM
10
2:01.28
599
400 IM
9
4:19.45
547
200 Breast
15
2:16.94
534
Jagielski, Jenn
FR
46
3 mtr Diving
8
219.6
Platform Diving
6
261.75
Mathieson, Reag
JR
43
50 Free
11
23.24
565
200 Free
16
1:52.49
415
100 Free
11
50.62
564
Rowland, Cali
5Y
32
200 IM
36
2:08.16
347
100 Breast
10
1:01.77
625
200 Breast
12
2:15.92
564
Snyder, Amelia
FR
25
500 Free
16
5:00.89
421
200 Free
13
1:50.12
528
100 Free
27
51.59
473
Shorten, Ellie
SO
23
50 Free
39
24.57
294
100 Back
16
57.14
411
200 Back
15
2:02.13
463
Myburgh, Emma
JR
22.5
200 IM
32
2:06.83
399
100 Breast
17
1:02.44
586
200 Breast
13
2:16.77
539
Azzopardi, Mya
FR
22
200 IM
31
2:06.58
409
200 Free
11
1:49.53
554
100 Free
19
51.19
511
Fraire, Izzie
5Y
16
200 IM
39
2:09.77
287
100 Breast
18
1:03.47
521
200 Breast
17
2:17.32
523
Jenna Jagielski
FR
16
1 mtr Diving
11
278.55
e Silva, Lais
FR
15
50 Free
14
23.37
540
100 Back
23
58.16
334
100 Free
25
51.44
487
Dragoi, Andreea
SO
13
50 Free
44
26.46
59
200 Fly
14
2:04.34
428
Legarth, Megan
FR
10
50 Free
41
24.85
243
100 Back
20
57.17
408
200 Back
20
2:03.67
406
Ciobanu, Alice
JR
4
500 Free
34
5:05.97
330
200 Free
35
1:56.66
224
1650 Free
21
17:28.18
283
Emily San Jose
SO
2
1 mtr Diving
23
207.1
San Jose, Emily
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
27
173.85
Sharpe, MaKenna
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
26
174.5
Janssen, Ivana
SR
0
50 Free
42
25.04
211
100 Fly
29
59.25
215
100 Free
37
54.99
168
Schwarze, Katie
FR
0
50 Free
27
23.85
442
100 Fly
26
57.41
355
100 Free
35
52.9
342
Balbuena, Luna
FR
0
200 IM
37
2:08.61
330
400 IM
25
4:35.54
233
200 Fly
29
2:10.94
186
MaKenna Sharpe
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
27
172.7
UNM
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Tomaszek, Ola
SR
45
50 Free
45
29.0
1
100 Breast
7
1:01.61
634
200 Breast
8
2:15.4
578
McCarter, Katy
SO
18
50 Free
17
23.29
556
200 Free
18
1:51.02
487
100 Free
23
51.64
468
Clise, Maya
FR
12
500 Free
28
5:02.16
398
1650 Free
18
17:24.76
301
200 Breast
20
2:18.6
484
Hepfer, Kristen
JR
11
Platform Diving
16
172.05
Carpenter, Josi
SR
9
500 Free
31
5:03.77
369
400 IM
22
4:29.49
350
1650 Free
19
17:25.49
297
Olmstead, Marin
SR
6
50 Free
25
23.76
461
100 Fly
23
57.18
374
100 Back
21
57.6
376
Melissa Venzon
FR
4
1 mtr Diving
21
209.15
Venzon, Melissa
FR
3
3 mtr Diving
22
204.0
Platform Diving
25
162.25
Deucher, Maddie
SR
3
50 Free
43
25.93
100
100 Back
24
59.41
247
200 Back
23
2:08.49
232
Lee, Asiana
FR
3
200 IM
46
2:13.47
168
100 Back
26
59.79
223
200 Back
22
2:07.8
255
Foster, Jordan
JR
1
50 Free
32
24.19
370
100 Fly
24
57.74
328
100 Breast
26
1:05.42
387
Lyons, Paige
SO
1
500 Free
43
5:14.21
198
200 Free
36
1:56.79
219
1650 Free
24
17:55.72
160
Spates, Vivian
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
28
156.35
Platform Diving
26
114.8
Bouravnev, Abig
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
25
189.2
Platform Diving
27
108.15
Oliphant, Amaya
FR
0
200 IM
47
2:18.31
69
100 Breast
28
1:09.31
158
200 Breast
30
2:32.04
104
Raagas, Kiana
SO
0
200 IM
45
2:12.32
201
100 Breast
27
1:07.72
238
200 Breast
27
2:23.96
308
Fisher, Eloise
FR
0
200 IM
42
2:10.46
262
100 Breast
25
1:04.98
418
200 Breast
26
2:23.32
329
Andrle, Layni
SO
0
200 IM
38
2:09.62
292
400 IM
27
4:35.72
229
200 Fly
28
2:09.55
230
Wilson, Marin
JR
0
500 Free
42
5:13.7
205
200 Free
38
1:57.99
176
1650 Free
25
18:02.95
135
Quintana, Brynn
SO
0
500 Free
41
5:12.29
226
200 Free
31
1:55.57
269
100 Free
38
55.31
148
Sterchele, Ashl
JR
0
500 Free
40
5:09.72
266
100 Fly
28
58.38
277
Abigail Bouravn
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
29
116.85
Vivian Spates
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
28
125.6