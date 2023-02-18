2023 SEC Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 5 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The 2023 SEC Championships wraps up on Saturday with the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breast, men’s platform diving, and 1650 free.

One of the highlights of the day could come in the men’s 100 free, where Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks and Florida’s Josh Liendo are slated for their third head-to-head battle of the meet. Crooks won the 50 free while Liendo prevailed in the 100 fly, setting this finale up to be a thrilling tiebreaker of sorts. Defending NCAA champion Brooks Curry of LSU could also spoil the party in this stacked field.

SCORES AFTER DAY 4

WOMEN:

Florida – 962 Tennessee – 709.5 Kentucky – 698 LSU – 624 Georgia – 577.5 Alabama – 560 Auburn – 499 South Carolina – 489 Texas A&M – 470 Arkansas – 415 Missouri – 312 Vanderbilt – 135

MEN:

Florida – 1056.5 Auburn – 774.5 Texas A&M – 765 Tennessee – 727.5 Georgia – 584.5 Missouri – 517.5 Alabama – 464 Kentucky – 369 South Carolina – 366.5 LSU – 240

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (2019)

SEC Record: 1:48.06, Rhyan White (2020)

(2020) Meet Record: 1:48.06, Rhyan White (2022)

(2022) Pool Record: 1:49.11, Gemma Spofforth (2009)

2022 Champion: Rhyan White (Alabama), 1:50.22

(Alabama), 1:50.22 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

Top 8:

Auburn senior Daisy Platts paced prelims with the top-seeded time of 1:51.63, a new personal best by more than two seconds. Platts now ranks fourth in Tigers’ program history in the event.

Kentucky freshman Lydia Hanlon was just .06 seconds off her lifetime best from last month with her 1:52.22 that ranked second this morning behind Platts. Kentucky actually put the most swimmers in this A-final with Grace Frericks (1:52.78) and Caitlin Brooks (1:52.84) also qualifying fifth and sixth, respectively.

Surprisingly, Alabama senior Rhyan White missed the A-final with a time of 1:54.52, placing 12th overall and landing in the B-final. White, the defending 200 back champion, made history on Friday night as the first woman to win four straight 100 back SEC titles.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (2016)

SEC Record: 1:35.75, Shaine Casas (2021)

Meet Record: 1:36.85, Shaine Casas (2021)

Pool Record: 1:36.62, Shaine Casas (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (2017)

SEC Record: 45.83, Erika Brown (2020)

Meet Record: 45.83, Erika Brown (2020)

Pool Record: 46.62, Simone Manuel (2014)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (2018)

SEC Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (2018)

Meet Record: 40.87, Caeleb Dressel (2018)

Pool Record: 40.87, Caeleb Dressel (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.64

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 2:01.43, Kate Douglass (2023)

SEC Record: 2:03.26, Bethany Galat (2018)

Meet Record: 2:04.62, Sydney Pickrem (2018)

Pool Record: 2:04.62, Sydney Pickrem (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.18

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon (2017)

SEC Record: 1:50.80, Nic Fink (2015)

Meet Record: 1:51.58, Nic Fink (2015)

Pool Record: 1:51.09, Alex Sanchez (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.54

MEN’S PLATFORM – PRELIMS

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford): 15:03.31

SEC Record: Brittany MacLean (Georgia): 15:27.84

Meet Record: Brittany MacLean (Georgia): 15:36.52

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS