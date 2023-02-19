2023 Horizon Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

2023 HORIZON LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

IU Natatorium (IUPUI), Indianapolis, IN

Champions: Women: Oakland (10x) Men: Oakland (10x)

First a few notes

For the men

IUPUI almost un seated the long time defending champions. IUPUI jumped out to a 66 point lead after the second event and held onto it until part of the way through the final session. Oakland finally overtook IUPUI with a 67 point-43 point 100 free.

The highest scoring class was the Freshmen class from Oakland with 247.0 individual points. They were followed by the Senior class from Oakland with 223.0.

IUPUI return the most individual points with 551.0 returning. Oakland are next best with 322.0. While the upset of the exising order did not happen this year, next year will be much tougher for Oakland to hold off their rising rivals.

The most points any team had in a single event was IUPUI with 77 in the 3 mtr Diving. Next best was IUPUI with 76 in the 1 mtr Diving.

The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Christian Bart a SR from Oakland with a 51.91 in the 100 Breast.

For the Women

The highest scoring class was the Senior class from Milwaukee with 210.5 individual points. They were followed by the Senior class from Oakland with 200.

Oakland return the most individual points with 476 returning. IUPUI are next best with 339.5.

The most points any team had in a single event was Oakland with 90 in the 200 IM. Next best was Oakland with 74.0 in the 100 Free.

The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Susan LaGrand a 5Y from Oakland with a 1:57.23 in the 200 IM.

Final Scores Men

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 Oakland 852 633 188 31 50 5 6 2 IUPUI 841 508 180 153 45 5 12 3 Cleveland State 504 342 162 0 35 5 0 4 Youngstown St 426 262 142 22 34 5 5 5 Milwaukee 342 132 134 76 24 5 6 6 Uwgb 310 138 144 28 20 5 3

Final Scores Women

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 Oakland 983 685 200 98 50 5 6 2 IUPUI 636.5 377.5 168 91 33 5 12 3 Milwaukee 606.5 393.5 162 51 43 5 4 4 Youngstown St 431 246 144 41 37 5 6 5 Cleveland State 382 217 146 19 26 5 2 6 Uwgb 210 96 104 10 19 4 2

Individual Scores by Year Men

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

Oakland IUPUI Cleveland State Youngstown St Milwaukee Uwgb FR 247 111 30 54 5 53.5 SO 75 155 141 75 56 6 JR 0 132 72 125 77 74 SR 223 110 68 30 70 32.5 GS 119 0 31 0 0 0 Returning 322 551 243 254 138 133.5

Individual Scores by Year Women

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

Oakland IUPUI Milwaukee Youngstown St Cleveland State Uwgb FR 176 100.5 65 93 90 12 SO 160 124 101 105 55 76 JR 140 24 68 28 60 18 SR 200 129 210.5 41 31 0 GS 0 0 0 20 0 0 Returning 476 339.5 234 226 205 106

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

Oakland IUPUI Cleveland State Youngstown St Milwaukee Uwgb 200 Medley Relay 34 40 32 28 26 30 3 mtr Diving 51 117 32 39 61 45 800 Free Relay 91 149 66 69 89 71 500 Free 137 190 104 87 101 71 200 IM 202 231 116 109 102 85 50 Free 260 281 129 116 113 101 200 Free Relay 294 321 161 142 141 131 100 Fly 338 363 183 169 148 144 400 IM 361 408 210 203 165 153 200 Free 417 428 253 206 185 166 100 Breast 462 470 291 229 186 172 100 Back 514 506 338 234 188 185 1 mtr Diving 528 582 338 245 229 198 400 Medley Relay 568 616 370 275 255 226 1650 Free 626 631 392 306 284 226 200 Back 676 677 408 328 295 236 100 Free 743 717 421 343 300 251 200 Breast 777 763 448 362 301 279 200 Fly 812 807 472 398 316 280 400 Free Relay 852 841 504 426 342 310

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

Oakland IUPUI Milwaukee Youngstown St Cleveland State Uwgb 200 Medley Relay 40 32 34 30 28 26 800 Free Relay 80 66 66 60 56 26 500 Free 122 102 94 90 75 26 200 IM 212 127 112 100 87 26 50 Free 271 159 149 108 100 32 1 mtr Diving 321 200 175 127 113 38 200 Free Relay 361 234 207 155 143 64 100 Fly 421 267.5 239.5 160 161 70 400 IM 472 305.5 260.5 173 173 90 200 Free 526 339.5 275.5 196 199 93 100 Breast 574 376.5 294.5 224 210 105 100 Back 603 391.5 356.5 244 226 118 400 Medley Relay 643 425.5 388.5 272 256 144 1650 Free 679 452.5 403.5 318 279 152 200 Back 715 473.5 461.5 342 282 165 100 Free 789 493.5 480.5 347 313 171 200 Breast 848 520.5 509.5 378 317 176 200 Fly 895 552.5 549.5 381 346 180 3 mtr Diving 943 602.5 574.5 403 352 184 400 Free Relay 983 636.5 606.5 431 382 210

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

Oakland IUPUI Cleveland State Youngstown St Milwaukee Uwgb 200 Medley Relay 34 40 32 28 26 30 3 mtr Diving 17 (14) 77 (77) 11 (11) 35 (18) 15 (0) 800 Free Relay 40 32 34 30 28 26 500 Free 46 (29) 41 (29) 38 (23) 18 (18) 12 (7) 200 IM 65 (9) 41 (41) 12 (9) 22 (22) 1 (1) 14 (14) 50 Free 58 (29) 50 (29) 13 (13) 7 (3) 11 (11) 16 (14.5) 200 Free Relay 34 40 32 26 28 30 100 Fly 44 (43) 42 (20) 22 (22) 27 (18) 7 (7) 13 (13) 400 IM 23 (5) 45 (28) 27 (27) 34 (34) 17 (17) 9 (9) 200 Free 56 (17) 20 (20) 43 (15) 3 (0) 20 (8) 13 (13) 100 Breast 45 (16) 42 (42) 38 (23) 23 (23) 1 (1) 6 (6) 100 Back 52 (32) 36 (36) 47 (40) 5 (5) 2 (2) 13 (9) 1 mtr Diving 14 (11) 76 (76) 11 (11) 41 (25) 13 (1) 400 Medley Relay 40 34 32 30 26 28 1650 Free 58 (27) 15 (15) 22 (15) 31 (31) 29 (17) 200 Back 50 (30) 46 (46) 16 (16) 22 (22) 11 (9) 10 (10) 100 Free 67 (27) 40 (18) 13 (2) 15 (12) 5 (5) 15 (15) 200 Breast 34 (17) 46 (46) 27 (14) 19 (19) 1 (1) 28 (28) 200 Fly 35 (16) 44 (28) 24 (24) 36 (25) 15 (9) 1 (1) 400 Free Relay 40 34 32 28 26 30

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

Oakland IUPUI Milwaukee Youngstown St Cleveland State Uwgb 200 Medley Relay 40 32 34 30 28 26 800 Free Relay 40 34 32 30 28 500 Free 42 (27) 36 (36) 28 (16) 30 (30) 19 (14) 200 IM 90 (13) 25 (9) 18 (0) 10 (10) 12 (12) 50 Free 59 (59) 32 (17) 37 (19) 8 (3) 13 (13) 6 (6) 1 mtr Diving 50 (36) 41 (41) 26 (26) 19 (4) 13 (13) 6 (6) 200 Free Relay 40 34 32 28 30 26 100 Fly 60 (60) 33.5 (33.5) 32.5 (7) 5 (5) 18 (18) 6 (6) 400 IM 51 (0) 38 (21) 21 (7) 13 (13) 12 (6) 20 (20) 200 Free 54 (49) 34 (22) 15 (15) 23 (22) 26 (17) 3 (3) 100 Breast 48 (32) 37 (9) 19 (2) 28 (14) 11 (11) 12 (12) 100 Back 29 (13) 15 (15) 62 (28) 20 (18) 16 (10) 13 (13) 400 Medley Relay 40 34 32 28 30 26 1650 Free 36 (20) 27 (24) 15 (15) 46 (46) 23 (23) 8 (8) 200 Back 36 (0) 21 (4) 58 (36) 24 (24) 3 (0) 13 (13) 100 Free 74 (74) 20 (13) 19 (16) 5 (4) 31 (29) 6 (6) 200 Breast 59 (27) 27 (13) 29 (9) 31 (25) 4 (4) 5 (5) 200 Fly 47 (31) 32 (32) 40 (13) 3 (3) 29 (29) 4 (4) 3 mtr Diving 48 (35) 50 (50) 25 (25) 22 (5) 6 (6) 4 (4) 400 Free Relay 40 34 32 28 30 26

