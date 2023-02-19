2023 Horizon Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

IUPUI almost un seated the long time defending champions. IUPUI jumped out to a 66 point lead after the second event and held onto it until part of the way through the final session. Oakland finally overtook IUPUI with a 67 point-43 point 100 free.
The highest scoring class was the Freshmen class from Oakland with 247.0 individual points. They were followed by the Senior class from Oakland with 223.0.
IUPUI return the most individual points with 551.0 returning. Oakland are next best with 322.0. While the upset of the exising order did not happen this year, next year will be much tougher for Oakland to hold off their rising rivals.
The most points any team had in a single event was IUPUI with 77 in the 3 mtr Diving. Next best was IUPUI with 76 in the 1 mtr Diving.
The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Christian Bart a SR from Oakland with a 51.91 in the 100 Breast.
For the Women
The highest scoring class was the Senior class from Milwaukee with 210.5 individual points. They were followed by the Senior class from Oakland with 200.
Oakland return the most individual points with 476 returning. IUPUI are next best with 339.5.
The most points any team had in a single event was Oakland with 90 in the 200 IM. Next best was Oakland with 74.0 in the 100 Free.
The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Susan LaGrand a 5Y from Oakland with a 1:57.23 in the 200 IM.
Final Scores Men
Team
Total
Individual Swimming Points
Relay Points
Diving Points
Scoring Individual Count
Scoring Relay Count
Scoring Diving Count
1
Oakland
852
633
188
31
50
5
6
2
IUPUI
841
508
180
153
45
5
12
3
Cleveland State
504
342
162
0
35
5
0
4
Youngstown St
426
262
142
22
34
5
5
5
Milwaukee
342
132
134
76
24
5
6
6
Uwgb
310
138
144
28
20
5
3
Final Scores Women
Team
Total
Individual Swimming Points
Relay Points
Diving Points
Scoring Individual Count
Scoring Relay Count
Scoring Diving Count
1
Oakland
983
685
200
98
50
5
6
2
IUPUI
636.5
377.5
168
91
33
5
12
3
Milwaukee
606.5
393.5
162
51
43
5
4
4
Youngstown St
431
246
144
41
37
5
6
5
Cleveland State
382
217
146
19
26
5
2
6
Uwgb
210
96
104
10
19
4
2
Individual Scores by Year Men
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
Oakland
IUPUI
Cleveland State
Youngstown St
Milwaukee
Uwgb
FR
247
111
30
54
5
53.5
SO
75
155
141
75
56
6
JR
0
132
72
125
77
74
SR
223
110
68
30
70
32.5
GS
119
0
31
0
0
0
Returning
322
551
243
254
138
133.5
Individual Scores by Year Women
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
Oakland
IUPUI
Milwaukee
Youngstown St
Cleveland State
Uwgb
FR
176
100.5
65
93
90
12
SO
160
124
101
105
55
76
JR
140
24
68
28
60
18
SR
200
129
210.5
41
31
0
GS
0
0
0
20
0
0
