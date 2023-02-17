Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 SEC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 4 FINALS HEAT SHEETS

It’s the penultimate finals session of the 2023 SEC Championships, and there’s more big races on tap. Several swimmers are looking to repeat as champions, including Rhyan White, Adam Chaney, Mona McSharry, and Derek Maas.

White and Chaney aim to defend their titles in the 100 back. White, who qualified third this morning, is aiming for a four-peat in the event. Josephine Fuller (51.48) and Eboni McCarty (51.50), went faster than White this morning, with Fuller speeding home to out-touch White for the heat win.

Chaney qualified first in a blistering prelims swim of 44.64, within three-tenths of his personal best. Chaney even split his swim with a pair of 22.32 50s, perhaps indicating that he has more front-end speed to unleash tonight. He’s already well ahead of the field, as he was the only one to break 45 seconds in the heats.

Meanwhile, McSharry and Maas look to repeat as 100 breast champions. McSharry scared her SEC record in prelims, clocking 57.37, which moves her up to second in the nation this season. She’s got more than a second on the rest of the ‘A’ final, while Maas has some work to do as he qualified in seventh.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships
  • SEC Record: 1:51.51, Riley Gaines (UK) – 2022 SEC Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 1:51.51, Riley Gaines (UK) – 2022
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.14

Top 8:

  1. Jenna Bridges (LSU) – 1:54.18
  2. Callie Dickinson (UGA) – 1:54.63
  3. Sara Stotler (TENN) – 1:54.88
  4. Olivia Theall (TAMU) – 1:55.17
  5. Betsy Wizard (UARK) – 1:55.35
  6. Amanda Ray (FLOR) – 1:55.88
  7. Greta Pelzek (SCAR) – 1:56.42

DQ: Izzy Gati (UKY)

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 1:38.69, Shaine Casas (TAMU) – 2021 American Short Course Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 1:39.00, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.20
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.42

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 48.74, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 50.02, Rhyan White (BAMA) – 2020 SEC Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 50.02, Rhyan White (BAMA) – 2020
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.89
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.46

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 44.10, Zane Waddell (BAMA) – 2020
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.79
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.87

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 57.18, Mona McSharry (TENN) – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 57.28, Breeja Larson (TAMU) – 2014
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.10
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 59.87

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (IU) – 2018 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 50.03, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 SEC Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 50.03, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.40
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20

Top 8:

WOMEN’S PLATFORM DIVING — FINALS

  • SEC Record: 356.10, Victoria Lamp (TENN) – 2014 SEC Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 356.10, Victoria Lamp (TENN) – 2014 SEC Championships

Top 8:

WOMEN’s 400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, Wenger, A. Walsh, Douglass) – 2022 ACC Championships
  • SEC Record: 3:26.64, Alabama (White, Wiseman, Scott, Dupre) — 2022 SEC Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 3:26.64, Alabama (White, Wiseman, Scott, Dupre) — 2022 SEC Championships
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.38

Top 8:

Men’s 400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 2:59.22, Texas (Shebat, Licon, Schooling, Conger) – 2017 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 3:01.00, Florida (Chaney, Hillis, Friese, Smith) — 2022 SEC Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 3:02.17, Alabama (Waddell, Bell, Sesvold, Berneburg) — 2020 SEC Championships
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

Top 8:

4
