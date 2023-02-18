Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 SEC Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

by Riley Overend 3

February 18th, 2023 College, News, Previews & Recaps, SEC

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 5 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The 2023 SEC Championships wraps up on Saturday with the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breast, men’s platform diving, and 1650 free.

One of the highlights of the day could come in the men’s 100 free, where Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks and Florida’s Josh Liendo are slated for their third head-to-head battle of the meet. Crooks won the 50 free while Liendo prevailed in the 100 fly, setting this finale up to be a thrilling tiebreaker of sorts. Defending NCAA champion Brooks Curry of LSU could also spoil the party in this stacked field.

SCORES AFTER DAY 4

WOMEN:

  1. Florida – 962
  2. Tennessee – 709.5
  3. Kentucky – 698
  4. LSU – 624
  5. Georgia – 577.5
  6. Alabama – 560
  7. Auburn – 499
  8. South Carolina – 489
  9. Texas A&M – 470
  10. Arkansas – 415
  11. Missouri – 312
  12. Vanderbilt – 135

MEN:

  1. Florida – 1056.5
  2. Auburn – 774.5
  3. Texas A&M – 765
  4. Tennessee – 727.5
  5. Georgia – 584.5
  6. Missouri – 517.5
  7. Alabama – 464
  8. Kentucky – 369
  9. South Carolina – 366.5
  10. LSU – 240

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (2019)
  • SEC Record: 1:48.06, Rhyan White (2020)
  • Meet Record: 1:48.06, Rhyan White (2022)
  • Pool Record: 1:49.11, Gemma Spofforth (2009)
  • 2022 Champion: Rhyan White (Alabama), 1:50.22
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

Top 8:

  1. Daisy Platts (Auburn) – 1:51.63
  2. Lydia Hanlon (Kentucky) – 1:52.22
  3. Ella Varga (LSU) – 1:52.39
  4. Josephine Fuller (Tennessee) – 1:52.54
  5. Grace Frericks (Kentucky) – 1:52.78
  6. Caitlin Brooks (Kentucky) – 1:52.84
  7. Mabel Zavaros (Florida) – 1:53.14
  8. Emma Weyant (Florida) – 1:53.72

Auburn senior Daisy Platts paced prelims with the top-seeded time of 1:51.63, a new personal best by more than two seconds. Platts now ranks fourth in Tigers’ program history in the event.

Kentucky freshman Lydia Hanlon was just .06 seconds off her lifetime best from last month with her 1:52.22 that ranked second this morning behind Platts. Kentucky actually put the most swimmers in this A-final with Grace Frericks (1:52.78) and Caitlin Brooks (1:52.84) also qualifying fifth and sixth, respectively.

Surprisingly, Alabama senior Rhyan White missed the A-final with a time of 1:54.52, placing 12th overall and landing in the B-final. White, the defending 200 back champion, made history on Friday night as the first woman to win four straight 100 back SEC titles.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (2016)
  • SEC Record: 1:35.75, Shaine Casas (2021)
  • Meet Record: 1:36.85, Shaine Casas (2021)
  • Pool Record: 1:36.62, Shaine Casas (2020)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (2017)
  • SEC Record: 45.83, Erika Brown (2020)
  • Meet Record: 45.83, Erika Brown (2020)
  • Pool Record: 46.62, Simone Manuel (2014)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (2018)
  • SEC Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (2018)
  • Meet Record: 40.87, Caeleb Dressel (2018)
  • Pool Record: 40.87, Caeleb Dressel (2018)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.64

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: 2:01.43, Kate Douglass (2023)
  • SEC Record: 2:03.26, Bethany Galat (2018)
  • Meet Record: 2:04.62, Sydney Pickrem (2018)
  • Pool Record: 2:04.62, Sydney Pickrem (2018)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.18

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon (2017)
  • SEC Record: 1:50.80, Nic Fink (2015)
  • Meet Record: 1:51.58, Nic Fink (2015)
  • Pool Record: 1:51.09, Alex Sanchez (2022)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.54

MEN’S PLATFORM – PRELIMS

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford): 15:03.31
  • SEC Record: Brittany MacLean (Georgia): 15:27.84
  • Meet Record: Brittany MacLean (Georgia): 15:36.52
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: Bobby Finke (Florida): 14:12.08
  • SEC Record: Bobby Finke (Florida): 14:12.08
  • Meet Record: Bobby Finke (Florida): 14:12.08
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

John
50 minutes ago

Rhyan White missing the A final…

chickenlamp
54 minutes ago

The Florida women continue to impress. They have already exceeded their points total from last year (905 for fifth) and today is mile day (although Emma Weyant just swam the 200 back so she must have scratched the mile). It looks like Florida men don’t have a single entry in the 200 back? But they should score big points in the mile also

Bearfan22
1 hour ago

Uhhhh can I get my scoreboard back please?

