Ohio State Buckeyes Earn Fourth-Consecutive Women’s Big Ten Title

2023 WOMEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Ohio State (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
- Fan Guide
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
- Ohio State – 1425
- Indiana – 1291
- Michigan – 1108
- Wisconsin – 954
- Minnesota – 768.5
- Northwestern – 710
- Purdue – 492.5
- Penn State – 475
- Rutgers – 467.5
- Nebraska – 437
- Illinois – 215
- Iowa – 198
The Ohio State Buckeyes pulled away from Indiana on the final day of the 2023 Women’s Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championships, winning the meet by over 100 points. The victory marks Ohio State’s fourth-straight women’s Big Ten title, which brings them within one title their program record for most consecutive Big Ten titles. The Michigan Wolverines hold the all-time record for consecutive Big Ten Women’s team titles, having strung off 12 straight conference victories from 1987 to 1998.
Ohio State used the same formula that’s been working for them for four years now to win this title. The Buckeyes simply have the best depth on their swimming roster in the conference. They only had one swimmer on the scoring roster who didn’t score points this year, which indicates they did a phenomenal job when it came to choosing who to swim exhibition and who to put on the scoring team. On top of that, Ohio State’s lowest scoring athlete, aside from the one swimmer who didn’t score any points, still provided 31 points to the team’s cause. A whopping 15 Buckeyes contributed 50+ points to the team score, the most of any team.
Here is the summary of Ohio State’s scoring athletes:
- Katherine Zenick – 91 points
- Amy Fulmer – 88 points
- Josie Panitz – 88 points
- Felicia Pasadyn – 88 points
- Morgan Kraus – 80 points
- Tristan Harrison – 72 points
- Nyah Funderburke – 64 points
- Catherine Russo – 60 points
- Teresa Ivan – 55 points
- Aislinn Walsh – 54 points
- Kyra Sommerstad – 54 points
- Hannah Bach – 54 points
- Jessica Eden – 54
- Paige Hall – 53 points
- Lena Hentschel – 52 points
- Maya Geringer – 43 points
- Gwen Woodbury– 36 points
- Ciara McGing – 31 points
Junior Katherine Zenick led the way for the Buckeyes, scoring 91 points. Zenick won the 50 free and 100 fly, then came in third in the 100 free last night.
Here is a list of the Ohio State event winners:
- 50 Free: Katherine Zenick – 21.85
- 100 Free: Amy Fulmer – 47.02
- 100 Fly: Katherine Zenick – 51.48
- 100 Back: Nyah Funderburke – 51.52
- 100 Breast: Hannah Bach – 58.19
- 200 IM: Josie Panitz – 1:54.96
- 400 IM: Felicia Pasadyn – 4:03.62
- 200 Free Relay: Zenick, Funderburke, Ivan, Fulmer – 1:26.70
- 400 Free Relay: Zenick, Russo, Ivan, Fulmer – 3:10.12
- 200 Medley Relay: Funderburke, Bach, Zenick, Ivan – 1:33.95
- 400 Medley Relay: Funderburke, Bach, Zenick, Fulmer – 3:26.68
Ohio State was also the highest-scoring relay team at these championships, winning four relays and coming in fourth in the 800 free relay.
Combined with the OSU point scorers is great senior leadership from Meredith Moellering, Sarah Turchanik and Leah Baker. Big contributors to team success.
Michigan out coached yet another season. When Michigan only has one breaststroker yet half of the team are backstrokers and not one is able to make the final heat. Those are all coaching issues. These coaching issues impact half of the stroke events and all medley relays. Maybe walking into a pool with the updated pool records will be a good coaching reminder to focus on the health of the athletes (physical and mental) or maybe it’s time to throw in the towel for The Team. Seriously year over year the top scorers for Michigan are underclassmen – what is happening to these same athletes as they continue to train with the program and become upperclassmen (if they even choose… Read more »