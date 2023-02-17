2023 ACC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Virginia (3x)
- Men: NC State (results)
We’re off for another exciting night of racing at the 2023 ACC Championships, where the 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, and 400 medley relay will be contested.
Headlining the women’s 100 back is top seed Katharine Berkoff, who is the fastest in history in this event. She’s going to be swimming likely her first rested 100 back of the season and looks to beat her season-best of 50.53 from prelims and extend her ACCs win streak in the 100 back to four. NC State swimmers will also be in the middle lanes for the men’s 100 back, with Giovanni Izzo and defending champ Kacper Stokowski being the top two seeds.
The women’s 200 fly will be the battle of the Abby’s, as Louisville’s Abby Hay, NC State’s Abby Arens, and UVA’s Abby Harter are the top three seeds. Another NC State duo will lead the men’s 200 fly, with teammates Noah Bowers (1:41.36) and Aiden Hayes (1:41.77) having posted the fastest two times of the morning by over a second.
UVA swimmers headline the 100 breast, as Alex Walsh is the top seed on the women’s side and Noah Nichols is the top seed on the men’s side. Nichols tied Evgenii Somov‘s ACC conference record time of 51.03 in prelims, and has a shot of taking sole possession of the record tonight.
Closing off the night will be the 400 medley relays, where a fresh Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass could put the women’s relay on record watch once more. On the men’s side, NC State should be favored to take the win and extend their lead even more over the rest of the field.
Speaking of team battles, the NC State women are seeded to overtake the Louisville women for second tonight, while a tight race for second between the Virginia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame, and Virginia men’s teams is heating up.
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY
- NCAA Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships
- ACC Record: 1:50.61, Kelsi Worrell (LOU) – 2016 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 1:52.81, Grace Oglesby (LOU) – 2019
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.14
Top 8:
- Abby Arens, NC State — 1:52.91
- Abby Hay, Louisville — 1:53.51
- Abby Harter, UVA — 1:54.51
- Grace Sheble, NC State — 1:55.59
- Martina Peroni, Duke — 1:55.64
- Tristen Ulett, Louisville — 1:55.69
- Edith Jernstedt, FSU — 1:55.78
- Ellie Vannote, UNC — 1:57.26
The Abbys did not dissapoint in the 200 fly final, as Abby Arens, Abby Hay, and Abby Harter repeated their positions from prelims and took the top three spots in the final.
Arens led from start to finish, touching the wall in a time of 1:52.91 to successfully defend her ACC title and come within 0.1 seconds off the ACC meet record. She dropped over a second from her best time of 1:54.11, which she clocked to win this event last year.
For a portion of the race, it seemed like Harter was going to overtake Arens, as they were separated by 0.1 seconds at the 100 mark and 0.13 seconds at the 150 mark. However, Arens outsplit the rest of the field with a 29.24 final 50 to increase her gap over the field on the final lap, while Hay dropped a 29.43 final 50 to pass Harter (who closed in 30.51) for second.
Hay also swam a big personal best of 1:53.51 t in this race, beating out the 1:54.43 she swam at last year’s meet.
Arens, who swims for NC State, successfully snapped UVA’s win streak for swimming races on the women’s side. NC State had a really strong showing in this race, with Grace Sheble finishing fourth as wel..
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY
- NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 1:37.92, Nick Albiero (LOU) – 2022 ACC Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 1:37.92, Nick Albiero (LOU) – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.20
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.42
Top 8:
- Aiden Hayes, NC State — 1:40.21
- Noah Bowers, NC State — 1:41.14
- Josh Fong, UVA — 1:42.45
- Luke Miller, NC State — 1:42.47
- Landon Gentry, Virginia Tech — 1:42.70
- Patrick Hussey, UNC — 1:43.20
- Adam Mahler, Pitt — 1:43.38
- Gustavo Saldo, Louisville — 1:44.35
NC State was dominant in the men’s 200 fly, taking three out of the top four spots. In front was Aiden Hayes, who won by nearly a second with a time of 1:40.21. He took 0.18 seconds off the 1:40.39 he swam to take third at last year’s ACC Championships.
Hayes had control for most of the race, though he was challenged by Louisville’s Gustavo Saldo early on. Saldo lead Hayes by 0.17 seconds at the 100-yard mark, though he faded hard on the back half of his race and went from first at the 100 to last at the finish.
Coming in second was NC State’s Noah Bowers, who took 0.22 seconds off his personal best of 1:41.36 set in prelims this morning. Rounding out the podium was UVA senior Josh Fong, who earned his first-ever top-three finish at ACCs in this race.
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE
- NCAA Record: 48.74, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2021 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 48.74, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2021 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 49.41, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.89
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.46
Top 8:
- Katharine Berkoff, NC State — 49.45
- Reilly Tiltmann, UVA — 51.20
- Kennedy Noble, NC State — 51.59
- Carly Novelline, UVA — 51.89
- Grace Countie, UNC — 52.03
- Emma Muzzy, NC State — 52.10
- Kylee Alons, NC State — 52.26
- Sophie Lindner, UNC — 52.49
Katharine Berkoff clinched her fourth 100 back title in four years tonight, finishing first by nearly two seconds. She swam a season-best time of 49.45, which is just 0.04 seconds off her ACC championships record from last year and makes her the first woman to go under the 50 second barrier this season.
Finishing in second was UVA’s Reilly Tiltmann, who went 51.20. She was 0.3 seconds off her season-best time of 50.90 set at the Cavalier Invite. Kennedy Noble clocked a 51.59 for third, while Carly Novelline came in fourth with a 51.89 to get under the 52-second barrier for the first time this season.
Notably, the bottom four swimmers in this race all added time from their prelims swims.
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE
- NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 43.98, Coleman Stewart (NCS) – 2019 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 44.04, Coleman Stewart (2020)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.79
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.87
Top 8:
- Kacper Stokowski, NC State — 44.47
- Matt Brownstead, UVA — 45.35
- Giovanni Izzo, NC State — 45.46
- Berke Saka, Georgia Tech — 45.70
- Max Edwards, UVA — 45.73
- Mason Herbet, FSU — 45.93
- Tommy Janton, Notre Dame — 45.97
- Dalton Lowe, Louisville — 46.12
Kacper Stokowski made it known once more that he’s the king of the ACC in the 100 back, picking up his third-straight conference title in the event. His time of 44.47 beats out season-best of 44.79, and overtakes Adam Chaney’s 44.64 to become the fastest time in the nation.
Though Stowkowski led from start to finish, other athletes had big swims in this event as well. UVA’s Matt Brownstead was fourth at the halfway mark, but passed Giovanni Izzo and Berke Saka on his final 50 to take second. He swam a huge best time of 45.35, beating out his previous PB of 45.83 from 2022 ACCS. Meanwhile, Izzo was just 0.05 seconds off his prelims time to finish third.
There were fireworks in the ‘B’ final t00, as Pitt’s Krzysztof Radziszewski dropped from his best time of 46.29 to go 45.49 and win his heat. Prior to this season, his best time in this event was a 47.49, which shows just how much he’s improved in a year. In addition, ‘B’ final runner-up Jack Aikins also swam sub-46 for the first time, clocking a 45.68.
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE
- NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 56.72, Sophie Hansson (NCS) – 2022 ACC Championships
- ACC Championship Record:56.72, Sophie Hansson (NCS) – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.10
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 59.87
Top 8:
- Alex Walsh, UVA — 57.64
- Heather MacCausland, NC State — 58.22
- Emma Weber, UVA — 58.61
- Andrea Podmanikova, NC State — 58.69
- Tara Vovk, Miami — 58.98
- Kaelyn Gridley, Duke — 59.64
- Skyler Smith, UNC — 59.71
- Aubree Brouwer, NC State — 1:00.04
For a portion of the race, it seemed like Heather MacCausland was going to keep the 100 breast ACC title within NC State after Sophie Hansson’s four-year win streak from 2019 to 2022. MacCausland was first at the 25 and 50, going out in 27.13 at the halfway mark and being 0.2 seconds ahead of Alex Walsh. However, Walsh pulled through in the back half, outsplitting MacCausland 30.31 to 31.06 to take the win.
Walsh swam a 57.64, which takes 0.3 seconds off her best time of 57.94 set at midseason invites. MacCausland was just 0.06 seconds off her own best time of 58.16 from invite this year.
Emma Weber had a big swim to finish third, as she clocked a 58.61 to get under the 59-second barrier for the first time and beat her personal best of 59.03 from high school. Overall, there were four women in the field under 59.
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE
- NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (IU) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 51.03, Evgenii Somov (LOU) – 2021 ACC Championships/Noah Nichols (UVA) — 2023 ACC Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 51.03, Evgenii Somov (LOU) – 2021/Noah Nichols (UVA) — 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.40
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20
WOMEN’S PLATFORM DIVING — FINALS
- ACC Record: Brittany Viola, Miami — 367.20 (2008)
- ACC Championships Record: Katrina Young, Florida State — 364.70 (2014)
WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY
- NCAA Record: 3:22.34, Virginia — 2022 NCAA Championships/2022 ACC Championships
- ACC Record: 3:22.34, Virginia — 2022 NCAA Championships/2022 ACC Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 3:22.34, Virginia — 2022 ACC Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.38
MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY
- NCAA Record: 2:59.22, Texas — 2017 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 3:01.53, Louisville — 2021 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championships Record: 3:01.53, NC State — 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96
Why is Steve asking AVD about her favorite swimming memory WHILE A RACE IS HAPPENING. That explanation took the entire 100. Smh
AVD saying pearl earrings are a distraction is big get off my lawn energy
Walsh is almost certainly safe for NCAA’s with her prelim swim right? Honest question because I can’t always keep track of those times.
Lol doesn’t matter, that was a heck of a swim
I’ve really been resisting piling on about the commentators again tonight, but I can’t resist…the need to explain everything as if no one who knows about swimming is watching this is completely bizarre. When does a commentator do that in any other sport? Pretty much never! Unless of course it’s about some obscure rule or violation/penalty. Do they think some non-swimmer/fan is just randomly looking around the ESPN app and happens to click on “swimming” and decides to just watch this out of the blue having no clue about swimming? The number of people who do that is probably like 2 in the entire country! Know your audience!!!
The only reason it makes sense is because the single timer in the corner is atrocious for understanding what’s going on, but if the whole commentary is waxing lyrical about the past and questionable swimming explanations then you’re not even doing the job of adding context to the race.
Getting to the point I may DM her and let her know lmao. Stating really obvious things and adding nothing to the visuals of the broadcast is worse than having no commentators at all. Wish there was an option to just listen to the crowd and turn off commentary.
I get the odd feeling she won’t respond graciously but…
She absolutely won’t. she commentated nbc’s prelims stream for the tokyo olympics, and one of the comments was a complaint about how bad she was. she used her real name to respond, saying something along the lines of “I have 6 olympic gold medals. how many do you have?”
The most consistent issue is a lack of preparation. That leads to filling time with generic (and often wrong/pointless) swimming tropes.
I would be so embarrassed assuming a voice of authority on something with such little relevant contextual knowledge. Apparently most swim commentators aren’t easily embarrassed
I see the mean girls are out in full force yet again. If it’s so painful for you to listen, use the ‘mute’ button.
NBC’s gymnastics coverage is infamous for telling us every single time that the beam is 4 inches wide. Swimming is definitely not the only sport this happens with.
It happens with college gymnastic commentary as well, so it’s not just a major network thing. It’s also very annoying!
AVD saying to Arens she hardly looked out of breath while she can barley string a stench together was the cherry on top so far.
Amy……5th years exist. Katherine already expressed that she is taking it.
so…..NOT HER LAST. the eye roll was laughable from Berkoff
this is getting cringey
Can someone teach this announcer about 5th years?
I don’t think she could comprehend it so they won’t even try.
Commentary team didn’t do their homework with that one