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Oakland

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bart, Christian SR 60 50 Free 1 19.77 670 100 Breast 1 51.91 775 100 Free 1 43.43 675 Khotynetskyi, M SR 60 200 IM 1 1:45.39 668 100 Back 1 46.69 671 200 Back 1 1:42.76 663 McKenzie, Samue 5Y 53 200 IM 2 1:46.70 623 200 Free 1 1:36.28 637 100 Free 3 43.82 639 Cantrell, Jonas SO 53 500 Free 1 4:22.87 625 200 Free 2 1:36.63 622 1650 Free 3 15:30.64 477 Davis, Ben A 5Y 49 500 Free 2 4:25.24 585 200 Free 4 1:38.38 540 1650 Free 2 15:19.66 538 Balladone, Sofu FR 42 100 Fly 5 48.16 567 100 Back 4 48.35 550 200 Back 6 1:47.37 504 Palvadre, Chris FR 42 200 IM 9 1:48.97 540 100 Breast 3 53.62 650 200 Breast 2 1:56.44 657 Nicholson, Harr FR 42 500 Free 9 4:28.8 521 100 Back 3 48.19 563 200 Back 2 1:43.96 624 Scheffer, Micah FR 41 50 Free 4 19.99 630 100 Fly 7 49.11 479 100 Free 5 44.4 584 Allen, Ian C SR 36 200 IM 7 1:49.56 517 400 IM 7 3:55.39 489 200 Fly 7 1:48.76 499 Rojewski, Ben M SR 34 100 Breast 9 56.12 458 1650 Free 5 15:39.38 425 200 Breast 8 2:05.56 354 Brown, Charlie FR 33 50 Free 5 20.01 624 100 Fly 11 48.93 497 100 Free 6 44.49 575 Hart, James A FR 26 100 Fly 8 49.24 467 100 Back 16 51.18 317 200 Fly 5 1:47.95 532 Scrivano, Scott SO 22 3 mtr Diving 6 280.65 1 mtr Diving 9 286.9 Bernsdorf, Andr SR 19 200 IM 10 1:50.45 480 400 IM 11 3:57.62 441 200 Breast 11 2:03.03 445 Bezuidenhout, K FR 18 400 IM 12 3:59.06 408 1650 Free 8 15:49.96 362 200 Fly 15 1:52.56 334 Washington, Val 5Y 17 50 Free 9 20.43 537 200 Free 13 1:41.47 373 100 Free 13 45.05 517 Aguirre, Sebast SR 8 100 Fly 16 49.37 454 100 Back 20 51.69 278 200 Fly 10 1:50.55 422 Lathrop, Luke D SR 6 3 mtr Diving 14 233.85 1 mtr Diving 14 227.6 James, Liam T FR 3 3 mtr Diving 16 186.85 1 mtr Diving 15 222.3

IUPUI

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Jyawook, Spence JR 54 50 Free 2 19.8 664 100 Fly 1 46.27 722 100 Free 2 43.61 659 Kelly, Logan R SO 50 200 IM 6 1:48.53 557 100 Breast 2 51.94 772 200 Breast 1 1:52.86 763 Burke, Kevin D SR 46 50 Free 3 19.85 654 100 Fly 4 47.4 631 100 Free 4 43.94 628 Dibley, Nick A SR 45 500 Free 7 4:30.51 488 400 IM 2 3:52.52 547 200 Fly 3 1:47.50 550 Otero, Sebastia 40 3 mtr Diving 1 399.8 1 mtr Diving 1 367.75 Wilson, Isaac S FR 39 500 Free 8 4:30.84 482 400 IM 6 3:55.34 490 200 Fly 4 1:47.80 538 Charleston, Dan SO 38 200 IM 8 1:50.00 499 100 Back 6 49.07 492 200 Back 5 1:46.79 526 Kimmel, Ben N JR 35 200 IM 4 1:47.57 593 200 Free 8 1:39.48 483 200 Back 9 1:46.17 548 Cavanah, Nick M JR 33 100 Back 9 48.91 506 200 Back 8 1:51.52 336 200 Fly 6 1:48.51 510 Scott, Alex 33 3 mtr Diving 3 320.3 1 mtr Diving 2 319.1 Blume, Maxwell FR 32 200 IM 15 1:52.04 412 100 Breast 5 54.22 607 200 Breast 3 1:58.52 595 Gallego, Nico SO 31 500 Free 6 4:28.86 520 200 Free 9 1:39.44 485 1650 Free 9 15:50.41 360 Schmehl, Adam 29 3 mtr Diving 5 289.65 1 mtr Diving 4 307.7 Tidwell, Grayso FR 27 500 Free 16 4:36.03 377 100 Back 5 49.05 494 200 Back 7 1:48.85 445 Dibley, Luke T SO 25 500 Free 13 4:31.52 468 400 IM 4 3:54.52 507 1650 Free 11 15:51.56 353 Vanderjeudgt, B 22 3 mtr Diving 9 291.45 1 mtr Diving 6 296.5 Wickens, Wes W SR 19 50 Free 12 20.64 490 100 Fly 10 48.81 508 100 Free 10 44.83 540 Salas, Tomas 17 3 mtr Diving 8 250.8 1 mtr Diving 11 278.85 Welle, Nick J FR 13 50 Free 7 20.43 537 100 Fly 20 50.83 313 100 Free 16 45.9 420 Vorreyer, Levi 12 3 mtr Diving 10 285.25 1 mtr Diving 12 275.5 Koehrn, Spencer SO 11 400 IM 17 4:06.6 244 100 Breast 13 57.02 382 200 Breast 10 2:02.84 451 Reedy, Thomas B JR 10 400 IM 20 4:08.3 212 100 Breast 10 56.38 436 200 Breast 14 2:06.15 334

