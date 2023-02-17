2023 ACC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday Evening Heat Sheets

We’re off for another exciting night of racing at the 2023 ACC Championships, where the 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, and 400 medley relay will be contested.

Headlining the women’s 100 back is top seed Katharine Berkoff, who is the fastest in history in this event. She’s going to be swimming likely her first rested 100 back of the season and looks to beat her season-best of 50.53 from prelims and extend her ACCs win streak in the 100 back to four. NC State swimmers will also be in the middle lanes for the men’s 100 back, with Giovanni Izzo and defending champ Kacper Stokowski being the top two seeds.

The women’s 200 fly will be the battle of the Abby’s, as Louisville’s Abby Hay, NC State’s Abby Arens, and UVA’s Abby Harter are the top three seeds. Another NC State duo will lead the men’s 200 fly, with teammates Noah Bowers (1:41.36) and Aiden Hayes (1:41.77) having posted the fastest two times of the morning by over a second.

UVA swimmers headline the 100 breast, as Alex Walsh is the top seed on the women’s side and Noah Nichols is the top seed on the men’s side. Nichols tied Evgenii Somov‘s ACC conference record time of 51.03 in prelims, and has a shot of taking sole possession of the record tonight.

Closing off the night will be the 400 medley relays, where a fresh Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass could put the women’s relay on record watch once more. On the men’s side, NC State should be favored to take the win and extend their lead even more over the rest of the field.

Speaking of team battles, the NC State women are seeded to overtake the Louisville women for second tonight, while a tight race for second between the Virginia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame, and Virginia men’s teams is heating up.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

NCAA Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships

ACC Record: 1:50.61, Kelsi Worrell (LOU) – 2016 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:52.81, Grace Oglesby (LOU) – 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.14

Top 8:

Abby Arens, NC State — 1:52.91 Abby Hay, Louisville — 1:53.51 Abby Harter, UVA — 1:54.51 Grace Sheble, NC State — 1:55.59 Martina Peroni, Duke — 1:55.64 Tristen Ulett, Louisville — 1:55.69 Edith Jernstedt, FSU — 1:55.78 Ellie Vannote, UNC — 1:57.26

The Abbys did not dissapoint in the 200 fly final, as Abby Arens, Abby Hay, and Abby Harter repeated their positions from prelims and took the top three spots in the final.

Arens led from start to finish, touching the wall in a time of 1:52.91 to successfully defend her ACC title and come within 0.1 seconds off the ACC meet record. She dropped over a second from her best time of 1:54.11, which she clocked to win this event last year.

For a portion of the race, it seemed like Harter was going to overtake Arens, as they were separated by 0.1 seconds at the 100 mark and 0.13 seconds at the 150 mark. However, Arens outsplit the rest of the field with a 29.24 final 50 to increase her gap over the field on the final lap, while Hay dropped a 29.43 final 50 to pass Harter (who closed in 30.51) for second.

Hay also swam a big personal best of 1:53.51 t in this race, beating out the 1:54.43 she swam at last year’s meet.

Arens, who swims for NC State, successfully snapped UVA’s win streak for swimming races on the women’s side. NC State had a really strong showing in this race, with Grace Sheble finishing fourth as wel..

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:37.92, Nick Albiero (LOU) – 2022 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:37.92, Nick Albiero (LOU) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.20

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.42

Top 8:

Aiden Hayes, NC State — 1:40.21 Noah Bowers, NC State — 1:41.14 Josh Fong, UVA — 1:42.45 Luke Miller, NC State — 1:42.47 Landon Gentry, Virginia Tech — 1:42.70 Patrick Hussey, UNC — 1:43.20 Adam Mahler, Pitt — 1:43.38 Gustavo Saldo, Louisville — 1:44.35

NC State was dominant in the men’s 200 fly, taking three out of the top four spots. In front was Aiden Hayes, who won by nearly a second with a time of 1:40.21. He took 0.18 seconds off the 1:40.39 he swam to take third at last year’s ACC Championships.

Hayes had control for most of the race, though he was challenged by Louisville’s Gustavo Saldo early on. Saldo lead Hayes by 0.17 seconds at the 100-yard mark, though he faded hard on the back half of his race and went from first at the 100 to last at the finish.