Returning
476
339.5
234
226
205
106
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
Oakland
IUPUI
Cleveland State
Youngstown St
Milwaukee
Uwgb
200 Medley Relay
34
40
32
28
26
30
3 mtr Diving
51
117
32
39
61
45
800 Free Relay
91
149
66
69
89
71
500 Free
137
190
104
87
101
71
200 IM
202
231
116
109
102
85
50 Free
260
281
129
116
113
101
200 Free Relay
294
321
161
142
141
131
100 Fly
338
363
183
169
148
144
400 IM
361
408
210
203
165
153
200 Free
417
428
253
206
185
166
100 Breast
462
470
291
229
186
172
100 Back
514
506
338
234
188
185
1 mtr Diving
528
582
338
245
229
198
400 Medley Relay
568
616
370
275
255
226
1650 Free
626
631
392
306
284
226
200 Back
676
677
408
328
295
236
100 Free
743
717
421
343
300
251
200 Breast
777
763
448
362
301
279
200 Fly
812
807
472
398
316
280
400 Free Relay
852
841
504
426
342
310
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
Oakland
IUPUI
Milwaukee
Youngstown St
Cleveland State
Uwgb
200 Medley Relay
40
32
34
30
28
26
800 Free Relay
80
66
66
60
56
26
500 Free
122
102
94
90
75
26
200 IM
212
127
112
100
87
26
50 Free
271
159
149
108
100
32
1 mtr Diving
321
200
175
127
113
38
200 Free Relay
361
234
207
155
143
64
100 Fly
421
267.5
239.5
160
161
70
400 IM
472
305.5
260.5
173
173
90
200 Free
526
339.5
275.5
196
199
93
100 Breast
574
376.5
294.5
224
210
105
100 Back
603
391.5
356.5
244
226
118
400 Medley Relay
643
425.5
388.5
272
256
144
1650 Free
679
452.5
403.5
318
279
152
200 Back
715
473.5
461.5
342
282
165
100 Free
789
493.5
480.5
347
313
171
200 Breast
848
520.5
509.5
378
317
176
200 Fly
895
552.5
549.5
381
346
180
3 mtr Diving
943
602.5
574.5
403
352
184
400 Free Relay
983
636.5
606.5
431
382
210
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
Oakland
IUPUI
Cleveland State
Youngstown St
Milwaukee
Uwgb
200 Medley Relay
34
40
32
28
26
30
3 mtr Diving
17 (14)
77 (77)
11 (11)
35 (18)
15 (0)
800 Free Relay
40
32
34
30
28
26
500 Free
46 (29)
41 (29)
38 (23)
18 (18)
12 (7)
200 IM
65 (9)
41 (41)
12 (9)
22 (22)
1 (1)
14 (14)
50 Free
58 (29)
50 (29)
13 (13)
7 (3)
11 (11)
16 (14.5)
200 Free Relay
34
40
32
26
28
30
100 Fly
44 (43)
42 (20)
22 (22)
27 (18)
7 (7)
13 (13)
400 IM
23 (5)
45 (28)
27 (27)
34 (34)
17 (17)
9 (9)
200 Free
56 (17)
20 (20)
43 (15)
3 (0)
20 (8)
13 (13)
100 Breast
45 (16)
42 (42)
38 (23)
23 (23)
1 (1)
6 (6)
100 Back
52 (32)
36 (36)
47 (40)
5 (5)
2 (2)
13 (9)
1 mtr Diving
14 (11)
76 (76)
11 (11)
41 (25)
13 (1)
400 Medley Relay
40
34
32
30
26
28
1650 Free
58 (27)
15 (15)
22 (15)
31 (31)
29 (17)
200 Back
50 (30)
46 (46)
16 (16)
22 (22)
11 (9)
10 (10)
100 Free
67 (27)
40 (18)
13 (2)
15 (12)
5 (5)
15 (15)
200 Breast
34 (17)
46 (46)
27 (14)
19 (19)
1 (1)
28 (28)
200 Fly
35 (16)
44 (28)
24 (24)
36 (25)
15 (9)
1 (1)
400 Free Relay
40
34
32
28
26
30
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
Oakland
IUPUI
Milwaukee
Youngstown St