Cleveland State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Johnston, Paddy SO 51 100 Fly 2 47.24 644 100 Back 2 47.07 645 200 Fly 2 1:46.62 584 Nester, Jackson SO 50 500 Free 5 4:27.64 542 400 IM 1 3:48.34 624 200 Back 3 1:44.58 604 Eberhardt, Nath SR 34 200 Free 3 1:37.36 589 100 Back 10 49.55 452 100 Free 8 45.38 480 Tussing, Spence SR 34 500 Free 4 4:26.73 559 200 Free 7 1:39.09 503 1650 Free 10 15:51.41 354 Manning, Griffi GS 31 200 IM 14 1:52.00 414 100 Breast 4 53.67 647 200 Breast 6 2:00.17 543 Schultze, Tyler FR 30 200 IM 12 1:50.98 458 100 Breast 8 56.27 445 200 Breast 5 1:58.71 589 Green, Connor W SO 22 500 Free 11 4:30.92 480 200 Free 5 1:38.45 536 100 Free 15 45.48 469 Taulbee, Jake A JR 21 500 Free 14 4:31.86 461 400 IM 14 4:00.18 383 1650 Free 4 15:39.22 426 Thomas, Kenny K JR 18 50 Free 11 20.6 499 100 Back 7 49.45 461 100 Free 17 46.11 396 Merchbaker, Jos SO 18 50 Free 10 20.59 501 100 Back 8 49.81 430 100 Free 18 46.14 392 Fry, Blake M JR 12 200 IM 26 1:54.33 314 100 Breast 7 55.91 475 200 Breast 17 2:07.82 279 James, Reno M JR 11 200 IM 13 1:51.64 430 400 IM 13 3:59.84 391 200 Fly 14 1:52.25 347 Lundin, Thomas JR 9 200 IM 22 1:53.21 362 100 Fly 12 49.0 490 200 Fly 13 1:52.08 355 Degraaf, Quinn JR 1 500 Free 18 4:39.86 302 200 Free 16 1:42.18 334 100 Free 22 46.67 331 Rush, Aidan J FR 0 50 Free 24 21.81 218 100 Fly 25 53.76 109 100 Free 30 49.22 110 Arslanian, Andr SO 0 50 Free 23 21.77 226 100 Fly 22 51.29 272 100 Free 29 48.17 183

Youngstown St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Radenovic, Alek SO 52 200 IM 3 1:47.23 605 100 Fly 3 47.29 640 200 Fly 1 1:45.23 634 Webb, Gavin M JR 50 500 Free 3 4:25.77 576 400 IM 5 3:54.9 499 1650 Free 1 15:19.52 539 Slessor, James FR 31 200 IM 11 1:50.70 470 100 Breast 6 54.59 580 200 Breast 7 2:00.57 530 Bono, Dominic SO 23 400 IM 8 3:59.63 395 1650 Free 12 15:52.27 349 200 Back 10 1:47.53 497 Albert, Soma JR 20 500 Free 19 4:41.32 275 100 Back 12 49.94 419 200 Back 4 1:46.31 543 Cannon, Wilson SR 16 50 Free 13 20.81 449 100 Fly 9 48.48 539 100 Free 14 45.47 470 Barton, Crispy JR 15 400 IM 10 3:56.54 464 1650 Free 14 16:03.6 285 200 Breast 12 2:05.71 349 Redden, Gavin JR 14 50 Free 17 21.07 386 100 Fly 15 49.2 471 100 Free 7 44.94 529 Raju, Karan SR 14 500 Free 21 4:42.66 252 200 Free 14 1:41.72 359 200 Fly 8 1:49.42 471 Thill, Cody JR 11 3 mtr Diving 13 243.0 1 mtr Diving 10 279.75 Lao, Zach FR 6 3 mtr Diving 15 220.1 1 mtr Diving 13 249.55 Bayer, Moritz FR 5 50 Free 22 21.64 252 100 Breast 12 56.98 385 200 Breast 19 2:08.81 248 Panozzo, Dom J FR 5 200 IM 30 1:56.24 240 100 Breast 14 57.24 364 200 Breast 15 2:06.43 324 Liekens, Jasper JR 5 200 IM 18 1:52.38 398 100 Fly 18 50.25 368 200 Fly 12 1:51.30 389 Adams, Brooks FR 5 3 mtr Diving 12 248.8 Taylor, Christi JR 4 500 Free 15 4:35.31 391 200 Free 17 1:42.74 304 1650 Free 15 16:03.64 285 Druga, Rares JR 3 50 Free 14 20.86 437 100 Back 19 51.32 306 100 Free 19 46.31 373 Reeves, Brenden JR 3 200 IM 19 1:52.41 396 400 IM 15 4:01.41 355 1650 Free 16 16:07.43 264 Thomas, Seth FR 2 50 Free 28 22.13 160 100 Breast 15 57.37 353 200 Breast 21 2:09.16 238 Laing, Darren I JR 0 50 Free 19 21.44 297 200 Free 20 1:44.46 221 100 Free 23 46.72 326

Milwaukee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Jensen, Jay P JR 36 500 Free 10 4:29.71 504 400 IM 3 3:53.50 528 1650 Free 6 15:43.27 402 Kleczka, Jared SR 33 3 mtr Diving 2 322.95 1 mtr Diving 3 311.5 St John, Adam T JR 26 3 mtr Diving 7 276.75 1 mtr Diving 5 301.3 Garcia, Jack R SR 24 500 Free 12 4:31.46 469 200 Free 10 1:40.76 412 1650 Free 7 15:47.51 377 Stitgen, Ben S SO 17 3 mtr Diving 11 257.85 1 mtr Diving 8 288.05 Lorenz, Ben C SO 16 50 Free 8 20.5 522 100 Breast 18 57.99 304 100 Free 12 44.88 535 Ahrens, Jackson SO 14 200 Free 11 1:40.89 405 100 Back 15 50.81 346 200 Back 11 1:50.9 361 McClellan, Zach JR 13 200 IM 16 1:52.71 383 100 Fly 14 49.14 476 200 Fly 9 1:50.51 424 Weber, Jacob R SR 6 200 IM 23 1:54.03 327 100 Fly 19 50.27 366 200 Fly 11 1:50.91 406 Kollen, Jon J SR 5 50 Free 21 21.62 257 200 Free 12 1:41.02 398 100 Free 26 46.95 300 Chiappetta, Vin SO 5 500 Free 17 4:37.08 356 400 IM 16 4:06.08 255 1650 Free 13 16:02.6 290 Wheeler, Nik T FR 4 200 IM 21 1:53.13 365 100 Fly 13 49.04 486 Christiansen, H SO 3 100 Fly 21 51.07 291 100 Back 17 50.82 346 200 Back 14 1:52.85 285 Innerebner, And JR 2 50 Free 20 21.61 259 200 Free 15 1:41.74 358 100 Free 25 46.92 304 Schoof, Mason L SR 2 200 IM 32 1:57.57 194 200 Free 18 1:42.93 294 200 Back 15 1:53.08 277 Rozeboom, Natha FR 1 100 Breast 16 57.42 349 200 Breast 18 2:07.97 274 Walters, Braden SO 1 200 IM 31 1:56.59 227 100 Breast 17 57.7 327 200 Breast 16 2:08.71 251 Hodek, Jackson FR 0 400 IM 19 4:07.00 237 1650 Free 18 16:24.38 184 Bruce, Jared a FR 0 50 Free 18 21.09 381 100 Back 18 50.88 341 100 Free 24 46.89 307 Basile, Brady D SO 0 200 IM 17 1:52.29 401 400 IM 22 4:10.26 178 200 Breast 22 2:10.24 207

Uwgb

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Smolecki, Sebby JR 38 200 IM 5 1:47.84 583 400 IM 9 3:55.68 483 200 Breast 4 1:58.66 591 Kasal, Max FR 32 50 Free 6 20.3 565 200 Free 6 1:38.61 528 100 Free 11 44.86 537 Dolan Peterson, JR 28 100 Fly 6 48.78 511 100 Back 11 49.79 432 100 Free 9 44.52 572 Rohrbaugh, Mile SR 27 3 mtr Diving 4 313.35 1 mtr Diving 7 288.6 Smolecki, Alex FR 15 200 IM 28 1:55.73 259 100 Breast 11 56.8 401 200 Breast 9 2:02.18 475 Kremer, Calvin JR 8 200 IM 20 1:52.82 378 100 Back 14 50.44 377 200 Back 12 1:51.38 342 Mansavage, Jerr SR 5.5 50 Free 15 20.92 422 100 Back 13 50.28 390 100 Free 21 46.45 356 Diaz, Ramiro SO 4 200 IM 27 1:55.20 279 400 IM 21 4:09.95 183 200 Breast 13 2:06.11 335 Zimmerman, Eli FR 4 200 IM 24 1:54.05 326 100 Back 22 52.3 235 200 Back 13 1:52.23 309 Braatz, Ethan FR 1.5 50 Free 15 20.92 422 200 Free 19 1:43.71 256 100 Free 20 46.34 369 Halbach, Nathan FR 1 200 IM 29 1:55.86 254 100 Back 23 53.4 169 200 Back 16 1:54.44 229 Burnard, John SO 1 500 Free 20 4:41.99 263 1650 Free 17 16:15.53 224 200 Fly 16 1:54.61 252 Groebner, Andy SO 1 3 mtr Diving 17 145.1 1 mtr Diving 16 221.85 Phomsouvnah, Ni FR 0 50 Free 29 22.26 140 100 Breast 19 58.22 287 200 Breast 23 2:15.49 97 Sopjes, Jordan SR 0 50 Free 27 21.96 189 100 Fly 23 51.52 252 200 Fly 17 1:56.56 184 Merkatoris, Jac JR 0 50 Free 26 21.94 193 100 Fly 24 52.23 198 100 Free 28 48.05 193 Martinez, Inigo JR 0 50 Free 25 21.9 200 100 Breast 20 58.27 283 100 Free 27 47.54 240 Schluesche, Joh FR 0 200 IM 25 1:54.06 325 100 Fly 17 49.98 394 100 Back 21 52.0 255 Seel, Simon FR 0 500 Free 23 4:50.1 143 100 Breast 21 58.53 264 200 Breast 20 2:09.13 239 DeMarco, Jack SO 0 500 Free 22 4:48.81 159 400 IM 18 4:06.73 242

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Oakland

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Shipps, Jordyn SO 60 50 Free 1 22.95 618 100 Fly 1 53.82 632 100 Free 1 49.85 630 LaGrand, Susan 5Y 60 200 IM 1 1:57.23 722 400 IM 1 4:13.7 640 200 Back 1 1:54.74 687 Gary, Bella S FR 49 200 IM 6 2:05.18 464 100 Breast 1 1:02.6 576 200 Breast 3 2:15.63 571 Nenonen, Sohvi SR 49 200 IM 2 2:01.38 596 400 IM 3 4:20.83 523 200 Fly 3 2:03.53 461 Bailey, Taylor 5Y 47 200 IM 5 2:04.41 492 100 Breast 3 1:03.41 525 200 Breast 2 2:15.15 584 Brough, Kiera D SR 47 200 IM 4 2:04.4 493 100 Back 3 57.06 417 200 Back 3 2:01.44 487 Keranen, Mia J JR 45 50 Free 5 23.62 490 100 Fly 2 54.72 570 100 Free 5 51.12 518 Cook, Julia C SR 41 200 IM 8 2:05.71 443 400 IM 4 4:29.52 350 200 Breast 4 2:19.77 447 Eggers, Ajete SO 40 100 Fly 8 56.81 405 100 Back 7 57.61 375 200 Fly 2 2:03.13 476 Chalifoux, Elle JR 40 1 mtr Diving 1 280.3 3 mtr Diving 1 336.0 Riihinen, Ronja JR 39 50 Free 3 23.45 525 200 Free 10 1:52.78 401 100 Free 3 50.63 563 Baker, Angelina FR 38 500 Free 5 4:58.45 464 1650 Free 6 17:08.52 387 200 Fly 8 2:08.6 262 Thiessen, Sam R SO 37 50 Free 9 23.69 476 200 Free 6 1:52.23 429 100 Free 4 50.94 535 Laenen, Lola J SR 36 500 Free 4 4:56.3 501 200 Free 12 1:53.57 362 1650 Free 3 17:00.51 430 Sanders, Victor FR 31 1 mtr Diving 3 266.75 3 mtr Diving 4 250.0 Pietras, Erika FR 29 500 Free 11 5:00.17 434 200 Free 5 1:51.97 441 100 Free 9 51.51 480 Englender, Mia FR 29 500 Free 10 4:59.86 439 200 Free 4 1:51.17 479 1650 Free 10 17:37.23 239 Ruhf, Alyssa K SR 27 1 mtr Diving 5 257.4 3 mtr Diving 6 238.55 Lewis, Maya M SO 23 500 Free 18 5:06.66 318 100 Breast 7 1:04.83 428 200 Breast 8 2:23.61 320 Davis, Sophia L JR 16 100 Fly 7 56.35 443 100 Back 16 59.58 236 200 Fly 14 2:09.65 226

