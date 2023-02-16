2023 SEC Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s back on record watch for the third finals session of the 2023 SEC Championships. Jordan Crooks took down Caeleb Dressel‘s 100 fly meet record with a 44.04. He opened in a sizzling 20.04 with a long turn; if he breaks 20 seconds in the final, he’ll be just the second man to go sub-20 on a flat start 50 fly. The first of course, was Dressel, with a 19.99 opening split.

With his prelims performance, Crooks became the seventh-fastest performer all-time in the event; and it’s very likely that he could be the next to go sub-43. Josh Liendo also had a strong morning swim, posting 44.34. If anyone’s going to challenge Crooks for gold, it will be him.

In the women’s 100 fly, NCAA record holder Maggie MacNeil posted a relaxed looking 51.12 to qualify first. She’s been on fire this week and will surely take a run at Erika Brown‘s SEC record of 49.38.

We’ll see the Gator women and Aggie men show off their depth in the 400 IM–both teams put three swimmers into the ‘A’ final, including top seeds Emma Weyant (4:06.44) and Baylor Nelson (3:39.58).

WOMEN’S 400 IM — FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 3:58.23, Sydney Pickrem (TAMU) — 2019 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 3:58.35, Elizabeth Beisel (FLOR) — 2012 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.60

MEN’S 400 IM — FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:31.84, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023 ASU vs Cal

SEC Record: 3:33.42, Chase Kalisz (UGA) — 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 3:35.76, Hugo Gonzalez (AUB) — 2018 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 3:43.50

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 48.89, Maggie MacNeil (MICH) – 2021 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 49.38, Erika Brown (TENN) — 2020 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.35

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 44.04, Jordan Crooks (TENN) — 2023 SEC Championships

NCAA 'A' Cut: 44.82

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.57

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:41.21, Meghan Romano (UGA) — 2012 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:41.83, Shannon Vreeland (UGA) — 2014 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.42

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (HARV) – 2019 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:29.48, Kieran Smith (FLOR) — 2021 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:29.48, Kieran Smith (FLOR) — 2021 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.98

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:33.08

MEN’s 3-METER DIVING — FINALS

SEC Record: 495.15, Zhipeng (Colin) Zheng (TENN) — 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 483.15, Zhipeng (Colin) Zheng (TENN) — 2019 SEC Championships

