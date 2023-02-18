Baylor Nelson Chooses 200 Back Over 200 Breast: SEC Champs Day 5 Prelims Scratch Report

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 5 PRELIMS HEAT SHEETS

The final day of the 2023 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships is here. As we head into the final prelims session of the meet, let’s look at the notable scratched for this morning. This post will note the scratches for today’s events among the swimmers who were seeded to make finals (top 24).

Starting with the women’s 200 back, Arkansas’ Kobie Melton has scratched. Melton was the 22nd seed in the event. Auburn’s Hannah Mattson, the #24 seed, has also scratched.

The men’s 200 back has some higher seeds who won’t be competing. Georgia’s Sam Powe, the eighth seed in the event, has scratched. Notably, Powe hasn’t raced at all at these championships. Another Bulldog, Zach Hils, who was seeded 18th, won’t be swimming either. Texas A&M’s Kaloyan Levterov, the #22 seed in the event, and Auburn’s Seth Maschmeier, the #23 seed, have scratched as well.

The women’s 100 free will be without A&M’s Jordan Buechler (15th), Tennessee’s Sara Stotler (19th), and Arkansas’ Alessia Ferraguti (#22). Meanwhile, the men’s 100 free saw only Florida’s Oskar Lindholm, the 18th seed, scratch.

There were no scratches to report in the top 24 seeds of the women’s 200 breast this morning. On the other hand, Florida had three men seeded in the top 24 in the men’s 200 breast who have scratched. Raphael Rached-Windmuller (13th), Amro Al-Wir (14th), and Peter Bretzmann (19th) all pulled out of the event. Tennessee’s Brett Champlin, the #12 seed coming in, has scratched as well. Additionally, Texas A&M’s Baylor Nelson, the 22nd seed, won’t be racing the event.

Nelson was also entered in the 200 back today and has chosen to race that event over the 200 breast.