IUPUI

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zietlow, Emmale SO 60 500 Free 1 4:47.33 637 200 Free 1 1:47.54 636 1650 Free 1 16:36.62 550 Puryear-Lynch, FR 52 500 Free 3 4:55.33 517 100 Fly 3 55.16 538 200 Fly 1 2:02.29 509 Theobald, Emma SR 50 200 IM 3 2:01.93 579 400 IM 2 4:16.59 595 200 Back 2 1:58.30 588 Brandt, Lilly G SO 45 50 Free 2 23.16 580 100 Fly 4 55.36 523 100 Free 6 51.14 516 Brooks, Avery J SR 37 50 Free 4 23.57 501 100 Breast 4 1:03.77 501 100 Free 10 51.97 435 Smith, Sadie 34 1 mtr Diving 2 275.15 3 mtr Diving 2 269.4 Sippel, Ali J SR 27 200 IM 30 2:15.91 110 100 Breast 6 1:04.46 455 200 Breast 5 2:21.62 385 Hendrickx, Zoe JR 21 200 IM 15 2:08.06 351 400 IM 7 4:32.50 290 200 Fly 10 2:06.67 334 Taylor, Jenna L FR 21 200 IM 10 2:07.15 387 400 IM 9 4:30.19 336 200 Fly 12 2:08.08 281 Mancinelli, Mal SO 19 100 Fly 23 1:00.26 155 100 Back 4 57.22 405 200 Back 13 2:08.76 223 Smith, Isabella 19 1 mtr Diving 10 226.2 3 mtr Diving 7 229.05 Dexter, Kaylee FR 19 200 IM 28 2:14.65 138 100 Breast 11 1:06.25 330 200 Breast 6 2:23.02 339 Bontrager, Jack SR 15 500 Free 19 5:07.86 297 200 Free 7 1:52.72 404 1650 Free 14 17:59.04 148 Adams, Midori 13 1 mtr Diving 15 190.65 3 mtr Diving 8 192.05 Leib, Deirdre 12 1 mtr Diving 12 210.55 3 mtr Diving 10 229.35 Gott, Kayla 10 1 mtr Diving 9 240.6 3 mtr Diving 16 195.75 Hutson, Lylah H FR 4 500 Free 21 5:13.91 202 200 Free 18 2:01.48 83 1650 Free 13 17:47.94 191 Karsten, Gillia 3 1 mtr Diving 16 190.1 3 mtr Diving 15 200.8 Wagner, Lela E JR 3 200 IM 32 2:18.47 67 100 Breast 14 1:06.71 300 200 Breast 17 2:29.2 161 Zavala, Priscil FR 2.5 50 Free 17 24.37 333 100 Fly 14 56.97 391 100 Free 21 54.24 222 Weber, Maddy E FR 2 50 Free 18 24.78 255 200 Free 15 1:57.09 208 100 Free 19 53.93 247

Milwaukee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Scheiblein, Mak SR 42 200 IM 12 2:07.84 360 100 Breast 2 1:03.23 537 200 Breast 1 2:14.56 600 Freeman, Mara K FR 33 50 Free 15 24.46 315 100 Back 2 56.67 446 200 Back 5 2:04.02 393 Passamani, Bell SR 33 500 Free 7 5:02.49 392 100 Fly 9 55.9 480 200 Fly 7 2:08.39 270 Rebek, Julie G SO 31 1 mtr Diving 4 261.15 3 mtr Diving 3 256.8 Zablocki, Bri J SR 31 200 IM 9 2:06.48 413 100 Fly 6 56.13 461 200 Fly 9 2:05.73 372 Melendy, Riley SR 30 200 IM 16 2:08.22 345 100 Back 1 55.73 514 200 Back 9 2:05.76 328 Guerra Montes, SR 30 200 IM 14 2:08.01 353 400 IM 5 4:29.68 347 200 Back 6 2:04.16 388 Haupt, Antoni G JR 30 500 Free 6 4:59.13 452 1650 Free 4 17:01.57 425 200 Back 15 2:10.1 182 Mayes, Grace E JR 27 50 Free 12 24.06 398 200 Free 8 1:53.4 371 100 Free 8 51.79 453 Ruggles, Skylar SO 26 50 Free 24 25.64 130 100 Back 8 57.91 353 200 Back 4 2:01.84 473 Meland, Molly M SR 23.5 50 Free 10 23.92 427 100 Fly 14 56.97 391 100 Back 5 57.26 402 Thomas, Ricky FR 20 100 Fly 10 56.35 443 200 Fly 6 2:06.02 360 Missiaen, There SO 20 1 mtr Diving 8 227.3 3 mtr Diving 9 245.95 Caras, Nhia M SO 17 50 Free 7 23.82 449 100 Fly 19 58.71 253 100 Free 12 52.63 368 McDaniels, Kele SR 14 50 Free 8 23.9 432 100 Fly 18 58.71 253 100 Free 14 52.71 360 Hackett, Kate M FR 12 200 IM 17 2:11.14 239 400 IM 10 4:35.14 240 200 Back 12 2:08.47 232 Borlase, Lucy A JR 11 400 IM 17 4:44.43 105 100 Breast 15 1:07.63 243 200 Breast 9 2:22.98 340 Homontowski, Br SR 7 200 IM 26 2:14.54 140 100 Fly 16 57.94 312 200 Fly 11 2:07.86 289 Buytendorp, All SO 7 500 Free 14 5:05.1 345 200 Free 13 1:53.82 350 200 Fly 20 2:12.97 134