Coming in second was NC State’s Noah Bowers, who took 0.22 seconds off his personal best of 1:41.36 set in prelims this morning. Rounding out the podium was UVA senior Josh Fong, who earned his first-ever top-three finish at ACCs in this race.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

NCAA Record: 48.74, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2021 NCAA Championships

(NCSU) – 2021 NCAA Championships ACC Championship Record: 49.41, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2022

(NCSU) – 2022 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.89

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.46

Top 8:

Katharine Berkoff, NC State — 49.45 Reilly Tiltmann, UVA — 51.20 Kennedy Noble, NC State — 51.59 Carly Novelline, UVA — 51.89 Grace Countie, UNC — 52.03 Emma Muzzy, NC State — 52.10 Kylee Alons, NC State — 52.26 Sophie Lindner, UNC — 52.49

Katharine Berkoff clinched her fourth 100 back title in four years tonight, finishing first by nearly two seconds. She swam a season-best time of 49.45, which is just 0.04 seconds off her ACC championships record from last year and makes her the first woman to go under the 50 second barrier this season.

Finishing in second was UVA’s Reilly Tiltmann, who went 51.20. She was 0.3 seconds off her season-best time of 50.90 set at the Cavalier Invite. Kennedy Noble clocked a 51.59 for third, while Carly Novelline came in fourth with a 51.89 to get under the 52-second barrier for the first time this season.

Notably, the bottom four swimmers in this race all added time from their prelims swims.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 43.98, Coleman Stewart (NCS) – 2019 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 44.04, Coleman Stewart (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.79

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.87

Top 8:

Kacper Stokowski, NC State — 44.47 Matt Brownstead, UVA — 45.35 Giovanni Izzo, NC State — 45.46 Berke Saka, Georgia Tech — 45.70 Max Edwards, UVA — 45.73 Mason Herbet, FSU — 45.93 Tommy Janton, Notre Dame — 45.97 Dalton Lowe, Louisville — 46.12

Kacper Stokowski made it known once more that he’s the king of the ACC in the 100 back, picking up his third-straight conference title in the event. His time of 44.47 beats out season-best of 44.79, and overtakes Adam Chaney’s 44.64 to become the fastest time in the nation.

Though Stowkowski led from start to finish, other athletes had big swims in this event as well. UVA’s Matt Brownstead was fourth at the halfway mark, but passed Giovanni Izzo and Berke Saka on his final 50 to take second. He swam a huge best time of 45.35, beating out his previous PB of 45.83 from 2022 ACCS. Meanwhile, Izzo was just 0.05 seconds off his prelims time to finish third.

There were fireworks in the ‘B’ final t00, as Pitt’s Krzysztof Radziszewski dropped from his best time of 46.29 to go 45.49 and win his heat. Prior to this season, his best time in this event was a 47.49, which shows just how much he’s improved in a year. In addition, ‘B’ final runner-up Jack Aikins also swam sub-46 for the first time, clocking a 45.68.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 56.72, Sophie Hansson (NCS) – 2022 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record:56.72, Sophie Hansson (NCS) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.10

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 59.87

Top 8:

Alex Walsh, UVA — 57.64 Heather MacCausland, NC State — 58.22 Emma Weber, UVA — 58.61 Andrea Podmanikova, NC State — 58.69 Tara Vovk, Miami — 58.98 Kaelyn Gridley, Duke — 59.64 Skyler Smith, UNC — 59.71 Aubree Brouwer, NC State — 1:00.04

For a portion of the race, it seemed like Heather MacCausland was going to keep the 100 breast ACC title within NC State after Sophie Hansson’s four-year win streak from 2019 to 2022. MacCausland was first at the 25 and 50, going out in 27.13 at the halfway mark and being 0.2 seconds ahead of Alex Walsh. However, Walsh pulled through in the back half, outsplitting MacCausland 30.31 to 31.06 to take the win.

Walsh swam a 57.64, which takes 0.3 seconds off her best time of 57.94 set at midseason invites. MacCausland was just 0.06 seconds off her own best time of 58.16 from invite this year.

Emma Weber had a big swim to finish third, as she clocked a 58.61 to get under the 59-second barrier for the first time and beat her personal best of 59.03 from high school. Overall, there were four women in the field under 59.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (IU) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 51.03, Evgenii Somov (LOU) – 2021 ACC Championships/Noah Nichols (UVA) — 2023 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 51.03, Evgenii Somov (LOU) – 2021/Noah Nichols (UVA) — 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.40

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20

WOMEN’S PLATFORM DIVING — FINALS

ACC Record: Brittany Viola, Miami — 367.20 (2008)

ACC Championships Record: Katrina Young, Florida State — 364.70 (2014)

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA Record: 3:22.34, Virginia — 2022 NCAA Championships/2022 ACC Championships

ACC Record: 3:22.34, Virginia — 2022 NCAA Championships/2022 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 3:22.34, Virginia — 2022 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.38

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY