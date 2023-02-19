2023 SEC Championships – Day 5 Race Videos

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX.
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Tennessee (1x)
- Men: Florida (10x)
After five days of racing, the 2023 SEC Championships, the meet has concluded. The University of Florida pulled out the win on both the women’s and men’s sides of the meet.
TEAM SCORES
Women
- Florida – 1,255
- Tennessee – 950.5
- Kentucky – 946
- Alabama – 791
- LSU – 775
- Georgia – 756
- Auburn – 688
- South Carolina – 587
- Texas A&M – 583.5
- Arkansas – 530
- Missouri – 418
- Vanderbilt – 169
Men
- Florida – 1,488.5
- Auburn – 1,089.5
- Tennessee – 1,035.5
- Texas A&M – 1,018
- Georgia – 828.5
- Missouri – 725.5
- Alabama – 667
- Kentucky – 514
- South Carolina – 458.5
- LSU – 337
Check out the last set of race videos of the meet, including the 1650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 100 freestyle, and 400 freestyle relays. Videos are courtesy of Georgia Swim & Dive, tamuswim, LSU Swim & Dive on YouTube, and the University of Florida’s Twitter account.
WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – FINALS
Top 3:
- Kensey McMahon (Alabama) – 15:47.02
- Aly Breslin (Tennessee) – 15:52.71
- Kristen Stege (Tennessee) – 15:53.47
MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – FINALS
Top 3:
- Levi Sandidge (Kentucky) – 14:31.47
- Jake Magahey (Georgia) – 14:38.45
- Tyler Watson (Florida) – 14:38.50
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
Top 3:
- Ella Varga (LSU) – 1:51.74
- Josephine Fuller (Tennessee) – 1:52.21
- Caitlin Brooks (Kentucky) – 1:52.38
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
Top 3:
- Bradley Dunham (Georgia) – 1:39.27
- Baylor Nelson (Texas A&M) – 1:39.79
- Jack Dahlgren (Missouri) – 1:39.80
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
Top 3:
- Mona McSharry (Tennessee) – 2:05.11
- Zoie Hartman (Georgia) – 2:05.48
- Avery Wiseman (Alabama) – 2:05.85
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
Top 3:
- Aleksas Savickas (Florida) – 1:50.08
- Dillon Hillis (Florida) – 1:51.14
- Lyubomir Epitropov (Tennessee) – 1:51.83
SEC, MEET, POOL AND SCHOOL RECORD FOR THE FRESHMAN 🐊
Men's 200 Breast Final:
A Final:
1. Aleksas Savickas – 1:50.08 🥇
2. Dillon Hillis – 1:51.14 🥈
B Final:
11. Kevin Vargas – 1:54.91 pic.twitter.com/Pv3AnSxwpc
— Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 19, 2023
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS
Top 3:
- Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 46.27
- Kalia Antoniou (Alabama) – 47.46
- Ekaterina Nikonova (Florida) – 47.97
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS
Top 3:
- Jordan Crooks (Tennessee) – 41.19
- Josh Liendo (Florida) – 41.24
- Gui Caribe (Tennessee) – 41.55
WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY
Top 3:
- LSU – 3:10.57
- Florida – 3:10.83
- Arkansas – 3:13.60
MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY
Top 3:
- Tennessee – 2:46.25
- Florida – 2:46.42
- Georgia – 2:49.06