Cleveland State
Uwgb
200 Medley Relay
40
32
34
30
28
26
800 Free Relay
40
34
32
30
28
500 Free
42 (27)
36 (36)
28 (16)
30 (30)
19 (14)
200 IM
90 (13)
25 (9)
18 (0)
10 (10)
12 (12)
50 Free
59 (59)
32 (17)
37 (19)
8 (3)
13 (13)
6 (6)
1 mtr Diving
50 (36)
41 (41)
26 (26)
19 (4)
13 (13)
6 (6)
200 Free Relay
40
34
32
28
30
26
100 Fly
60 (60)
33.5 (33.5)
32.5 (7)
5 (5)
18 (18)
6 (6)
400 IM
51 (0)
38 (21)
21 (7)
13 (13)
12 (6)
20 (20)
200 Free
54 (49)
34 (22)
15 (15)
23 (22)
26 (17)
3 (3)
100 Breast
48 (32)
37 (9)
19 (2)
28 (14)
11 (11)
12 (12)
100 Back
29 (13)
15 (15)
62 (28)
20 (18)
16 (10)
13 (13)
400 Medley Relay
40
34
32
28
30
26
1650 Free
36 (20)
27 (24)
15 (15)
46 (46)
23 (23)
8 (8)
200 Back
36 (0)
21 (4)
58 (36)
24 (24)
3 (0)
13 (13)
100 Free
74 (74)
20 (13)
19 (16)
5 (4)
31 (29)
6 (6)
200 Breast
59 (27)
27 (13)
29 (9)
31 (25)
4 (4)
5 (5)
200 Fly
47 (31)
32 (32)
40 (13)
3 (3)
29 (29)
4 (4)
3 mtr Diving
48 (35)
50 (50)
25 (25)
22 (5)
6 (6)
4 (4)
400 Free Relay
40
34
32
28
30
26
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
Oakland
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bart, Christian
SR
60
50 Free
1
19.77
670
100 Breast
1
51.91
775
100 Free
1
43.43
675
Khotynetskyi, M
SR
60
200 IM
1
1:45.39
668
100 Back
1
46.69
671
200 Back
1
1:42.76
663
McKenzie, Samue
5Y
53
200 IM
2
1:46.70
623
200 Free
1
1:36.28
637
100 Free
3
43.82
639
Cantrell, Jonas
SO
53
500 Free
1
4:22.87
625
200 Free
2
1:36.63
622
1650 Free
3
15:30.64
477
Davis, Ben A
5Y
49
500 Free
2
4:25.24
585
200 Free
4
1:38.38
540
1650 Free
2
15:19.66
538
Balladone, Sofu
FR
42
100 Fly
5
48.16
567
100 Back
4
48.35
550
200 Back
6
1:47.37
504
Palvadre, Chris
FR
42
200 IM
9
1:48.97
540
100 Breast
3
53.62
650
200 Breast
2
1:56.44
657
Nicholson, Harr
FR
42
500 Free
9
4:28.8
521
100 Back
3
48.19
563
200 Back
2
1:43.96
624
Scheffer, Micah
FR
41
50 Free
4
19.99
630
100 Fly
7
49.11
479
100 Free
5
44.4
584
Allen, Ian C
SR
36
200 IM
7
1:49.56
517
400 IM
7
3:55.39
489
200 Fly
7
1:48.76
499
Rojewski, Ben M
SR
34
100 Breast
9
56.12
458
1650 Free
5
15:39.38
425
200 Breast
8
2:05.56
354
Brown, Charlie
FR
33
50 Free
5
20.01
624
100 Fly
11
48.93
497
100 Free
6
44.49
575
Hart, James A
FR
26
100 Fly
8
49.24
467
100 Back
16
51.18
317
200 Fly
5
1:47.95
532
Scrivano, Scott
SO
22
3 mtr Diving
6
280.65
1 mtr Diving
9
286.9
Bernsdorf, Andr
SR
19
200 IM
10
1:50.45
480
400 IM
11
3:57.62
441
200 Breast
11
2:03.03
445
Bezuidenhout, K
FR
18
400 IM
12
3:59.06
408
1650 Free
8
15:49.96
362
200 Fly
15
1:52.56
334
Washington, Val
5Y
17
50 Free
9
20.43
537
200 Free
13
1:41.47
373
100 Free
13
45.05
517
Aguirre, Sebast
SR
8
100 Fly
16
49.37
454
100 Back
20
51.69
278
200 Fly
10
1:50.55
422
Lathrop, Luke D
SR
6
3 mtr Diving
14
233.85
1 mtr Diving
14
227.6
James, Liam T
FR
3
3 mtr Diving
16
186.85
1 mtr Diving
15
222.3
IUPUI
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Jyawook, Spence
JR
54
50 Free
2
19.8
664
100 Fly
1
46.27
722
100 Free
2
43.61
659
Kelly, Logan R
SO
50
200 IM
6
1:48.53
557
100 Breast
2
51.94
772
200 Breast
1
1:52.86
763
Burke, Kevin D
SR
46
50 Free
3
19.85
654
100 Fly
4
47.4
631
100 Free
4
43.94
628
Dibley, Nick A
SR
45
500 Free
7
4:30.51
488
400 IM
2
3:52.52
547
200 Fly
3
1:47.50
550
Otero, Sebastia
40
3 mtr Diving
1
399.8
1 mtr Diving
1
367.75
Wilson, Isaac S
FR
39
500 Free
8
4:30.84
482
400 IM
6
3:55.34
490
200 Fly
4
1:47.80
538
Charleston, Dan
SO
38
200 IM
8
1:50.00
499
100 Back
6
49.07
492
200 Back
5
1:46.79
526
Kimmel, Ben N
JR
35
200 IM
4
1:47.57
593
200 Free
8
1:39.48
483
200 Back
9
1:46.17
548
Cavanah, Nick M
JR
33
100 Back
9
48.91
506
200 Back
8
1:51.52
336
200 Fly
6
1:48.51
510
Scott, Alex
33
3 mtr Diving
3
320.3
1 mtr Diving
2
319.1
Blume, Maxwell
FR
32
200 IM
15
1:52.04
412
100 Breast
5
54.22
607
200 Breast
3
1:58.52
595
Gallego, Nico
SO
31
500 Free
6
4:28.86
520
200 Free
9
1:39.44
485
1650 Free
9
15:50.41
360
Schmehl, Adam
29
3 mtr Diving
5
289.65
1 mtr Diving
4
307.7
Tidwell, Grayso
FR
27
500 Free
16
4:36.03
377
100 Back
5
49.05
494
200 Back
7
1:48.85
445
Dibley, Luke T
SO
25
500 Free
13
4:31.52
468
400 IM
4
3:54.52
507
1650 Free
11
15:51.56
353
Vanderjeudgt, B
22
3 mtr Diving
9
291.45
1 mtr Diving
6
296.5
Wickens, Wes W
SR
19
50 Free
12
20.64
490
100 Fly
10
48.81
508
100 Free
10
44.83
540
Salas, Tomas
17
3 mtr Diving
8
250.8
1 mtr Diving
11
278.85
Welle, Nick J
FR
13
50 Free
7
20.43
537
100 Fly
20
50.83
313
100 Free
16
45.9
420
Vorreyer, Levi
12
3 mtr Diving
10
285.25
1 mtr Diving
12
275.5
Koehrn, Spencer
SO
11
400 IM
17
4:06.6
244
100 Breast
13
57.02
382
200 Breast
10
2:02.84
451
Reedy, Thomas B
JR
10
400 IM
20
4:08.3
212
100 Breast
10
56.38
436
200 Breast
14
2:06.15
334
Cleveland State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Johnston, Paddy
SO
51
100 Fly
2
47.24
644
100 Back
2
47.07
645
200 Fly
2
1:46.62
584
Nester, Jackson
SO
50
500 Free
5
4:27.64
542
400 IM
1
3:48.34
624
200 Back
3
1:44.58
604
Eberhardt, Nath
SR
34
200 Free
3
1:37.36
589
100 Back
10
49.55
452
100 Free
8
45.38
480
Tussing, Spence
SR
34
500 Free
4
4:26.73
559
200 Free
7
1:39.09
503
1650 Free
10
15:51.41
354
Manning, Griffi
GS
31
200 IM
14
1:52.00
414
100 Breast
4
53.67
647
200 Breast
6
2:00.17
543
Schultze, Tyler
FR
30
200 IM
12
1:50.98
458
100 Breast
8
56.27
445
200 Breast
5
1:58.71
589
Green, Connor W
SO
22
500 Free
11
4:30.92
480
200 Free
5
1:38.45
536
100 Free
15
45.48
469
Taulbee, Jake A
JR
21
500 Free
14
4:31.86
461
400 IM
14
4:00.18
383
1650 Free
4
15:39.22
426
Thomas, Kenny K
JR
18
50 Free
11
20.6
499
100 Back
7
49.45
461
100 Free
17
46.11
396
Merchbaker, Jos
SO
18
50 Free
10
20.59
501
100 Back
8
49.81
430
100 Free
18
46.14
392
Fry, Blake M
JR
12
200 IM
26
1:54.33
314
100 Breast
7
55.91
475
200 Breast
17
2:07.82
279
James, Reno M
JR
11
200 IM
13
1:51.64
430
400 IM
13
3:59.84
391
200 Fly
14
1:52.25
347
Lundin, Thomas
JR
9
200 IM
22
1:53.21
362
100 Fly
12
49.0
490
200 Fly
13
1:52.08
355
Degraaf, Quinn
JR
1
500 Free
18
4:39.86
302
200 Free
16
1:42.18
334
100 Free
22
46.67
331
Rush, Aidan J
FR
0
50 Free
24
21.81
218
100 Fly
25
53.76
109
100 Free
30
49.22
110
Arslanian, Andr
SO
0
50 Free
23
21.77
226
100 Fly
22
51.29
272
100 Free
29
48.17
183
Youngstown St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Radenovic, Alek
SO
52
200 IM
3
1:47.23
605
100 Fly
3
47.29
640
200 Fly
1
1:45.23
634
Webb, Gavin M
JR
50
500 Free
3
4:25.77
576
400 IM
5
3:54.9
499
1650 Free
1
15:19.52
539
Slessor, James
FR
31
200 IM
11
1:50.70
470
100 Breast
6
54.59
580
200 Breast
7
2:00.57
530
Bono, Dominic
SO
23
400 IM
8
3:59.63
395
1650 Free
12
15:52.27
349
200 Back
10
1:47.53
497
Albert, Soma
JR
20
500 Free
19
4:41.32
275
100 Back
12
49.94
419
200 Back
4
1:46.31
543
Cannon, Wilson
SR
16
50 Free
13
20.81
449
100 Fly
9
48.48
539
100 Free
14
45.47
470
Barton, Crispy
JR
15
400 IM
10
3:56.54
464
1650 Free
14
16:03.6
285
200 Breast
12
2:05.71
349
Redden, Gavin
JR
14
50 Free
17
21.07
386
100 Fly
15
49.2
471
100 Free
7
44.94
529
Raju, Karan
SR
14
500 Free
21
4:42.66
252
200 Free
14
1:41.72
359
200 Fly
8
1:49.42
471
Thill, Cody
JR
11
3 mtr Diving
13
243.0
1 mtr Diving
10
279.75
Lao, Zach
FR
6
3 mtr Diving
15
220.1
1 mtr Diving
13
249.55
Bayer, Moritz
FR
5
50 Free
22
21.64
252
100 Breast
12
56.98
385
200 Breast
19
2:08.81
248
Panozzo, Dom J
FR
5
200 IM
30
1:56.24
240
100 Breast
14
57.24
364
200 Breast
15
2:06.43
324
Liekens, Jasper
JR
5
200 IM
18
1:52.38
398
100 Fly
18
50.25
368
200 Fly
12
1:51.30
389
Adams, Brooks
FR
5
3 mtr Diving
12
248.8
Taylor, Christi
JR
4
500 Free
15
4:35.31
391
200 Free
17
1:42.74
304
1650 Free
15
16:03.64
285
Druga, Rares
JR
3
50 Free
14
20.86
437
100 Back
19
51.32
306
100 Free
19
46.31
373
Reeves, Brenden
JR
3
200 IM
19
1:52.41
396
400 IM
15
4:01.41
355
1650 Free
16
16:07.43
264
Thomas, Seth
FR
2
50 Free
28
22.13
160
100 Breast
15
57.37
353
200 Breast
21
2:09.16
238
Laing, Darren I
JR
0
50 Free
19
21.44
297
200 Free
20
1:44.46
221
100 Free
23
46.72
326
Milwaukee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Jensen, Jay P
JR
36
500 Free
10
4:29.71
504
400 IM
3
3:53.50
528
1650 Free
6
15:43.27
402
Kleczka, Jared
SR
33
3 mtr Diving
2
322.95
1 mtr Diving
3
311.5
St John, Adam T
JR
26
3 mtr Diving
7
276.75
1 mtr Diving
5
301.3
Garcia, Jack R
SR
24
500 Free
12
4:31.46
469
200 Free
10
1:40.76
412
1650 Free
7
15:47.51
377
Stitgen, Ben S
SO
17
3 mtr Diving
11
257.85
1 mtr Diving
8
288.05
Lorenz, Ben C
SO
16
50 Free
8
20.5
522
100 Breast
18
57.99
304
100 Free
12
44.88
535
Ahrens, Jackson
SO
14
200 Free
11
1:40.89
405
100 Back
15
50.81
346
200 Back
11
1:50.9
361
McClellan, Zach
JR
13
200 IM
16
1:52.71
383
