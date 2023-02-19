2023 SEC Championships – Day 5 Race Videos

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After five days of racing, the 2023 SEC Championships, the meet has concluded. The University of Florida pulled out the win on both the women’s and men’s sides of the meet.

TEAM SCORES

Women

Florida – 1,255 Tennessee – 950.5 Kentucky – 946 Alabama – 791 LSU – 775 Georgia – 756 Auburn – 688 South Carolina – 587 Texas A&M – 583.5 Arkansas – 530 Missouri – 418 Vanderbilt – 169

Men

Florida – 1,488.5 Auburn – 1,089.5 Tennessee – 1,035.5 Texas A&M – 1,018 Georgia – 828.5 Missouri – 725.5 Alabama – 667 Kentucky – 514 South Carolina – 458.5 LSU – 337

Check out the last set of race videos of the meet, including the 1650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 100 freestyle, and 400 freestyle relays. Videos are courtesy of Georgia Swim & Dive, tamuswim, LSU Swim & Dive on YouTube, and the University of Florida’s Twitter account.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Top 3:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Top 3:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Top 3:

SEC, MEET, POOL AND SCHOOL RECORD FOR THE FRESHMAN 🐊 Men's 200 Breast Final:

A Final:

1. Aleksas Savickas – 1:50.08 🥇

2. Dillon Hillis – 1:51.14 🥈 B Final:

11. Kevin Vargas – 1:54.91 pic.twitter.com/Pv3AnSxwpc — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 19, 2023

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

Top 3:

LSU – 3:10.57 Florida – 3:10.83 Arkansas – 3:13.60

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

Top 3: