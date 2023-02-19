Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 SEC Championships – Day 5 Race Videos

by Ben Dornan 0

February 19th, 2023 College, National, News, SEC

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After five days of racing, the 2023 SEC Championships, the meet has concluded. The University of Florida pulled out the win on both the women’s and men’s sides of the meet.

TEAM SCORES

Women

  1. Florida – 1,255
  2. Tennessee – 950.5
  3. Kentucky – 946
  4. Alabama – 791
  5. LSU – 775
  6. Georgia – 756
  7. Auburn – 688
  8. South Carolina – 587
  9. Texas A&M – 583.5
  10. Arkansas – 530
  11. Missouri – 418
  12. Vanderbilt – 169

Men

  1. Florida – 1,488.5
  2. Auburn – 1,089.5
  3. Tennessee – 1,035.5
  4. Texas A&M – 1,018
  5. Georgia – 828.5
  6. Missouri – 725.5
  7. Alabama – 667
  8. Kentucky – 514
  9. South Carolina – 458.5
  10. LSU – 337

Check out the last set of race videos of the meet, including the 1650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 100 freestyle, and 400 freestyle relays. Videos are courtesy of Georgia Swim & Dive, tamuswim, LSU Swim & Dive on YouTube, and the University of Florida’s Twitter account.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Kensey McMahon (Alabama) – 15:47.02
  2. Aly Breslin (Tennessee) – 15:52.71
  3. Kristen Stege (Tennessee) – 15:53.47

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Levi Sandidge (Kentucky) – 14:31.47
  2. Jake Magahey (Georgia) – 14:38.45
  3. Tyler Watson (Florida) – 14:38.50

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Ella Varga (LSU) – 1:51.74
  2. Josephine Fuller (Tennessee) – 1:52.21
  3. Caitlin Brooks (Kentucky) – 1:52.38

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Bradley Dunham (Georgia) – 1:39.27
  2. Baylor Nelson (Texas A&M) – 1:39.79
  3. Jack Dahlgren (Missouri) – 1:39.80

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Mona McSharry (Tennessee) – 2:05.11
  2. Zoie Hartman (Georgia) – 2:05.48
  3. Avery Wiseman (Alabama) – 2:05.85

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Aleksas Savickas (Florida) – 1:50.08
  2. Dillon Hillis (Florida) – 1:51.14
  3. Lyubomir Epitropov (Tennessee) – 1:51.83

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 46.27
  2. Kalia Antoniou (Alabama) – 47.46
  3. Ekaterina Nikonova (Florida) – 47.97

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Jordan Crooks (Tennessee) – 41.19
  2. Josh Liendo (Florida) – 41.24
  3. Gui Caribe (Tennessee) – 41.55

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

Top 3:

  1. LSU – 3:10.57
  2. Florida – 3:10.83
  3. Arkansas – 3:13.60

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

Top 3:

  1. Tennessee – 2:46.25
  2. Florida – 2:46.42
  3. Georgia – 2:49.06

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!