100 Fly
14
49.14
476
200 Fly
9
1:50.51
424
Weber, Jacob R
SR
6
200 IM
23
1:54.03
327
100 Fly
19
50.27
366
200 Fly
11
1:50.91
406
Kollen, Jon J
SR
5
50 Free
21
21.62
257
200 Free
12
1:41.02
398
100 Free
26
46.95
300
Chiappetta, Vin
SO
5
500 Free
17
4:37.08
356
400 IM
16
4:06.08
255
1650 Free
13
16:02.6
290
Wheeler, Nik T
FR
4
200 IM
21
1:53.13
365
100 Fly
13
49.04
486
Christiansen, H
SO
3
100 Fly
21
51.07
291
100 Back
17
50.82
346
200 Back
14
1:52.85
285
Innerebner, And
JR
2
50 Free
20
21.61
259
200 Free
15
1:41.74
358
100 Free
25
46.92
304
Schoof, Mason L
SR
2
200 IM
32
1:57.57
194
200 Free
18
1:42.93
294
200 Back
15
1:53.08
277
Rozeboom, Natha
FR
1
100 Breast
16
57.42
349
200 Breast
18
2:07.97
274
Walters, Braden
SO
1
200 IM
31
1:56.59
227
100 Breast
17
57.7
327
200 Breast
16
2:08.71
251
Hodek, Jackson
FR
0
400 IM
19
4:07.00
237
1650 Free
18
16:24.38
184
Bruce, Jared a
FR
0
50 Free
18
21.09
381
100 Back
18
50.88
341
100 Free
24
46.89
307
Basile, Brady D
SO
0
200 IM
17
1:52.29
401
400 IM
22
4:10.26
178
200 Breast
22
2:10.24
207
Uwgb
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Smolecki, Sebby
JR
38
200 IM
5
1:47.84
583
400 IM
9
3:55.68
483
200 Breast
4
1:58.66
591
Kasal, Max
FR
32
50 Free
6
20.3
565
200 Free
6
1:38.61
528
100 Free
11
44.86
537
Dolan Peterson,
JR
28
100 Fly
6
48.78
511
100 Back
11
49.79
432
100 Free
9
44.52
572
Rohrbaugh, Mile
SR
27
3 mtr Diving
4
313.35
1 mtr Diving
7
288.6
Smolecki, Alex
FR
15
200 IM
28
1:55.73
259
100 Breast
11
56.8
401
200 Breast
9
2:02.18
475
Kremer, Calvin
JR
8
200 IM
20
1:52.82
378
100 Back
14
50.44
377
200 Back
12
1:51.38
342
Mansavage, Jerr
SR
5.5
50 Free
15
20.92
422
100 Back
13
50.28
390
100 Free
21
46.45
356
Diaz, Ramiro
SO
4
200 IM
27
1:55.20
279
400 IM
21
4:09.95
183
200 Breast
13
2:06.11
335
Zimmerman, Eli
FR
4
200 IM
24
1:54.05
326
100 Back
22
52.3
235
200 Back
13
1:52.23
309
Braatz, Ethan
FR
1.5
50 Free
15
20.92
422
200 Free
19
1:43.71
256
100 Free
20
46.34
369
Halbach, Nathan
FR
1
200 IM
29
1:55.86
254
100 Back
23
53.4
169
200 Back
16
1:54.44
229
Burnard, John
SO
1
500 Free
20
4:41.99
263
1650 Free
17
16:15.53
224
200 Fly
16
1:54.61
252
Groebner, Andy
SO
1
3 mtr Diving
17
145.1
1 mtr Diving
16
221.85
Phomsouvnah, Ni
FR
0
50 Free
29
22.26
140
100 Breast
19
58.22
287
200 Breast
23
2:15.49
97
Sopjes, Jordan
SR
0
50 Free
27
21.96
189
100 Fly
23
51.52
252
200 Fly
17
1:56.56
184
Merkatoris, Jac
JR
0
50 Free
26
21.94
193
100 Fly
24
52.23
198
100 Free
28
48.05
193
Martinez, Inigo
JR
0
50 Free
25
21.9
200
100 Breast
20
58.27
283
100 Free
27
47.54
240
Schluesche, Joh
FR
0
200 IM
25
1:54.06
325
100 Fly
17
49.98
394
100 Back
21
52.0
255
Seel, Simon
FR
0
500 Free
23
4:50.1
143
100 Breast
21
58.53
264
200 Breast
20
2:09.13
239
DeMarco, Jack
SO
0
500 Free
22
4:48.81
159
400 IM
18
4:06.73
242
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.