Youngstown St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Frass, Miriam FR 50 500 Free 2 4:53.48 547 200 Free 3 1:50.82 496 1650 Free 2 16:44.63 512 Clark, Hailey K SO 35 500 Free 9 4:58.44 464 1650 Free 5 17:02.7 419 200 Breast 7 2:23.39 327 Wrasman, Kayla SR 26 1 mtr Diving 7 236.65 3 mtr Diving 5 244.3 Wang, Macy S SO 22 200 IM 13 2:07.98 354 400 IM 8 4:33.79 265 200 Breast 10 2:23.46 324 Vetter, Chiara GS 20 200 IM 25 2:14.45 143 100 Breast 5 1:04.29 466 200 Breast 11 2:24.11 303 Kaniak, Oliwia SO 20 200 IM 11 2:07.68 366 100 Breast 9 1:05.56 377 200 Breast 12 2:25.44 262 Schuette, Brook JR 19 500 Free 13 5:04.15 362 200 Free 11 1:53.13 384 1650 Free 9 17:36.50 242 Kozinska, Anna FR 16 200 IM 27 2:14.62 138 100 Back 9 56.97 423 200 Back 10 2:06.52 300 Truelsch, Jorda FR 15 200 IM 29 2:15.62 116 100 Back 13 58.93 279 200 Back 8 2:07.04 281 Hanson, Isabell SO 11 50 Free 20 25.14 196 100 Back 12 58.73 293 200 Back 11 2:07.92 251 Baldursdottir, JR 9 400 IM 15 4:40.49 153 1650 Free 11 17:38.25 234 200 Fly 16 2:11.73 165 Toth, Dasha SO 9 1 mtr Diving 13 204.75 3 mtr Diving 12 217.8 Mahoney, Maddie FR 7 50 Free 14 24.34 339 200 Free 17 1:58.38 163 100 Free 13 52.67 364 Weiskopf, Tess SR 6 1 mtr Diving 14 202.6 3 mtr Diving 14 209.15 Whitaker, Aubre SR 6 50 Free 13 24.33 342 200 Free 16 1:57.68 186 100 Free 16 53.37 297 Thomas, Gwyn M SO 6 200 IM 24 2:14.2 149 100 Breast 12 1:06.52 312 200 Breast 16 2:31.06 122 Ramirez Romero, FR 5 200 IM 19 2:11.58 224 100 Fly 12 56.93 395 200 Fly 17 2:11.69 166 Olger, Hannah N SR 3 50 Free 16 24.47 313 100 Back 15 59.19 261 100 Free 17 53.53 282 Andres Moreno, SO 2 50 Free 23 25.56 139 100 Fly 20 59.17 221 200 Fly 15 2:10.67 195 Sanchez Cordero FR 0 400 IM 18 4:46.81 81 1650 Free 17 18:10.4 111 200 Fly 18 2:11.78 163

Cleveland State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sousa, Ana JR 45 500 Free 8 5:05.79 333 200 Free 2 1:49.72 546 100 Free 2 50.56 569 McKibbin, Ellie FR 41 200 IM 7 2:05.54 450 100 Fly 5 55.61 503 200 Fly 4 2:03.55 460 Chelf, Gracie A FR 32 50 Free 6 23.78 457 100 Back 10 57.55 380 100 Free 7 51.5 481 Eichel, Brooke SO 19 1 mtr Diving 6 246.15 3 mtr Diving 11 229.2 Taker, Maddie G SO 18 500 Free 17 5:06.66 318 100 Fly 13 56.95 393 200 Fly 5 2:04.53 420 Leonard, Olivia FR 17 500 Free 16 5:09.84 264 400 IM 12 4:36.88 209 1650 Free 8 17:29.85 275 Contich, Rachel SR 16 500 Free 12 5:00.94 420 200 Free 9 1:52.16 431 100 Free 15 53.05 327 Butcher, Grace JR 15 100 Fly 22 59.28 213 100 Breast 8 1:05.96 350 200 Breast 13 2:25.49 260 Lipnick, Macken SO 15 500 Free 15 5:05.8 333 400 IM 16 4:43.41 116 1650 Free 7 17:26.53 291 Hughes, Carolin SR 9 100 Fly 17 58.69 254 100 Back 11 58.72 294 200 Back 14 2:09.62 196 Rengifo, Valent SR 6 200 IM 18 2:11.53 226 400 IM 11 4:36.52 215 200 Fly 19 2:11.9 160 White, Holly SO 3 100 Fly 21 59.27 214 100 Back 14 59.02 273 100 Free 20 54.18 227 Rupp, Hayley R SR 0 50 Free 26 26.14 81 100 Breast 18 1:10.29 120 Speed, Elle FR 0 50 Free 22 25.3 172 200 Free 19 2:05.48 29 100 Free 22 56.5 88

Uwgb