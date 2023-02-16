2023 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 WOMEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

THURSDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

Indiana is clinging to a slim lead over Ohio State and Michigan heading into the second finals session of the 2023 Women’s Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championships on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes probably had the best morning out of any team, earning seven ‘A’ finalists, seven ‘B’ finalists, and one ‘C’ finalist, but the host Wolverines actually put the most athletes in scoring position tonight. Michigan has 16 swims/dives set to score tonight, including six ‘A’ finalists, six ‘B’ finalists, and four ‘C’ finalists. The Hoosiers boasts 10 ‘A’ finalists for tonight, but they’re lacking in depth without any ‘B’ or ‘C’ finalists in the mix.

The session will start with the 500 free, where Wisconsin sophomore Abby Carlson (4:39.28) was the only swimmer sub-4:40 in prelims. Fellow Wisconsin sophomore Paige McKenna faces an uphill battle to defend her title as the sixth seed (4:41.67). Both Wisconsin and Indiana placed three swimmers in the A-final.

Ohio State senior Josie Panitz led the 200 IM prelims with a time of 1:55.75. Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon (1:56.13) and Indiana’s Noelle Peplowski (1:56.32) were close behind.

Ohio State teammates Teresa Ivan (21.78) and Amy Fulmer (21.79) were separated by just .01 seconds during the 50 free prelims, with Michigan’s Lindsay Flynn (21.92) the only other swimmer in the field sub-22.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 1

1. Indiana – 118

2. Ohio State – 116

3. Michigan – 112

t4. Wisconsin – 102

t4. Northwestern – 102

6. Penn State – 98

t7. Rutgers – 90

t7. Minnesota – 90

9. Nebraska – 80

10. Illinois – 66

11. Purdue – 64

12. Iowa – 62

500 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Meet Record – 4:34.40, G Ryan (2017)

Pool Record – 4:35.19, Haley Lips (2016)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:35.76

2022 NCAA Invited Time – 4:43.08

2022 Champion – 4:38.09, Paige McKenna (Wisconsin)

Top 8:

Abby Carlson (Wisconsin) – 4:38.15 Ching Gan (Indiana) – 4:38.96 Katie Crom (Michigan) – 4:39.05 Mariah Denigan (Indiana) – 4:40.52 Paige McKenna (Wisconsin) – 4:40.98 Elyse Heiser (Indiana) – 4:41.48 Blair Stoneburg (Wisconsin) – 4:42.54 Shannon Stott (Nebraska) – 4:44.45

Heading into this season, many might have assumed this year’s 500 free champion would be a sophomore from Wisconsin, but few thought it was going to Abby Carlson instead of defending champion Paige McKenna.

After finishing five seconds behind McKenna at last year’s Big Ten Championships, Carlson took the top seed in prelims with a personal-best 4:39.28 before shaving another second off her lifetime best with her winning time of 4:38.15. Before this meet, her best time was a 4:43.08 from last year’s Big Tens.

Indiana sophomore Ching Gan reached the wall second in a time of 4:38.96, dropping more than a second off her lifetime best from last year’s Big Tens. Michigan freshman Katie Crom also set a new personal best by a couple tenths of a second en route to her third-place finish.

Notably, Nebraska senior Shannon Stott was the only upperclassman in the entire A-final.

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — FINALS

Meet Record – 1:51.66, Beata Nelson (2020)

Pool Record – 1:54.97, Siobhan Haughey (2016)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:53.66

2022 NCAA Invited Time – 1:56.85

2022 Champion – 1:54.43, Kristen Romano (Ohio State)

50 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Meet Record – 21.28, Zhesi Li (2018)

Pool Record – 21.63, Zhesi Li (2016)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 21.66

2022 NCAA Invited Time – 22.16

2022 Champion – 21.32, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan)

1-METER DIVING — FINALS

Meet Record — 376.10, Sarah Bacon (2022)

2022 Champion — 376.10, Sarah Bacon (Minnesota)

400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS