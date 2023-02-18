Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Brooklyn Douthwright Only Decided to Swim the 100 Fly/200 Free Double at SECs 1 Week Ago

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tennessee’s Brooklyn Douthwright took on quite the double last night, placing 12th in the 100 fly before going on to win the 200 free just a half an hour later. She swam a gutsy race, splitting 26.0 on the 2nd and 3rd 50 before finishing in 26.3. Douthwright and her coaches didn’t ultimately decide to swim the 100 fly until last week, at which point they made a plan to set her up for success. Seems the plan worked out.

